Osisko Development : Intersects 164.92 g/t Gold over 10.50 meters at Cariboo Gold Project, Valley Zone - Form 6-K

Osisko Development Intersects 164.92 g/t Gold over 10.50 meters at

Cariboo Gold Project, Valley Zone

MONTREAL, June 1, 2022 - Osisko Development Corp. ("Osisko Development" or the "Company") (ODV TSX.V & NYSE) is pleased to announce the remaining and final drilling results from the 2021 exploration and category conversion drill campaign at the Valley Zone of its Cariboo Gold Project ("Cariboo") in central British Columbia.

Summary

A total of49,500 meters were drilled in 114 holes at the Valley Zone in 2021.

Results released below are from holes CM-21-094 to CM-21-112 (see Figures 1 and 2 for the drill hole location maps).

Highlights include 164.92 g/t Au over 10.50 m in hole CM-21-097 at a depth of 200 meters from surface with high grade samples of 67.10 g/t Au over 0.50 m, 18.60 g/t Au over 0.60 m, 16.35 g/t Au over 1.00 m, 8.15 g/t Au over 1.00 m, 1,605 g/t Au over 1.00 m (with visible gold observed), 13.25 g/t Au over 1.00 m and 20.30 g/t Au over 1.00 m (see Figure 3 cross section).

CM-21-099 intersected a vein corridor that assayed 15.26 g/t Au over 14.40 m and included high grade samples of 104.5 g/t Au over 1.00 m and 61.10 g/t Au over 1.00 m.

The drill results confirmed anomalous gold values within multiple modelled vein corridors as shown in the cross section below.

Detailed drilling results and a drill hole location plan map are presented at the end of this release.

Assay Highlights

9.26 g/t Au over 6.15 meters in hole CM-21-094 including

over 6.15 meters in hole CM-21-094 including 99.20 g/t Au over 0.50 meter

over 0.50 meter 16.74 g/t Au over 3.00 meters in hole CM-21-094 including

over 3.00 meters in hole CM-21-094 including 29.50 g/t Au over 0.75 meter

over 0.75 meter 5.66 g/t Au over 12.60 meters in hole CM-21-094

over 12.60 meters in hole CM-21-094 10.82 g/t Au over 7.20 meters in hole CM-21-094

over 7.20 meters in hole CM-21-094 81.50 g/t Au over 0.50 meter in hole CM-21-095

over 0.50 meter in hole CM-21-095 16.19 g/t Au over 6.70 meters in hole CM-21-095 including

over 6.70 meters in hole CM-21-095 including 54.90 g/t Au over 0.95 meter in hole CM-21-095

over 0.95 meter in hole CM-21-095 284.00 g/t Au over 0.50 meter in hole CM-21-096

over 0.50 meter in hole CM-21-096 7.25 g/t Au over 6.35 meters in hole CM-21-097

over 6.35 meters in hole CM-21-097 164.92 g/t Au over 10.50 meters in hole CM-21-097 including

over 10.50 meters in hole CM-21-097 including 1,605.00 g/t Au over 1.00 meter

over 1.00 meter 18.99 g/t Au over 3.85 meters in hole CM-21-097 including

over 3.85 meters in hole CM-21-097 including 44.10 g/t Au over 1.20 meters

over 1.20 meters 104.50 g/t Au over 0.95 meter in hole CM-21-099

over 0.95 meter in hole CM-21-099 15.26 g/t Au over 14.40 meters in hole CM-21-099 including

over 14.40 meters in hole CM-21-099 including 104.50 g/t Au over 1.00 meter in hole CM-21-099 and

over 1.00 meter in hole CM-21-099 and 61.10 g/t Au over 1.00 meter in hole CM-21-099

over 1.00 meter in hole CM-21-099 104.50 g/t Au over 0.80 meter in hole CM-21-099

over 0.80 meter in hole CM-21-099 20.71 g/t Au over 7.60 meters in hole CM-21-100

