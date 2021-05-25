Spacelabs Healthcare : Introduces Lifescreen Pro for Rapid Analysis of Arrhythmia Events

Spacelabs Healthcare (the “Company” or “Spacelabs”), a division of OSI Systems, Inc. (“OSI Systems”) (NASDAQ: OSIS), today announced the release of Lifescreen™ Pro event screening system. Lifescreen Pro expands the Company’s non-invasive cardiology offerings, which include Spacelabs Pathfinder SL ambulatory ECG analysis system. Building on 40 years of technology, design, algorithm development and experience in the analysis of ambulatory ECG recordings, the release of Lifescreen Pro continues Spacelabs’ mission to diagnose cardiac arrhythmias accurately and economically.

“Health monitoring today is much more than a collection of vital signs,” said Spacelabs President Shalabh Chandra. “Cardiologists need rapid and actionable data analysis to ensure their patients are on the right care path, without delay. With Lifescreen Pro, they have a powerful new tool to deliver faster, enhanced care.”

Event screening allows cardiologists, electrophysiologists, and hypertension specialists to quickly differentiate benign recordings from those requiring a more comprehensive analysis of ECG morphologies. Lifescreen Pro provides rapid analysis, allowing an initial triage to find suspected or intermittent arrhythmia events. The entire recording or specific areas of focus can be seamlessly passed from Lifescreen Pro into Pathfinder SL for a comprehensive exploration of a patient’s cardiac condition without the need for a second recording.

With local access to Lifescreen Pro, specialists no longer need to wait for an external service to process diagnostic tests and return the reports, and results can be made securely available wherever needed using Spacelabs’ Sentinel cardiology information management system. Patients also benefit as they can often review a comprehensive report with their provider without the need for a second visit. This allows patients to continue their care pathway as soon as possible.

About Spacelabs Healthcare

Spacelabs Healthcare (www.spacelabshealthcare.com), a division of OSI Systems, Inc., is a provider of medical equipment and services, including solutions for patient monitoring and connectivity, non-invasive cardiology, and supplies and accessories selling to hospitals, clinics, and physician offices. The Company has offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, and Italy, and distributors in more than 100 countries around the world.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements relate to Spacelabs’ current expectations, beliefs, and projections concerning matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve uncertainties, risks, assumptions, and contingencies, many of which are outside Spacelabs’ control and which may cause actual results to differ materially from those described in or implied by any forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which are based on currently available information and speak only as of the date on which they are made. Spacelabs assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement made in this press release that becomes untrue because of subsequent events, new information, or otherwise, except to the extent it is required to do so in connection with its ongoing requirements under Federal securities laws. For a further discussion of factors that could cause Spacelabs’ future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in OSI Systems’ most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and other risks described therein and in documents subsequently filed by OSI Systems from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210525005352/en/