OSI Systems Reports Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Financial Results - Form 8-K

HAWTHORNE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--October 28, 2021--OSI Systems, Inc. (the "Company" or "OSI Systems") (NASDAQ: OSIS) today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Deepak Chopra, OSI Systems' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Despite continuing impacts from COVID, including supply chain and logistics challenges, the Company performed well during the first quarter of fiscal 2022. We delivered strong revenue and earnings growth as well as robust bookings, most notably in our Security and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing divisions, resulting in significant growth in backlog."

The Company reported revenues of $279.3 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2022, an increase of 10% from the $254.9 million reported for the first quarter of fiscal 2021. Net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 was $19.1 million, or $1.04 per diluted share, compared to net income of $9.3 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, for the first quarter of fiscal 2021. Non-GAAP net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 was $21.2 million, or $1.16 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income for the fiscal 2021 first quarter of $19.5 million, or $1.06 per diluted share.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, the Company's book-to-bill ratio was 1.6. As of September 30, 2021, the Company's backlog was over $1.2 billion, representing an increase of 15% from the Company's backlog as of June 30, 2021. The Company's cash used in operations was $11.0 million during the first quarter of fiscal 2022 as the Company invested in inventory to support expected sales growth and to mitigate supply chain risk. In addition, the timing of cash used for other working capital purposes adversely impacted first quarter operating cash flow. Capital expenditures were $3.5 million during the three months ended September 30, 2021.

Mr. Chopra commented, "We were pleased with the year-over-year Security division sales growth of 11% in the first fiscal quarter which was leveraged to 21% growth in adjusted operating income. Strong bookings in Security that included two orders received from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection totaling approximately $200 million led to a significant increase in our backlog. As many of our customers and partners are impacted by the pandemic, we continue to work through related challenges and are well positioned in the global marketplace to capitalize on future opportunities."

Mr. Chopra continued, "Our Optoelectronics and Manufacturing division again delivered solid results reporting record revenues, representing 16% growth over the first quarter of last fiscal year, and strong profits in light of supply chain and logistics cost increases. Bookings were again robust, leading to record backlog in the division."

Mr. Chopra concluded, "First quarter sales in the Healthcare division were solid. Given some tailwinds associated with the earlier stages of the pandemic that boosted revenues in the prior year, as anticipated, we reported a small reduction in year-over-year revenues. We stepped up investment in new product development to enhance our core product portfolio while simultaneously investing in sales and marketing."

Fiscal Year 2022 Outlook



Guidance

Revenues

$1.190 billion - $1.225 billion

Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share

$5.72 - $6.00



The Company is reiterating its fiscal year 2022 revenues and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share guidance. Actual revenues and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share could vary from this guidance due to factors discussed under "Forward-Looking Statements" or other factors, including uncertainties as to the duration and future scope of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Company's fiscal 2022 diluted earnings per share guidance is provided on a non-GAAP basis only. The Company does not provide a reconciliation of guidance for non-GAAP diluted EPS to GAAP diluted EPS (the most directly comparable GAAP measure) on a forward-looking basis because the Company is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate compilation of reconciling items and certain information is not available. This is due to the inherent difficulty and complexity in accurately forecasting the timing and amounts of various items included in the calculation of GAAP diluted EPS but excluded in the calculation of non-GAAP diluted EPS, such as acquisition costs and other non-recurring items that have not yet occurred, are out of the Company's control, or cannot otherwise reasonably be predicted. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the significance of unavailable information which may be material and therefore could result in GAAP diluted EPS, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, being materially different from projected non-GAAP diluted EPS.