12.18 g/t Au over 11.85 meters in hole CM-21-100

over 11.85 meters in hole CM-21-100 6.48 g/t Au over 10.50 meters in hole CM-21-104

over 10.50 meters in hole CM-21-104 8.44 g/t Au over 6.80 meters in hole CM-21-106

over 6.80 meters in hole CM-21-106 24.55 g/t Au over 7.85 meters in hole CM-21-106 including

over 7.85 meters in hole CM-21-106 including 332.00 g/t Au over 0.50 meter in hole CM-21-106

over 0.50 meter in hole CM-21-106 7.93 g/t Au over 12.40 meters in hole CM-21-106 including

over 12.40 meters in hole CM-21-106 including 84.40 g/t Au over 0.70 meter in hole CM-21-106

over 0.70 meter in hole CM-21-106 14.14 g/t Au over 4.10 meters in hole CM-21-107

over 4.10 meters in hole CM-21-107 15.68 g/t Au over 4.20 meters in hole CM-21-107

over 4.20 meters in hole CM-21-107 6.59 g/t Au over 8.20 meters in hole CM-21-107

over 8.20 meters in hole CM-21-107 10.15 g/t Au over 10.85 meters in hole CM-21-109

Sean Roosen, CEO of Osisko Development commented,

"We are excited and encouraged by the final results received at the Valley Zone of the Cariboo Gold Project. The Valley Zone is one of seven important mineralized zones within the broader Cariboo Gold Project, and the Valley Zone contains 536,000 ounces of gold (4.4 million tonnes grading 3.8 g/t Au) in the indicated category and 235,000 ounces of gold (2.1 million tonnes grading 3.4 g/t Au) in the inferred category. The updated Mineral Resource Estimate has an effective date of May 17, 2022 and published in the recent Preliminary Economic Assessment filed on SEDAR on May 24th, 2022. The purpose of this drilling was to expand known vein corridors and increase confidence to support further technical work, and the goal was successfully achieved."

Vein corridors are defined as high-density networks of mineralized quartz veins within the axis of the deposit's last folding event. These mineralized structures are predominantly hosted within a brittle meta-sandstone or calcareous meta-sandstone. Vein corridors are modelled at a minimum thickness of 2.00 meters and average approximately 4.50 meters true width. Individual mineralized veins within these corridors have widths varying from centimeters to several meters and strike lengths from a few meters to over 50 meters. These corridors have been defined from surface to a vertical depth averaging 300 meters and remain open for expansion at depth and along strike. Gold grades are intimately associated with quartz vein-hosted pyrite as well as pyritic, intensely silicified wall rock vein selvages.

True widths are estimated to be 60% to 75 % of reported core length intervals. Intervals not recovered by drilling were assigned zero grade. Top cuts have not been applied to high grade assays. Complete assay highlights are presented in Table 1 and drill hole locations are listed in Table 2.

Figure 1: Cariboo Gold Project areas overview map (mineralized zones are shown in red)

Figure 2: Valley Zone select drilling highlights

Figure 3: Cross Section of CM-21-097

Qualified Persons

Per National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, Maggie Layman, P.Geo. Vice President Exploration of Osisko Development Corp., is a Qualified Person and has prepared, validated, and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release.

Quality Assurance - Quality Control

Once received from the drill and processed, all drill core samples are sawn in half, labelled and bagged. The remaining drill core is subsequently stored on site at a secured facility in Wells, BC. Numbered security tags are applied to lab shipments for chain of custody requirements. Quality control ("QC") samples are inserted at regular intervals in the sample stream, including blanks and reference materials with all sample shipments to monitor laboratory performance. The QAQC program was designed and approved by Lynda Bloom, P.Geo. of Analytical Solutions Ltd.

Drill core samples are submitted to ALS Geochemistry's analytical facility in North Vancouver, British Columbia for preparation and analysis. The ALS facility is accredited to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard for gold assays and all analytical methods include quality control materials at set frequencies with established data acceptance criteria. The entire sample is crushed, and 250 grams is pulverized. Analysis for gold is by 50g fire assay fusion with atomic absorption ("AAS") finish with a lower limit of 0.01 ppm and upper limit of 100 ppm. Samples with gold assays greater than 100 ppm are re-analyzed using a 1,000g screen metallic fire assay. A selected number of samples are also analyzed using a 48 multi-elemental geochemical package by a 4-acid digestion, followed by Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy ("ICP-AES") and Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectroscopy ("ICP-MS").

