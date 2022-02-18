Osisko Development Intersects 26.5 g/t Au Over 1.5 Meters and 0.92 g/t Au Over 37.5 Meters at California Target – San Antonio Project

MONTREAL, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Development Corp. (“Osisko Development” or the “Company”) (TSX.V-ODV) is pleased to announce drilling results from the 2021 exploration and category conversion drill program campaign at its San Antonio Project in Sonora State, Mexico.



Summary

A total of 177 holes and 27,900 meters were drilled in 2021. The objective of the drill program was to conduct exploration and resource drilling at a spacing of 25 meters and historic drilling validation for the three main target areas (Figure 1).

This news releases encompasses all 5,563 meters from 27 holes at the California Target: CA-DD-21-020 to CA-DD-21-165 inclusive (Figure 2).

The California gold mineralization is part of what is known as the El Realito Trend, located approximately 1 km to the southwest of Sapuchi and 4 km in length. The gold mineralization is typically pyrite with minor chalcopyrite and associated with hydrothermal breccia and quartzite, andesite and dacite intrusions.

CA-DD-21-091 intersected 3.93 g/t Au over 13.50 meters including 26.50 g/t Au over 1.50 meters and is located 45 meters along strike within a sulphide zone from hole CA-DD-21-085 that assayed 0.92 g/t Au over 37.50 meters.

Detailed drilling results are presented in Table 1, drill hole locations are presented in Table 2, and drill hole cross sections are presented in Figure 3.



Assay Highlights

0.63 g/t Au and 0.90 g/t Ag over 39.95 meters in hole CA-DD-21-026

over 39.95 meters in hole CA-DD-21-026 1.50 g/t Au and 13.96 g/t Ag over 11.90 meters in hole CA-DD-21-037

over 11.90 meters in hole CA-DD-21-037 1.73 g/t Au and 13.67 g/t Ag over 16.25 meters in hole CA-DD-21-051 including

over 16.25 meters in hole CA-DD-21-051 including 12.85 g/t Au and 13.10 g/t Ag over 1.05 meters

over 1.05 meters 1.62 g/t Au and 2.25 g/t Ag over 13.60 meters in hole CA-DD-21-064

over 13.60 meters in hole CA-DD-21-064 1.28 g/t Au and 1.17 g/t Ag over 16.30 meters in hole CA-DD-21-070 including

over 16.30 meters in hole CA-DD-21-070 including 8.21 g/t Au and 1.38 g/t Ag over 1.50 meters

over 1.50 meters 0.92 g/t Au and 2.15 g/t Ag over 37.50 meters in hole CA-DD-21-085

over 37.50 meters in hole CA-DD-21-085 0.87 g/t Au and 3.44 g/t Ag over 17.20 meters in hole CA-DD-21-085

over 17.20 meters in hole CA-DD-21-085 1.56 g/t Au and 0.94 g/t Ag over 9.90 meters in hole CA-DD-21-091

over 9.90 meters in hole CA-DD-21-091 3.93 g/t Au and 3.38 g/t Ag over 13.50 meters in hole CA-DD-21-091 including

over 13.50 meters in hole CA-DD-21-091 including 26.50 g/t Au and 4.80 g/t Ag over 1.50 meters

over 1.50 meters 0.73 g/t Au and 3.09 g/t Ag over 18.00 meters in hole CA-DD-21-100

over 18.00 meters in hole CA-DD-21-100 2.41 g/t Au and 3.00 g/t Ag over 9.00 meters in hole CA-DD-21-100

over 9.00 meters in hole CA-DD-21-100 0.76 g/t Au and 0.94 g/t Ag over 19.9 meters in hole CA-DD-21-113

over 19.9 meters in hole CA-DD-21-113 2.82 g/t Au and 11.39 g/t Ag over 9.55 meters in hole CA-DD-21-116

over 9.55 meters in hole CA-DD-21-116 21.00 g/t Au and 4.50 g/t Ag over 1.50 meters in hole CA-DD-21-0165



Sean Roosen, CEO of Osisko Development commented, “The California target is one of the three main zones at the San Antonio Project. These recent drill results at California show significant anomalous results in the oxide, transition and sulphide horizons and indicate continuity near surface and along strike and, open to the west along trend. These results increase our confidence in the upcoming San Antonio mineral resource estimate, which will be available in the near future. At least a dozen other target areas remain to be drill tested.”

