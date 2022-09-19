Advanced search
    OSIS   US6710441055

OSI SYSTEMS, INC.

(OSIS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-16 pm EDT
77.54 USD   -5.59%
08:33aOSI Systems Board Increases Share Buyback Program
BU
09/09INSIDER SELL : Osi Systems
MT
09/06Osino Down After Announcing Pre-Feasibility Study Results for Twin Hills Gold Project in Namibia
MT
OSI Systems Board Increases Share Buyback Program

09/19/2022 | 08:33am EDT
OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSIS) today announced that the Company's board of directors has increased the number of shares available under the Company’s current share repurchase program to 2,000,000 shares. Of the 3 million shares authorized for repurchase under the buyback program established in 2020, the Company has purchased approximately 1.9 million shares of common stock.

Purchases may be made from time to time in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions and block trades, in accordance with federal securities laws, including Rule 10b-18 promulgated under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. This program does not have an expiration date. The share repurchase program may be modified, terminated or expanded by the Company at any time without prior notice. There is no guarantee as to the exact number of shares, if any, that will be purchased by the Company. The amount and timing of any purchases will depend on a number of factors, including price, trading volume, general market conditions, legal requirements, and other factors.

About OSI Systems, Inc.

OSI Systems, Inc. is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. We combine more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets. For more information on OSI Systems, Inc. or any of its subsidiary companies, visit www.osi-systems.com. News Filter: OSIS-G

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements relate to OSI Systems’ current expectations, beliefs, and projections concerning matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve uncertainties, risks, assumptions, and contingencies, many of which are outside OSI Systems’ control and which may cause actual results to differ materially from those described in or implied by any forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which are based on currently available information and speak only as of the date on which they are made. OSI Systems assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement made in this press release that becomes untrue because of subsequent events, new information, or otherwise, except to the extent it is required to do so in connection with its ongoing requirements under Federal securities laws. For a further discussion of factors that could cause OSI Systems’ future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in OSI Systems’ most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and other risks described therein and in documents subsequently filed by OSI Systems from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 252 M - -
Net income 2023 97,8 M - -
Net Debt 2023 214 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 13,8x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 312 M 1 312 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,22x
EV / Sales 2024 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 6 298
Free-Float 93,9%
Chart OSI SYSTEMS, INC.
OSI Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends OSI SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 77,54 $
Average target price 125,60 $
Spread / Average Target 62,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Deepak Chopra President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan I. Edrick Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Steven Cary Good Independent Director
Meyer Luskin Independent Director
William Francis Ballhaus Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OSI SYSTEMS, INC.-16.80%1 312
HEXAGON AB-24.26%27 231
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-31.68%18 662
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED-15.00%17 404
GOERTEK INC.-40.74%15 329
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-51.53%14 990