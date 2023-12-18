SECURING NEAR-TERM PRODUCTION

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of DPM and Osino with respect to future business activities and operating performance. All statements in this presentation that address events or developments that DPM and Osino expect to occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are often identified by words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "project", "target", "potential", "schedule", "forecast", "budget", "estimate", "intend" or "believe" and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should" or "might" occur, and include information outlined under Transaction Rationale and other sections, including information regarding: (i) expectations regarding whether the proposed Transaction will be consummated, including whether conditions to the consummation of the Transaction will be satisfied, or the timing for completing the Transaction and receiving the required regulatory and court approvals, (ii) the anticipated timing of the meeting Osino shareholders and the mailing of the meeting materials in respect of the meeting; (iii) expectations regarding the potential benefits and synergies of the Transaction, diversification and the ability of the combined company to successfully achieve business objectives, including integrating the companies or the effects of unexpected costs, liabilities or delays, (iv) the results of feasibility studies, including without limitation, expected gold production, mine life and AISC, (v) expectations regarding additional mineral resources and future production, (vi) expectations regarding financial strength, cash generation, trading liquidity, and capital markets profile, (vii) expectations regarding future exploration, development, and growth potential for DPM's and Osino's operations, (viii) benefits of capital program and dividend program of DPM, (x) ability to fund the development of the Twin Hills project, and (xi) expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors.

Forward-looking statements necessarily involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond DPM's and Osino's control. These risks include, without limitation, the ability of the parties to complete the Transaction; the timing of any completion and the terms and conditions upon which the Transaction is completed; ability to satisfy or waive all conditions to closing the Transaction as set out in the Agreement; securityholders approving the Transaction; the ability of the consolidated entity to realize the benefits anticipated from the Transaction and the timing to realize such benefits; unanticipated changes in market price of DPM Shares; changes to the applicable Party's current and future business plans and the strategic alternatives available thereto; growth prospects and outlook of DPM's business; regulatory determinations and delays; any impacts of COVID-19 on the business of the consolidated; stock market conditions generally; pricing for precious metals; and general economic and political conditions in Canada, Europe and other jurisdictions where the applicable Party conducts business. These forward-looking statements are also qualified in their entirety by cautionary statements and risk factor disclosure contained in filings made by DPM and Osino with the Canadian securities regulators, including DPM's and Osino's respective annual information form, DPM's financial statements and related MD&A for their most recently completed financial year ended December 31, 2022 and its interim financial statements and related MD&A for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, and Osino's financial statements and related MD&A for the financial year ended February 28, 2023 and its interim financial statements and related MD&A for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, all filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available under each of DPM's and Osino's respective profile on SEDAR+. The risk factors are not exhaustive of the factors that may affect DPM's and Osino's forward-looking statements.

DPM's and Osino's forward-looking statements are based on the applicable assumptions and factors management considers reasonable as of the date hereof, based on the information available to management of DPM and Osino at such time. DPM and Osino do not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions should change other than as required by applicable securities laws. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

($/Au oz. sold)
($M)
$851
$1,040
YTD 2023

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

Certain financial measures referred to in this presentation are not measures recognized under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and are referred to as Non-GAAP financial measures or ratios. These measures have no standardized meanings under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The definitions established and calculations performed by the company are based on management's reasonable judgment and are consistently applied. These measures are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. This slide presents the most directly comparable measures under IFRS to those Non-GAAP financial measures used in this presentation. For a detailed reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures or ratios, please refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section on pages 36 to 43 of the Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, available on our website at www.dundeeprecious.comand on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Mine cost of sales and All-in sustaining cost1

Cash provided from operating activities and Free cash flow2

Twin Hills Operating Costs and All-in Sustaining Cost ($/oz.)

