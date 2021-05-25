Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. OSI Systems, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OSIS   US6710441055

OSI SYSTEMS, INC.

(OSIS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Spacelabs Healthcare : Introduces Lifescreen Pro for Rapid Analysis of Arrhythmia Events

05/25/2021 | 08:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Spacelabs Healthcare (the “Company” or “Spacelabs”), a division of OSI Systems, Inc. (“OSI Systems”) (NASDAQ: OSIS), today announced the release of Lifescreen™ Pro event screening system. Lifescreen Pro expands the Company’s non-invasive cardiology offerings, which include Spacelabs Pathfinder SL ambulatory ECG analysis system. Building on 40 years of technology, design, algorithm development and experience in the analysis of ambulatory ECG recordings, the release of Lifescreen Pro continues Spacelabs’ mission to diagnose cardiac arrhythmias accurately and economically.

“Health monitoring today is much more than a collection of vital signs,” said Spacelabs President Shalabh Chandra. “Cardiologists need rapid and actionable data analysis to ensure their patients are on the right care path, without delay. With Lifescreen Pro, they have a powerful new tool to deliver faster, enhanced care.”

Event screening allows cardiologists, electrophysiologists, and hypertension specialists to quickly differentiate benign recordings from those requiring a more comprehensive analysis of ECG morphologies. Lifescreen Pro provides rapid analysis, allowing an initial triage to find suspected or intermittent arrhythmia events. The entire recording or specific areas of focus can be seamlessly passed from Lifescreen Pro into Pathfinder SL for a comprehensive exploration of a patient’s cardiac condition without the need for a second recording.

With local access to Lifescreen Pro, specialists no longer need to wait for an external service to process diagnostic tests and return the reports, and results can be made securely available wherever needed using Spacelabs’ Sentinel cardiology information management system. Patients also benefit as they can often review a comprehensive report with their provider without the need for a second visit. This allows patients to continue their care pathway as soon as possible.

About Spacelabs Healthcare

Spacelabs Healthcare (www.spacelabshealthcare.com), a division of OSI Systems, Inc., is a provider of medical equipment and services, including solutions for patient monitoring and connectivity, non-invasive cardiology, and supplies and accessories selling to hospitals, clinics, and physician offices. The Company has offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, and Italy, and distributors in more than 100 countries around the world.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements relate to Spacelabs’ current expectations, beliefs, and projections concerning matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve uncertainties, risks, assumptions, and contingencies, many of which are outside Spacelabs’ control and which may cause actual results to differ materially from those described in or implied by any forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which are based on currently available information and speak only as of the date on which they are made. Spacelabs assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement made in this press release that becomes untrue because of subsequent events, new information, or otherwise, except to the extent it is required to do so in connection with its ongoing requirements under Federal securities laws. For a further discussion of factors that could cause Spacelabs’ future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in OSI Systems’ most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and other risks described therein and in documents subsequently filed by OSI Systems from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about OSI SYSTEMS, INC.
08:52aSPACELABS HEALTHCARE  : Introduces Lifescreen Pro for Rapid Analysis of Arrhythm..
BU
05/19Osino Resources Says Infill Drilling at the Twin Hills Project Shows Widespre..
MT
05/14Blank Check Firm Osiris Prices IPO at $10 Per Unit
MT
05/13OSI  : Spacelabs Healthcare Partners With Masimo to Bring Advanced Measurements ..
BU
05/04OSI  : Insider Selling at OSI Systems (OSIS) Continues with Significant Sale
MT
05/04OSI  : Berenberg Bank Adjusts OSI Systems PT to $117 From $110, Maintains Buy Ra..
MT
05/03INSIDER TRENDS : Selling By Insiders Lingers at OSI Systems
MT
04/30OSI  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS O..
AQ
04/30OSI  : Roth Capital Adjusts Price Target on OSI Systems to $122 From $108, Keeps..
MT
04/30OSI  : B. Riley Raises OSI Systems' PT to $118 from $104, Raises 2021 Outlook; K..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 132 M - -
Net income 2021 71,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 196 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 715 M 1 715 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,69x
EV / Sales 2022 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 6 758
Free-Float 95,3%
Chart OSI SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
OSI Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OSI SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 114,83 $
Last Close Price 95,36 $
Spread / Highest target 27,9%
Spread / Average Target 20,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Deepak Chopra Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ajay Mehra EVP, President-Cargo Scanning & Solutions business
Alan I. Edrick Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Steven Cary Good Independent Director
Meyer Luskin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OSI SYSTEMS, INC.2.30%1 715
HEXAGON AB7.18%35 425
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED7.83%34 256
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION30.52%26 842
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED7.25%25 634
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED4.77%19 113