About Osisko Development Corp.

Osisko Development Corp. is uniquely positioned as a premier gold development company in North America to advance the Cariboo Gold Project and other Canadian and Mexican properties, with the objective of becoming the next mid-tier gold producer. The Cariboo Gold Project, located in central British Columbia, Canada, is Osisko Development's flagship asset. The considerable exploration potential at depth and along strike distinguishes the Cariboo Gold Project relative to other development assets. Osisko Development's project pipeline is complemented by its interest in the San Antonio gold project, located in Sonora, Mexico and the Trixie gold test mine, located in Utah, USA.

Forward-looking Statements

Table 1: Cariboo Gold Project 2021 Length Weighted Drill Hole Gold Composites

HOLE ID FROM (M) TO (M) LENGTH (M) AU (G/T) CM-21-094 67.50 73.65 6.15 9.26 Including 67.50 68.00 0.50 99.20 80.85 81.35 0.50 5.43 106.40 109.40 3.00 16.74 Including 107.30 108.05 0.75 29.50 and 108.65 109.40 0.75 25.40 121.40 121.90 0.50 7.81 127.00 131.30 4.30 3.22 Including 127.00 127.50 0.50 8.01 and 130.80 131.30 0.50 9.94 133.40 146.00 12.60 5.66 Including 133.90 134.40 0.50 13.30 and 137.60 138.10 0.50 10.30 and 141.90 142.60 0.70 13.15 and 143.20 144.70 1.50 23.30 148.80 149.45 0.65 7.64 161.85 162.35 0.50 19.10 170.70 175.05 4.35 4.21 Including 171.70 172.20 0.50 11.05 and 173.95 174.45 0.50 16.85 377.85 378.35 0.50 6.04 383.10 384.35 1.25 8.17 390.90 398.10 7.20 10.82 Including 392.25 393.75 1.50 17.35 and 393.75 394.50 0.75 16.70 and 395.85 397.10 1.25 25.50 416.70 417.20 0.50 4.73 441.15 445.80 4.65 7.30 Including 442.00 443.00 1.00 8.04 and 444.30 445.80 1.50 13.80 452.80 456.75 3.95 9.08 Including 455.30 456.25 0.95 28.60 CM-21-095 96.00 96.50 0.50 3.53 147.20 148.35 1.15 9.05 242.75 244.00 1.25 11.55 300.90 303.10 2.20 9.36 Including 300.90 301.60 0.70 17.15 and 302.60 303.10 0.50 15.30 309.95 310.80 0.85 3.26 350.35 350.85 0.50 11.85 361.50 362.00 0.50 81.50 400.00 400.75 0.75 6.62 454.50 455.00 0.50 7.69 495.30 502.00 6.70 16.19 Including 496.00 496.95 0.95 54.90 and 496.95 498.10 1.15 22.40 and 498.10 498.80 0.70 25.60 and 500.30 500.80 0.50 13.45 506.80 511.05 4.25 6.84 Including 506.80 507.90 1.10 6.99 and 509.90 510.50 0.60 9.76 and 510.50 511.05 0.55 21.70

CM-21-096 119.50 120.00 0.50 284.00 195.80 196.30 0.50 8.66 223.50 224.00 0.50 3.90 CM-21-097 124.15 130.50 6.35 7.25 Including 124.15 125.65 1.50 18.15 and 125.65 126.40 0.75 10.70 135.30 136.00 0.70 5.00 158.00 158.70 0.70 3.70 251.50 252.15 0.65 4.94 255.05 265.55 10.50 164.92 Including 255.05 255.55 0.50 67.10 and 255.55 256.15 0.60 18.60 and 257.00 258.00 1.00 16.35 and 260.00 261.00 1.00 8.15 and 262.00 263.00 1.00 1605.00 and 263.00 264.00 1.00 13.25 and 264.00 265.00 1.00 20.30 273.55 274.05 0.50 14.25 280.00 283.00 3.00 12.20 Including 282.00 283.00 1.00 22.90 310.50 314.35 3.85 18.99 Including 310.50 311.00 0.50 15.90 and 311.00 311.50 0.50 12.65 and 312.65 313.85 1.20 44.10 388.00 389.15 1.15 24.30 CM-21-098 217.35 217.85 0.50 4.22 223.05 224.00 0.95 5.24 CM-21-099 68.00 68.50 0.50 14.20 96.00 98.30 2.30 2.75 Including 96.50 97.05 0.55 6.77 105.35 106.30 0.95 104.50 118.75 119.70 0.95 7.36 124.20 125.90 1.70 5.63 Including 124.20 124.70 0.50 14.15 149.60 164.00 14.40 15.26 Including 149.60 150.60 1.00 104.50 and 150.60 151.60 1.00 61.10 and 153.60 154.10 0.50 20.50 and 159.05 159.55 0.50 10.75 and 162.20 163.05 0.85 22.30 242.65 246.80 4.15 4.34 Including 242.65 243.80 1.15 13.00 273.00 273.80 0.80 104.50 323.60 324.20 0.60 29.10

