Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OR   CA68827L1013

OSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES LTD

(OR)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-11-09 pm EST
16.26 CAD   -0.73%
05:36pOsisko Gold Royalties : Consolidated Financial Statements – Q3 2022
PU
05:36pOsisko Gold Royalties : Management's Discussion and Analysis – Q3 2022
PU
05:15pOsisko Gold Royalties Edges Up 0.5% After Hours as Q3 Results Rise 9.4%; Tops Expectations
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Osisko Gold Royalties : Management's Discussion and Analysis – Q3 2022

11/09/2022 | 05:36pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Management's Discussion and Analysis

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022

The following management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") of the consolidated operations and financial position of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd ("Osisko" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 should be read in conjunction with the Company's unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and related notes for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. The unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). Management is responsible for the preparation of the consolidated financial statements and other financial information relating to the Company included in this report. The Board of Directors is responsible for ensuring that management fulfills its responsibilities for financial reporting. In furtherance of the foregoing, the Board of Directors has appointed an Audit and Risk Committee composed of independent directors. The Audit and Risk Committee meets with management and the auditors in order to discuss results of operations and the financial condition of the Company prior to making recommendations and submitting the consolidated financial statements to the Board of Directors for its consideration and approval for issuance to shareholders. The information included in this MD&A is as of November 9, 2022, the date when the Board of Directors has approved the Company's unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 following the recommendation of the Audit and Risk Committee. All monetary amounts included in this report are expressed in Canadian dollars, the Company's reporting and functional currency, unless otherwise noted. Assets and liabilities of the subsidiaries that have a functional currency other than the Canadian dollar are translated into Canadian dollars at the exchange rate in effect on the consolidated balance sheet date and revenues and expenses are translated at the average exchange rate over the reporting period. This MD&A contains forward-looking statements and should be read in conjunction with the risk factors described in the "Forward-Looking Statements" section.

Table of Contents

Description of the Business

2

Business Model and Strategy

2

Uncertainty due to COVID-19

2

International Situation

3

Highlights - Third Quarter of 2022

3

Highlights - Subsequent to September 30, 2022

3

Portfolio of Royalty, Stream and Other Interests

4

Equity Investments

16

Sustainability Activities

19

Dividends

19

Normal Course Issuer Bid

20

Gold Market and Currency

20

Selected Financial Information

21

Overview of Financial Results

22

Liquidity and Capital Resources

27

Cash Flows

28

2022 Guidance and 5-Year Outlook

30

Quarterly Information

31

Segment Disclosure

32

Related Party Transactions

33

Contractual Obligations and Commitments

34

Off-balance Sheet Items

36

Outstanding Share Data

36

Subsequent Event to September 30, 2022

36

Risks and Uncertainties

36

Disclosure Controls and Procedures and Internal Control over Financial Reporting

36

Basis of Presentation of Consolidated Financial Statements

37

Deconsolidation of Osisko Development and Discontinued Operations

38

Critical Accounting Estimates and Judgements

40

Financial Instruments

40

Technical Information

41

Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures

41

Forward-looking Statements

42

Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors Regarding the Use of Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Estimates

43

Corporate Information

44

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd

Management's Discussion and Analysis

2022 - Third Quarter Report

Description of the Business

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd is engaged in the business of acquiring and managing precious metals and other high-quality royalties, streams and similar interests. Osisko is a public company traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") constituted under the Business Corporations Act (Québec) and is domiciled in the Province of Québec, Canada. The address of its registered office is 1100, avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal, Suite 300, Montréal, Québec. The Company owns a portfolio of royalties, streams, offtakes, options on royalty/stream financings and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The Company's cornerstone asset is a 5% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine, located in Canada.

As at September 30, 2022 (and as of the date of this MD&A), Osisko held an interest of 44.1% in Osisko Development Corp. ("Osisko Development"), a mining exploration, evaluation and development company launched in the fourth quarter of 2020 through a reverse take-over transaction where Osisko transferred its mining assets and activities to Osisko Development.

