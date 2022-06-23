Log in
OSI SYSTEMS, INC.

Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-22 pm EDT
83.78 USD   +1.87%
OSI Systems Receives $3 Million Order for Patient Monitoring Solutions

06/23/2022 | 08:33am EDT
OSI Systems, Inc. (the “Company” or “OSI Systems”) (NASDAQ: OSIS) today announced that its Healthcare division, Spacelabs Healthcare®, received an order valued at approximately $3 million to provide patient monitoring solutions to a U.S. based hospital. The Company is expected to provide Xhibit® Central Stations with XTR Telemetry, Xprezzon® patient monitors, Qube® patient monitors, and SafeNSound™ patient management software.

“We look forward to providing our advanced patient monitoring products for installation in the hospital’s critical care units to help ensure that patients are monitored effectively and efficiently,” commented Deepak Chopra, OSI Systems’ Chairman and CEO.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. The Company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets. For more information on OSI Systems or any of its subsidiary companies, visit www.osi-systems.com. News Filter: OSIS-G

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements relate to OSI Systems’ current expectations, beliefs, and projections concerning matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve uncertainties, risks, assumptions, and contingencies, many of which are outside OSI Systems’ control and which may cause actual results to differ materially from those described in or implied by any forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which are based on currently available information and speak only as of the date on which they are made. OSI Systems assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement made in this press release that becomes untrue because of subsequent events, new information, or otherwise, except to the extent it is required to do so in connection with its ongoing requirements under Federal securities laws. For a further discussion of factors that could cause OSI Systems’ future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in OSI Systems’ most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and other risks described therein and in documents subsequently filed by OSI Systems from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 183 M - -
Net income 2022 109 M - -
Net Debt 2022 214 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 428 M 1 428 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,39x
EV / Sales 2023 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 6 778
Free-Float 94,6%
Managers and Directors
Deepak Chopra President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan I. Edrick Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Steven Cary Good Independent Director
Meyer Luskin Independent Director
William Francis Ballhaus Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OSI SYSTEMS, INC.-11.76%1 428
HEXAGON AB-24.57%29 015
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-24.36%21 521
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED-16.81%17 025
GOERTEK INC.-36.99%17 003
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-49.96%15 640