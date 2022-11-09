Osisko Gold Royalties : Management's Discussion and Analysis – Q3 2022

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022
The following management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") of the consolidated operations and financial position of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd ("Osisko" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 should be read in conjunction with the Company's unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and related notes for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. The unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). Management is responsible for the preparation of the consolidated financial statements and other financial information relating to the Company included in this report. The Board of Directors is responsible for ensuring that management fulfills its responsibilities for financial reporting. In furtherance of the foregoing, the Board of Directors has appointed an Audit and Risk Committee composed of independent directors. The Audit and Risk Committee meets with management and the auditors in order to discuss results of operations and the financial condition of the Company prior to making recommendations and submitting the consolidated financial statements to the Board of Directors for its consideration and approval for issuance to shareholders. The information included in this MD&A is as of November 9, 2022, the date when the Board of Directors has approved the Company's unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 following the recommendation of the Audit and Risk Committee. All monetary amounts included in this report are expressed in Canadian dollars, the Company's reporting and functional currency, unless otherwise noted. Assets and liabilities of the subsidiaries that have a functional currency other than the Canadian dollar are translated into Canadian dollars at the exchange rate in effect on the consolidated balance sheet date and revenues and expenses are translated at the average exchange rate over the reporting period. This MD&A contains forward-looking statements and should be read in conjunction with the risk factors described in the "Forward-Looking Statements" section.
Table of Contents
Description of the Business
Business Model and Strategy
Uncertainty due to COVID-19
International Situation
Highlights - Third Quarter of 2022
Highlights - Subsequent to September 30, 2022
Portfolio of Royalty, Stream and Other Interests
Equity Investments
Sustainability Activities
Dividends
Normal Course Issuer Bid
Gold Market and Currency
Selected Financial Information
Overview of Financial Results
Liquidity and Capital Resources
Cash Flows
2022 Guidance and 5-Year Outlook
Quarterly Information
Segment Disclosure
Related Party Transactions
Contractual Obligations and Commitments
Off-balance Sheet Items
Outstanding Share Data
Subsequent Event to September 30, 2022
Risks and Uncertainties
Disclosure Controls and Procedures and Internal Control over Financial Reporting
Basis of Presentation of Consolidated Financial Statements
Deconsolidation of Osisko Development and Discontinued Operations
Critical Accounting Estimates and Judgements
Financial Instruments
Technical Information
Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures
Forward-looking Statements
Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors Regarding the Use of Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Estimates
Corporate Information
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd
Management's Discussion and Analysis
2022 - Third Quarter Report
Description of the Business
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd is engaged in the business of acquiring and managing precious metals and other high-quality royalties, streams and similar interests. Osisko is a public company traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") constituted under the Business Corporations Act (Québec) and is domiciled in the Province of Québec, Canada. The address of its registered office is 1100, avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal, Suite 300, Montréal, Québec. The Company owns a portfolio of royalties, streams, offtakes, options on royalty/stream financings and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The Company's cornerstone asset is a 5% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine, located in Canada.
As at September 30, 2022 (and as of the date of this MD&A), Osisko held an interest of 44.1% in Osisko Development Corp. ("Osisko Development"), a mining exploration, evaluation and development company launched in the fourth quarter of 2020 through a reverse take-over transaction where Osisko transferred its mining assets and activities to Osisko Development.
On September 30, 2022, following certain changes made to Osisko's nomination and participation rights towards Osisko Development, and based on other facts and circumstances, Osisko ceased to consolidate Osisko Development as management determined that Osisko was no longer in a position of control over Osisko Development. Immediately after, management determined that Osisko was able to exert significant influence on Osisko Development and accounted for its investment as an associate under the equity method. Accordingly, Osisko deconsolidated Osisko Development on September 30, 2022, and started accounting for its investment in Osisko Development using the equity method. Please refer to the Deconsolidation of Osisko Development and Discontinued
Operations section of this MD&A for more details.
In this MD&A, reference to Osisko is to Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd and its subsidiaries, excluding Osisko Development and its subsidiaries. Reference to Osisko Development is to Osisko Development Corp. and its subsidiaries.
Business Model and Strategy
Osisko's main focus is on making investments in high quality, long-life precious metals assets located in favourable jurisdictions and operated by established mining companies, as these assets provide the best risk/return profile. The Company also evaluates and invests in opportunities in other commodities and jurisdictions. Given that a core aspect of the Company's business is the ability to compete for investment opportunities, Osisko plans to maintain a strong balance sheet and ability to deploy capital.
Uncertainty due to COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the global economy and commodity and financial markets. The impact of the pandemic to date has included volatility in financial markets, a slowdown in economic activity, supply chain and labour issues, and volatility in commodity prices (including gold and silver). Furthermore, as efforts have been undertaken to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the operation and development of mining projects have been impacted. Many mining projects, including a number of the properties in which Osisko holds a royalty, stream or other interest have been impacted by the pandemic resulting in the temporary suspension of operations, and other mitigation measures that impacted production. If the operation or development of one or more of the properties in which Osisko holds a royalty, stream or other interest and from which it receives or expects to receive significant revenue is suspended as a result of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic or future pandemics or other public health emergencies, it may have a material adverse impact on Osisko's profitability, results of operations, financial condition and the trading price of Osisko's securities. The speed and extent of the spread of COVID-19 and its variants, and the duration and intensity of resulting business disruption and related financial and social impact, remain uncertain. While there has been a significant reduction in public health measures in 2022, the extent and manner in which COVID-19, and future measures taken by governments, or others to attempt to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and its variants, may affect the Company and cannot be predicted with certainty
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd
Management's Discussion and Analysis
2022 - Third Quarter Report
International Situation
International conflicts, geopolitical tensions and significant inflationary environments have historically led to, and may in the future lead to, uncertainty or volatility in global commodity markets, financial markets and supply chains. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has led to sanctions being levied against Russia by the international community and may result in additional sanctions or other international actions, any of which may have a destabilizing effect on commodity prices, supply chains and global economies more broadly, and may generate more inflationary pressures. Volatility in commodity prices, supply chain disruptions, increased interest rates and continued inflationary pressures may adversely affect the Company's business, financial condition and results of operations, directly or indirectly. The extent and duration of the current Russia-Ukraine conflict and related international action cannot be accurately predicted at this time and the effects of such conflict may magnify the impact of the other risks identified in this MD&A or in the Annual Information Form, including those relating to commodity price volatility, global financial conditions and inflationary pressures.
Highlights - Third Quarter of 2022
Deconsolidation of Osisko Development as of September 30, 2022 and presentation of its results as discontinued operations on the statements of loss and the statements of cash flows;
23,850 gold equivalent ounces ("GEOs1") earned (compared to 20,032 GEOs in Q3 2021)2;
Revenues of $53.7 million ($50.0 million in Q3 2021);
Cash flows generated by operating activities from continuing operations of $51.1 million ($44.1 million in Q3 2021);
Net earnings from continuing operations of $28.0 million, $0.15 per basic share ($25.6 million, $0.15 per basic share in Q3 2021);
Adjusted earnings3 of $25.8 million, $0.14 per basic share ($23.3 million, $0.14 per basic share in Q3 2021);
As at September 30, 2022, the Company has a cash balance of $300.5 million, convertible debentures maturing on December 31, 2022 with a nominal value of 300.0 million and a $550.0 million undrawn revolving credit facility;
Increase of the accordion feature of the revolving credit facility from $100.0 million to $200.0 million and extension of the maturity date to September 29, 2026;
Acquisition of a 1.0% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty covering the currently known mineralization and prospective exploration areas that constitute the Marimaca copper project located in Antofagasta, Chile, for US$15.5 million ($20.3 million);
Osisko Bermuda Limited ("Osisko Bermuda") closed the previously announced metals stream (the "Tintic Stream") on the Trixie mine in Utah, United States of America, owned and operated by Osisko Development, as well as mineral claims covering more than 17,000 acres in Central Utah's historic Tintic Mining District (the "Tintic Property"), for
US$20.0 million ($27.1 million) in exchange for 2.5% of all metals produced (until 27,150 ounces of refined gold have been delivered, and thereafter 2.0%) and a transfer price of 25% of the spot prices;
Appointment of Mr. Rob Krcmarov to the Board of Directors. Mr. Krcmarov is a renowned international mining executive with over 32 years of experience in the natural resources sector. Mr. Krcmarov recently retired as Executive Vice
President of Exploration and Growth for Barrick Gold Corporation ("Barrick"). During his tenure at Barrick, he progressed through several senior positions from 1988 to 2021, and built an exceptional skillset in global exploration spanning across five continents and more than 20 countries; and
Quarterly dividend of $0.055 per common share paid on October 14, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 30, 2022.
