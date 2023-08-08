Osisko Development Corp. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was CAD 10.85 million compared to CAD 12.86 million a year ago. Net loss was CAD 13.32 million compared to CAD 1.5 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.16 compared to CAD 0.03 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.16 compared to CAD 0.03 a year ago.
For the six months, sales was CAD 14.3 million compared to CAD 22.03 million a year ago. Net loss was CAD 36.66 million compared to CAD 23.83 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.45 compared to CAD 0.46 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.45 compared to CAD 0.46 a year ago.
Osisko Development Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
Today at 05:47 pm
Share
Share
© S&P Capital IQ - 2023