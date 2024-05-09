Unaudited Condensed Interim

Consolidated Financial Statements

For the three months

ended

March 31, 2024

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(tabular amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

March 31,

December 31,

2024

2023

Notes

$

$

Assets

Current assets

Cash

3

70,601

67,721

Short-term investments

4

9,304

8,200

Amounts receivable

4,213

6,282

Other assets

1,485

1,842

85,603

84,045

Non-current assets

Investments in associates

5

99,385

115,651

Other investments

6

94,077

93,025

Royalty, stream and other interests

7

1,557,771

1,553,111

Goodwill

111,204

111,204

Other assets

8,615

8,951

1,956,655

1,965,987

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

4,973

8,209

Dividends payable

11,154

11,121

Lease liabilities

1,150

1,122

17,277

20,452

Non-current liabilities

Lease liabilities

6,576

6,879

Long-term debt

8

151,944

191,879

Deferred income taxes

103,917

96,279

279,714

315,489

Equity

Share capital

9

2,106,596

2,097,691

Contributed surplus

76,580

79,446

Accumulated other comprehensive income

45,631

28,058

Deficit

(551,866)

(554,697)

1,676,941

1,650,498

1,956,655

1,965,987

The notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

2

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd

Consolidated Statements of Income

For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

(tabular amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)

2024

2023

Notes

$

$

Revenues

11

60,751

59,587

Cost of sales

11

(1,833)

(4,041)

Depletion

11

(11,524)

(13,495)

Gross profit

47,394

42,051

Other operating expenses

General and administrative

(6,130)

(6,209)

Business development

(1,360)

(1,496)

Operating income

39,904

34,346

Interest income

1,259

2,063

Finance costs

(3,731)

(2,870)

Foreign exchange (loss) gain

(3,250)

19

Share of loss of associates

(13,558)

(6,145)

Other gains, net

11

2,351

1,826

Earnings before income taxes

22,975

29,239

Income tax expense

(7,902)

(8,391)

Net earnings

15,073

20,848

Net earnings per share

Basic and diluted

12

0.08

0.11

The notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

3

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

(tabular amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

2024

2023

$

$

Net earnings

15,073

20,848

Other comprehensive income (loss)

Items that will not be reclassified to the consolidated statement of income

Changes in fair value of financial assets at fair value through other

comprehensive income

2,263

(1,438)

Income tax effect

(316)

2

Share of other comprehensive loss of associates

(285)

-

Items that may be reclassified to the consolidated statement of income

Currency translation adjustments

18,285

(447)

Share of other comprehensive loss of associates

(2,423)

-

Other comprehensive income (loss)

17,524

(1,883)

Comprehensive income

32,597

18,965

The notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

4

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

(tabular amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

2024

2023

Notes

$

$

Operating activities

Net earnings

15,073

20,848

Adjustments for:

Share-based compensation

2,113

2,289

Depletion and amortization

11,853

13,754

Impairment of investments in associates

-

271

Changes in expected credit loss of other investments

(1,895)

-

Share of loss of associates

13,558

6,145

Change in fair value of financial assets at fair value through profit and loss

(456)

2,745

Net gain on dilution of investments

-

(4,842)

Foreign exchange loss

3,287

16

Deferred income tax expense

7,368

7,460

Other

157

36

Net cash flows provided by operating activities

before changes in non-cash working capital items

51,058

48,722

Changes in non-cash working capital items

13

(681)

(3,272)

Net cash flows provided by operating activities

50,377

45,450

Investing activities

Acquisitions of short-term investments

(900)

(1,643)

Acquisitions of investments

-

(271)

Proceeds on disposal and repayment of investments

5,177

-

Other

(4)

-

Net cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities

4,273

(1,914)

Financing activities

Repayment of long-term debt, net of discount on banker's acceptances

(43,617)

(13,463)

Proceeds from the exercise of share options and shares issued under the share

4,867

8,900

purchase plan

Dividends paid

(10,357)

(9,753)

Withholding taxes on settlement of restricted and deferred share units

(2,987)

(456)

Other

(388)

(212)

Net cash flows used in financing activities

(52,482)

(14,984)

Increase in cash before effects of exchange rate changes

2,168

28,552

Effects of exchange rate changes on cash

712

(16)

Net increase in cash

2,880

28,536

Cash - beginning of period

67,721

90,548

Cash - end of period

3

70,601

119,084

Additional information on the consolidated statements of cash flows is presented in Note 13.

The notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

5

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

For the three months ended March 31, 2024

(tabular amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Number of

Accumulated

common

other

shares

Share

Contributed

comprehensive

outstanding

capital

surplus

income (i)

Deficit

Total

($)

($)

($)

($)

($)

Balance - January 1, 2024

185,346,524

2,097,691

79,446

28,058

(554,697)

1,650,498

Net earnings

-

-

-

-

15,073

15,073

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

17,524

-

17,524

Comprehensive income

-

-

-

17,524

15,073

32,597

.

