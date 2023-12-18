SECURING NEAR-TERM PRODUCTION
- EXPLORATION UPSIDE in a Quality Mining Jurisdiction
Acquisition of Osino Resources
December 18, 2023
TSX:DPM
Forward Looking Statements
This presentation includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of DPM and Osino with respect to future business activities and operating performance. All statements in this presentation that address events or developments that DPM and Osino expect to occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are often identified by words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "project", "target", "potential", "schedule", "forecast", "budget", "estimate", "intend" or "believe" and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should" or "might" occur, and include information outlined under Transaction Rationale and other sections, including information regarding: (i) expectations regarding whether the proposed Transaction will be consummated, including whether conditions to the consummation of the Transaction will be satisfied, or the timing for completing the Transaction and receiving the required regulatory and court approvals, (ii) the anticipated timing of the meeting Osino shareholders and the mailing of the meeting materials in respect of the meeting; (iii) expectations regarding the potential benefits and synergies of the Transaction, diversification and the ability of the combined company to successfully achieve business objectives, including integrating the companies or the effects of unexpected costs, liabilities or delays, (iv) the results of feasibility studies, including without limitation, expected gold production, mine life and AISC, (v) expectations regarding additional mineral resources and future production, (vi) expectations regarding financial strength, cash generation, trading liquidity, and capital markets profile, (vii) expectations regarding future exploration, development, and growth potential for DPM's and Osino's operations, (viii) benefits of capital program and dividend program of DPM, (x) ability to fund the development of the Twin Hills project, and (xi) expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors.
Forward-looking statements necessarily involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond DPM's and Osino's control. These risks include, without limitation, the ability of the parties to complete the Transaction; the timing of any completion and the terms and conditions upon which the Transaction is completed; ability to satisfy or waive all conditions to closing the Transaction as set out in the Agreement; securityholders approving the Transaction; the ability of the consolidated entity to realize the benefits anticipated from the Transaction and the timing to realize such benefits; unanticipated changes in market price of DPM Shares; changes to the applicable Party's current and future business plans and the strategic alternatives available thereto; growth prospects and outlook of DPM's business; regulatory determinations and delays; any impacts of COVID-19 on the business of the consolidated; stock market conditions generally; pricing for precious metals; and general economic and political conditions in Canada, Europe and other jurisdictions where the applicable Party conducts business. These forward-looking statements are also qualified in their entirety by cautionary statements and risk factor disclosure contained in filings made by DPM and Osino with the Canadian securities regulators, including DPM's and Osino's respective annual information form, DPM's financial statements and related MD&A for their most recently completed financial year ended December 31, 2022 and its interim financial statements and related MD&A for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, and Osino's financial statements and related MD&A for the financial year ended February 28, 2023 and its interim financial statements and related MD&A for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, all filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available under each of DPM's and Osino's respective profile on SEDAR+. The risk factors are not exhaustive of the factors that may affect DPM's and Osino's forward-looking statements.
DPM's and Osino's forward-looking statements are based on the applicable assumptions and factors management considers reasonable as of the date hereof, based on the information available to management of DPM and Osino at such time. DPM and Osino do not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions should change other than as required by applicable securities laws. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.
Use of Non-GAAP Measures
Certain financial measures referred to in this presentation are not measures recognized under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and are referred to as Non-GAAP financial measures or ratios. These measures have no standardized meanings under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The definitions established and calculations performed by the company are based on management's reasonable judgment and are consistently applied. These measures are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. This slide presents the most directly comparable measures under IFRS to those Non-GAAP financial measures used in this presentation. For a detailed reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures or ratios, please refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section on pages 36 to 43 of the Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, available on our website at www.dundeeprecious.comand on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
Mine cost of sales and All-in sustaining cost1
Cash provided from operating activities and Free cash flow2
Twin Hills Operating Costs and All-in Sustaining Cost ($/oz.)
