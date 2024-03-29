ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM

FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED

DECEMBER 31, 2023

DATED AS OF MARCH 28, 2024

TABLE OF CONTENTSGENERAL MATTERS...................................................1

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION...................1

CAUTIONARY NOTE TO U.S. INVESTORSREGARDING PREPARATION OF FINANCIAL

INFORMATION.............................................................2

CAUTIONARY NOTE TO U.S. INVESTORSREGARDING THE USE OF MINERAL RESERVE

AND MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATES...............2

EXCHANGE RATE DATA............................................2

COMMODITY PRICE INFORMATION.....................3

CORPORATE STRUCTURE........................................3

Name, Address and Incorporation.............................3

Intercorporate Relationships.....................................4

GENERAL DEVELOPMENT OF BUSINESS.............5

Fiscal Year ended December 31, 2021......................5

Fiscal Year ended December 31, 2022......................6

Fiscal Year December 31, 2023.................................8

Events Subsequent to December 31, 2023 Fiscal Year

End ..................................................................... 10

DESCRIPTION OF BUSINESS .................................... 11

General ..................................................................... 11

Material Properties ................................................... 11

Investments ............................................................. 12

Social and Environmental Policies .......................... 12

Business Cycles ...................................................... 13

Foreign Operations .................................................. 13

Specialized Skills .................................................... 13

Economic Dependence ............................................ 13

Employees ............................................................... 13

Competitive Conditions .......................................... 14

RISK FACTORS ............................................................. 14

Risk Factors Related to the Corporation ................. 14

General Risk Factors ............................................... 29

DIVIDENDS OR DISTRIBUTIONS ............................. 31

DESCRIPTION OF CAPITAL STRUCTURE ............. 31

Common Shares ...................................................... 31

Warrants .................................................................. 32

MARKET FOR SECURITIES ...................................... 32

Trading Price and Volume ....................................... 32

2026 Warrants ......................................................... 33

March 2027 Warrants .............................................. 33

May 2027 Warrants ................................................. 34

Prior Sales - Securities Not Listed or Quoted on a

Marketplace ....................................................... 34

DIRECTORS AND OFFICERS ..................................... 35

Name, Place of Residence and Principal Occupation35

Directors .................................................................. 36

Officers ................................................................... 38

Shareholdings of Directors and Officers ................. 39 Cease Trade Orders, Bankruptcies, Penalties or

Sanctions ............................................................ 40

Conflicts of Interest ................................................. 41

LEGAL PROCEEDINGS AND REGULATORY

ACTIONS ........................................................................ 41

Legal Proceedings ................................................... 41

Regulatory Actions .................................................. 41

INTEREST OF MANAGEMENT AND OTHERS IN

MATERIAL TRANSACTIONS ..................................... 41

TRANSFER AGENTS AND REGISTRARS ................ 41

MATERIAL CONTRACTS ........................................... 42

INTERESTS OF EXPERTS ........................................... 42

AUDIT AND RISK COMMITTEE ............................... 43

Description of the Audit and Risk Committee ........ 43

Audit and Risk Committee Members ...................... 43

Relevant Education and Experience ........................ 44

Audit and Risk Committee Oversight ..................... 45

Pre-Approval Policies and Procedures .................... 45

External Auditor Service Fees ................................. 45

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ................................... 45

SCHEDULE "A" GLOSSARY OF TERMS ................ A-1

SCHEDULE "B" OSISKO DEVELOPMENT CORP.

AUDIT AND RISK COMMITTEE CHARTER .......... B-1

SCHEDULE "C" TECHNICAL INFORMATION -

CARIBOO GOLD PROJECT ....................................... C-1

SCHEDULE "D" TECHNICAL INFORMATION -

TINTIC PROJECT ......................................................... D-1

(i)

GENERAL MATTERS

Unless otherwise indicated, the information contained in this AIF is given as of December 31, 2023, with specific updates post-financial year end where specifically indicated. More current information may be available on the Corporation's website atwww.osiskodev.com,on SEDAR+ atwww.sedarplus.ca or on EDGAR atwww.sec.gov.

All capitalized terms used in this AIF and not defined herein have the meaning ascribed to such terms in the Schedule A - "Glossary of Terms" or elsewhere in this AIF.

Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the term "Corporation" or "ODV" refers to the Corporation and its subsidiaries.

