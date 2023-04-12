Osisko Development : Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021
04/12/2023 | 10:40am EDT
OSISKO DEVELOPMENT CORP.
Consolidated Financial Statements
For the years ended
December 31, 2022 and 2021
Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm
To the Shareholders and Board of Directors of Osisko Development Corp.
Opinion on the Financial Statements
We have audited the accompanying consolidated statements of financial position of Osisko Development Corp. and its subsidiaries (together, the Company) as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, and the related consolidated statements of loss, comprehensive loss, changes in equity and cash flows for the years then ended, including the related notes (collectively referred to as the consolidated financial statements). In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the years then ended in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board.
Basis for Opinion
These consolidated financial statements are the responsibility of the Company's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company's consolidated financial statements based on our audits. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) (PCAOB) and are required to be independent with respect to the Company in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB.
We conducted our audits of these consolidated financial statements in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audits to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements are free of material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud. The Company is not required to have, nor were we engaged to perform, an audit of its internal control over financial reporting. As part of our audits, we are required to obtain an understanding of internal control over financial reporting but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control over financial reporting. Accordingly, we express no such opinion.
"PwC" refers to PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, an Ontario limited liability partnership.
Our audits included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the consolidated financial statements. Our audits also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the consolidated financial statements. We believe that our audits provide a reasonable basis for our opinion.
/s/PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP
Montréal, Canada
March 24, 2023
We have served as the Company's auditor since 2020.
Osisko Development Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
As at December 31, 2022 and 2021
(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)
December 31,
December 31,
Notes
2022
2021
$
$
Assets
Current assets
Cash
7
105,944
33,407
Amounts receivable
8
11,046
7,951
Inventories
9
17,641
18,596
Other current assets
6,621
1,471
141,252
61,425
Non-current assets
Investments in associates
10
8,833
12,964
Other investments
10
33,819
49,516
Mining interests
6,11
580,479
475,621
Property, plant and equipment
6,12
111,696
83,712
Exploration and evaluation
6,13
55,126
3,635
Other assets
14
36,994
16,251
968,199
703,124
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
15
31,106
25,117
Deferred premium on flow-through shares
19
-
914
Lease liabilities
17
1,208
8,104
Contract liability
18
941
3,822
Current Portion of long-term debt
16,33
4,663
1,610
Environmental rehabilitation provision
20
9,738
2,287
Deferred Consideration and contingent payments
6
3,386
-
51,042
41,854
Non-current liabilities
Long term debt
16,33
12,256
2,154
Lease liabilities
17
962
1,762
Contract liability
18
54,252
20,998
Environmental rehabilitation provision
20
66,032
50,949
Warrant liability
21
16,395
-
Deferred Consideration and contingent payments
6
13,252
-
Deferred income taxes
6,23
23,574
1,205
237,765
118,922
Equity
Share capital
21
1,032,786
714,373
Warrants
21
1,573
-
Contributed surplus
12,857
6,436
Accumulated other comprehensive income
7,166
6,764
Deficit
(323,948)
(143,371)
730,434
584,202
968,199
703,124
APPROVED ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
(signed) Sean Roosen, Director
(signed), Charles Page, Director
The notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
4
Osisko Development Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Loss
For the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021
(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)
Notes
2022
2021
$
$
Revenues
64,046
7,661
Operating expenses
Cost of sales
24
(56,643)
(7,661)
Other operating cost
24
(64,355)
(12,919)
General and administrative
25
(36,837)
(21,655)
Exploration and evaluation, net of tax credits
11
(515)
(1,197)
Impairment of assets
(140,000)
(121,594)
Operating loss
(234,304)
(157,365)
Accretion expense
(5,761)
(749)
Share of loss of associates
(641)
(1,704)
Gain on change in fair value of warrant liability
21
25,008
-
Other income, net
26
24,944
13,545
Loss before income taxes
(190,754)
(146,273)
Income tax recovery (expense)
23
(1,706)
12,971
Net loss
(192,460)
(133,302)
Basic and diluted loss per share
27
(3.02)
(3.03)
Weighted average number of shares outstanding-
63,797,504
basic and diluted
44,044,538
The notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
Osisko Development Corp. published this content on 12 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2023 14:39:03 UTC.