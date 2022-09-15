Advanced search
    OSK   US6882392011

OSHKOSH CORPORATION

(OSK)
2022-09-15
79.76 USD   +0.89%
09/01Oshkosh Corporation to Participate in Morgan Stanley's 10th Annual Laguna Conference
BU
08/23Oshkosh defense receives five new patents on hybrid electric jltv
AQ
08/23Voxx Unit Gets Initial Award of $50 Million From Oshkosh Unit
MT
Transcript : Oshkosh Corporation Presents at Morgan Stanley 10th Annual Laguna Conference, Sep-15-2022 02:35 PM

09/15/2022 | 05:35pm EDT
All right. Great. Good afternoon, everyone. We're going to keep it rolling here. My name is Dillon Cumming. I'm the machinery construction analyst here at Morgan Stanley. And next up, we've got...


All news about OSHKOSH CORPORATION
Analyst Recommendations on OSHKOSH CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 269 M - -
Net income 2022 211 M - -
Net cash 2022 61,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 24,4x
Yield 2022 1,86%
Capitalization 5 214 M 5 214 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,62x
EV / Sales 2023 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 15 000
Free-Float 86,5%
Chart OSHKOSH CORPORATION
Oshkosh Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends OSHKOSH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 79,76 $
Average target price 94,00 $
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John C. Pfeifer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael E. Pack Vice President Finance-Fire & Emergency
Stephen D. Newlin Independent Chairman
Anupam Khare Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Jayanthi Iyengar EVP, Chief Technology & Strategic Sourcing Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OSHKOSH CORPORATION-29.86%5 168
PACCAR, INC.-2.12%30 039
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-21.21%20 936
KOMATSU LTD.6.24%18 953
KUBOTA CORPORATION-14.86%18 108
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-28.40%17 862