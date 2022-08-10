Osisko Gold Royalties : Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three and six months ended - Form 6-K

(tabular amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)
June 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
Notes
$
$
Assets
Current assets
Cash
5
449,283
115,698
Amounts receivable
27,736
14,691
Inventories
6
26,361
18,596
Other assets
6,698
3,941
510,078
152,926
Non-current assets
Investments in associates
7
126,523
125,354
Other investments
8
113,302
169,010
Royalty, stream and other interests
9
1,148,482
1,154,801
Mining interests and plant and equipment
4, 10
836,706
635,655
Exploration and evaluation
42,758
3,635
Goodwill
111,204
111,204
Other assets
34,381
18,037
2,923,434
2,370,622
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
33,341
30,049
Dividends payable
10,177
9,157
Provisions and other liabilities
11
12,663
12,179
Current portion of long-term debt
12
300,600
294,891
356,781
346,276
Non-current liabilities
Provisions and other liabilities
11
89,855
60,334
Long-term debt
12
4,636
115,544
Deferred income taxes
96,417
68,407
547,689
590,561
Equity
Share capital
2,085,642
1,783,689
Warrants
-
18,072
Contributed surplus
59,383
42,525
Equity component of convertible debentures
14,510
14,510
Accumulated other comprehensive income
28,010
58,851
Deficit
(305,499
)
(283,042
)
Equity attributable to Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd's shareholders
1,882,046
1,634,605
Non-controlling interests
493,699
145,456
Total equity
2,375,745
1,780,061
2,923,434
2,370,622
The notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
2
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited)
(tabular amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Notes
$
$
$
$
(Note 3)
(Note 3)
Revenues
15
63,959
57,941
123,357
124,864
Cost of sales
15
(15,318
)
(10,791
)
(26,480
)
(31,188
)
Depletion and amortization
(12,050
)
(11,437
)
(24,076
)
(23,364
)
Gross profit
36,591
35,713
72,801
70,312
Other operating expenses
General and administrative
(14,875
)
(9,171
)
(27,519
)
(19,077
)
Business development
(1,260
)
(1,118
)
(2,681
)
(2,105
)
Exploration and evaluation
(144
)
(843
)
(264
)
(1,180
)
Mining operating expenses
(20,602
)
-
(35,848
)
-
Impairments - royalty, stream and other interests
-
-
-
(2,288
)
Impairments - mining exploration, evaluation and development
-
(40,479
)
-
(40,479
)
Operating (loss) income
(290
)
(15,898
)
6,489
5,183
Interest income
2,292
1,348
3,483
2,658
Finance costs
(7,310
)
(5,884
)
(13,683
)
(12,027
)
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
9,405
(406
)
10,592
(1,535
)
Share of (loss) income of associates
(1,219
)
(1,861
)
1,054
(1,893
)
Other gains (losses), net
15
23,884
1,629
18,660
(281
)
Earnings (loss) before income taxes
26,762
(21,072
)
26,595
(7,895
)
Income tax expense
(10,190
)
(3,991
)
(15,552
)
(7,405
)
Net earnings (loss)
16,572
(25,063
)
11,043
(15,300
)
Net earnings (loss) attributable to:
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd's shareholders
17,159
(14,759
)
17,485
(4,165
)
Non-controlling interests
(587
)
(10,304
)
(6,442
)
(11,135
)
Net earnings (loss) per share
16
Basic and diluted
0.09
(0.09
)
0.10
(0.02
)
The notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
3
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited)
(tabular amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
$
$
$
$
Net earnings (loss)
16,572
(25,063
)
11,043
(15,300
)
Other comprehensive income (loss)
Items that will not be reclassified to the consolidated statement of income (loss)
Changes in fair value of financial assets at fair value through comprehensive income
(15,508
)
(1,384
)
(31,277
)
(900
)
Income tax effect
1,460
138
3,523
2,843
Items that may be reclassified to the consolidated statement of income (loss)
