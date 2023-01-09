Advanced search
    OSI   GB00BZ58DH10

OSIRIUM TECHNOLOGIES PLC

(OSI)
2023-01-09
3.840 GBX   -4.00%
Osirium Technologies expects higher annual revenue

01/09/2023 | 09:52am EST
Osirium Technologies PLC - UK-based cybersecurity firm - Expects to report bookings and revenue for 2022 of at least GBP3.0 million and GBP1.9 million, respectively. These are up from GBP1.6 million and GBP1.4 million in 2021 and are in line with recently updated market expectations. Osirium's annual recurring revenue for December is GBP1.8 million, an increase of 28% over GBP1.4 million a year earlier.

Cash balance amounts to GBP1.1 million as at December 31, following a GBP1.5 million equity raise in November. Osirium's pretax loss widened to GBP1.7 million in the first half of 2022 from GBP1.6 million in 2021.

Chief Executive Officer Stuart McGregor says: "2022 was another year of progress against our financial and strategic objectives, in which we have succeeded in growing our average contract value and securing more multi-year contracts, which provide a good visibility of revenue for future years and a greater opportunity for up-selling and cross-selling our products and services."

McGregor took over as CEO on January 1, having been sales director.

Current stock price: 3.47 pence, down 13% on Monday afternoon in London

12-month change: down 76%

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 1,84 M 2,22 M 2,22 M
Net income 2022 -2,62 M -3,16 M -3,16 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,82x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4,90 M 5,90 M 5,90 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,66x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,11x
Nbr of Employees 46
Free-Float 91,0%
Osirium Technologies PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,04
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stuart McGregor Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rupert George Hutton Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David Ashley Guyatt Executive Chairman
Andrew Harris Chief Technical Officer
Catherine Jamieson Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OSIRIUM TECHNOLOGIES PLC50.94%3
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-6.21%1 677 191
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE4.75%48 960
SYNOPSYS INC.0.39%48 856
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-0.61%43 797
SEA LIMITED7.03%31 283