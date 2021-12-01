Log in
    OSI   CA68828L1004

OSINO RESOURCES CORP.

(OSI)
  Report
Osino Resources : Consents of Qualified Persons

12/01/2021 | 12:51pm EST
Qubeka Mining Consultants CC

Schinz & Trift Street,

Klein Windhoek, Namibia, 9000

CONSENT of QUALIFIED PERSON

TO:

British Columbia Securities Commission

Alberta Securities Commission

Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan

The Manitoba Securities Commission

Ontario Securities Commission

Financial and Consumer Services Commission of New Brunswick

Nova Scotia Securities Commission

The Office of the Superintendent of Securities of Prince Edward Island

Office of the Superintendent of Securities of Newfoundland and Labrador

TSX Venture Exchange

RE: Technical Report for Osino Resources Corp. (the "Company")

I, Simeon Shooya, consent to the public filing by the Company of the technical report titled, "Amended and Restated Twin Hills Gold Project, Namibia, Preliminary Economic Assessment, National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report" dated effective July 14, 2021 and signed November 2, 2021 (the "Technical Report").

I also consent to any extracts from or a summary of the Technical Report in the Company's news release dated November 30, 2021 (the "News Release").

I certify that I have read the News Release disseminated and filed by the Company and in particular the summaries or extracts of the Technical Report contained in the News Release and that they fairly and accurately represent the information in the sections of the Technical Report for which I am responsible.

Dated the 30th day of November, 2021.

"Simeon Veiko Shooya" (signed)

Simeon Veiko Shooya (Pr. Eng | CP), BSc, MSc, MAusIMM (CP) Mining, RPEQ Associate Mining Engineer

Qubeka Mining Consultants CC

AC/8186546.1

Prime Resources (Pty) Ltd.

The Workshop 70-7th Avenue Parktown North,

Johannesburg, South Africa

CONSENT of QUALIFIED PERSON

TO:

British Columbia Securities Commission

Alberta Securities Commission

Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan

The Manitoba Securities Commission

Ontario Securities Commission

Financial and Consumer Services Commission of New Brunswick

Nova Scotia Securities Commission

The Office of the Superintendent of Securities of Prince Edward Island

Office of the Superintendent of Securities of Newfoundland and Labrador

TSX Venture Exchange

RE: Technical Report for Osino Resources Corp. (the "Company")

I, Peter Theron, consent to the public filing by the Company of the technical report titled, "Amended and Restated Twin Hills Gold Project, Namibia, Preliminary Economic Assessment, National Instrument 43- 101 Technical Report" dated effective July 14, 2021 and signed November 2, 2021 (the "Technical Report").

I also consent to any extracts from or a summary of the Technical Report in the Company's news release dated November 30, 2021 (the "News Release").

I certify that I have read the News Release disseminated and filed by the Company and in particular the summaries or extracts of the Technical Report contained in the News Release and that they fairly and accurately represent the information in the sections of the Technical Report for which I am responsible.

Dated the 30th day of November, 2021.

"Peter Theron" (signed)

Peter Theron, Pr.Eng Principal Civil / Environmental Engineer

Managing Director

Prime Resources (Pty) Ltd.

AC/8186546.1

Environmental Compliance Consultancy CC

1 Jan Jonker Street, Wasserberg Park,

Klein Windhoek, Namibia

CONSENT of QUALIFIED PERSON

TO:

British Columbia Securities Commission

Alberta Securities Commission

Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan

The Manitoba Securities Commission

Ontario Securities Commission

Financial and Consumer Services Commission of New Brunswick

Nova Scotia Securities Commission

The Office of the Superintendent of Securities of Prince Edward Island

Office of the Superintendent of Securities of Newfoundland and Labrador

TSX Venture Exchange

RE: Technical Report for Osino Resources Corp. (the "Company")

I, Luke Towers, consent to the public filing by the Company of the technical report titled, "Amended and Restated Twin Hills Gold Project, Namibia, Preliminary Economic Assessment, National Instrument 43- 101 Technical Report" dated effective July 14, 2021 and signed November 2, 2021 (the "Technical Report").

I also consent to any extracts from or a summary of the Technical Report in the Company's news release dated November 30, 2021 (the "News Release").

I certify that I have read the News Release disseminated and filed by the Company and in particular the summaries or extracts of the Technical Report contained in the News Release and that they fairly and accurately represent the information in the sections of the Technical Report for which I am responsible.

Dated the 30th day of November, 2021.

"Luke Towers" (signed)

Luke Towers, MSc Geohydrology, Pr.Sci.Nat.

Environmental Compliance Consultancy CC, Associate

AC/8186546.1

Lycopodium Minerals Canada Ltd.

Suite 400, 5060 Spectrum Way, Mississauga

Ontario, Canada, L4W 5N5

CONSENT of QUALIFIED PERSON

TO:

British Columbia Securities Commission

Alberta Securities Commission

Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan

The Manitoba Securities Commission

Ontario Securities Commission

Financial and Consumer Services Commission of New Brunswick

Nova Scotia Securities Commission

The Office of the Superintendent of Securities of Prince Edward Island

Office of the Superintendent of Securities of Newfoundland and Labrador

TSX Venture Exchange

RE:

Technical Report for Osino Resources Corp. (the "Company")

I, Glenn Bezuidenhout, consent to the public filing by the Company of the amended and restated technical report titled, "Amended and Restated Twin Hills Gold Project, Namibia, Preliminary Economic Assessment, National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report" dated effective July 14, 2021 and signed November 2, 2021 (the "Technical Report").

I also consent to any extracts from or a summary of the Technical Report in the Company's news release dated November 30, 2021 (the "News Release").

I certify that I have read the News Release disseminated and filed by the Company and in particular the summaries or extracts of the Technical Report contained in the News Release and that they fairly and accurately represent the information in the sections of the Technical Report for which I am responsible.

Dated the 30th day of November, 2021.

"Glenn Bezuidenhout" (signed)

Glenn Bezuidenhout, Nat Dip (Ex Met), FSAIMM

Senior Process Consultant

Lycopodium Minerals Canada Ltd.

AC/8310997.1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Osino Resources Corp. published this content on 01 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2021 17:50:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