YTD 2022YTD 2023
$1,195
$934
$970
$825
All-in sustaining cost per ounce is a non-GAAP measure or ratio and has no standardized meaning under IFRS. Osino presents this measure to provide information to investors with respect to the potential performance of its Twin Hills Project and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. The Twin Hills Project is not in production and the prospective non-GAAP financial measure or ratio presented may not be reconciled to the nearest comparable measure under IFRS and the equivalent historical non-GAAP financial measure for the prospective non-GAAP measure or ratio discussed herein is
$841
$840
$839
$765 $727
$508
Chelopech Ada Tepe
Total
Chelopech Ada Tepe
Total
$183
$198
$180
$133
YTD 2022
YTD 2023
nil$. Refer to the Osino Resources news release dated June 12, 2023, for more information about the estimated all-in sustaining cost for Twin Hills, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
Historical all-in sustaining cost
$0
Life of mine cash operating costs
US$M
Mining
US$M
941
Processing
US$M
720
Mine cost of sales
All-in sustaining cost
Cash provided from
Free cash flow
operating activities
2021
2022
Q4 2022
$1,128
$884
$975
$862
$769
$819
$67
$957
$885
$765
$722
$45
$583
$657
$43
$31
Chelopech
Ada Tepe
Total
Chelopech
Ada Tepe
Total
Q4 2022
Q3 2023
- All-insustaining cost per ounce of gold sold is a non-GAAP ratio. Refer to footnote #1 on slide 24.
- Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to footnote #3 on slide 24.
Administration / Fixed / G&A
US$M
155
Total life of mine cash operating cost
US$M
1,817
Life of mine cash operating cost
US$/oz.
918
Life of mine sustaining capital
US$M
29
Projected all-in sustaining cost
US$/oz.
1,011
Securing Near-Term Production Growth & Exploration Upside in a Quality Mining Jurisdiction
Osino further strengthens DPM's pipeline with near-term production and long mine life in Namibia
CANADA
CORPORATE HEAD OFFICE
ČOKA RAKITA | gold project
Location
Serbia
Ownership
100%
Stage
PEA
TIMOK | exploration
LOMA LARGA | UG gold-copper project
TIERRAS COLORADAS | exploration
TSUMEB | specialty smelter
CHELOPECH | UG gold-copper mine
Location
Chelopech, Bulgaria
Ownership
100%
Stage
Producing
SERBIA
BULGARIA
ADA TEPE | OP gold mine
Location
Southern Bulgaria
Ownership
100%
Stage
Producing
TWIN HILLS | OP gold project
Location Namibia
Ownership 100%
Stage Pre-construction
NAMIBIA | regional exploration
DPM: A High-Margin Gold Producer with Strong Free Cash Flow & Growth
Osino further strengthens DPM's pipeline with near-term production and long mine life in Namibia
Adding a near-term producing asset in a stable mining jurisdiction
- Twin Hills production targeted in 20263
- Supported by DPM's foundation of existing high-margin operations
Attractive growth pipeline supported by 2 new high-quality projects
- Twin Hills provides 175koz. Au annually in near-termproduction and a 13-yearmine life3
- Fast-trackinghigh-grade1.8 Moz. Čoka Rakita
project4
Compelling exploration upside
- Osino's large land position around Twin Hills, new discovery at Eureka & 8,000 km2 of exploration licences
- Upside potential at Čoka Rakita and 4 surrounding licences
- Refer to footnote 3 on slide 24. Production reflects annual average over the first 5 years.
- Inferred Mineral Resource estimate. Refer to footnote 4 on slide 24.
- DPM cash balance as at September 30, 2023, prior to cash consideration to be paid as part of transaction.
Exceptional balance sheet
- US$563M in cash5 & no debt
- Capacity to internally fund projects with existing cash and free cash flow
Complements DPM's core strengths & capabilities
- Proven track record in community engagement, project development & ESG leadership in Namibia
- Established mining friendly jurisdiction
Enhanced capital markets profile
- Increased investor following: cash flow, dividends and growth
Transaction Summary
Proposed
• Acquisition of Osino Resources Corp. ("Osino") pursuant to a Plan of Arrangement
Transaction
Consideration
• C$1.55 per Osino share comprised of C$0.775 in cash and 0.0801 of a DPM common share for each Osino common share
• Implied equity value of approximately C$287M
Pro Forma
• Pro forma ownership of 93% for current DPM shareholders and 7% for current Osino shareholders of the combined Company.
