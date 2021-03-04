Log in
OSI SYSTEMS, INC.

OSI SYSTEMS, INC.

(OSIS)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

OSI : Receives $15 Million for Airport Security Inspection Systems

03/04/2021 | 08:33am EST
OSI Systems, Inc. (the "Company" or "OSI Systems") (NASDAQ: OSIS) today announced that its Security division received an order for approximately $15 million for upgrading a key international airport. Under the terms of the contract, the Company is expected to provide its RTT®110 hold baggage screening systems along with a range of checkpoint security systems, including the Rapiscan 920CT and Orion® baggage scanners, Itemiser® 5x trace detection units and Metor® walk-through metal detectors.

OSI Systems’ Chairman and CEO, Deepak Chopra, commented, "We are honored to support this critical project and its deployment to enhance airport security.”

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. The Company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets. For more information on OSI Systems or its subsidiary companies, visit www.osi-systems.com. News Filter: OSIS-G

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements relate to OSI Systems’ current expectations, beliefs, and projections concerning matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve uncertainties, risks, assumptions, and contingencies, many of which are outside OSI Systems’ control and which may cause actual results to differ materially from those described in or implied by any forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which are based on currently available information and speak only as of the date on which they are made. OSI Systems assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement made in this press release that becomes untrue because of subsequent events, new information, or otherwise, except to the extent it is required to do so in connection with its ongoing requirements under Federal securities laws. For a further discussion of factors that could cause OSI Systems’ future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in OSI Systems’ most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and other risks described therein and in documents subsequently filed by OSI Systems from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 126 M - -
Net income 2021 72,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 183 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 669 M 1 669 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,65x
EV / Sales 2022 1,46x
Nbr of Employees 6 758
Free-Float 94,8%
Technical analysis trends OSI SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 107,33 $
Last Close Price 92,85 $
Spread / Highest target 20,6%
Spread / Average Target 15,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Deepak Chopra Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ajay Mehra EVP, President-Cargo Scanning & Solutions business
Alan I. Edrick Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Steven Cary Good Independent Director
Meyer Luskin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OSI SYSTEMS, INC.-0.40%1 669
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED5.83%33 391
HEXAGON AB-2.80%31 833
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED20.45%28 821
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION27.38%26 175
AVIC SHENYANG AIRCRAFT COMPANY LIMITED6.17%17 971
