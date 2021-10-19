Log in
    OSIS   US6710441055

OSI SYSTEMS, INC.

(OSIS)
OSI Systems : Announces First Quarter Conference Call

10/19/2021
October 19, 2021-- OSI Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSIS) today announced that it will hold its quarterly conference call on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 9:00am PT to discuss its results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

This call is being webcast through the investor relations section at www.osi-systems.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available from 12:00pm PT on October 28, 2021 until November 12, 2021. The replay may be accessed by visiting the investor relations section at www.osi-systems.com.

About OSI Systems
OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. The Company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets. For more information on OSI Systems or its subsidiary companies, visit www.osi-systems.com. News Filter: OSIS-G

SOURCE: OSI Systems, Inc.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 212 M - -
Net income 2022 90,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 123 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 685 M 1 685 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,49x
EV / Sales 2023 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 6 778
Free-Float 94,7%