Presentation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release includes a presentation of non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP operating income (loss) by segment and non-GAAP operating margin, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. The presentation of these non-GAAP figures for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2021 is provided to allow for the comparison of the underlying performance of the Company, net of impairment, restructuring and other charges (including certain legal costs), amortization of intangible assets acquired through business acquisitions and non-cash interest expense primarily related to convertible debt in fiscal 2021, and their associated tax effects, and the impact of discrete income tax items. Although we exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets from our non-GAAP figures, we believe that it is important for investors to understand that revenue generated from such intangibles is included within revenue in determining non-GAAP financial measures of the Company. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide (i) enhanced insight into the ongoing operations of the Company, (ii) meaningful information regarding the Company's financial results (excluding amounts management does not view as reflective of ongoing operating results) for purposes of planning, forecasting, and assessing the performance of the Company's businesses, (iii) a meaningful comparison of financial results of the current period against results of past periods, and (iv) financial results that are generally more comparable to financial results of peer companies than are GAAP figures. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be assessed in isolation or as a substitute for measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be the same as measures used by other companies due to possible differences in methods and in the items or events for which adjustments are made.

Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial information are provided in the accompanying tables. The financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations from those financial results should be carefully evaluated.

OSI SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2021



Revenues:



Products

$ 182,747

$ 207,212 Services

72,161

72,045 Total revenues

254,908

279,257 Cost of goods sold:



Products

124,841

142,906 Services

34,316

37,021 Total cost of goods sold

159,157

179,927 Gross profit

95,751

99,330 Operating expenses:



Selling, general and administrative

58,617

57,323 Research and development

12,082

14,817 Impairment, restructuring and other charges, net

8,359

2,510 Total operating expenses

79,058

74,650 Income from operations

16,693

24,680 Interest and other expense, net

(4,189 )

(2,016 ) Income before income taxes

12,504

22,664 Provision for income taxes

(3,160 )

(3,612 ) Net income

$ 9,344

$ 19,052



Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.51

$ 1.04 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

18,335

18,306













OSI SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED SEGMENT INFORMATION (in thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30,

2020 2021 Revenues - by Segment:



Security division

$ 134,775

$ 149,517 Healthcare division

51,503

50,588 Optoelectronics and Manufacturing division, including intersegment revenues

79,914

92,305 Intersegment eliminations

(11,284 )

(13,153 ) Total

$ 254,908

$ 279,257



Operating income (loss) - by Segment:



Security division

$ 8,906

$ 21,593 Healthcare division

8,984

5,920 Optoelectronics and Manufacturing division

8,740

9,783 Corporate

(9,456 )

(12,463 ) Intersegment eliminations

(481 )

(153 ) Total

$ 16,693

$ 24,680

















OSI SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) June 30,

2021 September 30,

2021 Assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 80,613

$ 54,663 Accounts receivable, net

290,653

292,004 Inventories

294,208

320,673 Other current assets

43,930

62,870 Total current assets

709,404

730,210 Property and equipment, net

118,004

116,814 Goodwill

320,304

319,345 Intangible assets, net

127,608

127,262 Other non-current assets

109,047

117,008 Total Assets

$ 1,384,367

$ 1,410,639



Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Bank lines of credit

$ --

$ 26,000 Current portion of long-term debt

846

286,954 Accounts payable and accrued expenses

210,077

221,434 Other current liabilities

133,844

122,400 Total current liabilities

344,767

656,788 Long-term debt

276,421

692 Other long-term liabilities

123,359

129,847 Total liabilities

744,547

787,327 Total stockholders' equity

639,820

623,312 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 1,384,367

$ 1,410,639













OSI SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME AND EARNINGS PER SHARE (in thousands, except earnings per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 2021 Net income Diluted EPS Net income Diluted EPS GAAP basis

$ 9,344

$ 0.51

$ 19,052

$ 1.04 Impairment, restructuring and other charges (benefit), net

8,359

0.46

2,510

0.14 Amortization of acquired intangible assets

3,776

0.21

3,198

0.18 Non-cash interest expense

2,226

0.12

68

0.00 Tax effect of above adjustments

(3,946 )

(0.22 )

(1,467 )

(0.08 ) Impact from discrete income tax items

(276 )

(0.02 )

(2,145 )

(0.12 ) Non-GAAP basis

$ 19,483

$ 1.06

$ 21,216

$ 1.16















