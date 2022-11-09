Osisko Gold Royalties : Management's Discussion and Analysis – Q3 2022

The following management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") of the consolidated operations and financial position of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd ("Osisko" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 should be read in conjunction with the Company's unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and related notes for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. The unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). Management is responsible for the preparation of the consolidated financial statements and other financial information relating to the Company included in this report. The Board of Directors is responsible for ensuring that management fulfills its responsibilities for financial reporting. In furtherance of the foregoing, the Board of Directors has appointed an Audit and Risk Committee composed of independent directors. The Audit and Risk Committee meets with management and the auditors in order to discuss results of operations and the financial condition of the Company prior to making recommendations and submitting the consolidated financial statements to the Board of Directors for its consideration and approval for issuance to shareholders. The information included in this MD&A is as of November 9, 2022, the date when the Board of Directors has approved the Company's unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 following the recommendation of the Audit and Risk Committee. All monetary amounts included in this report are expressed in Canadian dollars, the Company's reporting and functional currency, unless otherwise noted. Assets and liabilities of the subsidiaries that have a functional currency other than the Canadian dollar are translated into Canadian dollars at the exchange rate in effect on the consolidated balance sheet date and revenues and expenses are translated at the average exchange rate over the reporting period. This MD&A contains forward-looking statements and should be read in conjunction with the risk factors described in the "Forward-Looking Statements" section.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Management's Discussion and Analysis 2022 - Third Quarter Report

Description of the Business

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd is engaged in the business of acquiring and managing precious metals and other high-quality royalties, streams and similar interests. Osisko is a public company traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") constituted under the Business Corporations Act (Québec) and is domiciled in the Province of Québec, Canada. The address of its registered office is 1100, avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal, Suite 300, Montréal, Québec. The Company owns a portfolio of royalties, streams, offtakes, options on royalty/stream financings and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The Company's cornerstone asset is a 5% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine, located in Canada.

As at September 30, 2022 (and as of the date of this MD&A), Osisko held an interest of 44.1% in Osisko Development Corp. ("Osisko Development"), a mining exploration, evaluation and development company launched in the fourth quarter of 2020 through a reverse take-over transaction where Osisko transferred its mining assets and activities to Osisko Development.

On September 30, 2022, following certain changes made to Osisko's nomination and participation rights towards Osisko Development, and based on other facts and circumstances, Osisko ceased to consolidate Osisko Development as management determined that Osisko was no longer in a position of control over Osisko Development. Immediately after, management determined that Osisko was able to exert significant influence on Osisko Development and accounted for its investment as an associate under the equity method. Accordingly, Osisko deconsolidated Osisko Development on September 30, 2022, and started accounting for its investment in Osisko Development using the equity method. Please refer to the Deconsolidation of Osisko Development and Discontinued

Operations section of this MD&A for more details.

In this MD&A, reference to Osisko is to Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd and its subsidiaries, excluding Osisko Development and its subsidiaries. Reference to Osisko Development is to Osisko Development Corp. and its subsidiaries.

Business Model and Strategy

Osisko's main focus is on making investments in high quality, long-life precious metals assets located in favourable jurisdictions and operated by established mining companies, as these assets provide the best risk/return profile. The Company also evaluates and invests in opportunities in other commodities and jurisdictions. Given that a core aspect of the Company's business is the ability to compete for investment opportunities, Osisko plans to maintain a strong balance sheet and ability to deploy capital.

Uncertainty due to COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the global economy and commodity and financial markets. The impact of the pandemic to date has included volatility in financial markets, a slowdown in economic activity, supply chain and labour issues, and volatility in commodity prices (including gold and silver). Furthermore, as efforts have been undertaken to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the operation and development of mining projects have been impacted. Many mining projects, including a number of the properties in which Osisko holds a royalty, stream or other interest have been impacted by the pandemic resulting in the temporary suspension of operations, and other mitigation measures that impacted production. If the operation or development of one or more of the properties in which Osisko holds a royalty, stream or other interest and from which it receives or expects to receive significant revenue is suspended as a result of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic or future pandemics or other public health emergencies, it may have a material adverse impact on Osisko's profitability, results of operations, financial condition and the trading price of Osisko's securities. The speed and extent of the spread of COVID-19 and its variants, and the duration and intensity of resulting business disruption and related financial and social impact, remain uncertain. While there has been a significant reduction in public health measures in 2022, the extent and manner in which COVID-19, and future measures taken by governments, or others to attempt to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and its variants, may affect the Company and cannot be predicted with certainty

2