The San Antonio Project gold mineralization is characterized by hydrothermal breccia that forms an approximately 3,000 m long east-northeast trending mineralization corridor with the Luz del Cobre copper deposit at the east. The gold mineralization is associated with intense sericite and chlorite alteration and is intrusion related with host sedimentary rocks. The breccia has been defined to a vertical depth of 500 meters and at an average depth of 250 meters. The upper 250 meters of the breccia is most altered and prospective. Drilling has occurred within the three major zones at Sapuchi, Golfo de Oro and California, over a combined strike length of 900 meters of the 3000 - meter trend.

True widths are estimated to be 80% to 100% of reported core length intervals. Intervals not recovered by drilling were assigned zero grade. Top cuts have not been applied to high grade assays. Complete assay highlights are presented in Table 1, drill hole locations are listed in Table 2.





Figure 1: San Antonio Mineral Zones overview map is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d34644d5-d3a4-436b-a104-4732989e2440

Figure 2: California Plan Map is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7afe75b3-f311-4e34-ba96-2934ac9fbcb4



Figure 3: California Section select drilling highlights is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a6421865-a2fe-4e8a-b429-42187bca10a4

Qualified Persons

Per National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, Maggie Layman, P.Geo. Vice President Exploration of Osisko Development Corp., is a Qualified Person and has prepared, validated, and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release.

Quality Assurance – Quality Control

Once received from the drill and processed, all drill core samples are sawn in half, labelled and bagged. The remaining drill core is subsequently stored on site at a secured facility at the project site. Numbered security tags are applied to lab shipments for chain of custody requirements. Quality control (QC) samples are inserted at regular intervals in the sample stream, including blanks and reference materials with all sample shipments to monitor laboratory performance.

Drill core samples are submitted to ALS Geochemistry and Bureau Veritas (BV) preparation laboratory in Hermosillo and then sent to their analytical facilities in Vancouver, British Columbia for analysis. The facilities are accredited to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard for gold assays and all analytical methods include quality control materials at set frequencies with established data acceptance criteria. The entire sample is crushed, and 200 grams is pulverized. Analytical packages for ALS and BV are AA24 and FA450 respectively. Multi Element geochemistry is also analyzed with ME MS61 at ALS and MA 200 at BV.

About Osisko Development Corp.

