Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd is a Canada-based intermediate precious metal royalty company. The Company is engaged in the business of acquiring and managing precious metal and other royalties, streams and similar interests in Canada and worldwide. It holds a North American focused portfolio of over 180 royalties, streams and precious metal offtakes. The Company operates through two segments: Osisko Gold Royalties and Osisko Development. The Osisko Gold Royalties segment is engaged in acquiring and managing precious metals and other royalties, streams and other interests. The Osisko Development segment is engaged in the exploration, evaluation and development of mining projects. Its portfolio by asset stage includes producing royalties, royalties in development and exploration. The Company's portfolio is anchored by its cornerstone asset, approximately 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine, located in Canada.

Sector Gold