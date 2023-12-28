Osisko Development Corp. announced that Luc Lessard, Chief Operating Officer ("COO"), will be retiring from the Company at the end of 2023 to pursue other personal and professional commitments, namely as President and Chief Executive Officer of Falco Resources Ltd. In the interim, Éric Tremblay, currently a Director on the Board of Directors of the Company and chair of the Environmental, Health and Safety and Technical committee, will assume the role of interim COO until the conclusion of the COO search process. Mr. Tremblay has more than 25 years of mine building and operations experience primarily with underground mines, and was also previously the General Manager at Canadian Malartic.

Mr. Tremblay has played an instrumental role in advancing and de-risking the assets within the Company's portfolio over many years, in particular, the Cariboo Gold Project. Mr. Tremblay will also remain in his current role as COO of Dalradian Resources Inc. During this time, Mr. Lessard will continue to offer his full support to the management team through the transition period. Going forward Mr. Lessard will remain available to provide his invaluable support and input in an advisory capacity as an external consultant.