YTD 2022YTD 2023

$1,195

$934

$970

$825

All-in sustaining cost per ounce is a non-GAAP measure or ratio and has no standardized meaning under IFRS. Osino presents this measure to provide information to investors with respect to the potential performance of its Twin Hills Project and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. The Twin Hills Project is not in production and the prospective non-GAAP financial measure or ratio presented may not be reconciled to the nearest comparable measure under IFRS and the equivalent historical non-GAAP financial measure for the prospective non-GAAP measure or ratio discussed herein is

$841

$840

$839

$765 $727

$508

Chelopech Ada Tepe

Total

Chelopech Ada Tepe

Total

$183

$198

$180

$133

YTD 2022

YTD 2023

nil$. Refer to the Osino Resources news release dated June 12, 2023, for more information about the estimated all-in sustaining cost for Twin Hills, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Historical all-in sustaining cost

$0

Life of mine cash operating costs

US$M

Mining

US$M

941

Processing

US$M

720

Mine cost of sales

All-in sustaining cost

Cash provided from

Free cash flow

operating activities

2021

2022

Q4 2022

$1,128

$884

$975

$862

$769

$819

$67

$957

$885

$765

$722

$45

$583

$657

$43

$31

Chelopech

Ada Tepe

Total

Chelopech

Ada Tepe

Total

Q4 2022

Q3 2023

  1. All-insustaining cost per ounce of gold sold is a non-GAAP ratio. Refer to footnote #1 on slide 24.
  2. Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to footnote #3 on slide 24.

Administration / Fixed / G&A

US$M

155

Total life of mine cash operating cost

US$M

1,817

Life of mine cash operating cost

US$/oz.

918

Life of mine sustaining capital

US$M

29

Projected all-in sustaining cost

US$/oz.

1,011

Securing Near-Term Production Growth & Exploration Upside in a Quality Mining Jurisdiction

Osino further strengthens DPM's pipeline with near-term production and long mine life in Namibia

CANADA

CORPORATE HEAD OFFICE

ČOKA RAKITA | gold project

Location

Serbia

Ownership

100%

Stage

PEA

TIMOK | exploration

LOMA LARGA | UG gold-copper project

TIERRAS COLORADAS | exploration

TSUMEB | specialty smelter

CHELOPECH | UG gold-copper mine

Location

Chelopech, Bulgaria

Ownership

100%

Stage

Producing

SERBIA

BULGARIA

ADA TEPE | OP gold mine

Location

Southern Bulgaria

Ownership

100%

Stage

Producing

TWIN HILLS | OP gold project

Location Namibia

Ownership 100%

Stage Pre-construction

NAMIBIA | regional exploration

DPM: A High-Margin Gold Producer with Strong Free Cash Flow & Growth

Osino further strengthens DPM's pipeline with near-term production and long mine life in Namibia

Adding a near-term producing asset in a stable mining jurisdiction

  • Twin Hills production targeted in 20263
  • Supported by DPM's foundation of existing high-margin operations

Attractive growth pipeline supported by 2 new high-quality projects

  • Twin Hills provides 175koz. Au annually in near-termproduction and a 13-yearmine life3
  • Fast-trackinghigh-grade1.8 Moz. Čoka Rakita

project4

Compelling exploration upside

  • Osino's large land position around Twin Hills, new discovery at Eureka & 8,000 km2 of exploration licences
  • Upside potential at Čoka Rakita and 4 surrounding licences
    1. Refer to footnote 3 on slide 24. Production reflects annual average over the first 5 years.
    2. Inferred Mineral Resource estimate. Refer to footnote 4 on slide 24.
    3. DPM cash balance as at September 30, 2023, prior to cash consideration to be paid as part of transaction.

Exceptional balance sheet

  • US$563M in cash5 & no debt
  • Capacity to internally fund projects with existing cash and free cash flow

Complements DPM's core strengths & capabilities

  • Proven track record in community engagement, project development & ESG leadership in Namibia
  • Established mining friendly jurisdiction

Enhanced capital markets profile

  • Increased investor following: cash flow, dividends and growth

Transaction Summary

Proposed

Acquisition of Osino Resources Corp. ("Osino") pursuant to a Plan of Arrangement

Transaction

Consideration

C$1.55 per Osino share comprised of C$0.775 in cash and 0.0801 of a DPM common share for each Osino common share

Implied equity value of approximately C$287M

Pro Forma

Pro forma ownership of 93% for current DPM shareholders and 7% for current Osino shareholders of the combined Company.

ownership

Approval of Osino securityholders, being:

Greater than 66 2/3% of Osino shareholders

Approvals

Greater than 66 2/3% of holders of incentive securities; and

A simple majority of shareholders excluding votes held by related parties under Multilateral Instrument 61-101