Osisko Development Corp. is uniquely positioned as a premier gold development company in North America to advance the Cariboo Gold Project and other Canadian and Mexican properties, with the objective of becoming the next mid-tier gold producer. The Cariboo Gold Project, located in central British Columbia, is Osisko Development's flagship asset with measured and indicated resources of 21.44 Mt at 4.6 Au g/t for a total of 3.2 million ounces of gold and inferred resource of 21.69 Mt at 3.9 Au g/t for a total of 2.7 million ounces of gold (see NI 43-101 Technical Report and mineral resource estimate effective October 5th, 2020). The considerable exploration potential at depth and along strike distinguishes the Cariboo Gold Project relative to other development assets as does the historically low, all-in discovery costs of US $19 per ounce. The Cariboo Gold Project is advancing through permitting as a 4,750 tonnes per day underground operation with a feasibility study on track for completion in the first half of 2022. Osisko Development's project pipeline is complemented by potential near-term production targeted from the San Antonio gold project, located in Sonora Mexico and early exploration stage properties including the Coulon Project and James Bay Properties located in Québec as well as the Guerrero Properties located in Mexico. Osisko Development began trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “ODV” on December 2, 2020 and the Company’s 14,789,373 outstanding share purchase warrants were listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “ODV.WT” on October 25, 2021.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may be deemed “forward‐looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. These forward‐looking statements, by their nature, require Osisko Development to make certain assumptions and necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward‐looking statements. Forward‐looking statements are not guarantees of performance. Words such as “may”, “will”, “would”, “could”, “expect”, “believe”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “estimate”, “continue”, or the negative or comparable terminology, as well as terms usually used in the future and the conditional, are intended to identify forward‐looking statements. Information contained in forward‐looking statements is based upon certain material assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection, including management’s perceptions of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, results of further exploration work to define and expand mineral resources, that exploration work will continue to show significant anomalous results in the oxide, transition and sulphide horizons and indicate continuity near surface and along strike and, open to the west along trend, that the gold mineralization continues to be associated with intense sericite and chlorite alteration and be intrusion related with host sedimentary rocks, that the breccia continues to be defined to a vertical depth of 500 meters and at an average depth of 250 meters, as well as other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances. Osisko Development considers its assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, but cautions the reader that their assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of Osisko Development, may ultimately prove to be incorrect since they are subject to risks and uncertainties that affect Osisko Development and its business. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks relating to the ability of exploration activities (including drill results) to accurately predict mineralization; errors in management’s geological modelling; the ability of to complete further exploration activities, including drilling; property and stream interests in the San Antonio gold project; the ability of the Corporation to obtain required approvals; the results of exploration activities; risks relating to exploration, development and mining activities; the global economic climate; metal prices; dilution; environmental risks; and community and non-governmental actions and the responses of relevant governments to the COVID-19 outbreak and the effectiveness of such responses.

For additional information with respect to these and other factors and assumptions underlying the forward‐ looking statements made in this news release concerning Osisko Development, see the Filing Statement available electronically on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under Osisko Development's issuer profile. The forward‐looking statements set forth herein concerning Osisko Development reflect management's expectations as at the date of this news release and are subject to change after such date. Osisko Development disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Table 1: San Antonio Gold Project 2021 Length Weighted Drill Hole Gold and Silver Composites from California Zone

