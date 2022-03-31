Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Oshkosh Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OSK   US6882392011

OSHKOSH CORPORATION

(OSK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. House panel sets hearing to press for electric postal vehicles

03/31/2022 | 01:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A U.S. Postal Service (USPS) logo is pictured on a mail box

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. House of Representatives committee said on Wednesday it will hold an April 5 hearing on U.S. Postal Service (USPS) plans to purchase electric vehicles, where lawmakers expect to push for purchases of many more zero-emission delivery trucks.

Last week, USPS said it had placed an initial $2.98 billion order for 50,000 next-generation delivery vehicles from Oshkosh Corp. It said at least 10,019 of those will be electric vehicles (EVs), double its initial planned EV purchases, but some lawmakers feel that is not enough.

House Oversight Committee chair Carolyn Maloney said USPS "should be leading the way, not falling behind private companies that are already moving ahead to save money and curb climate change by electrifying their fleets."

Previously, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy had committed to buying at least 10% EVs as part of a multibillion-dollar plan to retire 30-year-old delivery vehicles.

The hearing will include USPS Inspector General Tammy Whitcomb and Victoria Stephen, executive director of the USPS Next Generation Delivery Vehicle program.

Congress has considered awarding USPS $5.9 billion to boost EV purchases and charging infrastructure.

USPS in February rejected a bid by the White House and Environmental Protection Agency to reconsider its plans to buy mostly gasoline-powered vehicles and hold a new public hearing on the environmental ramifications of the vehicle purchases.

In February 2021, the USPS announced an initial $482 million contract for Oshkosh and said it could order up to 165,000 vehicles over 10 years in a deal that could be worth $6 billion or more.

USPS estimates its total costs for buying and operating 75,000 new delivery vehicles over 20 years including fueling and maintenance at $9.3 billion for gasoline-powered vehicles and $11.6 billion for electric models.

In 2019, USPS operated 217,000 vehicles that traveled approximately 1.2 billion miles and spent about $706.2 million in maintenance costs for it fleet of 140,000 older delivery vehicles.

USPS said its commitment to "an electric fleet remains ambitious given the pressing vehicle and safety needs of our aging fleet as well as our fragile financial condition."

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by David Gregorio)

By David Shepardson


© Reuters 2022
All news about OSHKOSH CORPORATION
01:00pU.S. House panel sets hearing to press for electric postal vehicles
RE
03/24OSHKOSH CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial ..
AQ
03/24CORRECTION : Oshkosh Defense Receives US Postal Service's First Order of Delivery Vehicles..
MT
03/24Oshkosh Defense Receives US Postal Service's First Order of Delivery Vehicles Under $2...
MT
03/24Oshkosh Unit Secures $2.98 Billion Order For Next Generation Delivery Vehicle Fleet
MT
03/24USPS to buy 50,000 delivery vehicles in $2.98 bln initial order
RE
03/24Oshkosh Defense Receives First Order for Next Generation Delivery Vehicle Fleet
BU
03/24USPS Places Order for 50,000 Next Generation Delivery Vehicles to Oshkosh
CI
03/22Oshkosh Corporation named by Foundry's CIO as a 2022 CIO 100 award winner for fourth co..
BU
03/18U.S. lawmakers ask Oshkosh for documents on USPS vehicle contract
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OSHKOSH CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 372 M - -
Net income 2022 421 M - -
Net cash 2022 412 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,0x
Yield 2022 1,40%
Capitalization 7 095 M 7 095 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,80x
EV / Sales 2023 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 15 000
Free-Float 88,4%
Chart OSHKOSH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Oshkosh Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OSHKOSH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 106,52 $
Average target price 125,78 $
Spread / Average Target 18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John C. Pfeifer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael E. Pack Vice President Finance-Fire & Emergency
Stephen D. Newlin Independent Chairman
Anupam Khare Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Jayanthi Iyengar EVP, Chief Technology & Strategic Sourcing Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OSHKOSH CORPORATION-5.49%7 095
PACCAR, INC.1.29%31 082
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-13.00%24 653
KOMATSU LTD.10.30%23 038
KUBOTA CORPORATION-8.77%22 929
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-7.07%21 751