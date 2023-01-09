Osirium Technologies expects higher annual revenue

Osirium Technologies PLC - UK-based cybersecurity firm - Expects to report bookings and revenue for 2022 of at least GBP3.0 million and GBP1.9 million, respectively. These are up from GBP1.6 million and GBP1.4 million in 2021 and are in line with recently updated market expectations. Osirium's annual recurring revenue for December is GBP1.8 million, an increase of 28% over GBP1.4 million a year earlier.

Cash balance amounts to GBP1.1 million as at December 31, following a GBP1.5 million equity raise in November. Osirium's pretax loss widened to GBP1.7 million in the first half of 2022 from GBP1.6 million in 2021.

Chief Executive Officer Stuart McGregor says: "2022 was another year of progress against our financial and strategic objectives, in which we have succeeded in growing our average contract value and securing more multi-year contracts, which provide a good visibility of revenue for future years and a greater opportunity for up-selling and cross-selling our products and services."

McGregor took over as CEO on January 1, having been sales director.

Current stock price: 3.47 pence, down 13% on Monday afternoon in London

12-month change: down 76%