HOLE ID FROM (M) TO (M) LENGTH (M) AU (G/T) AG (G/T) CA-DD-21-020 159.40 166.35 6.95 1.19 1.25 Including 160.70 161.85 1.15 5.28 1.63 201.55 202.95 1.40 0.94 0.34 CA-DD-21-026 58.45 67.65 9.20 0.48 1.24 Including 64.70 66.15 1.45 1.49 2.47 90.75 91.55 0.80 0.71 2.24 124.45 164.40 39.95 0.63 0.90 Including 124.45 125.95 1.50 4.05 5.96 and 133.00 133.65 0.65 3.58 1.13 and 147.10 148.60 1.50 1.82 0.75 and 161.40 162.50 1.10 3.15 1.60 CA-DD-21-032 123.90 133.55 9.65 0.90 13.74 Including 127.55 129.05 1.50 1.82 28.20 and 129.05 130.55 1.50 1.29 6.48 and 132.05 133.55 1.50 1.21 5.96 CA-DD-21-037 29.00 30.35 1.35 1.38 0.89 86.40 98.30 11.90 1.50 13.96 Including 86.40 87.05 0.65 9.51 24.40 and 87.05 87.95 0.90 9.81 64.20 CA-DD-21-041 82.65 93.90 11.25 1.31 1.42 Including 84.90 86.40 1.50 1.49 2.81 and 86.40 87.80 1.40 5.48 3.44 and 92.40 93.90 1.50 2.17 1.36 114.90 122.40 7.50 0.55 0.82 Including 114.90 116.40 1.50 1.79 1.22 CA-DD-21-045 0.00 9.80 9.80 0.80 1.22 Including 5.25 8.25 3.00 2.14 1.57 29.55 36.00 6.45 0.64 1.55 Including 29.55 31.05 1.50 2.16 4.30 CA-DD-21-051 4.35 23.00 18.65 0.67 30.83 Including 9.85 11.35 1.50 1.20 4.75 and 12.85 14.35 1.50 1.23 9.07 and 14.35 15.85 1.50 1.11 127.00 and 17.35 18.85 1.50 1.35 70.00 38.10 51.90 13.80 0.58 5.38 Including 47.10 48.60 1.50 1.33 2.72 and 51.00 51.90 0.90 2.89 26.80 128.90 130.40 1.50 2.49 6.21 151.10 151.65 0.55 5.18 3.94 175.00 190.05 15.05 0.59 3.41 Including 187.85 188.95 1.10 1.11 2.43 and 188.95 190.05 1.10 1.27 2.83 208.10 224.35 16.25 1.73 13.67 Including 212.80 214.30 1.50 2.19 13.90 and 214.30 215.35 1.05 12.85 13.10 and 215.35 216.35 1.00 6.27 8.33 CA-DD-21-056 87.45 91.85 4.40 1.40 16.81 104.30 104.85 0.55 5.61 8.11 CA-DD-21-058 40.95 42.45 1.50 1.06 5.95 122.50 124.00 1.50 1.01 6.98 CA-DD-21-062 70.15 71.20 1.05 1.03 0.37 CA-DD-21-064 114.80 128.40 13.60 1.62 2.25 Including 120.90 122.40 1.50 2.00 1.70 and 123.90 125.40 1.50 3.68 2.50 and 125.40 126.90 1.50 2.39 1.77 194.40 204.90 10.50 0.64 1.10 Including 201.90 203.40 1.50 3.08 1.05 CA-DD-21-070 56.55 58.05 1.50 2.88 49.90 76.95 78.45 1.50 1.14 0.67 86.05 93.55 7.50 0.50 0.65 119.05 120.55 1.50 0.71 1.24 158.05 174.35 16.30 1.28 1.17 Including 161.00 162.50 1.50 8.21 1.38 207.35 208.85 1.50 1.19 1.82 CA-DD-21-072 145.10 147.45 2.35 0.66 0.38 CA-DD-21-076 87.40 88.40 1.00 1.32 1.68 149.90 150.80 0.90 3.46 1.43 158.20 165.60 7.40 1.24 0.68 Including 162.95 164.20 1.25 3.39 1.07 and 164.20 165.60 1.40 2.92 1.86 190.15 191.20 1.05 3.04 1.46 210.70 212.70 2.00 1.51 1.06 232.80 246.20 13.40 0.64 1.69 Including 232.80 233.95 1.15 1.35 5.30 and 241.60 242.20 0.60 2.07 2.80 260.75 261.15 0.40 2.66 12.35 CA-DD-21-085 30.80 31.30 0.50 7.92 12.40 45.80 63.80 18.00 0.75 1.92 Including 48.80 50.30 1.50 2.03 3.46 95.30 99.80 4.50 0.93 0.65 134.30 171.80 37.50 0.92 2.15 Including 159.80 161.30 1.50 1.70 4.82 and 165.80 167.30 1.50 2.08 1.65 and 170.30 171.80 1.50 3.32 5.23 210.80 228.00 17.20 0.87 3.44 Including 216.80 217.65 0.85 2.62 7.23 and 220.50 221.30 0.80 2.75 3.64 CA-DD-21-091 59.20 75.70 16.50 0.73 1.91 Including 63.70 65.20 1.50 2.07 1.10 and 65.20 66.70 1.50 2.17 7.20 93.70 103.60 9.90 1.56 0.94 Including 93.70 95.20 1.50 2.06 0.90 and 95.20 97.60 2.40 3.61 1.00 135.40 148.90 13.50 3.93 3.38 Including 139.90 141.40 1.50 26.50 4.80 and 142.90 144.40 1.50 2.23 11.00 201.70 207.50 5.80 0.59 1.13 Including 201.70 203.20 1.50 1.35 0.90 CA-DD-21-095 No Significant Assays CA-DD-21-100 18.80 36.80 18.00 0.73 3.09 Including 35.30 36.80 1.50 2.04 4.60 47.30 48.80 1.50 1.41 9.30 101.30 104.30 3.00 1.41 1.80 122.30 131.30 9.00 2.41 3.00 Including 122.30 123.80 1.50 3.59 1.80 and 126.80 128.30 1.50 2.02 2.90 and 128.30 129.80 1.50 7.30 7.10 149.30 158.30 9.00 0.62 1.07 Including 156.80 158.30 1.50 1.91 2.00 198.80 201.80 3.00 3.16 5.45 CA-DD-21-105 53.40 54.90 1.50 3.39 1.10 CA-DD-21-109 122.10 123.30 1.20 3.61 1.60 CA-DD-21-113 32.30 52.20 19.90 0.76 0.94 Including 32.30 33.80 1.50 3.82 0.50 and 51.25 52.20 0.95 4.58 5.50 CA-DD-21-116 14.50 21.45 6.95 0.84 1.14 Including 14.50 16.00 1.50 1.32 1.40 and 16.00 17.50 1.50 1.44 1.00 33.95 34.45 0.50 5.25 4.00 89.15 98.70 9.55 2.82 11.39 Including 89.15 90.65 1.50 6.19 16.60 and 90.65 92.15 1.50 4.06 6.60 and 96.10 97.20 1.10 9.49 1.80 CA-DD-21-122 77.40 87.80 10.40 0.77 25.02 Including 78.80 80.30 1.50 1.02 110.60 and 86.30 87.80 1.50 3.23 39.30 97.25 98.40 1.15 7.10 4.20 CA-DD-21-127 68.25 69.75 1.50 5.77 51.00 97.55 103.00 5.45 1.27 2.38 Including 97.55 98.30 0.75 2.27 0.50 and 101.30 102.00 0.70 6.16 2.80 CA-DD-21-132 No Significant Assays CA-DD-21-142 84.30 85.80 1.50 3.61 7.00 CA-DD-21-165 57.00 63.35 6.35 0.90 1.88 including 60.70 62.20 1.50 2.19 1.90 and 62.20 63.35 1.15 1.62 3.40 119.40 120.90 1.50 21.00 4.50

