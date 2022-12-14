OSI : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549



FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(D) OF

THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

DATE OF REPORT (DATE OF EARLIEST EVENT REPORTED): December 13, 2022

OSI SYSTEMS, INC.

(EXACT NAME OF REGISTRANT AS SPECIFIED IN ITS CHARTER)

Delaware 000-23125 33-0238801 (STATE OR OTHER JURISDICTION

OF INCORPORATION) (COMMISSION FILE NUMBER) (IRS EMPLOYER IDENTIFICATION

NO.)

12525 CHADRON AVENUE

HAWTHORNE , CA 90250 (ADDRESS OF PRINCIPAL EXECUTIVE OFFICES) (ZIP CODE)

(310)978-0516

(REGISTRANT'S TELEPHONE NUMBER, INCLUDING AREA CODE)

N/A

(FORMER NAME OR FORMER ADDRESS, IF CHANGED SINCE LAST REPORT.)

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

OSI Systems, Inc. (the "Company") held its Annual Meeting of Stockholders on December 13, 2022. The results of the proposals voted on by the Company's stockholders at the Annual Meeting were as follows:

1. Election of Directors

Name For Withheld Broker Non-votes Deepak Chopra 13,746,075 1,075,456 1,090,887 William F. Ballhaus 13,787,902 1,033,629 1,090,887 Kelli Bernard 14,512,596 308,935 1,090,887 Gerald Chizever 13,188,794 1,632,737 1,090,887 James B. Hawkins 9,662,162 5,159,369 1,090,887 Meyer Luskin 10,008,887 4,812,644 1,090,887

The six nominees identified above were elected to the Board of Directors and will serve as directors until the Company's next annual meeting and until their successors are elected and qualified.

2. Ratification of the appointment of Moss Adams LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023

For Against Abstentions Broker Non-votes 15,770,881 125,786 15,751 0

3. Advisory vote on the Company's executive compensation for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022

For Against Abstentions Broker Non-votes 2,239,576 10,820,390 1,761,565 1,090,887

Item 8.01 Other Events.

If a stockholder desires to solicit proxies in support of director nominees other than the Company's nominees in connection with our 2023 annual meeting of stockholders, the stockholder must deliver notice in writing to the Company's Secretary and comply with the requirements of Rule 14a-19 promulgated under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Under such rule and in accordance with the Company's Bylaws, the deadline for delivering any such proposal to the Company would be September 14, 2023; provided, however, that if the date of the next annual meeting of stockholders has changed by more than 30 calendar days from December 13, 2023, notice by the stockholder to be timely must be provided by the later of 90 calendar days prior to the date of the annual meeting or the 10th calendar day following the day on which public disclosure of the date of such annual meeting was first made.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.