.

.

.

.

Dividends declared

-

-

-

-

(11,154)

(11,154)

Shares issued - Dividends reinvestment plan

42,011

765

-

-

-

765

Shares issued - Employee share purchase plan

4,203

82

-

-

-

82

Share options - Share-based compensation

-

-

615

-

-

615

Share options exercised

358,457

6,088

(1,269)

-

-

4,819

Restricted share units to be settled in common shares:

Share-based compensation

-

-

1,264

-

-

1,264

Settlements

133,796

1,699

(3,330)

-

(915)

(2,546)

Income tax impact

-

-

(55)

-

-

(55)

Deferred share units to be settled in common shares:

Share-based compensation

-

-

238

-

-

238

Settlements

19,351

271

(590)

-

(124)

(443)

Income tax impact

-

-

261

-

-

261

Transfer of realized loss on financial assets at fair value through

other comprehensive income, net of income taxes

-

-

-

49

(49)

-

Balance - March 31, 2024

185,904,342

2,106,596

76,580

45,631

(551,866)

1,676,941

  1. As at March 31, 2024, accumulated other comprehensive income comprises items that will not be recycled to the consolidated statements of income amounting to ($8.3 million) and items that may be recycled to the consolidated statements of income amounting to $54.0 million.

The notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

6

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

For the three months ended March 31, 2023

(tabular amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Number of

Accumulated

common

other

shares

Share

Contributed

comprehensive

outstanding

capital

surplus

income (i)

Deficit

Total

($)

($)

($)

($)

($)

Balance - January 1, 2023

184,037,728

2,076,070

77,295

47,435

(463,589)

1,737,211

Net earnings

-

Other comprehensive loss

-

Comprehensive (loss) income

-

Dividends declared

-

Shares issued - Dividends reinvestment plan

22,012

Shares issued - Employee share purchase plan

4,982

Share options - Share-based compensation

-

Share options exercised

659,515

Restricted share units to be settled in common shares:

Share-based compensation

-

Income tax impact

-

Deferred share units to be settled in common shares:

Share-based compensation

-

Income tax impact

-

Balance - March 31, 2023

184,724,237

-

-

-

20,848

20,848

-

-

(1,883)

-

(1,883)

-

-

(1,883)

20,848

18,965

-

-

-

(10,160)

(10,160)

368

-

-

-

368

82

-

-

-

82

-

843

-

-

843

11,056

(2,208)

-

-

8,848

-

1,075

-

-

1,075

-

805

-

-

805

-

371

-

-

371

-

654

-

-

654

2,087,576

78,835

45,552

(452,901)

1,759,062

  1. As at March 31, 2023, accumulated other comprehensive income comprises items that will not be recycled to the consolidated statements of income amounting to ($11.2 million) and items that may be recycled to the consolidated statements of income amounting to $56.7 million.

The notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

7

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

(tabular amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)

  1. Nature of activities
    Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd and its subsidiaries (together, "Osisko" or the "Company") are engaged in the business of acquiring and managing royalties, streams and similar interests on precious metals and other commodities that fit the Company's risk/reward objectives. Osisko is a public company domiciled in the Province of Québec, Canada, whose shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange and is constituted under the Business Corporations Act (Québec). The address of its registered office is 1100, avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal, Suite 300, Montréal, Québec. The Company owns a portfolio of royalties, streams, offtakes, options on royalty/stream financings and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The Company's main asset is a 3-5% net smelter return
    ("NSR") royalty on the Canadian Malartic Complex, located in Québec, Canada.
  2. Basis of presentation
    These unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") applicable to the preparation of interim financial statements, including IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting. The condensed interim consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Company's annual consolidated financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, which have been prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards as issued by the IASB. The accounting policies, methods of computation and presentation applied in these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements are consistent with those of the previous financial year.
    Certain new accounting standards and interpretations have been published that are currently effective requirements or forthcoming requirements. These standards are not expected to have a material impact on the Company's current or future reporting periods and are therefore not discussed herein, with the exception of the amendments to IAS 1, Presentation of Financial Statements (Non-currentLiabilities with Covenants), and IFRS 18, Presentation and Disclosure in Financial Statements, which are discussed below.
    Amendments - IAS 1 Presentation of Financial Statements (Non-current Liabilities with Covenants)
    Amendments made to IAS 1 in 2020 and 2022 clarified that liabilities are classified as either current or non-current, depending on the rights that exist at the end of the reporting period. Classification is affected by the entity's expectations or events after the reporting date (e.g. the receipt of a waiver or a breach of covenant).
    Covenants of loan arrangements will not affect classification of a liability as current or non-current at the reporting date if the entity must only comply with the covenants after the reporting date. However, if the entity must comply with a covenant either before or at the reporting date, this will affect the classification as current or non-current even if the covenant is only tested for compliance after the reporting date.
    The amendments require disclosures if an entity classifies a liability as non-current and that liability is subject to covenants that the entity must comply with within 12 months of the reporting date. The disclosures include:
    • the carrying amount of the liability;
    • information about the covenants; and
    • facts and circumstances, if any, that indicate that the entity may have difficulty complying with the covenants.