For reporting purposes, the Corporation presents its financial statements in Canadian dollars and in conformity with IFRS issued by the International Accounting Standards Board.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Except for the statements of historical fact contained herein, the information presented in this AIF constitutes Forward-Looking Information within the meaning of applicable Canadian Securities Laws concerning the business, operations, plans and financial performance and condition of the Corporation. Often, but not always, Forward-Looking Information can be identified by words such as "plans", "expects", "may", "should", "could", "will", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", or variations including negative variations thereof, of such words and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved.

Forward-Looking Information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual plans, results, performance or achievements of the Corporation to differ materially from any future plans, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward-Looking Information. Such factors include, among others: the risks relating to mineral exploration, development and operations; industry conditions; uncertainty of mineral resource and mineral estimates; negative operating cash flows; financing risks and additional financing; the ability of the Corporation to meet its financial obligations as they become due; actual operating cash flows, operating costs, free cash flows, total cash, transaction costs, and administrative costs of the Corporation differing materially from those anticipated; failure to obtain licenses, approvals or permitting in a timely manner (or at all); risks relating to project infrastructure requirements and anticipated processing methods, exploration expenditures differing materially from those anticipated; changes in project parameters; the possibility of project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; accidents, labour disputes, community and stakeholder protests and other risks of the mining industry risks relating to foreign operations and enforcement of judgements; risks related to partnership or other joint operations; actual results of current exploration activities; variations in mineral resources, mineral production, grades or recovery rates or optimization efforts; uninsured risks, including, but not limited to, pollution, cave-ins or hazards for which insurance cannot be obtained; regulatory changes, defects in title; availability or integration of personnel, materials and equipment; inability to recruit or retain management and key personnel; adequacy and access to required infrastructure, equipment and supplies; unanticipated environmental impacts on operations; market prices; operating risks associated with the operations or an expansion of the operations; cybersecurity threats and technological risks; foreign operations risk; impact of any litigation; risks relating to significant shareholder control; dilution due to future equity financings; fluctuations in precious or base metal prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainty relating to future production and cash resources; anticipated timing of events, developments and milestones at the Corporation's properties; inflation; adverse changes to market, political and general economic conditions or laws, rules and regulations applicable to the Corporation; risks relating to climate change; outbreak of diseases and public health crises; risk of an undiscovered defect in title or other adverse claim; factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors"; and other risks, including those risks set out in the continuous disclosure documents of the Corporation, which are available on SEDAR+(www.sedarplus.ca)and on EDGAR(www.sec.gov)under the Corporation's issuer profiles.

In addition, Forward-Looking Information herein is based on certain assumptions and involves risks related to the business of the Corporation. Forward-Looking Information contained herein is based on certain assumptions, including, but are not limited to, interest and exchange rates; the price of gold, silver and other metals; competitive conditions in the mining industry; title to mineral properties; financing and funding requirements; general economic, political and market conditions; and changes in laws, rules and regulations applicable to the Corporation.

Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important factors that could cause plans, actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in Forward-Looking Information in this AIF, there may be other factors that cause plans, actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There is no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual plans, results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Information in this AIF. All of the Forward-Looking Information in this AIF is qualified by these cautionary statements.

Certain Forward-Looking Information and other information contained herein concerning the mining industry and the expectations of the Corporation concerning the mining industry and the Corporation are based on estimates prepared by the Corporation using data from publicly available industry sources as well as from market research and industry analysis and on assumptions based on data and knowledge of this industry which the Corporation believes to be reasonable. However, although generally indicative of relative market positions, market shares and performance characteristics, this data is inherently imprecise. While the Corporation is not aware of any misstatement regarding any industry data presented herein, the mining industry involves risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Information. The Corporation does not undertake any obligation to update any of the Forward-Looking Information in this AIF, except as required by law.

CAUTIONARY NOTE TO U.S. INVESTORS

REGARDING PREPARATION OF FINANCIAL INFORMATION

As a Canadian company, the Corporation prepares its financial statements in accordance with IFRS. Consequently, all of the financial information of the Corporation is derived from financial statements of the Corporation that are prepared in accordance with IFRS, which are materially different than financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles.

CAUTIONARY NOTE TO U.S. INVESTORS REGARDING

THE USE OF MINERAL RESERVE AND MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATES

The Corporation is subject to the reporting requirements of the applicable Canadian Securities Laws and, as such, reports information regarding mineral properties, mineralization and estimates of mineral reserves and mineral resources in accordance with Canadian reporting requirements, which are governed by NI 43-101. As such, the information contained in this AIF concerning mineral properties, mineralization and estimates of mineral reserves and mineral resources is not comparable to similar information made public by U.S. companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements of the SEC.

