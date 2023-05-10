Osisko Development : Q1 2023 Management's Discussion and Analysis
05/10/2023 | 12:43pm EDT
OSISKO DEVELOPMENT CORP.
ManagemFor the threent'smonthsDiscussionended Marchand Analysis31, 2023
The following management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") of the operations and financial position of Osisko Development Corp. and its subsidiaries, ("Osisko Development" or the "Company") for the three months ended March 31, 2023 ("Q1 2023") should be read in conjunction with the Company's unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and related notes for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and with the audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). Management is responsible for the preparation of the consolidated financial statements and other financial information relating to the Company included in this report. All monetary amounts included in this MD&A are expressed in Canadian dollars, the Company's reporting and functional currency, unless otherwise noted. Assets and liabilities of the subsidiaries that have a functional currency other than the Canadian dollar are translated into Canadian dollars at the exchange rate in effect on the balance sheet date and revenues and expenses are translated at the average exchange rate over the reporting period. This MD&A contains forward-looking statements and should be read in conjunction with the risk factors described in the "Forward- Looking Statements" section. This MD&A is dated as of May 8, 2023, the date the Board of Directors approved the Company's unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2023 following the recommendation of the Audit and Risk Committee.
The Company was continued as a federal Company subject to the provisions of the Canada Business Corporations Act ("CBCA") in November 2020 and is focused on developing its principal mining assets, including: the Cariboo Gold Project located in British Columbia, Canada (the "Cariboo Gold Project"), the Trixie gold test mine, located in Utah, U.S.A. ("Trixie"), the San Antonio gold project located in Sonora, Mexico (the "San Antonio Gold Project"), the prospective land packages in the James Bay region of Québec, Canada, Guerrero, Mexico and a portfolio of marketable securities. Osisko Development's common shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") and the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") under the symbol ODV.
Table of Contents
Our Business
2
Highlights - Q1 2023
2
Highlights - Subsequent to Q1 2023
3
Exploration and Evaluation / Mining Development Activities
3
Equity Investments
15
Sustainability Activities
16
Financings
18
Selected Financial Information
21
Results of Operations
22
Liquidity and Capital Resources
24
Cash Flows
24
Non-Current Assets
25
Mining Interests
25
Operating Gain (Loss)
25
Off-balance Sheet Items
26
Risks and Uncertainties
26
Disclosure Controls, Procedures and Internal Controls over Financial Reporting (ICFR)
32
Basis of Presentation of the consolidated Financial Statements
Osisko Development is a Canadian-based exploration and development company focused on quality past-producing properties located in mining friendly jurisdictions with district scale potential. The Company's objective is to become a North American intermediate producer of precious metals, through curating and advancing a portfolio of development projects and investments with potential for value creation. The principal mining assets wholly owned through subsidiaries of the Company as of March 31, 2023 are as follows:
Cariboo Gold Project (Permitting - British Columbia, Canada), owned and operated by Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. ("Barkerville")
Trixie test mine (Test mining and exploration - Utah, United States), within the Company's wider Tintic Project, owned and operated by Tintic Consolidated Metals LLC ("Tintic")
San Antonio Gold Project (Permit Amendment - Sonora, Mexico), owned and operated by Sapuchi Minera S. R.L de C.V. ("Sapuchi Minera")
As an exploration and development stage company, the Company does not generate sufficient cash flow to advance the evaluation and development of its various projects and properties and has historically relied on equity and debt funding to maintain financial liquidity. Continued adequate financial liquidity is dependent on management's ability to secure additional financings in the future; however, there can be no assurance that the Company will be able to obtain adequate financings in the future, or at terms favourable to the Company (refer to Liquidity and Capital Resources).
Highlights - Q1 2023
On January 11, 2023, the Company filed a technical report, in accordance with NI 43-101, for the 100%-owned Cariboo Gold Project in relation to the Feasibility Study results released on January 3, 2023 (refer to the Cariboo Gold Project section).
On January 31, 2023, the Company filed a technical report, in relation to the initial mineral resources estimate, for the 100% owned underground Trixie deposit (refer to the Tintic Project section).
On February 24, 2023, the Company announced an agreement to issue 10,000 common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") in accordance with the terms of a participation agreement dated June 10, 2022 (the "Participation Agreement") with the Williams Lake First Nation (see news release dated July 5, 2022), relating to the Company's 100%-owned Cariboo Gold Project located in central British Columbia.
