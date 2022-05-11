Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. OSI Systems, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OSIS   US6710441055

OSI SYSTEMS, INC.

(OSIS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/10 04:00:00 pm EDT
78.45 USD   -1.03%
05/09OSI Systems Secures $4 Million Orders for Electronic Components
MT
05/09OSI Systems Receives $4 Million in Orders for Electronic Components
BU
05/03OSI Systems to Present at Oppenheimer 17th Annual Industrial Growth Conference
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

OSI Systems Receives $12 Million Contract for Border Security Inspection Systems

05/11/2022 | 08:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OSI Systems, Inc. (the “Company” or “OSI Systems”) (NASDAQ: OSIS) today announced that its Security division was awarded a contract valued at approximately $12 million by an international customer to provide multiple units of the Eagle® P60 ZBx drive-through cargo and vehicle inspection system, optical under vehicle inspection system (UVIS), license plate and face capture system, and follow-on service and support.

OSI Systems’ Chairman and CEO, Deepak Chopra, stated, “We are pleased to receive this order and look forward to deploying our solutions to improve border security. In addition to the Eagle P60 ZBx, vehicle and passenger identification solutions from our recent acquisition were also purchased by the customer to support this security initiative.”

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense, and aerospace industries. The Company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets. For more information on OSI Systems or any of its subsidiary companies, visit www.osi-systems.com. News Filter: OSIS-G

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements relate to OSI Systems’ current expectations, beliefs, and projections concerning matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve uncertainties, risks, assumptions, and contingencies, many of which are outside OSI Systems’ control and which may cause actual results to differ materially from those described in or implied by any forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which are based on currently available information and speak only as of the date on which they are made. OSI Systems assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement made in this press release that becomes untrue because of subsequent events, new information, or otherwise, except to the extent it is required to do so in connection with its ongoing requirements under Federal securities laws. For a further discussion of factors that could cause OSI Systems’ future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in OSI Systems’ most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and other risks described therein and in documents subsequently filed by OSI Systems from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SOURCE: OSI Systems, Inc.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about OSI SYSTEMS, INC.
05/09OSI Systems Secures $4 Million Orders for Electronic Components
MT
05/09OSI Systems Receives $4 Million in Orders for Electronic Components
BU
05/03OSI Systems to Present at Oppenheimer 17th Annual Industrial Growth Conference
BU
04/29OSI SYSTEMS INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT..
AQ
04/29Tranche Update on OSI Systems, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on May 1, 2020.
CI
04/28OSI : Reports Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
04/28OSI : Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/28TRANSCRIPT : OSI Systems, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 28, 2022
CI
04/28OSI Systems Posts Higher Fiscal Q3 Results That Beat Estimates, Reiterates Fiscal 2022 ..
MT
04/28Earnings Flash (OSIS) OSI SYSTEMS Posts Q3 Revenue $290.5M
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OSI SYSTEMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 183 M - -
Net income 2022 104 M - -
Net Debt 2022 214 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 337 M 1 337 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,31x
EV / Sales 2023 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 6 778
Free-Float 94,6%
Chart OSI SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
OSI Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OSI SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 78,45 $
Average target price 118,00 $
Spread / Average Target 50,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Deepak Chopra President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan I. Edrick Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Steven Cary Good Independent Director
Meyer Luskin Independent Director
William Francis Ballhaus Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OSI SYSTEMS, INC.-15.83%1 337
HEXAGON AB-19.94%30 826
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-26.73%20 744
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED-10.27%18 363
GOERTEK INC.-35.79%17 240
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-45.26%17 111