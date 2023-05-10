Advanced search
    ODV   CA68828E8099

OSISKO DEVELOPMENT CORP.

(ODV)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  12:52:15 2023-05-10 pm EDT
6.800 CAD   -2.30%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Osisko Development : Q1 2023 Management's Discussion and Analysis

05/10/2023 | 12:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OSISKO DEVELOPMENT CORP.

ManagemFor the threent'smonthsDiscussionended Marchand Analysis31, 2023

The following management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") of the operations and financial position of Osisko Development Corp. and its subsidiaries, ("Osisko Development" or the "Company") for the three months ended March 31, 2023 ("Q1 2023") should be read in conjunction with the Company's unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and related notes for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and with the audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). Management is responsible for the preparation of the consolidated financial statements and other financial information relating to the Company included in this report. All monetary amounts included in this MD&A are expressed in Canadian dollars, the Company's reporting and functional currency, unless otherwise noted. Assets and liabilities of the subsidiaries that have a functional currency other than the Canadian dollar are translated into Canadian dollars at the exchange rate in effect on the balance sheet date and revenues and expenses are translated at the average exchange rate over the reporting period. This MD&A contains forward-looking statements and should be read in conjunction with the risk factors described in the "Forward- Looking Statements" section. This MD&A is dated as of May 8, 2023, the date the Board of Directors approved the Company's unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2023 following the recommendation of the Audit and Risk Committee.

The Company was continued as a federal Company subject to the provisions of the Canada Business Corporations Act ("CBCA") in November 2020 and is focused on developing its principal mining assets, including: the Cariboo Gold Project located in British Columbia, Canada (the "Cariboo Gold Project"), the Trixie gold test mine, located in Utah, U.S.A. ("Trixie"), the San Antonio gold project located in Sonora, Mexico (the "San Antonio Gold Project"), the prospective land packages in the James Bay region of Québec, Canada, Guerrero, Mexico and a portfolio of marketable securities. Osisko Development's common shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") and the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") under the symbol ODV.

Table of Contents

Our Business

2

Highlights - Q1 2023

2

Highlights - Subsequent to Q1 2023

3

Exploration and Evaluation / Mining Development Activities

3

Equity Investments

15

Sustainability Activities

16

Financings

18

Selected Financial Information

21

Results of Operations

22

Liquidity and Capital Resources

24

Cash Flows

24

Non-Current Assets

25

Mining Interests

25

Operating Gain (Loss)

25

Off-balance Sheet Items

26

Risks and Uncertainties

26

Disclosure Controls, Procedures and Internal Controls over Financial Reporting (ICFR)

32

Basis of Presentation of the consolidated Financial Statements

32

Critical Accounting Estimates and Judgements

32

Financial Instruments

33

Technical Information

33

Share Capital Structure

33

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

33

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

33

Osisko Development Corp.

Management's Discussion and Analysis

For the three months ended March 31, 2023

Our Business

Osisko Development is a Canadian-based exploration and development company focused on quality past-producing properties located in mining friendly jurisdictions with district scale potential. The Company's objective is to become a North American intermediate producer of precious metals, through curating and advancing a portfolio of development projects and investments with potential for value creation. The principal mining assets wholly owned through subsidiaries of the Company as of March 31, 2023 are as follows:

  • Cariboo Gold Project (Permitting - British Columbia, Canada), owned and operated by Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. ("Barkerville")
  • Trixie test mine (Test mining and exploration - Utah, United States), within the Company's wider Tintic Project, owned and operated by Tintic Consolidated Metals LLC ("Tintic")
  • San Antonio Gold Project (Permit Amendment - Sonora, Mexico), owned and operated by Sapuchi Minera S. R.L de C.V. ("Sapuchi Minera")

As an exploration and development stage company, the Company does not generate sufficient cash flow to advance the evaluation and development of its various projects and properties and has historically relied on equity and debt funding to maintain financial liquidity. Continued adequate financial liquidity is dependent on management's ability to secure additional financings in the future; however, there can be no assurance that the Company will be able to obtain adequate financings in the future, or at terms favourable to the Company (refer to Liquidity and Capital Resources).

Highlights - Q1 2023

  • On January 11, 2023, the Company filed a technical report, in accordance with NI 43-101, for the 100%-owned Cariboo Gold Project in relation to the Feasibility Study results released on January 3, 2023 (refer to the Cariboo Gold Project section).
  • On January 31, 2023, the Company filed a technical report, in relation to the initial mineral resources estimate, for the 100% owned underground Trixie deposit (refer to the Tintic Project section).
  • On February 24, 2023, the Company announced an agreement to issue 10,000 common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") in accordance with the terms of a participation agreement dated June 10, 2022 (the "Participation Agreement") with the Williams Lake First Nation (see news release dated July 5, 2022), relating to the Company's 100%-owned Cariboo Gold Project located in central British Columbia.
  • On March 2, 2023, the Company completed a bought deal public offering of an aggregate of 7,841,850 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $6.60 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $51.8 million (the "Offering"), including the full exercise of the over-allotment option. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant") of the Company.
  • On March 14, 2023, the Company announced that it has received the required approvals of the Company's Board of Directors and made an application to the TSX Venture Exchange to reduce the exercise price of the common share purchase warrants issued in 2022 (the "Warrants") under the following brokered and non-brokered private placements (the warrant amendment was completed on March 17, 2023):

2

Osisko Development Corp.