On March 2, 2023, the Company completed a bought deal public offering of an aggregate of 7,841,850 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $6.60 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $51.8 million (the "Offering"), including the full exercise of the over-allotment option. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant") of the Company.
On March 14, 2023, the Company announced that it has received the required approvals of the Company's Board of Directors and made an application to the TSX Venture Exchange to reduce the exercise price of the common share purchase warrants issued in 2022 (the "Warrants") under the following brokered and non-brokered private placements (the warrant amendment was completed on March 17, 2023):
2
Osisko Development Corp.
Management's Discussion and Analysis
For the three months ended March 31, 2023
Private Placement
Warrants Issued(1)(2)
New Amendments(1)(2)
March 2, 2022
7,752,916 Warrants issued pursuant to a
Reducethe exercise price of the
(Brokered Private
brokered private placement of units and
Warrants
issued under
the
Placement)
subscription receipts of the Company, with
brokered
private placement
from
each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to
C$22.80 to C$14.75 per Common
purchase one common share of the
Share
Company (each, a "Common Share") at a
price of C$22.80 per Common Share until
March 2, 2027
March 4, March 29
11,363,933 Warrants issued pursuant to a
Reducethe exercise price of the
and April 21, 2022
non-brokered private placement of
Warrants issued under the non-
(Non-Brokered
subscription receipts, with each Warrant
brokered
private placement
from
Private Placements)
entitling the holder thereof to purchase one
US$18.00 to US$10.70 per
Common Share at a price of US$18.00 per
Common Share
Common Share until May 27, 2027
Figures presented after giving effect to the Consolidation (as defined below). On May 3, 2022, subsequent to closing the above- noted private placements, the Company completed a consolidation of its Common Shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation Common Share for every three (3) pre-consolidation common shares (the "Consolidation"). Accordingly, the Warrants were adjusted to give effect to the Consolidation. All numerical figures and exercise prices in respect of the Warrants provided in this news release are provided on a post-Consolidation basis.
The exercise prices of the Warrants originally issued in Canadian and United States dollars, respectively, will continue to be denominated in their original currency of denomination, with the adjusted exercise prices being equivalent based on the daily exchange rate for Canadian and U.S. dollars as at March 8, 2023.
As at March 31, 2023, the Company had approximately $122.2 million in cash.
Highlights - Subsequent to Q1 2023
On April 3, 2023, the Company announced underground diamond drilling results as part of its ongoing exploration program at Trixie, within the Company's wider Tintic Project. For further details on the drill results refer to the news release dated April 3, 2023, available on the Company's website or under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on EDGAR (www.sec.gov).
On May 8, 2023, the Company announced the signing of two landmark permitting agreements, the Process Charter and the Joint Information Requirements Table (the "IRT"), reaffirming the multilateral support of and commitment by the various levels of the Government of British Columbia ("BC") advance the approval process of the Company's 100%-owned Cariboo Gold Project ("Cariboo" or the "Project") located in central BC, Canada.
Management and Board Composition
The Board of Directors of Osisko Development includes, as elected at the Company's annual and special meeting of shareholders on April 26, 2022: Sean Roosen (Chair); Charles E. Page (Lead Director); Michele McCarthy; Duncan Middlemiss; Marina Katusa; David Danziger and Éric Tremblay.
Management of Osisko Development includes Sean Roosen (Chair and Chief Executive Officer); Chris Lodder (President); Luc Lessard (Chief Operating Officer); Alexander Dann (Chief Financial Officer & Vice President Finance); Laurence Farmer (General Counsel, VP Strategic Development and Corporate Secretary); François Vézina (Senior Vice President, Project Development, Technical Services and Environment); Chris Pharness (Vice President, Sustainable Development) and Maggie Layman (Vice President, Exploration).
Exploration and Evaluation / Mining Development Activities
Main projects upcoming milestones
Key Milestones for Projects
Expected Timing of Completion
Anticipated
Remaining Costs*
Cariboo Gold Project
Environmental Assessment certificate
Q3 2023
$0.7 million
3
Osisko Development Corp.
Management's Discussion and Analysis
For the three months ended March 31, 2023
Permit
Q1 2024
$4.0 million
San Antonio Project
Permitting
Tintic Project
Submissions completed - waiting for government approval
$Nil
Ramp Development - 1st stage
Q3 2023
$2.4 million
Underground drilling Trixie
Q3 2023
$7.0 million
Regional surface drilling
Q4 2023
$4.4 million
*As at March 31, 2023
Cariboo Gold Project - British Columbia, Canada
The Cariboo Gold Project is an advanced stage gold exploration project 100%-owned by the Company located in the historic Wells-Barkerville mining camp, in the District of Wells, central British Columbia, Canada, that extends for approximately 77 kilometres from northwest to southeast. The Company's total land package consists of 415 mineral titles and covers an area of approximately 155,000 hectares.
