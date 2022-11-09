Advanced search
    OR   CA68827L1013

OSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES LTD

(OR)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-11-09 pm EST
16.26 CAD   -0.73%
05:36pOsisko Gold Royalties : Consolidated Financial Statements – Q3 2022
PU
05:36pOsisko Gold Royalties : Management's Discussion and Analysis – Q3 2022
PU
05:15pOsisko Gold Royalties Edges Up 0.5% After Hours as Q3 Results Rise 9.4%; Tops Expectations
MT
Summary 
Summary

Osisko Gold Royalties : Consolidated Financial Statements – Q3 2022

11/09/2022 | 05:36pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES LTD

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Unaudited Condensed Interim

Consolidated Financial Statements

For the three and nine months

ended

September 30, 2022

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(tabular amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

September 30,

December 31,

2022

2021

Notes

$

$

(Note 2)

Assets

Current assets

Cash

5

300,542

115,698

Amounts receivable

10,192

14,691

Inventories

6

-

18,596

Other assets

1,128

3,941

311,862

152,926

Non-current assets

Investments in associates

7

322,009

125,354

Other investments

8

72,751

169,010

Royalty, stream and other interests

9

1,308,614

1,154,801

Mining interests and plant and equipment

4, 10

7,209

635,655

Exploration and evaluation

4

-

3,635

Goodwill

111,204

111,204

Other assets

1,958

18,037

2,135,607

2,370,622

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

8,306

30,049

Dividends payable

10,109

9,157

Provisions and other liabilities

11

906

12,179

Current portion of long-term debt

12

298,232

294,891

317,553

346,276

Non-current liabilities

Provisions and other liabilities

11

6,939

60,334

Long-term debt

12

-

115,544

Deferred income taxes

83,739

68,407

408,231

590,561

Equity

Share capital

2,071,700

1,783,689

Warrants

-

18,072

Contributed surplus

61,697

42,525

Equity component of convertible debentures

14,510

14,510

Accumulated other comprehensive income

55,011

58,851

Deficit

(475,542)

(283,042)

Equity attributable to Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd's shareholders

1,727,376

1,634,605

Non-controlling interests

-

145,456

Total equity

1,727,376

1,780,061

2,135,607

2,370,622

The notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

2

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd

Consolidated Statements of Loss

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited)

(tabular amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)

Notes

Revenues

15

Cost of sales

15

Depletion

15

Gross profit

Other operating expenses

General and administrative

Business development

Impairment of royalty interests

Operating income

Interest income

Finance costs

Foreign exchange gain (loss)

Share of (loss) income of associates

Other (losses) gains, net

15

Earnings before income taxes

Income tax expense

Net earnings from continuing operations

Net loss from discontinued operations

2

Net loss

Net (loss) earnings attributable to:

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd's shareholders

Non-controlling interests

Net earnings per share from

continuing operations

16

Basic and diluted

Net (loss) earnings per share attributable to

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd's shareholders

16

Basic and diluted

Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

$

$

$

$

(Note 2)

(Note 2)

(Note 2)

(Notes 2)

53,661

50,035

155,895

174,204

(4,407)

(3,507)

(11,344)

(34,000)

(14,161)

(12,733)

(37,310)

(36,097)

35,093

33,795

107,241

104,107

(5,186)

(4,494)

(14,962)

(14,901)

(1,203)

(934)

(3,884)

(3,038)

-

-

-

(2,288)

28,704

28,367

88,395

83,880

3,054

1,120

6,020

3,192

(5,480)

(5,956)

(16,949)

(17,849)

14,482

(240)

23,011

(192)

(1,143)

(627)

383

(1,363)

(1,034)

11,202

(13,352)

6,148

38,583

33,866

87,508

73,816

(10,569)

(8,273)

(24,631)

(18,419)

28,014

25,593

62,877

55,397

(244,655)

(31,745)

(268,475)

(76,849)

(216,641)

(6,152)

(205,598)

(21,452)

(158,647)

1,795

(141,162)

(2,370)

(57,994)

(7,947)

(64,436)

(19,082)

0.15

0.15

0.35

0.33

(0.86)

0.01

(0.79)

(0.01)

The notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

3

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited)

(tabular amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

$

$

$

$

Net loss

(216,641)

(6,152)

(205,598)

(21,452)

Other comprehensive income (loss)

Items that will not be reclassified to the

consolidated statement of income (loss)

Changes in fair value of financial assets at

fair value through comprehensive income

(11,256)

(7,396)

(42,533)

(8,296)

Income tax effect

801

762

4,324

3,605

Share of other comprehensive loss of an

associate

(1,368)