CM-21-100 94.75 96.75 2.00 4.33 Including 96.10 96.75 0.65 11.90 104.05 104.55 0.50 3.20 115.40 123.00 7.60 20.71 Including 115.40 115.90 0.50 23.00 and 115.90 116.80 0.90 11.55 and 119.00 120.00 1.00 22.20 and 120.00 121.00 1.00 88.20 and 121.50 122.00 0.50 18.65 and 122.50 123.00 0.50 22.20 132.00 133.20 1.20 23.56 Including 132.50 133.20 0.70 37.60 148.00 150.00 2.00 5.11 Including 148.00 148.50 0.50 6.73 and 149.00 149.50 0.50 12.35 154.00 165.85 11.85 12.18 Including 154.00 155.00 1.00 15.35 and 156.00 157.00 1.00 39.80 and 157.50 158.15 0.65 37.90 and 160.50 161.25 0.75 28.40 and 163.25 163.85 0.60 12.70 and 164.35 164.85 0.50 44.90 198.50 199.00 0.50 28.20 282.70 283.20 0.50 11.10 379.80 380.50 0.70 3.20 405.80 406.30 0.50 7.94 452.00 456.35 4.35 3.12 Including 455.75 456.35 0.60 8.63 477.70 479.90 2.20 9.91 Including 477.70 478.20 0.50 9.92 479.35 479.90 0.55 17.35 497.80 501.25 3.45 3.12 Including 497.80 498.30 0.50 5.48 and 499.30 499.80 0.50 6.56 and 500.65 501.25 0.60 6.71 550.85 555.40 4.55 5.98 Including 551.85 553.00 1.15 7.35 and 553.50 554.00 0.50 30.20 609.10 613.40 4.30 5.05 Including 612.10 612.75 0.65 12.20 and 612.75 613.40 0.65 11.70 CM-21-101 Hole Abandoned CM-21-102 164.20 164.70 0.50 17.75 199.80 200.40 0.60 23.80 215.35 218.40 3.05 13.06 Including 215.85 216.50 0.65 22.90 and 217.30 217.80 0.50 15.40 and 217.80 218.40 0.60 26.90 220.80 221.40 0.60 6.94 263.95 266.00 2.05 16.12 Including 263.95 264.80 0.85 28.50

