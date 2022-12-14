Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. OSI Systems, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OSIS   US6710441055

OSI SYSTEMS, INC.

(OSIS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:50 2022-12-14 pm EST
85.22 USD   +0.50%
12:36pOsi : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K
PU
12:34pOsi Systems Inc : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
11/22Osirium Technologies Raises $2 Million Via Share Issue; Stock Sinks 32%
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

OSI : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K

12/14/2022 | 12:36pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(D) OF
THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

DATE OF REPORT (DATE OF EARLIEST EVENT REPORTED): December 13, 2022

OSI SYSTEMS, INC.
(EXACT NAME OF REGISTRANT AS SPECIFIED IN ITS CHARTER)

Delaware 000-23125 33-0238801
(STATE OR OTHER JURISDICTION
OF INCORPORATION) 		(COMMISSION FILE NUMBER) (IRS EMPLOYER IDENTIFICATION
NO.)
12525 CHADRON AVENUE
HAWTHORNE, CA90250
(ADDRESS OF PRINCIPAL EXECUTIVE OFFICES) (ZIP CODE)

(310)978-0516
(REGISTRANT'S TELEPHONE NUMBER, INCLUDING AREA CODE)

N/A
(FORMER NAME OR FORMER ADDRESS, IF CHANGED SINCE LAST REPORT.)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

¨ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
¨ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
¨ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
¨ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which
registered
Common Stock, $0.001 par value OSIS The NasdaqGlobal Select Market

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company¨

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.¨

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

OSI Systems, Inc. (the "Company") held its Annual Meeting of Stockholders on December 13, 2022. The results of the proposals voted on by the Company's stockholders at the Annual Meeting were as follows:

1. Election of Directors

Name For Withheld Broker Non-votes
Deepak Chopra 13,746,075 1,075,456 1,090,887
William F. Ballhaus 13,787,902 1,033,629 1,090,887
Kelli Bernard 14,512,596 308,935 1,090,887
Gerald Chizever 13,188,794 1,632,737 1,090,887
James B. Hawkins 9,662,162 5,159,369 1,090,887
Meyer Luskin 10,008,887 4,812,644 1,090,887

The six nominees identified above were elected to the Board of Directors and will serve as directors until the Company's next annual meeting and until their successors are elected and qualified.

2. Ratification of the appointment of Moss Adams LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023

For Against Abstentions Broker Non-votes
15,770,881 125,786 15,751 0

3. Advisory vote on the Company's executive compensation for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022

For Against Abstentions Broker Non-votes
2,239,576 10,820,390 1,761,565 1,090,887
Item 8.01 Other Events.

If a stockholder desires to solicit proxies in support of director nominees other than the Company's nominees in connection with our 2023 annual meeting of stockholders, the stockholder must deliver notice in writing to the Company's Secretary and comply with the requirements of Rule 14a-19 promulgated under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Under such rule and in accordance with the Company's Bylaws, the deadline for delivering any such proposal to the Company would be September 14, 2023; provided, however, that if the date of the next annual meeting of stockholders has changed by more than 30 calendar days from December 13, 2023, notice by the stockholder to be timely must be provided by the later of 90 calendar days prior to the date of the annual meeting or the 10th calendar day following the day on which public disclosure of the date of such annual meeting was first made.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

OSI SYSTEMS, INC.
Date: December 14, 2022
By: /s/ Alan Edrick
Alan Edrick
EVP and Chief Financial Officer

Attachments

Disclaimer

OSI Systems Inc. published this content on 14 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2022 17:35:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about OSI SYSTEMS, INC.
12:36pOsi : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K
PU
12:34pOsi Systems Inc : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other Events (form ..
AQ
11/22Osirium Technologies Raises $2 Million Via Share Issue; Stock Sinks 32%
MT
11/22Osirium Technologies Chairman to Step Down in Early 2023, CEO Named Part-Time Successor
MT
11/09Insider Sell: Osi Systems
MT
11/08Osino Resources Up 12.5% After Reporting Interim Credit Facility for Land Acquisition i..
MT
11/08Insider Sell: Osi Systems
MT
11/01Osi : 2022 Annual Report
PU
11/01Osino Resources Enagages Terrafranca Capital as Debt Advisor for Development Financing ..
MT
10/28OSI SYSTEMS INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OSI SYSTEMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 251 M - -
Net income 2023 93,0 M - -
Net Debt 2023 234 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 15,8x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 429 M 1 429 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,33x
EV / Sales 2024 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 6 298
Free-Float 94,3%
Chart OSI SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
OSI Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OSI SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 84,79 $
Average target price 123,80 $
Spread / Average Target 46,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Deepak Chopra President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan I. Edrick Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Steven Cary Good Independent Director
Meyer Luskin Independent Director
William Francis Ballhaus Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OSI SYSTEMS, INC.-9.02%1 429
HEXAGON AB-16.01%31 865
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED-3.66%19 729
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-29.31%19 325
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-55.77%13 593
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED-63.40%12 681