EXCHANGE RATE DATA

Unless otherwise indicated herein, references to "$", "C$" or "Canadian dollars" refer to Canadian dollars, and references to "US$" or "U.S. dollars" refer to United States dollars. See "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information".

The following table sets forth the high and low exchange rates for one U.S. dollar expressed in Canadian dollars for each period indicated, the average of the exchange rates for each period indicated and the exchange rate at the end of each such period, based upon the exchange rates provided by the Bank of Canada:

Year Ended December 31

2023 2022 2021 (C$) (C$) (C$) High 1.3875 1.3856 1.2942 Low 1.3128 1.2451 1.2040 Average rate for period 1.3497 1.3013 1.2535 Rate at end of period 1.3226 1.3544 1.2678

On March 28, 2024, the daily exchange rate as reported by the Bank of Canada for US$1.00 expressed in Canadian dollars, was C$1.3550.

COMMODITY PRICE INFORMATION

The average fixing gold and silver prices in U.S. dollars per troy ounce for each of the two years in the period ended December 31, 2023, as quoted by the London Bullion Market Association, were as follows:

2023 2022 (US$) (US$) Gold (LBMA pm US$/oz) 1,940.54 1,800.09 Silver (LBMA US$/oz) 23.35 21.74 CORPORATE STRUCTURE Name, Address and Incorporation

The Corporation was incorporated on June 13, 2006 under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia). On November 3, 2011, the Corporation changed its name from "Ringbolt Ventures Ltd." to "North American Potash Developments Inc.". On September 20, 2018, the Corporation changed its name from "North American Potash Developments Inc." to "Barolo Ventures Corp."

On November 23, 2020, in connection with the spinout transaction by Osisko Gold Royalties and the transfer of certain mining properties and marketable securities by Osisko Gold Royalties (the "Contributed Osisko Assets"), which resulted in a reverse takeover of the Corporation (formerly Barolo Ventures Corp.) by Osisko Gold Royalties (the "RTO"), the Corporation filed articles of amendment to consolidate the common shares on the basis of one post-consolidation common shares for each 60 pre-consolidated common shares and filed articles of amendment to change the name of the Corporation from "Barolo Ventures Corp." to "Osisko Development Corp." On November 25, 2020, the Corporation announced the completion of the RTO.

Subsequent to the RTO, the Corporation continued from under the laws of Province of British Columbia under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) to the laws of Canada under the Canada Business Corporations Act under the name "Osisko Development Corp./Osisko Développement Corp." On December 2, 2020, the Common Shares resumed trading with the completion of the RTO under the symbol "ODV" on the TSX-V. On May 27, 2022, the Common Shares commenced trading on the NYSE.

On May 3, 2022, the Corporation amended its articles to give effect to a consolidation of all of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one post-consolidated common share for every three pre-consolidated common shares (the "Consolidation"). The Common Shares commenced trading on a post-Consolidation basis at the open of markets on May 4, 2022. Unless specifically noted otherwise, the references to the Corporation's Common Shares are to post-Consolidation common shares of the Corporation.

As of the date of this AIF, the Corporation is a reporting issuer in all provinces of Canada and is subject to the reporting requirements of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "U.S. Exchange Act").

The Corporation's head and registered office is located at 1100 avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal, Suite 300,

Montreal, Québec H3B 2S2.

Intercorporate Relationships

The following chart sets out the legal entity structure of the Corporation for its material subsidiaries, together with the jurisdiction as at December 31, 2023.

OSISKO DEVELOPMENT CORP. (Canada)

1 00 % 1 00 %

Osisko US Holdco, Inc. (Delaware)

Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd.(1) (British Columbia)

100%

Notes:

(1) Barkerville holds the Cariboo Gold Project.

(2) TCM holds the Tintic Project.

GENERAL DEVELOPMENT OF BUSINESS

The following is a summary of the Corporation's development over the three most recently completed financial years.

Fiscal Year ended December 31, 2021

All numbers relating to the number of security or price per security in this section is provided on a pre-Consolidation basis, unless indicated otherwise.

