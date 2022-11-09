Osisko Gold Royalties : Consolidated Financial Statements – Q3 2022
OSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES LTD
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
Unaudited Condensed Interim
Consolidated Financial Statements
For the three and nine months
ended
September 30, 2022
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(tabular amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)
September 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
Notes
$
$
(Note 2)
Assets
Current assets
Cash
5
300,542
115,698
Amounts receivable
10,192
14,691
Inventories
6
-
18,596
Other assets
1,128
3,941
311,862
152,926
Non-current assets
Investments in associates
7
322,009
125,354
Other investments
8
72,751
169,010
Royalty, stream and other interests
9
1,308,614
1,154,801
Mining interests and plant and equipment
4, 10
7,209
635,655
Exploration and evaluation
4
-
3,635
Goodwill
111,204
111,204
Other assets
1,958
18,037
2,135,607
2,370,622
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
8,306
30,049
Dividends payable
10,109
9,157
Provisions and other liabilities
11
906
12,179
Current portion of long-term debt
12
298,232
294,891
317,553
346,276
Non-current liabilities
Provisions and other liabilities
11
6,939
60,334
Long-term debt
12
-
115,544
Deferred income taxes
83,739
68,407
408,231
590,561
Equity
Share capital
2,071,700
1,783,689
Warrants
-
18,072
Contributed surplus
61,697
42,525
Equity component of convertible debentures
14,510
14,510
Accumulated other comprehensive income
55,011
58,851
Deficit
(475,542)
(283,042)
Equity attributable to Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd's shareholders
1,727,376
1,634,605
Non-controlling interests
-
145,456
Total equity
1,727,376
1,780,061
2,135,607
2,370,622
The notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
2
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd
Consolidated Statements of Loss
For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited)
(tabular amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)
Notes
Revenues
15
Cost of sales
15
Depletion
15
Gross profit
Other operating expenses
General and administrative
Business development
Impairment of royalty interests
Operating income
Interest income
Finance costs
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
Share of (loss) income of associates
Other (losses) gains, net
15
Earnings before income taxes
Income tax expense
Net earnings from continuing operations
Net loss from discontinued operations
2
Net loss
Net (loss) earnings attributable to:
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd's shareholders
Non-controlling interests
Net earnings per share from
continuing operations
16
Basic and diluted
Net (loss) earnings per share attributable to
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd's shareholders
16
Basic and diluted
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
$
$
$
$
(Note 2)
(Note 2)
(Note 2)
(Notes 2)
53,661
50,035
155,895
174,204
(4,407)
(3,507)
(11,344)
(34,000)
(14,161)
(12,733)
(37,310)
(36,097)
35,093
33,795
107,241
104,107
(5,186)
(4,494)
(14,962)
(14,901)
(1,203)
(934)
(3,884)
(3,038)
-
-
-
(2,288)
28,704
28,367
88,395
83,880
3,054
1,120
6,020
3,192
(5,480)
(5,956)
(16,949)
(17,849)
14,482
(240)
23,011
(192)
(1,143)
(627)
383
(1,363)
(1,034)
11,202
(13,352)
6,148
38,583
33,866
87,508
73,816
(10,569)
(8,273)
(24,631)
(18,419)
28,014
25,593
62,877
55,397
(244,655)
(31,745)
(268,475)
(76,849)
(216,641)
(6,152)
(205,598)
(21,452)
(158,647)
1,795
(141,162)
(2,370)
(57,994)
(7,947)
(64,436)
(19,082)
0.15
0.15
0.35
0.33
(0.86)
0.01
(0.79)
(0.01)
The notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
3
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited)
(tabular amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
$
$
$
$
Net loss
(216,641)
(6,152)
(205,598)
(21,452)
Other comprehensive income (loss)
Items that will not be reclassified to the
consolidated statement of income (loss)
Changes in fair value of financial assets at
fair value through comprehensive income
(11,256)
(7,396)
(42,533)
(8,296)
Income tax effect
801
762
4,324
3,605
Share of other comprehensive loss of an
associate
(1,368)
-
(1,368)
-
Items that may be reclassified to the
