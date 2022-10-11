U.S. House lawmaker pushes Postal Service on $3 bln EV spending details

WASHINGTON, Oct 11 (Reuters) -
The chair of a U.S. House of Representatives committee on
Tuesday asked Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to detail how the
Postal Service (USPS) will spend $3 billion awarded by Congress
in August for electric vehicles and charging infrastructure.
In a letter seen by Reuters, Representative Carolyn Maloney,
chair of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, asked DeJoy
for "a detailed plan and timeline to use the $3 billion in
funding provided in the Inflation Reduction Act to increase the
number of electric (delivery vehicles) being purchased and
necessary support infrastructure."
USPS said it is reviewing Maloney’s letter and will respond
directly. This month, USPS told Reuters it was working "to
evaluate vehicle mix and purchase capability in shorter
intervals as technology evolves and the organization’s financial
and operational picture improve."
Maloney's letter also seeks a detailed plan and timeline
from USPS on how it "will work with the Department of
Transportation and state governments to become part of the
national public-facing charging network."
In August, 17 state attorneys general urged USPS to halt
planned purchases of gasoline-powered delivery vehicles pending
a new environmental review.
In July, USPS said it would buy at least 25,000 electric
delivery vehicles - more than twice its prior estimate - to
replace its aging fleet.
In April, 16 states, four environmental groups and the
United Auto Workers union filed lawsuits to block USPS from
buying mostly gasoline-powered next-generation delivery vehicles
under a contract with Oshkosh Defense worth at least
$2.98 billion.
The White House and Environmental Protection Agency also
asked USPS to reconsider, as did many lawmakers.
USPS is proposing to significantly boost EV purchases,
proposing to buy at least 25,000 EVs out of its initial order of
50,000 delivery vehicles from Oshkosh, up from its prior plan to
buy at least 10,019 EVs.
USPS in July said it also plans to buy more than 34,500
commercial off-the-shelf delivery vehicles over two years. Up to
20,000 could be EVs and 14,500 were expected to be
gasoline-powered.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jonathan Oatis and
David Gregorio)