On September 30, 2022, following certain changes made to Osisko's nomination and participation rights towards Osisko Development, and based on other facts and circumstances, Osisko ceased to consolidate Osisko Development as management determined that Osisko was no longer in a position of control over Osisko Development. Immediately after, management determined that Osisko was able to exert significant influence on Osisko Development and accounted for its investment as an associate under the equity method. Accordingly, Osisko deconsolidated Osisko Development on September 30, 2022, and started accounting for its investment in Osisko Development using the equity method. Please refer to the Deconsolidation of Osisko Development and Discontinued

Operations section of this MD&A for more details.

In this MD&A, reference to Osisko is to Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd and its subsidiaries, excluding Osisko Development and its subsidiaries. Reference to Osisko Development is to Osisko Development Corp. and its subsidiaries.

Business Model and Strategy

Osisko's main focus is on making investments in high quality, long-life precious metals assets located in favourable jurisdictions and operated by established mining companies, as these assets provide the best risk/return profile. The Company also evaluates and invests in opportunities in other commodities and jurisdictions. Given that a core aspect of the Company's business is the ability to compete for investment opportunities, Osisko plans to maintain a strong balance sheet and ability to deploy capital.

Uncertainty due to COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the global economy and commodity and financial markets. The impact of the pandemic to date has included volatility in financial markets, a slowdown in economic activity, supply chain and labour issues, and volatility in commodity prices (including gold and silver). Furthermore, as efforts have been undertaken to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the operation and development of mining projects have been impacted. Many mining projects, including a number of the properties in which Osisko holds a royalty, stream or other interest have been impacted by the pandemic resulting in the temporary suspension of operations, and other mitigation measures that impacted production. If the operation or development of one or more of the properties in which Osisko holds a royalty, stream or other interest and from which it receives or expects to receive significant revenue is suspended as a result of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic or future pandemics or other public health emergencies, it may have a material adverse impact on Osisko's profitability, results of operations, financial condition and the trading price of Osisko's securities. The speed and extent of the spread of COVID-19 and its variants, and the duration and intensity of resulting business disruption and related financial and social impact, remain uncertain. While there has been a significant reduction in public health measures in 2022, the extent and manner in which COVID-19, and future measures taken by governments, or others to attempt to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and its variants, may affect the Company and cannot be predicted with certainty

2

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd

Management's Discussion and Analysis

2022 - Third Quarter Report

International Situation

International conflicts, geopolitical tensions and significant inflationary environments have historically led to, and may in the future lead to, uncertainty or volatility in global commodity markets, financial markets and supply chains. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has led to sanctions being levied against Russia by the international community and may result in additional sanctions or other international actions, any of which may have a destabilizing effect on commodity prices, supply chains and global economies more broadly, and may generate more inflationary pressures. Volatility in commodity prices, supply chain disruptions, increased interest rates and continued inflationary pressures may adversely affect the Company's business, financial condition and results of operations, directly or indirectly. The extent and duration of the current Russia-Ukraine conflict and related international action cannot be accurately predicted at this time and the effects of such conflict may magnify the impact of the other risks identified in this MD&A or in the Annual Information Form, including those relating to commodity price volatility, global financial conditions and inflationary pressures.