-

(1,368)

-

Items that may be reclassified to the

consolidated statement of income (loss)

Cumulative translation adjustments

45,341

13,589

56,527

(756)

Deemed disposal of an investment in an associate

Reclassification to the statements of loss of the

other comprehensive income, net of income tax

-

-

(294)

-

Other comprehensive income (loss)

33,518

6,955

16,656

(5,447)

Comprehensive (loss) income

(183,123)

803

(188,942)

(26,899)

Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to:

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd's shareholders Non-controlling interests

Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd's shareholders:

(131,190)

12,288

(129,883)

(3,694)

(51,933)

(11,485)

(59,059)

(23,205)

From continuing operations

55,471

36,086

74,156

54,072

From discontinued operations

(186,661)

(23,798)

(204,039)

(57,766)

The notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

4

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited)

(tabular amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

Notes

2022

2021

2022

2021

$

$

$

$

(Note 2)

(Note 2)

(Note 2)

(Note 2)

Operating activities

Net earnings from continuing operations

28,014

25,593

62,877

55,397

Adjustments for:

Share-based compensation

2,052

1,919

5,010

5,633

Depletion and amortization

14,423

12,878

38,108

36,869

Impairment of assets

276

-

1,180

4,400

Finance costs

1,831

1,746

5,333

5,166

Share of loss (income) of associates

1,143

627

(383)

1,363

Net gain on acquisition of investments

-

(6,978)

(48)

(7,416)

Change in fair value of financial assets and

liabilities at fair value through profit and loss

758

(4,224)

15,824

(844)

Net gain on dilution of investments

-

-

(3,604)

-

Foreign exchange (gain) loss

(14,260)

322

(22,729)

182

Deferred income tax expense

9,888

7,941

23,261

17,515

Other

26

25

84

90

Net cash flows provided by operating activities

before changes in non-cash working capital items

44,151

39,849

124,913

118,355

Changes in non-cash working capital items

17

6,916

4,231

1,626

(256)

Net operating cash flows provided by continuing operations

51,067

44,080

126,539

118,099

Net operating cash flows used by discontinued

operations

2

(13,030)

(2,997)

(65,116)

(24,775)

Net cash flows provided by operating activities

38,037

41,083

61,423

93,324

Investing activities

Net disposal of short-term investments

-

3,408

2,960

3,408

Acquisition of investments

(1,494)

(18,387)

(8,174)

(30,809)

Proceeds on disposal of investments

-

-

-

4,875

Acquisition of royalty and stream interests

(23,073)

(25,854)

(32,363)

(68,713)

Cash outflow from deconsolidation of Osisko

Development

2

(133,138)

-

(133,138)

-

Other

(15)

(4)

(18)

(27)

Net investing cash flows used by continuing operations

(157,720)

(40,837)

(170,733)

(91,266)

Net investing cash flows used by discontinued

operations

2

(20,539)

(69,154)

(114,984)

(138,345)

Net cash flows used by investing activities

(178,259)

(109,991)

(285,717)

(229,611)

Financing activities

Bought deal equity financing

-

-

311,962

-

Share issue costs

-

-

(13,941)

-

Increase in long-term debt

-

-

-

50,000

Repayment of long-term debt

-

-

(113,120)

(50,000)

Exercise of share options and shares issued under

the share purchase plan

123

87

1,057

13,191

Normal course issuer bid purchase of common shares

(16,451)

(26,037)

(21,330)

(30,501)

Dividends paid

(9,770)

(8,049)

(28,248)

(23,745)

Capital payments on lease liabilities

(221)

(210)

(652)

(622)

Withholding taxes on settlement of restricted and

deferred share units

-

-

(2,224)

(3,582)

Other

(555)

(1,079)

(555)

(1,082)

Net financing cash flows (used) provided by continuing

operations

(26,874)

(35,288)

132,949

(46,341)

Net financing cash flows used (provided) by

discontinued operations

2, 13

(1,529)

(1,588)

245,833

32,307

Net cash flows (used) provided by financing activities

(28,403)

(36,876)

378,782

(14,034)

(Decrease) increase in cash before effects of

exchange rate changes on cash

(168,625)

(105,784)

154,488

(150,321)

Effects of exchange rate changes on cash

Continuing operations

15,529

1,556

23,837

(67)

Discontinued operations

2

4,355

1,210

6,519

(191)

(Decrease) increase in cash

(148,741)

(103,018)

184,844

(150,579)

Cash - beginning of period

449,283

254,963

115,698

302,524

Cash - end of period

300,542

151,945

300,542

151,945

The notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. published this content on 09 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2022 22:35:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