$80 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

On January 8, 2021, the Corporation closed the first tranche of a non-brokered private placement of 9,346,464 units at a price of $7.50 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $68.6 million. Each unit consisted of one pre-Consolidation Common Share and one-half-of-one (½) Warrant. A Warrant holder will be required to exercise three whole Warrants in order to purchase one whole post-Consolidation Common Share for a total price of $30.00 on or prior to December 1, 2023. The second tranche of this non-brokered private placement closed on February 5, 2021 for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $11.2 million. Together with this second tranche, the Corporation raised an aggregate of approximately $80 million.

Director Nomination and Officer Appointments

On February 26, 2021, Mr. Alexander Dann was appointed Chief Financial Officer & VP Finance and Mr. André Le Bel was appointed Corporate Secretary following the resignation of Mr. Benoit Brunet. On May 26, 2021, Ms. Marina Katusa was nominated to the Board. On August 16, 2021, Mr. Martin Ménard was appointed as Vice-President, Engineering and Construction.

$33.6 Million Bought Deal Private Placement

On March 18, 2021, the Corporation announced the completion of a bought deal brokered private placement of an aggregate of: (i) 2,055,742 flow-through pre-Consolidation Common Shares of the Corporation at a pre-Consolidation price of $9.05 per Common Share; and (ii) 1,334,500 charity flow-through pre-Consolidation Common Shares of the Corporation at a pre-Consolidation price of $11.24 per Common Share, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $33.6 million.

Listing of Warrants

On October 25, 2021, 14,789,258 Warrants were listed for trading on the TSX-V under the symbol "ODV.WT". Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $10.00 per Common Share. A Warrant holder will be required to exercise three whole Warrants in order to purchase one whole post-Consolidation Common Share for a total price of $30.00 at any time on or prior to December 1, 2023. The Warrants expired on December 1, 2023 and delisted from the TSX-V.

Employee Share Purchase Plan

On December 21, 2021, the Corporation announced that the Board had approved amendments to the Corporation's ESP Plan in order to accelerate the vesting provisions of the shares granted thereunder, subject to a holding period, and to clarify existing provisions of the ESP Plan, without altering the scope, nature and intent of such provisions.

Bonanza Ledge II Project Updates

In March 2021, processing of mineralized material commenced at the Bonanza Ledge II Project, generating $7.7 million in revenues for the year ended December 31, 2021. The Corporation recognized an impairment on its Bonanza Ledge II Project of $58.4 million during the year ended December 31, 2021, triggered by continuing operational challenges leading to lower production and revenues than originally planned.

On October 27, 2021, the Province of British Columbia, Lhtako Dené First Nation and the Corporation announced the approval of amendments to Mines Act Permits M-238 and M-198 allowing for the expansion of the existing Bonanza Ledge II Project underground mine. These amendments supported the ongoing employment of 127 workers at the mine.

In December 2021, the Corporation incurred an impairment charge of $42 million ($34.6 million, net of income taxes) on certain exploration and evaluation properties, including the James Bay properties and the Coulon zinc project in Canada. The Corporation has determined that further exploration and evaluation expenditures are no longer planned in the near term on these properties and that the carrying amount of these assets is unlikely to be recovered from a sale of the project as at the time. As a result, these properties were written down to zero on December 31, 2021. See note 13 of the audited annual financial statements of the Corporation for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Fiscal Year ended December 31, 2022

Acquisition of Tintic Consolidated Metals LLC

On January 25, 2022, the Corporation announced that it had entered into definitive agreements (together, the "Tintic Agreements") with IG Tintic LLC and Ruby Hollow LLC to acquire 100% of TCM, which acquisition was completed on May 30, 2022 (the "Tintic Acquisition"). Concurrently with the announcement of the Tintic Acquisition, the Corporation announced that, through a wholly-owned subsidiary, it had entered into a non-binding metals stream term sheet with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Osisko Gold Royalties, which proceeds from the stream would be used to fund a portion of the cash consideration payable on closing of the Tintic Acquisition. Pursuant to the Tintic Acquisition, the Corporation acquired 100% ownership of the producing Trixie test mine, as well as mineral claims covering more than 17,000 acres (including over 14,200 acres of which are patented) in Central Utah's historic Tintic Mining District (collectively, the "Tintic Project"). Pursuant to the terms of the Tintic Agreements, the Corporation acquired 100% of TCM from IG Tintic LLC and Ruby Hollow LLC. The Corporation funded the Tintic Acquisition through the issuance of (i) 12,049,449 Common Shares, (ii) aggregate cash payments of approximately US$54 million, (iii) the issuance of an aggregate of 2% NSR royalties, with a 50% buyback right in favour of the Corporation exercisable within five years, (iv) US$12.5 million in deferred payments, and (v) the granting of certain other contingent payments, rights and obligations. On May 30, 2022, the Corporation also announced that it had entered into a binding term sheet with Osisko Bermuda Limited ("OBL"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Osisko Gold Royalties, for a stream on the metals produced from the Tintic Project ("Tintic Stream") for a total cash consideration of US$20 million. The Tintic Stream was closed on September 26, 2022, pursuant to which the Corporation agreed to deliver to OBL 2.5% of all metals produced from the Tintic Project at a purchase price of 25% of the relevant spot metal price. Once 27,150 ounces of refined gold have been delivered, the Tintic Stream rate will decrease to 2.0% on all metals produced.

