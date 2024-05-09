Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2024

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (tabular amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars) March 31, December 31, 2024 2023 Notes $ $ Assets Current assets Cash 3 70,601 67,721 Short-term investments 4 9,304 8,200 Amounts receivable 4,213 6,282 Other assets 1,485 1,842 85,603 84,045 Non-current assets Investments in associates 5 99,385 115,651 Other investments 6 94,077 93,025 Royalty, stream and other interests 7 1,557,771 1,553,111 Goodwill 111,204 111,204 Other assets 8,615 8,951 1,956,655 1,965,987 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 4,973 8,209 Dividends payable 11,154 11,121 Lease liabilities 1,150 1,122 17,277 20,452 Non-current liabilities Lease liabilities 6,576 6,879 Long-term debt 8 151,944 191,879 Deferred income taxes 103,917 96,279 279,714 315,489 Equity Share capital 9 2,106,596 2,097,691 Contributed surplus 76,580 79,446 Accumulated other comprehensive income 45,631 28,058 Deficit (551,866) (554,697) 1,676,941 1,650,498 1,956,655 1,965,987 The notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements. 2

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Consolidated Statements of Income For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (tabular amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) 2024 2023 Notes $ $ Revenues 11 60,751 59,587 Cost of sales 11 (1,833) (4,041) Depletion 11 (11,524) (13,495) Gross profit 47,394 42,051 Other operating expenses General and administrative (6,130) (6,209) Business development (1,360) (1,496) Operating income 39,904 34,346 Interest income 1,259 2,063 Finance costs (3,731) (2,870) Foreign exchange (loss) gain (3,250) 19 Share of loss of associates (13,558) (6,145) Other gains, net 11 2,351 1,826 Earnings before income taxes 22,975 29,239 Income tax expense (7,902) (8,391) Net earnings 15,073 20,848 Net earnings per share Basic and diluted 12 0.08 0.11 The notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements. 3

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (tabular amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2024 2023 $ $ Net earnings 15,073 20,848 Other comprehensive income (loss) Items that will not be reclassified to the consolidated statement of income Changes in fair value of financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 2,263 (1,438) Income tax effect (316) 2 Share of other comprehensive loss of associates (285) - Items that may be reclassified to the consolidated statement of income Currency translation adjustments 18,285 (447) Share of other comprehensive loss of associates (2,423) - Other comprehensive income (loss) 17,524 (1,883) Comprehensive income 32,597 18,965 The notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements. 4

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (tabular amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2024 2023 Notes $ $ Operating activities Net earnings 15,073 20,848 Adjustments for: Share-based compensation 2,113 2,289 Depletion and amortization 11,853 13,754 Impairment of investments in associates - 271 Changes in expected credit loss of other investments (1,895) - Share of loss of associates 13,558 6,145 Change in fair value of financial assets at fair value through profit and loss (456) 2,745 Net gain on dilution of investments - (4,842) Foreign exchange loss 3,287 16 Deferred income tax expense 7,368 7,460 Other 157 36 Net cash flows provided by operating activities before changes in non-cash working capital items 51,058 48,722 Changes in non-cash working capital items 13 (681) (3,272) Net cash flows provided by operating activities 50,377 45,450 Investing activities Acquisitions of short-term investments (900) (1,643) Acquisitions of investments - (271) Proceeds on disposal and repayment of investments 5,177 - Other (4) - Net cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities 4,273 (1,914) Financing activities Repayment of long-term debt, net of discount on banker's acceptances (43,617) (13,463) Proceeds from the exercise of share options and shares issued under the share 4,867 8,900 purchase plan Dividends paid (10,357) (9,753) Withholding taxes on settlement of restricted and deferred share units (2,987) (456) Other (388) (212) Net cash flows used in financing activities (52,482) (14,984) Increase in cash before effects of exchange rate changes 2,168 28,552 Effects of exchange rate changes on cash 712 (16) Net increase in cash 2,880 28,536 Cash - beginning of period 67,721 90,548 Cash - end of period 3 70,601 119,084 Additional information on the consolidated statements of cash flows is presented in Note 13. The notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements. 5

