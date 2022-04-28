Osino Resources : Investor Presentation - April 2022

Investor Presentation March 2022

The securities of Osino Resources Corp. ("Osino" or the "Corporation") have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. This presentation shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities of Osino in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This presentation does not constitute an "offering memorandum" as such term is defined under Canadian securities legislation and confers no statutory, contractual or other similar rights of rescission or other action or remedy to any recipient under securities legislation in Canada, the United States or other jurisdiction for misrepresentation or otherwise. This presentation does not provide full disclosure of all material facts relating to the Corporation. Readers should conduct their own analysis and review of the Corporation and of the information contained in this presentation and should contact their own professional advisors. For additional information, the readers are directed to the Corporation's current technical report and other corporate and financial disclosure filed under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR atwww.sedar.com.

This presentation contains "forward-looking information". Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding macroeconomic factors, future demand and supply dynamics, forecasts and timelines, exploration, development and production activities, including information regarding the potential mineralization and mineral resource estimates, ability to obtain financing, future currency exchange rates, government regulation of mining operations, and environmental risks. Similarly, forward-looking information also includes all statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this presentation, including, without limitation, those regarding the Corporation's future financial position and results of operations, strategy, plans, objectives, goals and targets, future developments in the markets where the Corporation participates or is seeking to participate. In general, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "believe", "expect", "aim", "intend", "plan", "continue", "will", "may", "would", "anticipate", "estimate", "forecast", "predict", "project", "seek", "should" or similar expressions or the negative thereof. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Corporation's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking information is based upon factors and assumptions the Corporation and its consultants believe is reasonable based on information currently available to them. By its nature, forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

The preliminary economic assessment reflected in this presentation is from the Company's current technical report (the "Current PEA") on its Twin Hills Gold Project in Namibia which is referred to in this presentation and is the technical report most recently filed on SEDAR atwww.sedar.comunder the Company's profile. This preliminary economic assessment is preliminary in nature, as it includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the preliminary economic assessment will be realized. The Current PEA sets out the basis for the preliminary economic assessment and any qualifications and assumptions made by the qualified persons responsible for the Current PEA. The most pertinent assumptions and qualifications, other than as noted above, are that the economic analysis was based on a foreign exchange rate of USD1.00 = $15.5 Namibian dollars and base case gold price of USD$1,700/oz gold, as well as the following parameters: 15-year LOM, 5.0% mining dilution, 3.5% mineralized material loss, 90.9% gold recovery, 3.0% royalty, and 1.0% export levy (please see Current PEA for further details).

The reader is cautioned that any reference to mineral resources or geological technical information about Osino's mineral properties is based on, excerpted from and expressly qualified by Osino's current technical report (the "Technical Report") which was prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 entitled, "Twin Hills Gold Project, Namibia, NI 43-101 Technical Report" signed May 10, 2021 dated effective April 1, 2021 by Anton Geldenhuys, MEng, MGSSA, PrSciNat #400313/04 of CSA Global South Africa (Pty) Ltd. and Graham Hetherington, BEng, MAusIMM #318140 of Lycopodium Minerals Africa, (Pty) Ltd. prepared for Osino Resources Corp. Accordingly, Osino recommends that the reader refer to and read the Technical Report in its entirety, a copy of which is available on SEDAR atwww.sedar.comunder Osino's issuer profile.

About Osino

Osino is a well-financed, technically de-risked TSX-V gold exploration and development company focused on advancing & growing its exciting Twin Hills ("TH") gold project & large ~6,700km2 land position in emerging Namibian gold belt.

➢ Sound Management:

➢ Quality Assets:

➢ Strong Financial Backing:

➢ Pipelines for Growth:

➢ Discount to Valuation:

Track record of success in project execution & value creation Low-risk, low-cost Twin Hills gold project (PFS-stage) in Namibia Ross Beaty & other HNW, blue-chip institutions, founders

Ongoing TH optimization, exploration & Ondundu acquisition Primed for re-rating on further execution & de-risking

Ownership & Share Structure

Share Structure Shares Basic (m) Shares FDITM (m) ITM Share Options (m) ITM Warrants (m) Share Price (12m H/L) Cash in treasury (C$m)

127,5

136,4

8,9 -

$1.65 / $0.43

38, 30, 80, 120 cps

Market Cap (C$m)

9,0 150.4m

end Mar-22 (est.)

22 Apr 22

Research CoverageTarget (C$)Cormark 3.20

M Partners 2.80

Sprott 2.75

IA Financial Group 2.60

Beacon Securities 2.50

Stifel GMP 2.30

Echelon W ealth 2.20

Analyst Richard Gray Ben Pirie Brock Salier George Topping Bereket Berhe Alex Terentiew Ryan Walker

Consensus Target: 2.62

Early-stage Seed Funders: Ross Beaty, Co-Founders, RCF

Namibia: Tectono-Stratigraphic Setting

Orogenic Exploration Model

Damara Orogenic Belt

▪ Structurally controlled

▪ Sediment-hosted Au

▪ Large tonnage / lower grades

▪ often simple metallurgy

▪ Source

▪ Pathway

▪ Traps

Neoproterozoic Analogues

▪ Haile, USA

▪ Otjikoto, Namibia

▪ Sukari, Egypt

Excellent regional exploration potential