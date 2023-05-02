Advanced search
    OSIS   US6710441055

OSI SYSTEMS, INC.

(OSIS)
2023-05-01
118.01 USD   +4.47%
OSI Systems Receives $12 Million Order for Patient Monitoring Systems
BU
04/28OSI SYSTEMS INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
04/28Roth MKM Adjusts OSI Systems' Price Target to $152 From $126, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
OSI Systems Receives $12 Million Order for Patient Monitoring Systems

05/02/2023
OSI Systems, Inc. (the “Company” or “OSI Systems”) (NASDAQ: OSIS) today announced that its Healthcare division, Spacelabs Healthcare®, received an order valued at approximately $12 million to provide patient monitoring solutions to a U.S. based hospital, highlighting Spacelabs’ ability to provide advanced network security and industry-leading clinical workflow solutions.

“We are pleased with this significant strategic win with a new customer and look forward to supplying this major healthcare facility with our comprehensive range of patient monitoring solutions, innovative clinical workflow solutions, and connectivity solutions,” commented Deepak Chopra, OSI Systems’ Chairman and CEO.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. The Company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets. For more information on OSI Systems or any of its subsidiary companies, visit www.osi-systems.com. News Filter: OSIS-G

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements relate to OSI Systems’ current expectations, beliefs, and projections concerning matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve uncertainties, risks, assumptions, and contingencies, many of which are outside OSI Systems’ control and which may cause actual results to differ materially from those described in or implied by any forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which are based on currently available information and speak only as of the date on which they are made. OSI Systems assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement made in this press release that becomes untrue because of subsequent events, new information, or otherwise, except to the extent it is required to do so in connection with its ongoing requirements under Federal securities laws. For a further discussion of factors that could cause OSI Systems’ future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in OSI Systems’ most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and other risks described therein and in documents subsequently filed by OSI Systems from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 249 M - -
Net income 2023 89,6 M - -
Net Debt 2023 288 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 22,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 974 M 1 974 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,81x
EV / Sales 2024 1,59x
Nbr of Employees 6 298
Free-Float 95,1%
Chart OSI SYSTEMS, INC.
OSI Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends OSI SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 118,01 $
Average target price 138,40 $
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Deepak Chopra President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan I. Edrick Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Meyer Luskin Independent Director
William Francis Ballhaus Independent Director
James B. Hawkins Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OSI SYSTEMS, INC.42.05%1 974
HEXAGON AB7.20%30 411
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED19.23%21 796
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED3.62%19 607
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION12.11%14 775
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED-11.31%11 463
