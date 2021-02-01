Log in
OSISKO DEVELOPMENT CORP.

BTV New Listing Alert Video: Osisko Development is Listed on the TSX Venture

02/01/2021 | 03:30pm EST
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 1, 2021) - Osisko Development Corp. (TSXV: ODV) - The intermediate gold producer in the making is now listed on the Toronto Stock Venture Exchange.



If you cannot view the video above, please visit:
https://b-tv.com/osisko-development-on-the-tsx-venture-new-listing-alert-60sec/

Osisko Development is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on Feb 1st to Feb 14th 2021, throughout the day and evenings.

Osisko Development Corp. (TSXV: ODV)

osiskodev.com

About BTV:

BTV-Business Television is Canada's longest running business show. With Hosts Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV features emerging companies across the country to bring viewers investment opportunities. BTV also produces News Alerts and branding/ awareness spots for issuers broadcast on BNN Bloomberg, Fox Business News, Bloomberg TV US and Bloomberg Terminals. www.b-tv.com

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/73343


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 69,6 M 54,3 M 54,3 M
Net income 2021 -7,10 M -5,54 M -5,54 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -129x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 989 M 771 M 771 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 14,2x
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,59x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 11,00 CAD
Last Close Price 7,71 CAD
Spread / Highest target 42,7%
Spread / Average Target 42,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 42,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sean E. O. Roosen Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chris Lodder President
Luc Lessard Chief Operating Officer
Benoit Brunet Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & VP-Finance
Francois Vézina Vice President-Technical Services