Management's Discussion and Analysis

For the three months ended March 31, 2023

Private Placement

Warrants Issued(1)(2)

New Amendments(1)(2)

March 2, 2022

7,752,916 Warrants issued pursuant to a

Reducethe exercise price of the

(Brokered Private

brokered private placement of units and

Warrants

issued under

the

Placement)

subscription receipts of the Company, with

brokered

private placement

from

each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to

C$22.80 to C$14.75 per Common

purchase one common share of the

Share

Company (each, a "Common Share") at a

price of C$22.80 per Common Share until

March 2, 2027

March 4, March 29

11,363,933 Warrants issued pursuant to a

Reducethe exercise price of the

and April 21, 2022

non-brokered private placement of

Warrants issued under the non-

(Non-Brokered

subscription receipts, with each Warrant

brokered

private placement

from

Private Placements)

entitling the holder thereof to purchase one

US$18.00 to US$10.70 per

Common Share at a price of US$18.00 per

Common Share

Common Share until May 27, 2027

  1. Figures presented after giving effect to the Consolidation (as defined below). On May 3, 2022, subsequent to closing the above- noted private placements, the Company completed a consolidation of its Common Shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation Common Share for every three (3) pre-consolidation common shares (the "Consolidation"). Accordingly, the Warrants were adjusted to give effect to the Consolidation. All numerical figures and exercise prices in respect of the Warrants provided in this news release are provided on a post-Consolidation basis.
  2. The exercise prices of the Warrants originally issued in Canadian and United States dollars, respectively, will continue to be denominated in their original currency of denomination, with the adjusted exercise prices being equivalent based on the daily exchange rate for Canadian and U.S. dollars as at March 8, 2023.
    • As at March 31, 2023, the Company had approximately $122.2 million in cash.

Highlights - Subsequent to Q1 2023

  • On April 3, 2023, the Company announced underground diamond drilling results as part of its ongoing exploration program at Trixie, within the Company's wider Tintic Project. For further details on the drill results refer to the news release dated April 3, 2023, available on the Company's website or under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on EDGAR (www.sec.gov).
  • On May 8, 2023, the Company announced the signing of two landmark permitting agreements, the Process Charter and the Joint Information Requirements Table (the "IRT"), reaffirming the multilateral support of and commitment by the various levels of the Government of British Columbia ("BC") advance the approval process of the Company's 100%-owned Cariboo Gold Project ("Cariboo" or the "Project") located in central BC, Canada.

Management and Board Composition

The Board of Directors of Osisko Development includes, as elected at the Company's annual and special meeting of shareholders on April 26, 2022: Sean Roosen (Chair); Charles E. Page (Lead Director); Michele McCarthy; Duncan Middlemiss; Marina Katusa; David Danziger and Éric Tremblay.

Management of Osisko Development includes Sean Roosen (Chair and Chief Executive Officer); Chris Lodder (President); Luc Lessard (Chief Operating Officer); Alexander Dann (Chief Financial Officer & Vice President Finance); Laurence Farmer (General Counsel, VP Strategic Development and Corporate Secretary); François Vézina (Senior Vice President, Project Development, Technical Services and Environment); Chris Pharness (Vice President, Sustainable Development) and Maggie Layman (Vice President, Exploration).

Exploration and Evaluation / Mining Development Activities

Main projects upcoming milestones

Key Milestones for Projects

Expected Timing of Completion

Anticipated

Remaining Costs*

Cariboo Gold Project

Environmental Assessment certificate

Q3 2023

$0.7 million

3

Osisko Development Corp.

Management's Discussion and Analysis

For the three months ended March 31, 2023

Permit

Q1 2024

$4.0 million

San Antonio Project

Permitting

Tintic Project

Submissions completed - waiting for government approval

$Nil

Ramp Development - 1st stage

Q3 2023

$2.4 million

Underground drilling Trixie

Q3 2023

$7.0 million

Regional surface drilling

Q4 2023

$4.4 million

*As at March 31, 2023

Cariboo Gold Project - British Columbia, Canada

The Cariboo Gold Project is an advanced stage gold exploration project 100%-owned by the Company located in the historic Wells-Barkerville mining camp, in the District of Wells, central British Columbia, Canada, that extends for approximately 77 kilometres from northwest to southeast. The Company's total land package consists of 415 mineral titles and covers an area of approximately 155,000 hectares.

On November 21, 2019, Osisko Gold Royalties acquired the Cariboo Gold Project through the acquisition of Barkerville. The project was part of the Osisko Gold Royalties contributed assets that created the Company on November 25, 2020.