Highlights - Third Quarter of 2022

  • Deconsolidation of Osisko Development as of September 30, 2022 and presentation of its results as discontinued operations on the statements of loss and the statements of cash flows;
  • 23,850 gold equivalent ounces ("GEOs1") earned (compared to 20,032 GEOs in Q3 2021)2;
  • Revenues of $53.7 million ($50.0 million in Q3 2021);
  • Cash flows generated by operating activities from continuing operations of $51.1 million ($44.1 million in Q3 2021);
  • Net earnings from continuing operations of $28.0 million, $0.15 per basic share ($25.6 million, $0.15 per basic share in Q3 2021);
  • Adjusted earnings3 of $25.8 million, $0.14 per basic share ($23.3 million, $0.14 per basic share in Q3 2021);
  • As at September 30, 2022, the Company has a cash balance of $300.5 million, convertible debentures maturing on December 31, 2022 with a nominal value of 300.0 million and a $550.0 million undrawn revolving credit facility;
  • Increase of the accordion feature of the revolving credit facility from $100.0 million to $200.0 million and extension of the maturity date to September 29, 2026;
  • Acquisition of a 1.0% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty covering the currently known mineralization and prospective exploration areas that constitute the Marimaca copper project located in Antofagasta, Chile, for US$15.5 million ($20.3 million);
  • Osisko Bermuda Limited ("Osisko Bermuda") closed the previously announced metals stream (the "Tintic Stream") on the Trixie mine in Utah, United States of America, owned and operated by Osisko Development, as well as mineral claims covering more than 17,000 acres in Central Utah's historic Tintic Mining District (the "Tintic Property"), for
    US$20.0 million ($27.1 million) in exchange for 2.5% of all metals produced (until 27,150 ounces of refined gold have been delivered, and thereafter 2.0%) and a transfer price of 25% of the spot prices;
  • Appointment of Mr. Rob Krcmarov to the Board of Directors. Mr. Krcmarov is a renowned international mining executive with over 32 years of experience in the natural resources sector. Mr. Krcmarov recently retired as Executive Vice
    President of Exploration and Growth for Barrick Gold Corporation ("Barrick"). During his tenure at Barrick, he progressed through several senior positions from 1988 to 2021, and built an exceptional skillset in global exploration spanning across five continents and more than 20 countries; and
  • Quarterly dividend of $0.055 per common share paid on October 14, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 30, 2022.

Highlights - Subsequent to September 30, 2022

  • On November 7, 2022, Osisko announced that it has entered into a binding agreement with SolGold plc ("SolGold") with respect to a US$50 million royalty financing to support the advancement of SolGold's Cascabel copper-gold property in northeastern Ecuador. As part of the transaction, Osisko will acquire a 0.6% NSR royalty covering the entire Cascabel property; and
  • Declaration of a quarterly dividend of $0.055 per common share payable on January 16, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 30, 2022.
  1. GEOs are calculated on a quarterly basis and include royalties, streams and offtakes. Silver earned from royalty and stream agreements was converted to gold equivalent ounces by multiplying the silver ounces by the average silver price for the period and dividing by the average gold price for the period. Diamonds, other metals and cash royalties were converted into gold equivalent ounces by dividing the associated revenue by the average gold price for the period. Offtake agreements were converted using the financial settlement equivalent divided by the average gold price for the period. For average metal prices used, refer to the Portfolio of Royalty, Stream and Other Interests section of this MD&A.
  2. Osisko had committed to reinvest its net proceeds from the Renard diamond stream through a bridge loan with the operator until April 30, 2022. Repayments under the stream were reinitiated on May 1, 2022.
  3. "Adjusted earnings" and "Adjusted earnings per basic share" are non-IFRS financial performance measures which have no standard definition under IFRS. Refer to the non-IFRS measures provided under the Non-IFRSFinancial Performance Measures section of this MD&A.

3

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd

Management's Discussion and Analysis

2022 - Third Quarter Report

Portfolio of Royalty, Stream and Other Interests

The following table details the GEOs earned by the Company's producing royalty, stream and other interests:

Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Gold

Canadian Malartic royalty

7,479

8,520

24,312

26,761

Eagle Gold royalty

2,399

2,639

5,542

6,074

Éléonore royalty

1,011

1,042

3,201

4,212

Seabee royalty

1,472

1,015

3,367

2,681

Island Gold royalty

718

511

1,816

1,718

Pan royalty

473

477

1,251

1,293

Ermitaño (i)

563

-

1,432

-

Lamaque royalty

470

276

1,260

979

Matilda stream (ii)

