Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. OSI Systems, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OSIS   US6710441055

OSI SYSTEMS, INC.

(OSIS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-05 pm EDT
117.88 USD   +0.76%
08:09aOSI Systems to Present at Oppenheimer 18th Annual Industrial Growth Conference
BU
05/02OSI Systems Receives $12 Million Order for Patient Monitoring Systems
BU
05/02OSI Systems, Inc. Receives $12 Million Order for Patient Monitoring Systems
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

OSI Systems to Present at Oppenheimer 18th Annual Industrial Growth Conference

05/08/2023 | 08:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSIS), today announced that it will be presenting at the Oppenheimer 18th Annual Industrial Growth Conference on Monday, May 8, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET.

To listen to the live web cast of the presentation, please visit the investor relations section of the OSI Systems website.

About OSI Systems, Inc.

OSI Systems, Inc. is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. We combine more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets. For more information on OSI Systems, Inc. or any of its subsidiary companies, visit www.osi-systems.com. News Filter: OSIS-G


© Business Wire 2023
All news about OSI SYSTEMS, INC.
08:09aOSI Systems to Present at Oppenheimer 18th Annual Industrial Growth Conference
BU
05/02OSI Systems Receives $12 Million Order for Patient Monitoring Systems
BU
05/02OSI Systems, Inc. Receives $12 Million Order for Patient Monitoring Systems
CI
04/28OSI SYSTEMS INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT..
AQ
04/28Roth MKM Adjusts OSI Systems' Price Target to $152 From $126, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
04/28B. Riley Raises OSI Systems' Price Target to $137 From $120, Believes Shares Remain 'Si..
MT
04/27OSI Systems Fiscal Q3 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Rise; Reiterates Fiscal 2023 Outlook
MT
04/27Transcript : OSI Systems, Inc., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Apr 27, 2023
CI
04/27Osi : Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/27Earnings Flash (OSIS) OSI SYSTEMS Reports Q3 Revenue $302.9M
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OSI SYSTEMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 249 M - -
Net income 2023 89,6 M - -
Net Debt 2023 288 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 22,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 972 M 1 972 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,81x
EV / Sales 2024 1,59x
Nbr of Employees 6 298
Free-Float 95,1%
Chart OSI SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
OSI Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OSI SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 117,88 $
Average target price 138,40 $
Spread / Average Target 17,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Deepak Chopra President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan I. Edrick Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Meyer Luskin Independent Director
William Francis Ballhaus Independent Director
James B. Hawkins Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OSI SYSTEMS, INC.48.24%1 972
HEXAGON AB6.51%30 712
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED18.05%21 632
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED3.27%19 430
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION6.78%14 082
HALMA PLC21.07%11 404
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer