SENIOR-QUALITY PORTFOLIO, LEADING GROWTH POTENTIAL

APRIL 2024

SENIOR-QUALITY PORTFOLIO, LEADING GROWTH POTENTIAL

TSX | NYSE: OR

Senior-quality precious metal portfolio

19 producing assets anchored by a 5% NSR royalty on Agnico Eagle's Canadian Malartic Complex(i)

Peer-leading organic growth profile

Attributable GEO delivery growth of ~30% based on Osisko's current 5-year outlook (2028e)

Highest concentration of assets in low-riskTier-1 mining jurisdictions(ii)

Current production and development project pipeline

Strong balance sheet & disciplined capital allocation strategy

+C$600 million in available liquidity as of December 31, 2023 - between cash and undrawn revolving credit facility (incl. C$200 million accordion)

Note: Market capitalization, dividend, and P/NAV as at market close on April 1, 2024

+185

royalties, streams

and offtakes

C$4.2B

market cap

82-92k

2024 GEO Delivery

Guidance

C$187M

2023 cash flows from

operations

97%

cash margin

business1

1.07%

dividend yield

78%

GEOs from 'Tier 1'

Mining Jurisdictions(ii)

(2023)

1.32x

Consensus P/NAV2

  1. Canadian Malartic Open Pits 5.0% NSR Royalty; Canadian Malartic Odyssey Underground Blended 4.61% NSR Royalty
  2. vs. precious metals royalty & streaming peers; 'Tier-1' mining jurisdictions defined as: Canada, USA, Australia

CORE BENEFITS OF THE ROYALTY & STREAMING BUSINESS MODEL

ROYALTY & STREAMING MODEL

KEY BENEFITS

Highly efficient and scalable business model

Significant asset and cash-flow diversification

No direct capital, operating or exploration cost exposure

Insulated from inflationary cost pressures

Optionality to exploration success, mine life extensions and expansions

High margins provide sustainable cash-flow generation and shareholder returns throughout the commodity cycle

Leverage to precious metals prices

COMMITTED TO SUSTAINABILITY

OSISKO'S ESG STRATEGY COMMITS TO UPHOLD SUSTAINABLE

Five Key Components

BUSINESS PRACTICES AND GROW RESPONSIBLY

Underpinning ESG Strategy:

DUE DILIGENCE

CLIMATE CHANGE

SOCIAL

HEALTH & SAFETY

DIVERSITY, EQUITY &

CONTRIBUTIONS

INCLUSION

Conduct extensive due

Conduct business in a

Support the communities

Encourage the health,

Foster an environment

diligence on investments

way that protects the

that host our offices and

safety, and well-being of

that prioritizes diversity,

to ensure adherence to

environment and, where

partner assets

all our employees

equity and inclusion

responsible mining

possible, help our mining

practices

partners achieve climate-

related goals

UN Global Compact

World Gold Council

Sustainability Report

Sustainability Report

Rated "A" by MSCI

Ranked 6/117 within

Participant

Member

Guided by GRI

Guided by SASB

Precious Metals Industry

RECENT MATERIAL ACCOMPLISHMENTS & VALUE DRIVERS

PERFORMANCE

22,259 GEOs earned in Q1/24 at a record cash margin of 97.0%1

(94% in Q3 2023)

BUSINESS

SIMPLIFICATION

Executing on re-alignment towards being a "pure-play" royalty & streaming company (recent sale of OSK position)

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

CLOSING OF THE

GIBRALTAR Ag STREAM

NAMDINI NSR

CSA Ag/Cu STREAMS

AMENDMENTS

ROYALTY

US$150M invested for

Increased the effective

1.0% Au NSR royalty

100% Ag stream (Feb

stream percentage by 12.5%

acquired from

2023-) and 3.0-4.875%

to 87.5% + step-down

Savannah Mining

Cu stream (June 2024-)

delivery threshold was

Limited for US$35M

US$40M invested in

extended resulting in an

(excl. applicable

MTAL equity

additional ~1.5Moz silver

taxes & levies)

