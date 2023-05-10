Osisko Development : Q1 2023 Management's Discussion and Analysis

OSISKO DEVELOPMENT CORP.

The following management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") of the operations and financial position of Osisko Development Corp. and its subsidiaries, ("Osisko Development" or the "Company") for the three months ended March 31, 2023 ("Q1 2023") should be read in conjunction with the Company's unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and related notes for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and with the audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). Management is responsible for the preparation of the consolidated financial statements and other financial information relating to the Company included in this report. All monetary amounts included in this MD&A are expressed in Canadian dollars, the Company's reporting and functional currency, unless otherwise noted. Assets and liabilities of the subsidiaries that have a functional currency other than the Canadian dollar are translated into Canadian dollars at the exchange rate in effect on the balance sheet date and revenues and expenses are translated at the average exchange rate over the reporting period. This MD&A contains forward-looking statements and should be read in conjunction with the risk factors described in the "Forward- Looking Statements" section. This MD&A is dated as of May 8, 2023, the date the Board of Directors approved the Company's unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2023 following the recommendation of the Audit and Risk Committee.

The Company was continued as a federal Company subject to the provisions of the Canada Business Corporations Act ("CBCA") in November 2020 and is focused on developing its principal mining assets, including: the Cariboo Gold Project located in British Columbia, Canada (the "Cariboo Gold Project"), the Trixie gold test mine, located in Utah, U.S.A. ("Trixie"), the San Antonio gold project located in Sonora, Mexico (the "San Antonio Gold Project"), the prospective land packages in the James Bay region of Québec, Canada, Guerrero, Mexico and a portfolio of marketable securities. Osisko Development's common shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") and the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") under the symbol ODV.

Table of Contents