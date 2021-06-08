Pierce Manufacturing and Oshkosh Airport Products Introduce the Volterra Platform of Electric Vehicles

Appleton, WIS, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) Fire & Emergency segment, including Pierce Manufacturing, Oshkosh Airport Products and Frontline Communications, announced today it has introduced the revolutionary Volterra™ platform of electric vehicles for the fire and emergency market.



In recent years, municipalities and airports worldwide have made green initiatives an integral priority, compelling fire departments to seek environmentally-conscious fire apparatus that reduce emissions, minimize fuel consumption, and produce less noise.



“Category leading innovations, grounded with direct input from our customers, is a hallmark of each of the brands in the Oshkosh Fire & Emergency Segment. It’s all about serving the needs of first responders,” said Jim Johnson, Oshkosh Corporation executive vice president and president of Fire & Emergency. “Our electric vehicles designed around Oshkosh proprietary and patented technology will provide the environmental benefits fire departments request, without having to compromise on the leading-edge operational performance, functionality, safety attributes, customization, and the traditional configurations and styling customers expect from our fire apparatus.”



Pierce Manufacturing – Volterra Platform of Electric Vehicles



The first Pierce Volterra zero-emissions pumper has been placed in service with the City of Madison Fire Department, making this the first electric fire truck in service in North America. The Volterra pumper is serving front line duty at Station 8, the City of Madison’s busiest fire station. The department is led by Fire Chief Steven Davis and is made up of 14 fire stations serving an area of nearly 100 square miles and a population of over 250,000.



“The City of Madison is committed to many sustainability initiatives allowing us to meet our needs without compromising those of future generations,” said Chief Davis. “Pierce’s Volterra electric pumper allows us to keep an environmentally-conscious focus on reducing emissions while maintaining our traditional pumper configuration without impacting our operational procedures. We are eager to lead change by responsibly supporting our environment together with achieving our critical daily missions.”



City of Madison’s Volterra Electric Vehicle Configuration:

Enforcer™ custom chassis

Expanded occupant space and visibility

Seating capacity: 6

GVWR: 42,000 lb

TAK-4 ® Independent Front Suspension

Independent Front Suspension 1500 GPM single stage pump

500 Gallon water tank

Compartmentation: 150 cu ft plus ladder storage

Hose capacity: 1000’ of 5” / 850’ of 2.5”

155 kW hour battery pack to meet the City of Madison’s daily duty cycle

Volterra Electric Vehicle Operation:



An Oshkosh patented parallel-electric drivetrain featuring an electro-mechanical infinitely variable transmission allows zero-emissions operation when powered by the integrated onboard batteries, and can be coupled to the internal combustion engine to provide continuous and uninterrupted power to the pumping system or drive system

Exceptional operational range tailored to the fire department’s needs and duty cycle for full-shift operation

Fire station-based, all-encompassing vehicle charging infrastructure provided by an established nationwide energy supplier offers a thorough, simple, and fast charging solution

In partnership with the City of Madison Fire Department, Pierce will continue the final development, evaluation, and on-highway certification process for the Pierce Volterra electric vehicle.



Oshkosh Airport Products – Volterra Platform of Electric Vehicles



The Striker® Volterra performance hybrid Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) vehicle is also making its debut at airports across the country. Based on Oshkosh proprietary technology, the new Striker Volterra is a hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) that has been developed to meet the growing emergency response and environmentally-conscious needs among airports of all sizes.



Available on the 4x4 and 6x6 chassis platforms, the Striker Volterra performance hybrid delivers unmatched chassis performance, advanced safety systems, innovative fire suppression technology, and unsurpassed reliability and durability.



Striker Volterra 6x6 Vehicle Configuration:

Modular cab design

-Center steer driving position

-Industry-leading forward visibility

-Ergonomic control placement

-Seating capacity: 5

-Center steer driving position -Industry-leading forward visibility -Ergonomic control placement -Seating capacity: 5 TAK-4 ® all-wheel independent suspension

all-wheel independent suspension 50’ (15.2 m) Snozzle ® HRET with Oshkosh® K-Factor™ piercing tip alignment system

HRET with Oshkosh® K-Factor™ piercing tip alignment system 3,170 Gallon (12,000 Liter) water tank

444 Gallon (1,680 Liter) foam tank

2000 GPM (7,570 LPM) water pump

550 lb (225 kg) dry chemical powder system

Scania DC13 engine

Oshkosh power divider

Striker Volterra Hybrid Electric Vehicle Operation:



An Oshkosh patented hybrid-electric drivetrain featuring an electro-mechanical infinitely variable transmission allows zero-emissions operation when powered by the integrated onboard batteries, and can be coupled to the internal combustion engine to provide continuous and uninterrupted power to the pumping system or drive system

Faster acceleration: setting a new standard for performance, the Striker Volterra is capable of achieving 28% improved acceleration when fully loaded, resulting in a quickened response time

Idle reduction for up to one hour of zero-emissions standby using onboard energy storage

Zero-emission driving during entry and exit of the fire station using onboard energy storage

Available Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) options for further electric vehicle driving capabilities

Custom-engineered and extensively tested to deliver rapid response while simultaneously reducing its carbon footprint, the new Striker Volterra performance hybrid is fully compliant to NFPA 414 and ICAO standards while being certified to off-highway EPA and EU regulations.



During the next several months, the Striker Volterra performance hybrid will be showcased at airports across the United States, giving firefighters the opportunity to experience first-hand the revolutionary Volterra technology.



“Oshkosh has been developing electric drives and vehicles for over 25 years, which will continue to be a critical part of our Fire & Emergency Segment’s vision for a more sustainable future,” said Johnson. “Our Volterra platform of electric vehicles reduces emissions, supports lowering total cost of ownership, and increases performance for first responders. We look forward to introducing the vehicles to fire departments around the world and will closely monitor operator feedback and opportunities for further vehicle enhancements.”



To learn more about Pierce Manufacturing or Oshkosh Airport Products, and the revolutionary Pierce Volterra platform of electric vehicles, visit www.piercemfg.com or www.oshkoshairport.com. To access Pierce Volterra resources for download, view the press kit here.



About Pierce Manufacturing

Pierce Manufacturing Inc., an Oshkosh Corporation [NYSE: OSK] company, is the leading North American manufacturer of custom fire apparatus. Products include custom and commercial pumpers, aerials, rescue trucks, wildland trucks, mini pumpers, elliptical tankers, and homeland security apparatus. In addition, Pierce designs its own foam systems and was the first company to introduce frontal airbags and the Side Roll Protection system to fire apparatus. To learn more about Pierce, visit www.piercemfg.com.

About Oshkosh Corporation

At Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK), we make innovative, mission-critical equipment to help everyday heroes advance communities around the world. Headquartered in Wisconsin, Oshkosh Corporation employs more than 14,000 team members worldwide, all united behind a common cause: to make a difference in people’s lives. Oshkosh products can be found in more than 150 countries under the brands of JLG®, Pierce®, Oshkosh® Defense, McNeilus®, IMT®, Jerr-Dan®, Frontline™, Oshkosh® Airport Products, London™ and Pratt Miller. For more information, visit oshkoshcorp.com.