The amendments also clarify what IAS 1 means when it refers to the "settlement" of a liability. Terms of a liability that could, at the option of the counterparty, result in its settlement by the transfer of the entity's own equity instrument can only be ignored for the purpose of classifying the liability as current or non-current if the entity classifies the option as an equity instrument. However, conversion options that are classified as a liability must be considered when determining the current/non-current classification of a convertible note.

The amendments must be applied retrospectively in accordance with the normal requirements in IAS 8, Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Errors and are effective for annual reporting periods beginning on or after January 1, 2024. These amendments did not have an impact on the Company's consolidated financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

8

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

(tabular amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)

2. Basis of presentation (continued)

IFRS 18 - Presentation and Disclosure in Financial Statements

In April 2024, the IASB issued IFRS 18, the new standard on presentation and disclosure in financial statements, with a focus on updates to the statement of profit or loss. IFRS 18 was issued in response to investors' concerns about the comparability and transparency of entities' performance reporting. The new requirements introduced in IFRS 18 will help to achieve comparability of the financial performance of similar entities, especially related to how 'operating profit or loss' is defined. The new disclosures required for some management-defined performance measures will also enhance transparency. The key new concepts introduced in IFRS 18 relate to:

  • the structure of the statement of profit or loss;
  • required disclosures in the financial statements for certain profit or loss performance measures that are reported outside an entity's financial statements (that is, management-defined performance measures); and
  • enhanced principles on aggregation and disaggregation which apply to the primary financial statements and notes in general.

IFRS 18 will replace IAS 1; many of the other existing principles in IAS 1 are retained, with limited changes. IFRS 18 will not impact the recognition or measurement of items in the financial statements, but it might change what an entity reports as its 'operating profit or loss'.

IFRS 18 will apply for reporting periods beginning on or after January 1, 2027 and also applies to comparative information. Management has not yet evaluated the impact that this new standard will have on its consolidated financial statements.

3. Cash

As at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, the consolidated cash position was as follows:

March 31,

December 31,

2024

2023

$

$

Cash held in Canadian dollars

21,293

42,163

Cash held in U.S. dollars (i)

49,308

25,558

Total cash

70,601

67,721

  1. Cash held in U.S. dollars amounted to US$36.4 million as at March 31, 2024 (US$19.3 million as at December 31, 2023

4. Short-term investments

As at March 31, 2024, short-term investments were comprised of a US$6.9 million ($9.3 million) note receivable from an associate, bearing an interest rate of 18.5% and having a maturity date of May 31, 2024. The note receivable is secured by the assets of the associate.

9

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

(tabular amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)

5. Investments in associates

Three months ended

Year ended

March 31,

December 31,

2024

2023

$

$

Balance - Beginning of period

115,651

319,763

Acquisitions

-

271

Disposals

-

(127,931)

Share of (loss) income, net (i)

(13,558)

7,925

Share of other comprehensive loss

(2,708)

(6,795)

Net gain on ownership dilution

-

4,842

Loss on disposal and deemed disposal

-

(10,494)

Transfers to other investments

-

(7,159)

Impairments

-

(64,771)

Balance - End of period

99,385

115,651

  1. The net share of income or loss is adjusted to the extent that management is aware of material events that affect the associates' net income or loss during the period where earnings in equity accounted for investments are recorded on up-to a 3-month lag basis, which is the case for the investment in Osisko Development Corp. ("Osisko Development"). The Company recorded estimated adjustments and impairments on its investment in Osisko Development of $64.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. During the three months ended March 31, 2024, the Company adjusted its share of recorded fourth quarter losses of Osisko Development for the impairment previously estimated and recorded against the investment in 2023.

6. Other investments

Three months ended

Year ended

March 31,

December 31,

2024

2023

$

$

Fair value through profit or loss (warrants and convertible instruments)

Balance - Beginning of period

8,949

24,217

Disposal

-

(5,000)

Interest capitalized

-

2,888

Change in fair value

456

(13,156)

Balance - End of period

9,405

8,949

Fair value through other comprehensive income (common shares)

Balance - Beginning of period

84,076

18.337

Acquisitions

-

53,008

Transfer from associates

-

7,159

Change in fair value

2,263

5,915

Disposals

(3,282)

(28)

Foreign exchange revaluation impact

1,615

(315)

Balance - End of period

84,672

84,076

Amortized cost (notes)

Balance - Beginning of period

-

30,950

Change in allowance for expected credit loss and write-offs

1,895

(30,615)

Repayment

(1,895)

-

Foreign exchange revaluation impact

-

(335)

Balance - End of period

-

-

Total

94,077

93,025

10

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. published this content on 08 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2024 22:09:17 UTC.