Table 2: Drill Hole Locations and Orientations

HOLE ID EASTING NORTHING ELEV DIP AZI DEPTH (M) CA-DD-21-020 631071 3166634 592 0 -90 230 CA-DD-21-026 631122 3166502 623 0 -90 275 CA-DD-21-032 631170 3166487 636 0 -90 191 CA-DD-21-037 631278 3166592 637 0 -90 209 CA-DD-21-041 631221 3166540 628 0 -90 167 CA-DD-21-045 631121 3166634 581 0 -90 241 CA-DD-21-051 631173 3166644 593 0 -90 233 CA-DD-21-056 631219 3166688 606 0 -90 108 CA-DD-21-058 630964 3166638 627 0 -90 188 CA-DD-21-062 630926 3166642 614 340 -85 188 CA-DD-21-064 630964 3166591 641 0 -90 233 CA-DD-21-070 631013 3166537 643 0 -90 332 CA-DD-21-072 630924 3166564 630 0 -90 179 CA-DD-21-076 631022 3166597 612 360 -80 404 CA-DD-21-085 631075 3166538 608 0 -90 266 CA-DD-21-091 631123 3166536 608 0 -90 215 CA-DD-21-095 631151 3166515 623 0 -90 192 CA-DD-21-100 631045 3166587 611 0 -90 260 CA-DD-21-105 631098 3166625 589 0 -90 209 CA-DD-21-109 631156 3166659 580 0 -90 173 CA-DD-21-113 631276 3166640 628 0 -90 120 CA-DD-21-116 631309 3166591 633 0 -90 126 CA-DD-21-122 631247 3166576 631 0 -90 140 CA-DD-21-127 631398 3166629 571 0 -90 153 CA-DD-21-132 631416 3166664 571 0 -90 167 CA-DD-21-142 631425 3166515 640 0 -90 203 CA-DD-21-165 631403 3166519 639 0 -90 161



