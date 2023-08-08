Osisko Development Corporation is a Canada-based gold development company in North America advancing the Cariboo Gold Project and other Canadian, United States and Mexican properties. The Cariboo Gold Project, located in central British Columbia, Canada, is its flagship asset. Its project pipeline is complemented by its 100% ownership of the San Antonio gold project, located in Sonora, Mexico and the Tintic Project, located in Utah, United States. The San Antonio gold project is located in the state of Sonora, Mexico including the past producing Luz de Cobre oxide copper mine and approximately 160 kilometers (km) from airport and towns of Hermosillo and Obregon. San Antonio gold project has approximately 11,338 hectares (ha) of mineral rights. Its Trixie test mine in the United States is located in the east Tintic mining district, Utah, approximately 95 km southwest of Salt Lake City. Its James Bay Properties cover approximately 186,000 ha. It also has Guerrero Properties in Mexico.

Sector Gold