Court and regulatory approvals, including TSX, TSXV and NSX approval, and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions

Approval under the Namibia Competition Act

Unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of DPM and Osino

Other

Officers and directors of Osino have entered into voting support agreements for the Transaction

Customary provisions including termination fee, non-solicitation, "fiduciary out" and "right to match" provisions

Proposed

Osino shareholder meeting to be held in March 2024, with closing expected in H1 2024, subject to timing of approvals under the

Timing

Namibia Competition Act

Twin Hills: Near-Term Production with a Long Mine Life & Exploration Upside

Multi-million ounce deposit progressing to production in 20263

Large Mineral Reserve

2.2 Moz. of Proven & Probable

Production Scale

175k oz. Au per annum (first 5 years)

Robust Project Economics

US$480M NPV5% & 28% IRR

Near-Term Production

Expected to commence in 2026

2nd Quartile Costs

US$1,011/oz. all-in sustaining cost1

Leverages Strength as an Operator Track record building and operating high-qualitymines

Stable Mining Jurisdiction

Long history of gold mining, excellent infrastructure, existing DPM presence

Long Mine Life

13 years

Strong Exploration Potential

New discovery at Eureka & large prospective 8,000 km2 land package

1.

Refer to footnote #1 on slide 24.

3.

For more information regarding the metrics for Twin Hills outline on this slide, refer to footnote 3 on slide 24. Production referenced on this slide is the annual average for the first 5 years.

Leveraging DPM's Technical and Financial Strength to Advance & Grow Twin Hills

Project is substantially permitted with engineering well-advanced

Planned Next Steps to Advance Project

Development timeline

  • DPM to further refine project timelines upon closing

2023

2024

2025

2026

Feasibility study

Complete remaining

Construction

Construction

Mining licence

engineering

Commissioning

Long lead time items

Main construction

Ramp-up

Construction decision

permits

Production

Early works

Evaluating Optimization Opportunities

  • Review & optimize FS initial capital estimate of US$365M
  • Infill drilling to evaluate upside potential in grade
  • Optimize mine plan and operational strategy

Pursue Exploration Upside

  • Explore near-mine potential at Twin Hills along strike and at depth
  • Delineate Mineral Resource potential of new high-grade discovery at Eureka
  • Further explore prospective 8,000 km2 regional land package

Regional Potential for Additional Discoveries

ONDUNDU GOLD DEPOSIT

  • Inferred Resource of 0.9Moz @ 1.1 g/t7
  • High-grade,nuggety deposit
  • +48,000 m of historical drilling

TWIN HILLS GOLD PROJECT3

  • Grassroots discovery in 2019
  • 2.2 Moz. gold reserve (2P)
  • DFS-stage,fast-tracked for development
  • +225,000 m drilled

EUREKA GOLD DISCOVERY

  • Recent grassroots discovery
  • 47 m @ 5.92 g/t6

SANDVELD GOLD PROJECT

Greenfields exploration

OMARURU LITHIUM

Prospect Resources earning in for 51% ownership

Area remains underexplored

Largest land-holder and most active explorer in Namibia

8,000 km2 land position

5 major projects, with focus on cornerstone Twin Hills gold project

All core projects 100% owned and operated

3.

Refer to footnote #3 on slide 24.

7. Refer to footnote #7 on slide 24.

6.

Refer to footnote #6 on slide 24.

Near-Mine Potential to Grow Twin Hills at Depth and Along Strike

Twin Hills has rapidly grown to 2.2 Moz. of Proven and Probable Reserves since initial discovery in 2019

Open at Depth

  • Still largely untested below 200 m to 400 m

Typical Twin Hills Central Cross-Section

43 m @ 1.65 g/t

(69-112 m) incl. 16 m @ 3.78 g/t (from 96 m)

Near-Mine Satellite Potential

  • Untested land package on Karibib structure
  • Known gold occurrences & soil anomalies with drill-ready targets within 25 km of Twin Hills

Goldkuppe

Twin Hills Project Area

OJW /

Rheinsheim

Terminals &

Twin Hills

Eland

East

Dobbelsberg &

Puff Adder

Mineralization open at depth

Source: Osino Resources news release dated March 23, 2023, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

