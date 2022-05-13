Osisko Announces the Voting Results From Its Annual Meeting of Shareholders
MONTREAL, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (the “Corporation” or “Osisko”) (OR: TSX & NYSE) announces that, at the annual meeting of shareholders held on May 12, 2022, each of the 9 nominees listed in the management information circular filed on April 11, 2022 (the “Circular”) with regulatory authorities were elected as directors of the Corporation.
Election of Directors
Based on the proxies received by the Corporation and the votes on a show of hands, the following individuals were elected as directors of the Corporation until the next annual shareholders’ meeting, with the following results:
RESOLUTION No 1 Name of Nominee
Votes cast FOR
Percentage (%) of votes cast FOR
Votes WITHHELD
Percentage (%) of votes cast WITHHELD
Honourable John R. Baird
119,796,551
97.29
3,332,915
2.71
Joanne Ferstman
115,367,332
93.70
7,762,134
6.30
Edie Hofmeister
122,351,476
99.37
777,990
0.63
W. Murray John
113,309,472
92.02
9,819,994
7.98
Pierre Labbé
121,413,943
98.61
1,715,523
1.39
Candace MacGibbon
121,680,838
98.82
1,448,628
1.18
Charles E. Page
122,632,132
99.60
497,334
0.40
Sean Roosen
116,980,314
95.01
6,149,152
4.99
Sandeep Singh
122,608,840
99.58
520,626
0.42
Appointment and Remuneration of Auditor
Based on the proxies received by the Corporation and the votes on a show of hands, PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed as independent auditor of the Corporation for the ensuing year and the directors are authorized to fix its remuneration, with the following results:
RESOLUTION No 2
Votes cast FOR
Percentage (%) of votes cast FOR
Votes WITHHELD
Percentage (%) of votes cast WITHHELD
Appointment and Remuneration of Auditor.
129,381,412
99.12
1,143,258
0.88
Approval of the Amended Deferred Share Unit Plan and Approval of unallocated rights and entitlements
Based on the proxies received by the Corporation and the votes on a show of hands with respect to the adoption of an ordinary resolution to approve the amended Deferred Share Unit Plan and approve all unallocated rights and entitlements under the plan, the results are as follows:
RESOLUTION No3
Votes cast FOR
Percentage (%) of votes cast FOR
Votes cast AGAINST
Percentage (%) of votes cast AGAINST
Ordinary Resolution to approve the amended Deferred Share Unit Plan and approve all unallocated rights and entitlements
121,104,538
98.36
2,024,803
1.64
Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation
Based on the proxies received by the Corporation and the votes by show of hands with respect to the adoption of an advisory resolution accepting the Corporation’s approach to executive compensation, the results are as follows:
RESOLUTION No 4
Votes cast FOR
Percentage (%) of votes cast FOR
Votes cast AGAINST
Percentage (%) of votes cast AGAINST
Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation.
117,448,640
95.39
5,680,822
4.61
About Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd
Osisko is an intermediate precious metal royalty company which holds a North American focused portfolio of over 165 royalties, streams and precious metal offtakes. Osisko’s portfolio is anchored by its cornerstone asset, a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine, which is the largest gold mine in Canada.
Osisko’s head office is located at 1100 Avenue des Canadiens-de Montréal, Suite 300, Montréal, Québec, H3B 2S2.
