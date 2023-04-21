Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Oshkosh Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OSK   US6882392011

OSHKOSH CORPORATION

(OSK)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-04-21 pm EDT
78.06 USD   -0.24%
04/21Two men sentenced for planning to attack U.S. electric substations
RE
04/21Oshkosh Corporation to Participate in 2023 Advanced Clean Transportation Expo; Electric vehicles to be on display
AQ
04/20Oshkosh Corporation to Participate in 2023 Advanced Clean Transportation Expo
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
News

Two men sentenced for planning to attack U.S. electric substations

04/21/2023 | 07:08pm EDT
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two men were sentenced on Friday for conspiring to attack U.S. electric substations in a plot motivated by white supremacy and intended to sow civil unrest and economic distress, the U.S. Justice Department said.

Christopher Cook, 21, of Columbus, Ohio, was sentenced to 92 months in prison, and Jonathan Frost, 25, of Katy, Texas, and West Lafayette, Indiana, was given 60 months, DOJ said in a press release.

Cook and Frost each pleaded guilty in February 2022 to one count of conspiring to provide material support to extremists. Jackson Sawall of Oshkosh, Wisconsin, was also charged and pleaded guilty in February 2022 and will be sentenced at a later date, DOJ said.

Their plan was to attack substations with powerful rifles, which they believed would result in millions of dollars in damages while causing civil unrest, the department said. But they never carried out any attacks.

Plots against power infrastructure and electric substations have come to light recently in different parts of the country including North Carolina, Washington state and South Carolina. Incidents of vandalism have left thousands in the dark.

Frost and Cook hatched their plans in an online chat group in fall 2019, according to DOJ. Within weeks, the two began to recruit others including Sawall.

As part of the recruitment process, Cook circulated a list of readings that promoted white supremacist ideology and neo-Nazism, DOJ said.

It said the three men met in Columbus, Ohio, in February 2020 to train. A planned attack in Ohio was thwarted when police stopped their car in a routine encounter.

Cook and Frost later attempted to recruit juveniles in Texas to their cause, prosecutors said.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh and Eric Beech; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 8 459 M - -
Net income 2023 366 M - -
Net cash 2023 449 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 14,0x
Yield 2023 2,06%
Capitalization 5 110 M 5 110 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,55x
EV / Sales 2024 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 15 000
Free-Float 86,5%
Chart OSHKOSH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Oshkosh Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OSHKOSH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 78,06 $
Average target price 95,83 $
Spread / Average Target 22,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John C. Pfeifer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael E. Pack Vice President Finance-Fire & Emergency
Stephen D. Newlin Independent Chairman
Anupam Khare Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Jayanthi Iyengar EVP, Chief Technology & Strategic Sourcing Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OSHKOSH CORPORATION-11.49%5 122
PACCAR, INC.10.00%37 927
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG5.27%27 504
EPIROC AB (PUBL)12.88%23 948
KOMATSU LTD.14.33%23 193
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.-9.09%19 540
