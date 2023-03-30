Advanced search
Osisko Files 2022 Year-End Disclosure Documents
GL
02/28Osisko Gold Royalties : Présentation
PU
02/27Osisko Gold Royalties Buy Rating Reiterated at Stifel GMP Following Q4 Results; Price Target Raised to C$21.00
MT
Osisko Files 2022 Year-End Disclosure Documents

03/30/2023 | 05:09pm EDT
MONTREAL, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (the “Corporation” or “Osisko”) (TSX & NYSE:OR) announces that its Annual Information Form, Consolidated Annual Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2022 have been filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities.  Osisko has also filed its Annual Report on Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.  Copies of these documents may be obtained via www.sedar.com, www.sec.gov (for the Form 40-F) or www.osiskogr.com.

Shareholders may also receive a hard copy of these documents without charge upon request to Osisko’s Investor Relations Department, 1100 av. des Canadiens-de-Montréal, Suite 300, P.O. Box 211, Montreal, Québec, Canada H3B 2S2, or to info@osiskogr.com.

About Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd

Osisko is an intermediate precious metal royalty company focused on the Americas that commenced activities in June 2014. Osisko holds a North American focused portfolio of over 180 royalties, streams and precious metal offtakes. Osisko’s portfolio is anchored by its cornerstone asset, a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine, which is the largest gold mine in Canada.

Osisko’s head office is located at 1100 Avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal, Suite 300, Montréal, Québec, H3B 2S2.

For further information, please contact Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd:
  
Heather Taylor
Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel: (514) 940-0670 #105
Email: htaylor@osiskogr.com		 

 