On July 6, 2023, the Corporation satisfied the first of five deferred payments of US$2,500,000, of which the consideration consisted of US$250,000in cash and US$2,250,000 in Common Shares.

Brokered and Non-Brokered Private Placement

On February 2, 2022, the Corporation announced a non-brokered private placement of initially up to 2,857,142 subscription receipts of the Corporation (the "Non-Brokered Subscription Receipts") at a price of US$3.50 per Non-Brokered Subscription Receipt (the "Non-Brokered Offering"). Each Non-Brokered Subscription Receipt entitled the holder thereof to receive, upon the satisfaction of the Non-Brokered Escrow Release Condition and without payment of additional consideration, one unit of the Corporation (each, a "Non-Brokered Unit"). Each Non-Brokered Unit was comprised of one pre-Consolidation Common Share and one Warrant (a "Non-Brokered Warrant"). A Non-Brokered Warrant holder is required to exercise three whole Non-Brokered Warrants in order to purchase one whole post-Consolidation Common Share for a total price of US$18.00 for a period of five years following the date of issue. On February 7, 2022, the Corporation announced an up-size of the Non-Brokered Offering to 31,500,000 Non-Brokered Subscription Receipts at the same price, for aggregate gross proceeds of US$110.3 million. On March 4, 2022, the Corporation announced the closing of the first tranche of the Non-Brokered Offering, pursuant to which a total of 24,215,099 Non-Brokered Subscription Receipts were issued for gross proceeds of approximately US$84.8 million. On March 29, 2022, the Corporation announced the closing of the second tranche of the Non-Brokered Offering, pursuant to which a total of 9,365,689 Non-Brokered Subscription Receipts were issued for gross proceedsof approximately US$32.8 million. On April 21, 2022, the Corporation announced the closing of the final tranche of the Non-Brokered Offering pursuant to which a total of 512,980 Non-Brokered Subscription Receipts were issued for gross proceeds of approximately US$1.795 million. The total amount of gross proceeds from the three tranches of Non-Brokered Subscription Receipts was approximately US$119.4 million. The gross proceeds of the Non-Brokered Offering were held in escrow pending, among other things, the completion of the listing of the Common Shares on the NYSE (the "Non-Brokered Escrow Release Condition"), which was contingent upon the Corporation meeting the listing requirements of the NYSE and involved, among other things, a consolidation of the Common Shares. The Consolidation was effective May 4, 2022 and the Common Shares began trading on the NYSE on May 27, 2022.

On February 9, 2022, the Corporation announced a bought deal brokered private placement of initially an aggregate 9,000,000 subscription receipts of the Corporation (the "Brokered Subscription Receipts") and/or units of the Corporation (the "Brokered Units" and, together with the Brokered Subscription Receipts, the "Brokered Offered Securities") at a price of $4.45 per Brokered Offered Security (the "Brokered Offering"). Later on February 9, 2022, the Corporation announced an up-size of the Brokered Offering to an aggregate of 20,225,000 Brokered Offered Securities at the same price, for aggregate gross proceeds of $90,001,250. Each Brokered Unit was comprised of one pre-Consolidation Common Share and one Warrant (a "Brokered Warrant"). A Brokered Warrant holder will be required to exercise three whole Brokered Warrants in order to purchase one whole post-Consolidation Common Share for a total price of $22.80 for a period of 60 months following the closing date of the Brokered Offering. Each Brokered Subscription Receipt entitled the holder thereof to receive, upon the satisfaction of the Brokered Escrow Release Condition, and without payment of additional consideration, one Brokered Unit. the Corporation granted the underwriters under the Brokered Offering an option, exercisable in whole or in part up to 48 hours prior to the closing of the Brokered Offering, to purchase up to an additional aggregate amount of 3,033,750 Brokered Subscription Receipts and/or Brokered Units for additional gross proceeds of up to $13,500,187.50. On March 2, 2022, the Corporation announced the completion of the Brokered Offering of an aggregate of (i) 13,732,900 Brokered Subscription Receipts and (ii) 9,525,850 Brokered Units for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $103.5 million, including the full exercise of the underwriters' option. The gross proceeds from the sale of the Brokered Subscription Receipts, net of expenses of the underwriters and 50% of the commissions payable to the underwriters in respect of the Brokered Subscription Receipts, were placed into escrow and released immediately prior to the completion of the acquisition by the Corporation of TCM (the "Brokered Escrow Release Condition"). On May 30, 2022, the Brokered Escrow Release Condition was met, and the gross proceeds of the Brokered Offering and accrued interest thereon, net of the commission (including accrued interest thereon) and expenses payable to the underwriters of the Brokered Offering, were released to the Corporation and the Brokered Subscription Receipts were converted into the underlying securities.

