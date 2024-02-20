Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. announced a first quarter 2024 dividend of CAD 0.06 per common share. The dividend will be paid on April 15, 2024 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 28, 2024. This dividend is an "eligible dividend" as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada).