CM-21-103 111.50 112.00 0.50 20.50 210.50 212.00 1.50 3.56 215.15 215.70 0.55 4.06 259.20 259.90 0.70 11.90 CM-21-104 117.50 118.10 0.60 4.70 256.50 267.00 10.50 6.48 Including 256.50 257.90 1.40 12.05 and 265.85 266.35 0.50 30.90 CM-21-105 152.50 153.20 0.70 16.75 186.10 187.60 1.50 5.93 216.85 217.50 0.65 3.56 CM-21-106 104.10 105.30 1.20 7.42 121.00 122.30 1.30 5.56 Including 121.80 122.30 0.50 9.20 126.40 133.20 6.80 8.44 Including 126.40 126.90 0.50 11.50 and 126.90 127.50 0.60 14.65 and 127.50 128.85 1.35 16.95 and 132.10 132.60 0.50 32.10 137.90 138.40 0.50 7.08 140.70 141.20 0.50 14.70 151.65 159.50 7.85 24.55 Including 154.50 155.00 0.50 19.65 and 156.80 157.30 0.50 332.00 and 158.90 159.50 0.60 12.55 163.00 170.15 7.15 3.87 Including 163.00 163.60 0.60 12.60 and 164.10 165.00 0.90 6.80 and 167.85 168.35 0.50 8.01 and 169.65 170.15 0.50 7.88 186.60 187.10 0.50 10.15 430.50 434.60 4.10 4.91 Including 430.50 431.00 0.50 14.05 and 431.75 432.25 0.50 9.54 and 433.25 434.10 0.85 7.85 453.60 455.60 2.00 5.32 453.60 454.10 0.50 15.50 495.90 508.30 12.40 7.93 Including 495.90 496.70 0.80 31.30 and 504.00 504.50 0.50 6.35 and 507.60 508.30 0.70 84.40 530.00 533.00 3.00 5.12 Including 530.00 530.50 0.50 12.10 544.50 545.10 0.60 3.18 550.80 551.30 0.50 3.93 568.05 568.90 0.85 10.20 586.30 586.90 0.60 41.20

CM-21-107 97.30 98.05 0.75 31.50 104.85 105.85 1.00 10.64 Including 104.85 105.35 0.50 17.80 114.60 118.70 4.10 14.14 Including 114.60 115.30 0.70 37.30 and 115.30 115.80 0.50 34.40 and 118.20 118.70 0.50 26.10 121.00 121.50 0.50 8.85 128.45 133.70 5.25 3.40 Including 130.20 130.70 0.50 11.65 154.20 156.85 2.65 4.03 Including 156.00 156.85 0.85 8.68 162.80 167.00 4.20 15.68 Including 162.80 163.35 0.55 15.35 and 165.35 166.00 0.65 15.60 and 166.00 167.00 1.00 43.70 176.50 177.50 1.00 15.70 Including 176.50 177.00 0.50 21.40 269.95 270.60 0.65 4.17 319.50 321.00 1.50 12.70 398.65 400.00 1.35 3.93 Including 398.65 399.50 0.85 5.50 494.00 502.20 8.20 6.59 Including 494.00 494.50 0.50 15.45 and 495.20 495.80 0.60 8.68 and 498.90 499.65 0.75 11.45 and 500.80 501.30 0.50 28.90 and 501.30 502.20 0.90 9.81 515.00 520.90 5.90 2.73 Including 517.70 518.30 0.60 5.12 and 519.30 519.80 0.50 13.35 522.90 523.40 0.50 27.50 526.00 526.50 0.50 3.83 536.90 537.60 0.70 3.60 CM-21-108 Hole Abandoned CM-21-109 68.35 68.85 0.50 9.78 126.65 137.50 10.85 10.15 Including 126.65 127.15 0.50 46.60 and 127.15 128.35 1.20 26.30 and 128.35 128.85 0.50 37.70 and 130.00 131.00 1.00 10.75 and 131.00 132.15 1.15 12.90 140.25 141.00 0.75 3.47 177.35 178.15 0.80 25.20 240.80 241.45 0.65 10.35 249.00 253.70 4.70 2.90 Including 249.00 249.50 0.50 5.32 and 250.50 251.50 1.00 7.63 270.25 270.75 0.50 3.52 367.00 367.50 0.50 3.56 370.15 370.65 0.50 6.78

CM-21-110 73.70 74.25 0.55 5.17 129.65 133.20 3.55 7.73 Including 131.50 132.00 0.50 42.10 137.60 143.20 5.60 7.52 Including 137.60 138.45 0.85 30.00 and 142.20 143.20 1.00 12.45 222.60 223.70 1.10 4.76 CM-21-111 Hole Abandoned CM-21-112 111.95 112.45 0.50 5.77 149.75 150.25 0.50 51.90 308.50 312.50 4.00 13.00 Including 308.50 309.00 0.50 26.20 and 310.70 311.20 0.50 51.20 321.50 322.00 0.50 11.35 356.70 358.25 1.55 6.88 Including 356.70 357.75 1.05 9.34 409.65 410.15 0.50 6.11

Table 2: Drill Hole Locations and Orientations