Cumulative translation adjustments
17,992
(7,294
)
11,186
(14,345
)
Deemed disposal of an investment in an associate
Reclassification to the statements of income (loss) of the other comprehensive income, net of income tax
(294
)
-
(294
)
-
Other comprehensive income (loss)
3,650
(8,540
)
(16,862
)
(12,402
)
Comprehensive income (loss)
20,222
(33,603
)
(5,819
)
(27,702
)
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd's shareholders
21,404
(22,677
)
1,307
(15,982
)
Non-controlling interests
(1,182
)
(10,926
)
(7,126
)
(11,720
)
The notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
4
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited)
(tabular amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
Notes
2022
2021
2022
2021
$
$
$
$
Operating activities
Net earnings (loss)
16,572
(25,063
)
11,043
(15,300
)
Adjustments for:
Share-based compensation
2,525
2,090
6,156
5,390
Depletion and amortization
15,983
11,794
31,000
24,055
Impairment of assets
384
40,479
904
44,879
Finance costs
2,570
1,716
4,715
3,555
Share of loss of associates
1,219
1,861
(1,054
)
1,893
Net gain on acquisition of investments
-
(211
)
(48
)
(649
)
Change in fair value of financial assets and liabilities at fair value through profit and loss
(12,106
)
1,777
(3,930
)
3,685
Net gain on dilution of investments
(1,544
)
-
(3,604
)
(1,391
)
Gain in deemed disposal of associate
(11,854
)
-
(11,854
)
-
Foreign exchange (gain) loss
(9,156
)
622
(10,556
)
1,395
Flow-through shares premium income
(573
)
(2,798
)
(914
)
(3,268
)
Deferred income tax expense
9,735
3,483
14,863
6,833
Other
2,202
(432
)
1,859
493
Net cash flows provided by operating activities
before changes in non-cash working capital items
15,957
35,318
38,580
71,570
Changes in non-cash working capital items
17
(16,181
)
(4,401
)
(15,194
)
(19,329
)
Net cash flows (used in) provided by operating activities
(224
)
30,917
23,386
52,241
Investing activities
Acquisition of Tintic, net of cash acquired
4
(62,189
)
-
(62,189
)
-
Acquisition of investments
(384
)
(4,026
)
(11,118
)
(13,837
)
Proceeds on disposal of investments
3,186
8,338
24,241
28,109
Acquisition of royalty and stream interests
-
(39,085
)
(9,290
)
(42,877
)
Mining assets and plant and equipment
(20,973
)
(53,839
)
(34,007
)
(89,651
)
Exploration and evaluation expenses, net
(681
)
(1,028
)
(686
)
(1,163
)
Reclamation deposits, net
(13,371
)
-
(13,371
)
-
Other
(774
)
(201
)
(1,038
)
(201
)
Net cash flows used in investing activities
(95,186
)
(89,841
)
(107,458
)
(119,620
)
Financing activities
Bought deal equity financing
-
-
311,962
-
Share issue costs
(1,125
)
-
(13,941
)
-
Increase in long-term debt
3,666
-
7,536
50,000
Repayment of long-term debt
(115,095
)
-
(115,700
)
(50,000
)
Investments from minority shareholders
213,153
-
255,543
38,841
Share issue expenses from investments from minority shareholders
(5,108
)
-
(7,238
)
(2,581
)
Exercise of share options and shares issued under the share purchase plan
312
8,129
934
13,107
Normal course issuer bid purchase of common shares
-
-
(4,879
)
(4,464
)
Dividends paid
(9,755
)
(7,914
)
(18,478
)
(15,696
)
Capital payments on lease liabilities
(1,060
)
(1,928
)
(6,332
)
(2,780
)
Withholding taxes on settlement of restricted and deferred share units
(1,800
)
(3,544
)
(2,224
)
(3,582
)
Other
1,332
(3
)
2
(3
)
Net cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities
84,520
(5,260
)
407,185
22,842
(Decrease) increase in cash before effects of exchange rate changes on cash
(10,890
)
(64,184
)
323,113
(44,537
)
Effects of exchange rate changes on cash
10,723
(1,483
)
10,472
(3,024
)
(Decrease) increase in cash
(167
)
(65,667
)
333,585
(47,561
)
Cash - beginning of period
449,450
320,630
115,698
302,524
Cash - end of period
449,283
254,963
449,283
254,963
Additional information on the consolidated statements of cash flows is presented in Note 17.
The notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
5
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
For the six months ended June 30, 2022
(tabular amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)
Equity attributed to Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd's shareholders
Number of
Equity
Accumulated
common
Warrants
component of
other
Non-
shares
Share
Contributed
convertible
comprehensive
controlling
Notes
outstanding
capital
surplus
debentures
income(i)
Deficit
Total
interests
Total
($)
($)
($)
($)
($)
($)
($)
($)
($)
Balance - January 1, 2022
166,493,597
1,783,689
18,072
42,525
14,510
58,851
(283,042
)
1,634,605
145,456
1,780,061
Net earnings (loss)
-
-
-
-
-
-
17,485
17,485
(6,442
)
11,043
Other comprehensive loss
-
-
-
-
-
(16,178
)
-
(16,178
)
(684
)
(16,862
)
Comprehensive (loss) income
-
-
-
-
-
(16,178
)
17,485
1,307
(7,126
)
(5,819
)
Bought deal financing
13
18,600,000
311,962
-
-
-
-
-
311,962
-
311,962
Share issue costs, net of income taxes of $3.7 million
13
-
(10,247
)
-
-
-
-
-
(10,247
)
-
(10,247
)
Net investments from minority shareholders
13
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
210,303
210,303
Acquisition of Tintic by Osisko Development
4
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
109,657
109,657
Effect of changes in ownership of a subsidiary on non-
controlling interest
-
-
-
-
-
-
(32,879
)
(32,879
)
32,879
-
Dividends declared
13
-
-
-
-
-
-
(20,344
)
(20,344
)
-
(20,344
)
Shares issued - Dividends reinvestment plan
13
54,344
846
-
-
-
-
-
846
-
846
Shares issued - Employee share purchase plan
9,561
152
-
-
-
-
-
152
-
152
Share options - Share-based compensation
-
-
-
1,266
-
-
-
1,266
1,457
2,723
Share options exercised
57,811
1,046
-
(206
)
-
-
-
840
-
840
Restricted share units to be settled in common shares:
Share-based compensation
-
-
-
1,336
-
-
-
1,336
440
1,776
Settlement
135,789
1,523
-
(3,084
)
-
-
(227
)
(1,788
)
270
(1,518
)
Income tax impact
-
-
-
(316
)
-
-
-
(316
)
-
(316
)
Deferred share units to be settled in common shares:
Share-based compensation
-
-
-
468
-
-
-
468
268
736
Settlement
29,975
395
-
(407
)
-
-
-
(12
)
95
83
Income tax impact
-
-
-
(271
)
-
-
-
(271
)
-
(271
)
Normal course issuer bid purchase of common shares
13
(347,492
)
(3,724
)
-
-
-
-
(1,155
)
(4,879
)
-
(4,879
)
Warrants expired unexercised
13
-
-
(18,072
)
18,072
-
-
-
-
-
-
Transfer of realized gain on financial assets at fair
value through other comprehensive income, net of
income taxes
-
-
-
-
-
(14,663
)
14,663
-
-
-
Balance - June 30, 2022
185,033,585
2,085,642
-
59,383
14,510
28,010
(305,499
)
1,882,046
493,699
2,375,745
(i) As at June 30, 2022, accumulated other comprehensive income comprises items that will not be recycled to the consolidated statement of income (loss) amounting to ($8.3) million and items that may be recycled to the consolidated statement of income (loss) amounting to $36.3 million.
The notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
6
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
For the six months ended June 30, 2021
(Unaudited)
(tabular amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)
Equity attributed to Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd's shareholders
Number of
Equity
Accumulated
common
Warrants
component of
other
Non-
shares
Share
Contributed
convertible
comprehensive
controlling
outstanding
capital
surplus
debentures
income(i)
Deficit
Total
interests
Total
($)
($)
($)
($)
($)
($)
($)
($)
($)
Balance - January 1, 2021
166,647,932
1,776,629
18,072
41,570
17,601
48,951
(174,458
)
1,728,365
112,667
1,841,032
Net loss
-
-
-
-
-
-
(4,165
)
(4,165
)
(11,135
)
(15,300
)
Other comprehensive (loss)income
-
-
-
-
-
(11,817
)
-
(11,817
)
(585
)
(12,402
)
Comprehensive (loss) income
-
-
-
-
-
(11,817
)
(4,165
)
(15,982
)
(11,720
)
(27,702
)
Net investments from minority shareholders
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
29,532
29,532
Effect of changes in ownership of a subsidiary on non-
controlling interest
-
-
-
-
-
-
(37,816
)
(37,816
)
37,816
-
Dividends declared
-
-
-
-
-
-
(16,768
)
(16,768
)
-
(16,768
)
Shares issued - Dividends reinvestment plan
68,181
1,026
-
-
-
-
-
1,026
-
1,026
Shares issued - Employee share purchase plan
11,324
170
-
-
-
-
-
170
-
170
Share options - Share-based compensation
-
-
-
1,997
-
-
-
1,997
788
2,785
Share options exercised
940,282
16,442
-
(3,447
)
-
-
-
12,995
-
12,995
Restricted share units to be settled in common shares:
Share-based compensation
-
-
-
1,550
-
-
-
1,550
216
1,766
Settlement
208,437
2,144
-
(4,257
)
-
-
(508
)
(2,621
)
-
(2,621
)
Income tax impact
-
-
-
(56
)
-
-
-
(56
)
-
(56
)
Deferred share units to be settled in common shares:
Share-based compensation
-
-
-
636
-
-
-
636
536
1,172
Settlement
30,849
625
-
(1,349
)
-
-
(237
)
(961
)
-
(961
)
Income tax impact
-
-
-
24
-
-
-
24
-
24
Normal course issuer bid purchase of common shares
(347,400
)
(3,690
)
-
-
-
-
(774
)
(4,464
)
-
(4,464
)
Deemed issuance of Osisko shares
364,731
4,300
-
-
-
-
-
4,300
-
4,300
Equity component of convertible debenture
-
-
-
3,091
(3,091
)
-
-
-
-
-
Transfer of realized loss on financial assets at fair
value through other comprehensive income, net of
income taxes
-
-
-
-
-
12,554
(12,554
)
-
-
-
Balance - June 30, 2021(ii)
167,924,336
1,797,646
18,072
39,759
14,510
49,688
(247,280
)
1,672,395
169,835
1,842,230
(i) As at June 30, 2021, accumulated other comprehensive income comprises items that will not be recycled to the consolidated statement of income (loss) amounting to $35.9 million and items that may be recycled to the consolidated statement of income (loss) amounting to $13.8 million.
(ii) As at June 30, 2021, there are 168,077,014 common shares issued, of which 152,678 are deemed to have been repurchased given that one of the Company's associates owns some of the Company's common shares.
The notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
7
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited)
(tabular amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)
1.Nature of activities
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd and its subsidiaries (together, "Osisko" or the "Company") are engaged in the business of acquiring and managing precious metal and other high-quality royalties, streams and similar interests in Canada and worldwide, except for Osisko Development Corp. and its subsidiaries ("Osisko Development"), which are engaged in the exploration, evaluation and development of mining projects. Osisko is a public company traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange, and the New York Stock Exchange constituted under the Business Corporations Act (Québec) and domiciled in the Province of Québec, Canada. The address of its registered office is 1100, avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal, Suite 300, Montréal, Québec. The Company owns a portfolio of royalties, streams, offtakes, options on royalty/stream financings and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The Company's cornerstone asset is a 5% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine, located in Canada.
On June 30, 2022, Osisko held an interest of 44.1% (compared to 75.1% as at December 31, 2021) in Osisko Development Corp. ("Osisko Development"). Considering the interest held and other facts and circumstances, the results, assets, liabilities, results of operations and cash flows of the Company consolidate the activities of Osisko Development and its subsidiaries. Osisko Development's main asset is the Cariboo gold project in Canada.
2.Basis of presentation
These unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") applicable to the preparation of interim financial statements, including IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting. The condensed interim consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Company's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, which have been prepared in accordance with IFRS as issued by the IASB. The accounting policies, methods of computation and presentation applied in these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements are consistent with those of the previous financial year, except for the adoption of the amendments to IAS 16 (Note 3). The Board of Directors approved the interim condensed consolidated financial statements on August 9, 2022.