ownership
• Approval of Osino securityholders, being:
▪ Greater than 66 2/3% of Osino shareholders
Approvals
▪ Greater than 66 2/3% of holders of incentive securities; and
▪ A simple majority of shareholders excluding votes held by related parties under Multilateral Instrument 61-101
• Court and regulatory approvals, including TSX, TSXV and NSX approval, and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions
• Approval under the Namibia Competition Act
• Unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of DPM and Osino
Other
• Officers and directors of Osino have entered into voting support agreements for the Transaction
• Customary provisions including termination fee, non-solicitation, "fiduciary out" and "right to match" provisions
Proposed
• Osino shareholder meeting to be held in March 2024, with closing expected in H1 2024, subject to timing of approvals under the
Timing
Namibia Competition Act
Twin Hills: Near-Term Production with a Long Mine Life & Exploration Upside
Multi-million ounce deposit progressing to production in 20263
Large Mineral Reserve
2.2 Moz. of Proven & Probable
Production Scale
175k oz. Au per annum (first 5 years)
Robust Project Economics
US$480M NPV5% & 28% IRR
Near-Term Production
Expected to commence in 2026
2nd Quartile Costs
US$1,011/oz. all-in sustaining cost1
Leverages Strength as an Operator Track record building and operating high-qualitymines
Stable Mining Jurisdiction
Long history of gold mining, excellent infrastructure, existing DPM presence
Long Mine Life
13 years
Strong Exploration Potential
New discovery at Eureka & large prospective 8,000 km2 land package
1.
Refer to footnote #1 on slide 24.
3.
For more information regarding the metrics for Twin Hills outline on this slide, refer to footnote 3 on slide 24. Production referenced on this slide is the annual average for the first 5 years.
Leveraging DPM's Technical and Financial Strength to Advance & Grow Twin Hills
Project is substantially permitted with engineering well-advanced
Planned Next Steps to Advance Project
Development timeline
- DPM to further refine project timelines upon closing
2023
2024
2025
2026
✓ Feasibility study
▪
Complete remaining
▪ Construction
▪
Construction
✓ Mining licence
engineering
▪
Commissioning
▪
Long lead time items
✓ Main construction
▪
Ramp-up
▪
Construction decision
permits
▪
Production
▪
Early works
Evaluating Optimization Opportunities
- Review & optimize FS initial capital estimate of US$365M
- Infill drilling to evaluate upside potential in grade
- Optimize mine plan and operational strategy
Pursue Exploration Upside
- Explore near-mine potential at Twin Hills along strike and at depth
- Delineate Mineral Resource potential of new high-grade discovery at Eureka
- Further explore prospective 8,000 km2 regional land package
Regional Potential for Additional Discoveries
ONDUNDU GOLD DEPOSIT
- Inferred Resource of 0.9Moz @ 1.1 g/t7
- High-grade,nuggety deposit
- +48,000 m of historical drilling
TWIN HILLS GOLD PROJECT3
- Grassroots discovery in 2019
- 2.2 Moz. gold reserve (2P)
- DFS-stage,fast-tracked for development
- +225,000 m drilled
EUREKA GOLD DISCOVERY
- Recent grassroots discovery
- 47 m @ 5.92 g/t6
SANDVELD GOLD PROJECT
• Greenfields exploration
OMARURU LITHIUM
• Prospect Resources earning in for 51% ownership
Area remains underexplored
Largest land-holder and most active explorer in Namibia
8,000 km2 land position
5 major projects, with focus on cornerstone Twin Hills gold project
All core projects 100% owned and operated
3.
Refer to footnote #3 on slide 24.
7. Refer to footnote #7 on slide 24.
6.
Refer to footnote #6 on slide 24.
Near-Mine Potential to Grow Twin Hills at Depth and Along Strike
Twin Hills has rapidly grown to 2.2 Moz. of Proven and Probable Reserves since initial discovery in 2019
Open at Depth
- Still largely untested below 200 m to 400 m
Typical Twin Hills Central Cross-Section
43 m @ 1.65 g/t
(69-112 m) incl. 16 m @ 3.78 g/t (from 96 m)
Near-Mine Satellite Potential
- Untested land package on Karibib structure
- Known gold occurrences & soil anomalies with drill-ready targets within 25 km of Twin Hills
Goldkuppe
Twin Hills Project Area
OJW /
Rheinsheim
Terminals &
Twin Hills
Eland
East
Dobbelsberg &
Puff Adder
Mineralization open at depth
Source: Osino Resources news release dated March 23, 2023, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