Share Consolidation

On May 4, 2022 the Corporation announced that, pursuant to a special resolution adopted by Shareholders on April 26, 2022, and to the consolidation ratio subsequently approved by the Board, the consolidation of all of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one post-Consolidation Common Share for every three pre-Consolidation Common Shares was taking effect as of the same day.

The exercise price and number of Common Shares of the Corporation issuable upon the exercise of outstanding stock options, warrants or other convertible securities was proportionately adjusted to reflect the Consolidation in accordance with the terms of the securities.

NYSE Listing

On May 23, 2022, the Corporation announced that it had been approved to list its Common Shares on the NYSE. The Common Shares commenced trading on the NYSE on May 27, 2022 under the trading ticker symbol "ODV". Listing of the Common Shares on the NYSE satisfied the Non-Brokered Escrow Release Condition, causing the release of US$119.4 million in cash proceeds to the Corporation, and the conversion of the Non-Brokered Subscription Receipts into the underlying securities.

Preliminary Economic Assessment and Permitting for Cariboo Gold Project

On May 24, 2022, the Corporation announced the results from its preliminary economic assessment ("PEA") completed by BBA Engineering Ltd., consultants for the Cariboo Gold Project. The PEA was filed on SEDAR as a technical report and was prepared in accordance with NI 43-101. The PEA recommended that the Corporation continue to work towards a feasibility study.

Tintic Project Technical Report

On June 10, 2022, the Corporation announced that it had filed the technical report titled "Technical Report on the Tintic Project, East Tintic Mining District, Utah County, Utah, USA" dated June 10, 2022, with an effective date of June 7, 2022.

San Antonio Mineral Resource Estimate and Technical Report

On June 30, 2022, the Corporation announced an initial open pit mineral resource estimate for the San Antonio Project and on July 22, 2022, the Corporation announced that it had filed the technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report for the 2022 Mineral Resource Estimate on the San Antonio Project Sonora, Mexico" dated July 12, 2022, with an effective date of June 24, 2022.

Officer Appointment

On July 1, 2022, Laurence Farmer was appointed as General Counsel, Vice President Strategic Development and Corporate Secretary of the Corporation.

Williams Lake First National Participation Agreement

On July 5, 2022, the Corporation announced the entering into of a participation agreement with Williams Lake First Nation relating to the development of the Cariboo Gold Project.

Inaugural Sustainability Report

On August 16, 2022, the Corporation published its inaugural sustainability report for 2020 and 2021, which describes management's approach to, and performance in, a variety of environmental, social and governance considerations.

Impairment on San Antonio Project

On September 30, 2022, the Corporation recorded an $81 million non-cash impairment charge on the San Antonio Project to reduce its book value to its net estimated recoverable amount of $35.0 million ($nil net of stream financing).

Director Nomination

On December 14, 2022, Mr. David Danziger was appointed as an independent non-executive director of the Board.

Impairment on Cariboo Gold Project

On December 31, 2022, the Corporation recorded an impairment of $59 million on the Cariboo Gold Project to adjust the book value to its realizable value.

Fiscal Year December 31, 2023

Feasibility Study and Technical Report for Cariboo Gold Project

On January 3, 2023, the Corporation announced the results of an independent feasibility study on the Cariboo Gold Project which have been prepared in accordance with NI 43-101. On January 11, 2023, the Corporation announced