    OSIS   US6710441055

OSI SYSTEMS, INC.

(OSIS)
  Report
OSI Systems to Present at the Imperial Capital Security Conference

12/13/2021 | 08:34am EST
OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSIS), today announced that it will be presenting at Imperial Capital’s 2021 Security Investor Conference on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 2:15 PM ET.

To listen to the live web cast of the presentation, please visit the investor relations section of the OSI Systems website and follow the link from the front page.

About OSI Systems, Inc.

OSI Systems, Inc. is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. We combine more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets. For more information on OSI Systems, Inc. or any of its subsidiary companies, visit www.osi-systems.com. News Filter: OSIS-G


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 214 M - -
Net income 2022 94,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 168 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 666 M 1 666 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,51x
EV / Sales 2023 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 6 778
Free-Float 94,8%
Managers and Directors
Deepak Chopra Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Alan I. Edrick Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Steven Cary Good Independent Director
Meyer Luskin Independent Director
William Francis Ballhaus Independent Director
