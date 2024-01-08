Official OSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES LTD press release

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (the “Corporation” or “Osisko”) (OR: TSX & NYSE) is pleased to provide an update on its fourth quarter 2023 deliveries, revenues and cash margin, as well as on its cash and debt positions as of December 31st, 2023. All monetary amounts included in this report are expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted.

PRELIMINARY Q4 2023 RESULTS

Osisko earned 23,275 attributable gold equivalent ounces1 (“GEOs”) in the fourth quarter of 2023, for a total of 94,323 GEOs in 2023, representing record annual deliveries for the Corporation. Osisko’s year-over-year GEOs earned increased by 6% in 2023 but fell slightly short of the low end of the 2023 guidance range of 95,000-105,000 GEOs.

Osisko recorded preliminary revenues from royalties and streams of $65.2 million during the fourth quarter and preliminary cost of sales (excluding depletion) of $4.0 million, resulting in a record quarterly cash margin2 of approximately $61.2 million (or 94%).

For the full year 2023, preliminary revenues from royalties and streams reached a record $247.3 million and preliminary cost of sales (excluding depletion) are estimated at $16.6 million, resulting in a record annual cash margin2 of approximately $230.7 million (or 93%), a year-over-year increase of 14%.

As at December 31st, 2023, Osisko’s cash position was approximately $67.7 million, following the sale of its entire equity position in Osisko Mining Inc. and a subsequent $136.0 million repayment on the Corporation's revolving credit facility. The Corporation’s revolving credit facility was drawn by approximately $191.9 million at the end of 2023, with an additional amount of $358.1 million available to be drawn plus the uncommitted accordion of up to $200 million.

Q4 AND YEAR-END 2023 RESULTS CONFERENCE AND WEBCAST CALL DETAILS

Osisko provides notice of the fourth quarter and annual 2023 results and conference and webcast call details.

The figures presented in this press release, including revenues and costs of sales, have not been audited and are subject to change. As the Corporation has not yet finished its year-end procedures, the anticipated financial information presented in this press release is preliminary, subject to year-end adjustments, and may change materially.

(1) Gold Equivalent Ounces

GEOs are calculated on a quarterly basis and include royalties and streams. Silver earned from royalty and stream agreements are converted to gold equivalent ounces by multiplying the silver ounces earned by the average silver price for the period and dividing by the average gold price for the period. Diamonds, other metals and cash royalties are converted into gold equivalent ounces by dividing the associated revenue earned by the average gold price for the period.

Average Metal Prices and Exchange Rate

Three months ended

December 31 Years ended

December 31 2023 2022 2023 2022 Gold(i) $1,971 $1,727 $1,941 $1,800 Silver(ii) $23.20 $21,17 $23.35 $21.73 Exchange rate (US$/Can$)(iii) 1.3624 1.3578 1.3497 1.3013

(i) The London Bullion Market Association’s pm price in U.S. dollars.

(ii) The London Bullion Market Association’s price in U.S. dollars.

(iii) Bank of Canada daily rate.

(2) Non-IFRS Measures

The Corporation has included certain performance measures in this press release that do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) including cash margin in dollars and in percentage. The presentation of these non-IFRS measures is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. These measures are not necessarily indicative of operating profit or cash flow from operations as determined under IFRS. As Osisko’s operations are primarily focused on precious metals, the Corporation presents cash margins as it believes that certain investors use this information, together with measures determined in accordance with IFRS, to evaluate the Corporation’s performance in comparison to other companies in the precious metals mining industry who present results on a similar basis. However, other companies may calculate these non-IFRS measures differently.

Cash margin (in dollars) represents revenues less cost of sales (excluding depletion). Cash margin (in percentage) represents the cash margin (in dollars) divided by revenues.

(In thousands of dollars) Three months ended

December 31, 2023 Year ended

December 31, 2023 Revenues $65,164 $247,320 Less: Cost of sales (excluding depletion) ($ 4,007 ) ($ 16,645 ) Cash margin (in dollars) $61,157 $230,675 Cash margin (in percentage of revenues) 93.9 % 93.3 %

About Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd

Osisko is an intermediate precious metal royalty company focused on the Americas that commenced activities in June 2014. Osisko holds a North American focused portfolio of over 180 royalties, streams and precious metal offtakes. Osisko’s portfolio is anchored by its cornerstone asset, a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine, one of Canada’s largest gold mines.

Osisko’s head office is located at 1100 Avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal, Suite 300, Montréal, Québec, H3B 2S2.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are statements other than statements of historical fact, that address, without limitation, future events, that financial information may be subject to year-end adjustments and the availability of the uncommitted accordion of the credit facility.

For additional information on risks, uncertainties and assumptions, please refer to the most recent Annual Information Form of Osisko filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and EDGAR at www.sec.gov which also provides additional general assumptions in connection with these statements. Osisko cautions that the foregoing list of risk and uncertainties is not exhaustive. Investors and others should carefully consider the above factors as well as the uncertainties they represent and the risk they entail. Osisko believes that the assumptions reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be accurate as actual results and prospective events could materially differ from those anticipated such the forward-looking statements and such forward-looking statements included in this press release are not guarantee of future performance and should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Osisko undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable law.