Highlights - Subsequent to September 30, 2022
On November 7, 2022, Osisko announced that it has entered into a binding agreement with SolGold plc ("SolGold") with respect to a US$50 million royalty financing to support the advancement of SolGold's Cascabel copper-gold property in northeastern Ecuador. As part of the transaction, Osisko will acquire a 0.6% NSR royalty covering the entire Cascabel property; and
Declaration of a quarterly dividend of $0.055 per common share payable on January 16, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 30, 2022.
GEOs are calculated on a quarterly basis and include royalties, streams and offtakes. Silver earned from royalty and stream agreements was converted to gold equivalent ounces by multiplying the silver ounces by the average silver price for the period and dividing by the average gold price for the period. Diamonds, other metals and cash royalties were converted into gold equivalent ounces by dividing the associated revenue by the average gold price for the period. Offtake agreements were converted using the financial settlement equivalent divided by the average gold price for the period. For average metal prices used, refer to thePortfolio of Royalty, Stream and Other Interests section of this MD&A.
Osisko had committed to reinvest its net proceeds from the Renard diamond stream through a bridge loan with the operator until April 30, 2022. Repayments under the stream were reinitiated on May 1, 2022.
"Adjusted earnings" and "Adjusted earnings per basic share" are non-IFRS financial performance measures which have no standard definition under IFRS. Refer to the non-IFRS measures provided under the Non-IFRSFinancial Performance Measures section of this MD&A.
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd
Management's Discussion and Analysis
2022 - Third Quarter Report
Portfolio of Royalty, Stream and Other Interests
The following table details the GEOs earned by the Company's producing royalty, stream and other interests:
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Gold
Canadian Malartic royalty
7,479
8,520
24,312
26,761
Eagle Gold royalty
2,399
2,639
5,542
6,074
Éléonore royalty
1,011
1,042
3,201
4,212
Seabee royalty
1,472
1,015
3,367
2,681
Island Gold royalty
718
511
1,816
1,718
Pan royalty
473
477
1,251
1,293
Ermitaño (i)
563
-
1,432
-
Lamaque royalty
470
276
1,260
979
Matilda stream (ii)
70
182
383
581
Bald Mountain royalty
124
118
590
423
Others
676
298
1,600
778
15,455
15,078
44,754
45,500
Silver
Mantos Blancos stream
3,406
2,305
7,514
7,062
Sasa stream
887
1,278
2,931
3,398
Gibraltar stream
437
616
1,529
1,848
Canadian Malartic royalty
64
94
227
310
Others
57
112
189
429
4,851
4,405
12,390
13,047
Diamonds
Renard stream (iii)
3,272
2,452
9,231
6,168
Others
32
31
109
81
3,304
2,483
9,340
6,249
Other metals
Kwale royalty and others
240
518
885
1,542
Total GEOs
23,850
22,484
67,369
66,338
Total GEOs, excluding GEOs earned
on the Renard stream until April 30, 2022 (iii)
23,850
20,032
64,344
60,170
Ermitaño began production at the end of 2021. The first quarter of 2022 includes the royalty related to the first ounces poured in 2021, but paid in 2022.
In July 2022, Wiluna Mining Corporation Limited announced the appointment of Voluntary Administrators in Australia. The official quote was suspended from trading and the first meeting of creditors was held in August. Deliveries under the streams agreement were suspended by the Voluntary Administrators in July 2022.
Until April 30, 2022, GEOs from the Renard diamond stream were subtracted when presenting Osisko's total attributable GEOs because cash flows from the Renard diamond stream were reinvested through a bridge loan with the operator until that date.
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd
Management's Discussion and Analysis
2022 - Third Quarter Report
GEOs by Product
Q3 2022
Q3 2021
YTD 2022
YTD 2021
14% 1%
11% 2%
14% 1%
9%
2%
20%
20%
18%
20%
65%
67%
67%
69%
Gold
Silver
Gold
Silver
Gold
Silver
Gold
Silver
Diamonds
Other
Diamonds
Other
Diamonds
Other
Diamonds
Other
Average Metal Prices and Exchange Rate
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Gold(i)
$1,729
$1,790
$1,824
$1,800
Silver(ii)
$19
$24
$22
$26
Exchange rate (US$/Can$)(iii)
1.3056
1.2600
1.2829
1.2514
The London Bullion Market Association's pm price in U.S. dollars.
The London Bullion Market Association's price in U.S. dollars.
Bank of Canada daily rate.