consolidated statement of income (loss)
Cumulative translation adjustments
45,341
13,589
56,527
(756)
Deemed disposal of an investment in an associate
Reclassification to the statements of loss of the
other comprehensive income, net of income tax
-
-
(294)
-
Other comprehensive income (loss)
33,518
6,955
16,656
(5,447)
Comprehensive (loss) income
(183,123)
803
(188,942)
(26,899)
Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to:
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd's shareholders Non-controlling interests
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd's shareholders:
(131,190)
12,288
(129,883)
(3,694)
(51,933)
(11,485)
(59,059)
(23,205)
From continuing operations
55,471
36,086
74,156
54,072
From discontinued operations
(186,661)
(23,798)
(204,039)
(57,766)
The notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
4
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited)
(tabular amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
Notes
2022
2021
2022
2021
$
$
$
$
(Note 2)
(Note 2)
(Note 2)
(Note 2)
Operating activities
Net earnings from continuing operations
28,014
25,593
62,877
55,397
Adjustments for:
Share-based compensation
2,052
1,919
5,010
5,633
Depletion and amortization
14,423
12,878
38,108
36,869
Impairment of assets
276
-
1,180
4,400
Finance costs
1,831
1,746
5,333
5,166
Share of loss (income) of associates
1,143
627
(383)
1,363
Net gain on acquisition of investments
-
(6,978)
(48)
(7,416)
Change in fair value of financial assets and
liabilities at fair value through profit and loss
758
(4,224)
15,824
(844)
Net gain on dilution of investments
-
-
(3,604)
-
Foreign exchange (gain) loss
(14,260)
322
(22,729)
182
Deferred income tax expense
9,888
7,941
23,261
17,515
Other
26
25
84
90
Net cash flows provided by operating activities
before changes in non-cash working capital items
44,151
39,849
124,913
118,355
Changes in non-cash working capital items
17
6,916
4,231
1,626
(256)
Net operating cash flows provided by continuing operations
51,067
44,080
126,539
118,099
Net operating cash flows used by discontinued
operations
2
(13,030)
(2,997)
(65,116)
(24,775)
Net cash flows provided by operating activities
38,037
41,083
61,423
93,324
Investing activities
Net disposal of short-term investments
-
3,408
2,960
3,408
Acquisition of investments
(1,494)
(18,387)
(8,174)
(30,809)
Proceeds on disposal of investments
-
-
-
4,875
Acquisition of royalty and stream interests
(23,073)
(25,854)
(32,363)
(68,713)
Cash outflow from deconsolidation of Osisko
Development
2
(133,138)
-
(133,138)
-
Other
(15)
(4)
(18)
(27)
Net investing cash flows used by continuing operations
(157,720)
(40,837)
(170,733)
(91,266)
Net investing cash flows used by discontinued
operations
2
(20,539)
(69,154)
(114,984)
(138,345)
Net cash flows used by investing activities
(178,259)
(109,991)
(285,717)
(229,611)
Financing activities
Bought deal equity financing
-
-
311,962
-
Share issue costs
-
-
(13,941)
-
Increase in long-term debt
-
-
-
50,000
Repayment of long-term debt
-
-
(113,120)
(50,000)
Exercise of share options and shares issued under
the share purchase plan
123
87
1,057
13,191
Normal course issuer bid purchase of common shares
(16,451)
(26,037)
(21,330)
(30,501)
Dividends paid
(9,770)
(8,049)
(28,248)
(23,745)
Capital payments on lease liabilities
(221)
(210)
(652)
(622)
Withholding taxes on settlement of restricted and
deferred share units
-
-
(2,224)
(3,582)
Other
(555)
(1,079)
(555)
(1,082)
Net financing cash flows (used) provided by continuing
operations
(26,874)
(35,288)
132,949
(46,341)
Net financing cash flows used (provided) by
discontinued operations
2, 13
(1,529)
(1,588)
245,833
32,307
Net cash flows (used) provided by financing activities
(28,403)
(36,876)
378,782
(14,034)
(Decrease) increase in cash before effects of
exchange rate changes on cash
(168,625)
(105,784)
154,488
(150,321)
Effects of exchange rate changes on cash
Continuing operations
15,529
1,556
23,837
(67)
Discontinued operations
2
4,355
1,210
6,519
(191)
(Decrease) increase in cash
(148,741)
(103,018)
184,844
(150,579)
Cash - beginning of period
449,283
254,963
115,698
302,524
Cash - end of period
300,542
151,945
300,542
151,945
The notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
5
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.