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity For the three months ended March 31, 2024 (tabular amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars) Number of Accumulated common other shares Share Contributed comprehensive outstanding capital surplus income (i) Deficit Total ($) ($) ($) ($) ($) Balance - January 1, 2024 185,346,524 2,097,691 79,446 28,058 (554,697) 1,650,498 Net earnings - - - - 15,073 15,073 Other comprehensive income - - - 17,524 - 17,524 Comprehensive income - - - 17,524 15,073 32,597 . . . . . Dividends declared - - - - (11,154) (11,154) Shares issued - Dividends reinvestment plan 42,011 765 - - - 765 Shares issued - Employee share purchase plan 4,203 82 - - - 82 Share options - Share-based compensation - - 615 - - 615 Share options exercised 358,457 6,088 (1,269) - - 4,819 Restricted share units to be settled in common shares: Share-based compensation - - 1,264 - - 1,264 Settlements 133,796 1,699 (3,330) - (915) (2,546) Income tax impact - - (55) - - (55) Deferred share units to be settled in common shares: Share-based compensation - - 238 - - 238 Settlements 19,351 271 (590) - (124) (443) Income tax impact - - 261 - - 261 Transfer of realized loss on financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income, net of income taxes - - - 49 (49) - Balance - March 31, 2024 185,904,342 2,106,596 76,580 45,631 (551,866) 1,676,941 As at March 31, 2024, accumulated other comprehensive income comprises items that will not be recycled to the consolidated statements of income amounting to ($8.3 million) and items that may be recycled to the consolidated statements of income amounting to $54.0 million. The notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements. 6

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity For the three months ended March 31, 2023 (tabular amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars) Number of Accumulated common other shares Share Contributed comprehensive outstanding capital surplus income (i) Deficit Total ($) ($) ($) ($) ($) Balance - January 1, 2023 184,037,728 2,076,070 77,295 47,435 (463,589) 1,737,211 Net earnings - Other comprehensive loss - Comprehensive (loss) income - Dividends declared - Shares issued - Dividends reinvestment plan 22,012 Shares issued - Employee share purchase plan 4,982 Share options - Share-based compensation - Share options exercised 659,515 Restricted share units to be settled in common shares: Share-based compensation - Income tax impact - Deferred share units to be settled in common shares: Share-based compensation - Income tax impact - Balance - March 31, 2023 184,724,237 - - - 20,848 20,848 - - (1,883) - (1,883) - - (1,883) 20,848 18,965 - - - (10,160) (10,160) 368 - - - 368 82 - - - 82 - 843 - - 843 11,056 (2,208) - - 8,848 - 1,075 - - 1,075 - 805 - - 805 - 371 - - 371 - 654 - - 654 2,087,576 78,835 45,552 (452,901) 1,759,062 As at March 31, 2023, accumulated other comprehensive income comprises items that will not be recycled to the consolidated statements of income amounting to ($11.2 million) and items that may be recycled to the consolidated statements of income amounting to $56.7 million. The notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements. 7

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (tabular amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) Nature of activities

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd and its subsidiaries (together, "Osisko" or the "Company") are engaged in the business of acquiring and managing royalties, streams and similar interests on precious metals and other commodities that fit the Company's risk/reward objectives. Osisko is a public company domiciled in the Province of Québec, Canada, whose shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange and is constituted under the Business Corporations Act (Québec). The address of its registered office is 1100, avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal, Suite 300, Montréal, Québec. The Company owns a portfolio of royalties, streams, offtakes, options on royalty/stream financings and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The Company's main asset is a 3-5% net smelter return

("NSR") royalty on the Canadian Malartic Complex, located in Québec, Canada. Basis of presentation

These unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") applicable to the preparation of interim financial statements, including IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting . The condensed interim consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Company's annual consolidated financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, which have been prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards as issued by the IASB. The accounting policies, methods of computation and presentation applied in these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements are consistent with those of the previous financial year.