+C$290 MILLION OF CAPITAL DEPLOYED IN 2023

GROWTH

2028e outlook represents

~30% growth over 2024e

guidance range

SHAREHOLDER

RETURNS

Q4 2023 dividend declared

of $0.06 per common

share

A HIGH-QUALITY PORTFOLIO

PRODUCING ASSETS

INTEREST

OPERATING PARTNERS

1

CANADIAN MALARTIC

5% NSR

AGNICO EAGLE

3

2

MANTOS BLANCOS

100% Ag Stream

CAPSTONE COPPER

3

EAGLE

5% NSR

VICTORIA GOLD

7

4

CSA

100% Ag & 3-4.875% Cu Streams

METALS ACQUISITION LIMITED

8

5

5

3

5

ÉLÉONORE

2.2-3.5% NSR

NEWMONT

9

139

6

SASA

100% Ag Stream

CENTRAL ASIA METALS

6

11

14

7

SEABEE

3% NSR

SSR MINING

19

8

GIBRALTAR

87.5% Ag Stream

TASEKO MINES

1

10

9

ISLAND GOLD

1.38-3% NSR

ALAMOS GOLD

12

10

PAN

4% NSR

CALIBRE MINING

18

11

LAMAQUE

1% NSR

ELDORADO GOLD

17

7

12

PARRAL

2.4% Au & Ag Streams

GOGOLD RESOURCES

13

DOLPHIN TUNGSTEN

1.5% GRR

GROUP 6 METALS

14

BALD MOUNTAIN

1-4% GSR

KINROSS GOLD

15

FRUTA DEL NORTE

0.1% NSR

LUNDIN GOLD

15

19

16

BRAUNA

1% GRR

LIPARI MINERAÇÃO

16

17

SANTANA

3% NSR

MINERA ALAMOS

Total Assets

18

ERMITAÑO

2% NSR

FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER

2

16

19

MACASSA TH

1% NSR

AGNICO EAGLE

4

Assets undergoing expansion, extension or ramp-up

Producing Asset

13

PRECIOUS METALS FOCUS

LOW-COST MINES3

BEST-IN-CLASS PARTNERS

Q1 2024 GEOs BY COMMODITY

NPV BY CASH COST QUARTILE

PRODUCTION, DEVELOPMENT & EXPLORATION

<0.1%

3%

19%

97%

81%

PRECIOUS METALS

DIAMONDS

OTHER

<50TH PERCENTILE

>50TH PERCENTILE

HIGHEST EXPOSURE TO TIER 1 MINING JURISDICTIONS(i) vs. PEERS

100%

90%

80%

70%

60%

%

50%

NAV

40%

30%

20%

10%

0%

OR

TFPM

RGLD

FNV

WPM

SAND

Canada

USA

Australia

Latin America (Incl. Mexico & Caribbean)

Europe

Africa

Asia

Tier-1 Jurisdictions

Data Source: Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets Precious Metals Research, January 2024
(i) Canada, USA, Australia

(i) Canada, USA, Australia

CANADIAN MALARTIC COMPLEX

Flagship royalty on Canada's 2nd largest operating gold mine

Average of ~580koz Au produced annually over2023-2028 from Barnat Pit and Odyssey Underground4

Underground steady state production plan of 500-600koz of gold per year starting in 2028 once shaft access is complete4

Studying potential to accelerate first production from East Gouldie into 20265

Current Odyssey mine plan from 2023 Internal Study extends to 2042 and only includes approximately 57% of the existing resource ounces6

Complex expected to have ~40ktpd of excess mill capacity starting in 20286:

  • Regional synergies currently being studied (Upper Beaver, Wasamac etc.); initial results expected by mid-20245
  • Potential for 2nd underground shaft at Odyssey Underground currently in concept phase7

Open Pit, East Gouldie, Odyssey South & western half of East Malartic -

5.0% NSR Royalty

+ Odyssey North and eastern half of East Malartic - 3.0% NSR Royalty

+ Any ore processed from outside CM property - $0.40/t Mill Royalty

Source: Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (February 2024)

Quebec, Canada | Agnico Eagle Mines Limited

MANTOS BLANCOS

100% Silver Stream(i)

Antofagasta, Chile | Capstone Copper Corp.

Phase I expansion (MBCDP) commercial production achieved in December 20227

  • Processing rate increased to 7.3 Mtpa (from 4.2 Mtpa) & mine life extended to 20387

Phase I steady-state throughput of 20ktpd expected in H2 2024 with the installation of additional infrastructure in Q2 20247

  • Various plant and process bottlenecks worked through in 2023

Annual silver production expected to average ~1.3Moz over the first five years of Phase I7

Feasibility study for Phase II Expansion anticipated in 2025 to potentially further increase metal production7

The selected final pit was divided into operational phases, resulting in a total of eight phases to define the life-of-mine from 2020 (LOM 2020)8

Mine phases for the LOM 2020 plan added a total mineral inventory of 123 Mt of sulphides (minimum 0.22% Cu cut-off grade), 31 Mt of oxides and a total rock tonnage of 773 Mt.

Source: Capstone Copper Corp. (November 2021)

  1. Osisko's silver stream is on a 2-month lag; Osisko, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Osisko Bermuda Limited, owns a

100% silver stream on Mantos Blancos. Under the stream agreement, Osisko Bermuda will purchase 100% of payable

silver produced at Mantos Blancos until 19.3 Moz have been delivered and 40% of payable silver thereafter for the

remaining LOM.

