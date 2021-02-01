BTV New Listing Alert Video: Osisko Development is Listed on the TSX Venture

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 1, 2021) - Osisko Development Corp. (TSXV: ODV) - The intermediate gold producer in the making is now listed on the Toronto Stock Venture Exchange.





Osisko Development is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on Feb 1st to Feb 14th 2021, throughout the day and evenings.

Osisko Development Corp. (TSXV: ODV)

osiskodev.com