70

182

383

581

Bald Mountain royalty

124

118

590

423

Others

676

298

1,600

778

15,455

15,078

44,754

45,500

Silver

Mantos Blancos stream

3,406

2,305

7,514

7,062

Sasa stream

887

1,278

2,931

3,398

Gibraltar stream

437

616

1,529

1,848

Canadian Malartic royalty

64

94

227

310

Others

57

112

189

429

4,851

4,405

12,390

13,047

Diamonds

Renard stream (iii)

3,272

2,452

9,231

6,168

Others

32

31

109

81

3,304

2,483

9,340

6,249

Other metals

Kwale royalty and others

240

518

885

1,542

Total GEOs

23,850

22,484

67,369

66,338

Total GEOs, excluding GEOs earned

on the Renard stream until April 30, 2022 (iii)

23,850

20,032

64,344

60,170

  1. Ermitaño began production at the end of 2021. The first quarter of 2022 includes the royalty related to the first ounces poured in 2021, but paid in 2022.
  2. In July 2022, Wiluna Mining Corporation Limited announced the appointment of Voluntary Administrators in Australia. The official quote was suspended from trading and the first meeting of creditors was held in August. Deliveries under the streams agreement were suspended by the Voluntary Administrators in July 2022.
  3. Until April 30, 2022, GEOs from the Renard diamond stream were subtracted when presenting Osisko's total attributable GEOs because cash flows from the Renard diamond stream were reinvested through a bridge loan with the operator until that date.

4

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd

Management's Discussion and Analysis

2022 - Third Quarter Report

GEOs by Product

Q3 2022

Q3 2021

YTD 2022

YTD 2021

14% 1%

11% 2%

14% 1%

9%

2%

20%

20%

18%

20%

65%

67%

67%

69%

Gold

Silver

Gold

Silver

Gold

Silver

Gold

Silver

Diamonds

Other

Diamonds

Other

Diamonds

Other

Diamonds

Other

Average Metal Prices and Exchange Rate

Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Gold(i)

$1,729

$1,790

$1,824

$1,800

Silver(ii)

$19

$24

$22

$26

Exchange rate (US$/Can$)(iii)

1.3056

1.2600

1.2829

1.2514

  1. The London Bullion Market Association's pm price in U.S. dollars.
  2. The London Bullion Market Association's price in U.S. dollars.
  3. Bank of Canada daily rate.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. published this content on 09 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2022 22:35:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about OSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES LTD
05:36pOsisko Gold Royalties : Consolidated Financial Statements – Q3 2022
PU
05:36pOsisko Gold Royalties : Management's Discussion and Analysis – Q3 2022
PU
05:15pOsisko Gold Royalties Edges Up 0.5% After Hours as Q3 Results Rise 9.4%; Tops Expectati..
MT
05:06pOsisko Declares Fourth Quarter 2022 Dividend
GL
05:06pOsisko Declares Fourth Quarter 2022 Dividend
GL
05:01pEarnings Flash (OR.TO) OSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES Q3 Revenues of $53.7 million; Adjusted ear..
MT
05:01pOsisko Reports Q3 2022 Results
GL
05:23aNorth American Morning Briefing: Midterm Outcome -2-
DJ
11/08RBC Capital Markets Says SolGold's Cascabel Project Can Become World-Class Mine
MT
11/08Osisko Gold Royalties to Acquire Royalty on SolGold's Cascabel Project
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES LTD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 226 M 168 M 168 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 10,6 M 7,84 M 7,84 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 1,46%
Capitalization 3 021 M 2 245 M 2 245 M
EV / Sales 2022 13,3x
EV / Sales 2023 7,30x
Nbr of Employees 40
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart OSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES LTD
Duration : Period :
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 16,38 CAD
Average target price 21,68 CAD
Spread / Average Target 32,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sandeep Singh President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Frédéric Ruel Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
Sean E. O. Roosen Executive Chairman
Pierre Labbé Independent Director
Charles E. Page Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES LTD5.81%2 253
NEWMONT CORPORATION-33.38%34 726
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-18.34%27 561
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-18.93%20 752
POLYUS-35.94%18 594
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-11.42%16 205