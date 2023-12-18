This presentation includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of DPM and Osino with respect to future business activities and operating performance. All statements in this presentation that address events or developments that DPM and Osino expect to occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are often identified by words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "project", "target", "potential", "schedule", "forecast", "budget", "estimate", "intend" or "believe" and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should" or "might" occur, and include information outlined under Transaction Rationale and other sections, including information regarding: (i) expectations regarding whether the proposed Transaction will be consummated, including whether conditions to the consummation of the Transaction will be satisfied, or the timing for completing the Transaction and receiving the required regulatory and court approvals, (ii) the anticipated timing of the meeting Osino shareholders and the mailing of the meeting materials in respect of the meeting; (iii) expectations regarding the potential benefits and synergies of the Transaction, diversification and the ability of the combined company to successfully achieve business objectives, including integrating the companies or the effects of unexpected costs, liabilities or delays, (iv) the results of feasibility studies, including without limitation, expected gold production, mine life and AISC, (v) expectations regarding additional mineral resources and future production, (vi) expectations regarding financial strength, cash generation, trading liquidity, and capital markets profile, (vii) expectations regarding future exploration, development, and growth potential for DPM's and Osino's operations, (viii) benefits of capital program and dividend program of DPM, (x) ability to fund the development of the Twin Hills project, and (xi) expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors.

Forward-looking statements necessarily involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond DPM's and Osino's control. These risks include, without limitation, the ability of the parties to complete the Transaction; the timing of any completion and the terms and conditions upon which the Transaction is completed; ability to satisfy or waive all conditions to closing the Transaction as set out in the Agreement; securityholders approving the Transaction; the ability of the consolidated entity to realize the benefits anticipated from the Transaction and the timing to realize such benefits; unanticipated changes in market price of DPM Shares; changes to the applicable Party's current and future business plans and the strategic alternatives available thereto; growth prospects and outlook of DPM's business; regulatory determinations and delays; any impacts of COVID-19 on the business of the consolidated; stock market conditions generally; pricing for precious metals; and general economic and political conditions in Canada, Europe and other jurisdictions where the applicable Party conducts business. These forward-looking statements are also qualified in their entirety by cautionary statements and risk factor disclosure contained in filings made by DPM and Osino with the Canadian securities regulators, including DPM's and Osino's respective annual information form, DPM's financial statements and related MD&A for their most recently completed financial year ended December 31, 2022 and its interim financial statements and related MD&A for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, and Osino's financial statements and related MD&A for the financial year ended February 28, 2023 and its interim financial statements and related MD&A for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, all filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available under each of DPM's and Osino's respective profile on SEDAR+. The risk factors are not exhaustive of the factors that may affect DPM's and Osino's forward-looking statements.

DPM's and Osino's forward-looking statements are based on the applicable assumptions and factors management considers reasonable as of the date hereof, based on the information available to management of DPM and Osino at such time. DPM and Osino do not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions should change other than as required by applicable securities laws. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