Technical reports and mineral resource estimate

A total of 6,500 meters ("m") were drilled in 2022 on the Cariboo Gold Project as part of the infill and exploration drilling on the Lowhee Zone. Drilling commenced in March 2022 and was completed in July of the same year. A total of 27 holes were drilled at closely spaced 12.5 m intervals within the area proposed for the Cariboo Bulk Sample and nearby high priority areas to improve confidence in the model.

Further details on the drill results can be viewed in the Company's news release filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on EDGAR (www.sec.gov) dated November 15, 2022.

The Company completed a Feasibility Study ("FS") for the Cariboo Gold Project (the "Cariboo FS") with an effective date of January 12, 2023, which contemplates a staged, lower capital intensity project design with scalable infrastructure to account for the current global inflationary environment. Management believes that this approach to developing the Cariboo Project may mitigate development capital intensity risks while providing an opportunity to maximize margins. The Company anticipates that the potential development of the Cariboo Gold Project may provide a basis for progress towards the establishment of a broader mining district camp, including development of multiple deposits over several trends totalling approximately 80 km of mineralization. A summary of the Cariboo FS results are presented below:

METRIC

UNIT

PHASE 1

PHASE 2

TOTAL LOM

Base Case Assumptions

Gold Price

US$/oz

1,700

Exchange Rate

CAD:USD

0.77

Discount Rate

%

5.0%

Production

Mine Life

years

3

9

12

Total Ore Mined

tonnes

1,542,471

15,160,983

16,703,454

Average Throughput

tpd

1,500

4,900

4,056

Average Gold Head Grade, diluted

g/t Au

4.43

3.72

3.78

Total Contained Gold

oz

219,488

1,811,665

2,031,152

Average Gold Recovery Rate

%

93.6%

91.8%

92.0%

Total Recovered Gold, payable

oz

205,419

1,663,436

1,868,856

Average Annual Gold Production

oz/year

72,501

193,798

163,695

Unit Operating Costs

Underground Mining

$/t mined

77.6

51.1

53.6

Processing

$/t mined

37.1

25.3

26.4

Concentrate Transport

$/t mined

17.3

3.5

4.8

4

Osisko Development Corp.

Management's Discussion and Analysis

For the three months ended March 31, 2023

METRIC

UNIT

PHASE 1

PHASE 2

TOTAL LOM

Water and Waste Management

$/t mined

18.4

6.1

7.2

General and Administrative

$/t mined

19.4

9.8

10.7

Total Unit Operating Costs

$/t mined

169.8

95.8

102.6

Operating Costs

Total Cash Costs2

US$/oz

1,149

748

792

AISC2

US$/oz

1,634

886

968

Capital Expenditures3

Initial Capital

$M

137.3

-

137.3

Expansion Capital

$M

-

451.1

451.1

Sustaining Capital

$M

134.2

332.4

466.6

Total

$M

271.5

783.5

1,055.0

Notes:

  1. Totals may not add up due to rounding.
  2. This is a non-IFRS measure. Refer to Non-IFRSFinancial Measures.
  3. Capital Expenditures do not include sunk costs ($2.5M) nor pre-permit expenses ($64.8M).

Mineral Resources Estimate

The FS includes an updated Mineral Resources estimate incorporating an additional 35,578 meters of drilling data from Shaft, Valley, and Lowhee completed since May 24, 2022 being the effective date of the technical report titled "Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Cariboo Gold Project, District of Well, British Columbia, Canada", dated May 24, 2022 for the deposits of Cow Mountain (Cow and Valley Zones), Island Mountain (Shaft and Mosquito Zones), and Barkerville Mountain (Lowhee and KL Zones). This resulted in an increase of 6% of total gold ounces in the Inferred Resources category. Measured and Indicated resources are exclusive of Mineral Reserves. Mineral Resources have an effective date of November 11, 2022.

Table 5: Cariboo Mineral Resources Statement - November 11, 2022

Classification / Deposit

Tonnes (000's)

Gold Grade

Contained Gold

(g/t)

(000's oz)

Measured

-

-

-

Bonanza Ledge

47

5.06

8

Indicated

Bonanza Ledge

32

4.02

4

BC Vein

1,030

3.12

103

KL

386

3.18

39

Lowhee

1,368

3.18

140

Mosquito

1,288

3.68

152

Shaft

4,781

3.39

523

Valley

2,104

3.14

213

Cow

3,644

3.31

388

Total Indicated

14,635

3.32

1,564

Inferred

BC Vein

461

3.55

53

KL

1,918

2.75

169

Lowhee

445

3.34

48

Mosquito

1,290

3.55

147

Shaft

6,468

3.84

800

Valley

2,119

3.30

225

Cow

2,769

3.03

270

Total Measured & Indicated

14,682

3.33

1,571

5

Disclaimer

Osisko Development Corp. published this content on 10 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2023 16:40:31 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
