OSISKO DEVELOPMENT CORP.

Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  10:37:37 2023-04-12 am EDT
7.080 CAD   +1.14%
Osisko Development : Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021
PU
04/12Cygnus Metals Limited (ASX:CY5) completed the acquisition of Auclair Lithium Project in James Bay from Osisko Development Corp. (TSXV:ODV) for CAD 9.6 million.
CI
04/04National Bank of Canada Notes Osisko Development's Latest Assays From Trixie Test Mine
MT
Osisko Development : Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021

04/12/2023 | 10:40am EDT
OSISKO DEVELOPMENT CORP.

Consolidated Financial Statements

For the years ended

December 31, 2022 and 2021

Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

To the Shareholders and Board of Directors of Osisko Development Corp.

Opinion on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying consolidated statements of financial position of Osisko Development Corp. and its subsidiaries (together, the Company) as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, and the related consolidated statements of loss, comprehensive loss, changes in equity and cash flows for the years then ended, including the related notes (collectively referred to as the consolidated financial statements). In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the years then ended in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board.

Basis for Opinion

These consolidated financial statements are the responsibility of the Company's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company's consolidated financial statements based on our audits. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) (PCAOB) and are required to be independent with respect to the Company in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB.

We conducted our audits of these consolidated financial statements in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audits to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements are free of material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud. The Company is not required to have, nor were we engaged to perform, an audit of its internal control over financial reporting. As part of our audits, we are required to obtain an understanding of internal control over financial reporting but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control over financial reporting. Accordingly, we express no such opinion.

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

1250 René-Lévesque Boulevard West, Suite 2500, Montréal, Quebec, Canada H3B 4Y1 T: +1 514 205 5000, F: +1 514 876 1502

"PwC" refers to PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, an Ontario limited liability partnership.

Our audits included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the consolidated financial statements. Our audits also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the consolidated financial statements. We believe that our audits provide a reasonable basis for our opinion.

/s/PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

Montréal, Canada

March 24, 2023

We have served as the Company's auditor since 2020.

Osisko Development Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

As at December 31, 2022 and 2021

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

December 31,

December 31,

Notes

2022

2021

$

$

Assets

Current assets

Cash

7

105,944

33,407

Amounts receivable

8

11,046

7,951

Inventories

9

17,641

18,596

Other current assets

6,621

1,471

141,252

61,425

Non-current assets

Investments in associates

10

8,833

12,964

Other investments

10

33,819

49,516

Mining interests

6,11

580,479

475,621

Property, plant and equipment

6,12

111,696

83,712

Exploration and evaluation

6,13

55,126

3,635

Other assets

14

36,994

16,251

968,199

703,124

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

15

31,106

25,117

Deferred premium on flow-through shares

19

-

914

Lease liabilities

17

1,208

8,104

Contract liability

18

941

3,822

Current Portion of long-term debt

16,33

4,663

1,610

Environmental rehabilitation provision

20

9,738

2,287

Deferred Consideration and contingent payments

6

3,386

-

51,042

41,854

Non-current liabilities

Long term debt

16,33

12,256

2,154

Lease liabilities

17

962

1,762

Contract liability

18

54,252

20,998

Environmental rehabilitation provision

20

66,032

50,949

Warrant liability

21

16,395

-

Deferred Consideration and contingent payments

6

13,252

-

Deferred income taxes

6,23

23,574

1,205

237,765

118,922

Equity

Share capital

21

1,032,786

714,373

Warrants

21

1,573

-

Contributed surplus

12,857

6,436

Accumulated other comprehensive income

7,166

6,764

Deficit

(323,948)

(143,371)

730,434

584,202

968,199

703,124

APPROVED ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

(signed) Sean Roosen, Director

(signed), Charles Page, Director

The notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

Osisko Development Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Loss

For the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)

Notes

2022

2021

$

$

Revenues

64,046

7,661

Operating expenses

Cost of sales

24

(56,643)

(7,661)

Other operating cost

24

(64,355)

(12,919)

General and administrative

25

(36,837)

(21,655)

Exploration and evaluation, net of tax credits

11

(515)

(1,197)

Impairment of assets

(140,000)

(121,594)

Operating loss

(234,304)

(157,365)

Accretion expense

(5,761)

(749)

Share of loss of associates

(641)

(1,704)

Gain on change in fair value of warrant liability

21

25,008

-

Other income, net

26

24,944

13,545

Loss before income taxes

(190,754)

(146,273)

Income tax recovery (expense)

23

(1,706)

12,971

Net loss

(192,460)

(133,302)

Basic and diluted loss per share

27

(3.02)

(3.03)

Weighted average number of shares outstanding-

63,797,504

basic and diluted

44,044,538

The notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

Disclaimer

Osisko Development Corp. published this content on 12 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2023 14:39:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