Certain new accounting standards and interpretations have been published that are currently effective requirements or forthcoming requirements. These standards are not expected to have a material impact on the Company's current or future reporting periods and are therefore not discussed herein, with the exception of the amendments to IAS 1, Presentation of Financial Statements (Non-current Liabilities with Covenants) , and IFRS 18, Presentation and Disclosure in Financial Statements, which are discussed below.

Amendments - IAS 1 Presentation of Financial Statements (Non-current Liabilities with Covenants)

Amendments made to IAS 1 in 2020 and 2022 clarified that liabilities are classified as either current or non-current, depending on the rights that exist at the end of the reporting period. Classification is affected by the entity's expectations or events after the reporting date (e.g. the receipt of a waiver or a breach of covenant).

Covenants of loan arrangements will not affect classification of a liability as current or non-current at the reporting date if the entity must only comply with the covenants after the reporting date. However, if the entity must comply with a covenant either before or at the reporting date, this will affect the classification as current or non-current even if the covenant is only tested for compliance after the reporting date.

The amendments require disclosures if an entity classifies a liability as non-current and that liability is subject to covenants that the entity must comply with within 12 months of the reporting date. The disclosures include: the carrying amount of the liability;

information about the covenants; and

facts and circumstances, if any, that indicate that the entity may have difficulty complying with the covenants. The amendments also clarify what IAS 1 means when it refers to the "settlement" of a liability. Terms of a liability that could, at the option of the counterparty, result in its settlement by the transfer of the entity's own equity instrument can only be ignored for the purpose of classifying the liability as current or non-current if the entity classifies the option as an equity instrument. However, conversion options that are classified as a liability must be considered when determining the current/non-current classification of a convertible note. The amendments must be applied retrospectively in accordance with the normal requirements in IAS 8, Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Errors and are effective for annual reporting periods beginning on or after January 1, 2024. These amendments did not have an impact on the Company's consolidated financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2024. 8

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (tabular amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) 2. Basis of presentation (continued) IFRS 18 - Presentation and Disclosure in Financial Statements In April 2024, the IASB issued IFRS 18, the new standard on presentation and disclosure in financial statements, with a focus on updates to the statement of profit or loss. IFRS 18 was issued in response to investors' concerns about the comparability and transparency of entities' performance reporting. The new requirements introduced in IFRS 18 will help to achieve comparability of the financial performance of similar entities, especially related to how 'operating profit or loss' is defined. The new disclosures required for some management-defined performance measures will also enhance transparency. The key new concepts introduced in IFRS 18 relate to: the structure of the statement of profit or loss;

required disclosures in the financial statements for certain profit or loss performance measures that are reported outside an entity's financial statements (that is, management-defined performance measures); and

management-defined performance measures); and enhanced principles on aggregation and disaggregation which apply to the primary financial statements and notes in general. IFRS 18 will replace IAS 1; many of the other existing principles in IAS 1 are retained, with limited changes. IFRS 18 will not impact the recognition or measurement of items in the financial statements, but it might change what an entity reports as its 'operating profit or loss'. IFRS 18 will apply for reporting periods beginning on or after January 1, 2027 and also applies to comparative information. Management has not yet evaluated the impact that this new standard will have on its consolidated financial statements. 3. Cash As at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, the consolidated cash position was as follows: March 31, December 31, 2024 2023 $ $ Cash held in Canadian dollars 21,293 42,163 Cash held in U.S. dollars (i) 49,308 25,558 Total cash 70,601 67,721 Cash held in U.S. dollars amounted to US$36.4 million as at March 31, 2024 (US$19.3 million as at December 31, 2023 4. Short-term investments As at March 31, 2024, short-term investments were comprised of a US$6.9 million ($9.3 million) note receivable from an associate, bearing an interest rate of 18.5% and having a maturity date of May 31, 2024. The note receivable is secured by the assets of the associate. 9