On November 21, 2019, Osisko Gold Royalties acquired the Cariboo Gold Project through the acquisition of Barkerville. The project was part of the Osisko Gold Royalties contributed assets that created the Company on November 25, 2020.
Technical reports and mineral resource estimate
A total of 6,500 meters ("m") were drilled in 2022 on the Cariboo Gold Project as part of the infill and exploration drilling on the Lowhee Zone. Drilling commenced in March 2022 and was completed in July of the same year. A total of 27 holes were drilled at closely spaced 12.5 m intervals within the area proposed for the Cariboo Bulk Sample and nearby high priority areas to improve confidence in the model.
Further details on the drill results can be viewed in the Company's news release filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on EDGAR (www.sec.gov) dated November 15, 2022.
The Company completed a Feasibility Study ("FS") for the Cariboo Gold Project (the "Cariboo FS") with an effective date of January 12, 2023, which contemplates a staged, lower capital intensity project design with scalable infrastructure to account for the current global inflationary environment. Management believes that this approach to developing the Cariboo Project may mitigate development capital intensity risks while providing an opportunity to maximize margins. The Company anticipates that the potential development of the Cariboo Gold Project may provide a basis for progress towards the establishment of a broader mining district camp, including development of multiple deposits over several trends totalling approximately 80 km of mineralization. A summary of the Cariboo FS results are presented below:
METRIC
UNIT
PHASE 1
PHASE 2
TOTAL LOM
Base Case Assumptions
Gold Price
US$/oz
1,700
Exchange Rate
CAD:USD
0.77
Discount Rate
%
5.0%
Production
Mine Life
years
3
9
12
Total Ore Mined
tonnes
1,542,471
15,160,983
16,703,454
Average Throughput
tpd
1,500
4,900
4,056
Average Gold Head Grade, diluted
g/t Au
4.43
3.72
3.78
Total Contained Gold
oz
219,488
1,811,665
2,031,152
Average Gold Recovery Rate
%
93.6%
91.8%
92.0%
Total Recovered Gold, payable
oz
205,419
1,663,436
1,868,856
Average Annual Gold Production
oz/year
72,501
193,798
163,695
Unit Operating Costs
Underground Mining
$/t mined
77.6
51.1
53.6
Processing
$/t mined
37.1
25.3
26.4
Concentrate Transport
$/t mined
17.3
3.5
4.8
4
Osisko Development Corp.
Management's Discussion and Analysis
For the three months ended March 31, 2023
METRIC
UNIT
PHASE 1
PHASE 2
TOTAL LOM
Water and Waste Management
$/t mined
18.4
6.1
7.2
General and Administrative
$/t mined
19.4
9.8
10.7
Total Unit Operating Costs
$/t mined
169.8
95.8
102.6
Operating Costs
Total Cash Costs2
US$/oz
1,149
748
792
AISC2
US$/oz
1,634
886
968
Capital Expenditures3
Initial Capital
$M
137.3
-
137.3
Expansion Capital
$M
-
451.1
451.1
Sustaining Capital
$M
134.2
332.4
466.6
Total
$M
271.5
783.5
1,055.0
Notes:
Totals may not add up due to rounding.
This is a non-IFRS measure. Refer to Non-IFRSFinancial Measures.
Capital Expenditures do not include sunk costs ($2.5M) nor pre-permit expenses ($64.8M).
Mineral Resources Estimate
The FS includes an updated Mineral Resources estimate incorporating an additional 35,578 meters of drilling data from Shaft, Valley, and Lowhee completed since May 24, 2022 being the effective date of the technical report titled "Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Cariboo Gold Project, District of Well, British Columbia, Canada", dated May 24, 2022 for the deposits of Cow Mountain (Cow and Valley Zones), Island Mountain (Shaft and Mosquito Zones), and Barkerville Mountain (Lowhee and KL Zones). This resulted in an increase of 6% of total gold ounces in the Inferred Resources category. Measured and Indicated resources are exclusive of Mineral Reserves. Mineral Resources have an effective date of November 11, 2022.
Table 5: Cariboo Mineral Resources Statement - November 11, 2022
Osisko Development Corp. published this content on 10 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2023 16:40:31 UTC.