Uncertainty due to COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the global economy and commodity and financial markets. The full extent and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is unknown at this time and its adverse effects may continue for an extended and unknown period of time, particularly as variant strains of the virus are identified. The impact of the pandemic to date has included volatility in financial markets, a slowdown in economic activity, supply chain and labour issues, and volatility in commodity prices (including gold and silver). Furthermore, as efforts have been undertaken to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the operation and development of mining projects have been impacted. Many mining projects, including a number of the properties in which Osisko holds a royalty, stream or other interest have been impacted by the pandemic resulting in the temporary suspension of operations, and other mitigation measures that impacted production. If the operation or development of one or more of the properties in which Osisko holds a royalty, stream or other interest and from which it receives or expects to receive significant revenue is suspended as a result of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic or future pandemics or other public health emergencies, it may have a material adverse impact on Osisko's profitability, results of operations, financial condition and the trading price of Osisko's securities. The extent of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operational and financial performance will depend on future developments, including a widely available vaccine, the duration and severity of the pandemic and related restrictions, all of which continue to be uncertain and cannot be predicted.
8
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited)
(tabular amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)
3.New accounting standard
Amendments to IAS 16 Property, plant and equipment
The IASB has made amendments to IAS 16 Property, plant and equipment, which is effective for financial years beginning on or after January 1, 2022. Proceeds from selling items before the related item of property, plant and equipment is available for use should be recognized in profit or loss, together with the costs of producing those items. Companies therefore need to distinguish between the costs associated with producing and selling items before the item of property, plant and equipment (pre-production revenue) is available for use and the costs associated with making the item of property, plant and equipment available for its intended use. For the sale of items that are not part of a company's ordinary activities, the amendments require to separately disclose the sales proceeds and related production cost recognized in profit or loss and specify the line items in which such proceeds and costs are included in the statement of comprehensive income (loss). An entity applies the amendments retrospectively only to items of property, plant and equipment that are brought to the location and condition necessary for them to be capable of operating in the manner intended by management on or after the beginning of the earliest period presented in the financial statements in which the entity first applies the amendments.
The Company has adopted the amendments of IAS 16 on January 1, 2022 and has applied them retroactively. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, additional revenues and cost of sales of $0.7 million were recognized on the statement of income (loss). Prior to the adoption of these amendments, these revenues were recognized as a reduction of mining interests and plant and equipment.
4.Acquisition of Tintic by Osisko Development
On May 27, 2022, Osisko Development completed its previously announced acquisition of Tintic Consolidated Metals LLC ("Tintic"), which owns the producing Trixie test mine, as well as mineral claims covering more than 17,000 acres (including over 14,200 acres of which are patented) in Central Utah's historic Tintic Mining District (the "Tintic Transaction").
Under the terms of the Tintic Transaction, Osisko Development funded the acquisition through:
(i)the issuance of 12,049,449 common shares of Osisko Development;
(ii)aggregate cash payments of approximately US$58.7 million ($74.7 million);
(iii)the issuance of an aggregate of 2% NSR royalty, with a 50% buyback right in favour of Osisko Development exercisable within five years;
(iv)US$12.5 million in deferred payments ($15.9 million); and
(v)the granting of certain other contingent payments, rights and obligations.
Transaction costs related to the acquisition were expensed under general and administrative expenses and amounted to approximately $4.7 million. The total consideration paid amounted to approximately US$156.6 million ($199.5 million).
In accordance with IFRS 3, Business Combinations, a business combination is a transaction in which an acquirer obtains control of a business which is defined as an integrated set of activities and assets that is capable of being conducted and managed to provide a return to investors. For an integrated set of activities and assets to be considered a business, the set needs to contain inputs, and processes. The acquisition of Tintic meets the definition of a business combination as Tintic generates revenues and has processes. Consequently, the transaction has been recorded as a business combination.
As of the reporting date, the Company has not completed the purchase price allocation over the identifiable net assets of Tintic. Information to confirm the fair value of certain assets, mainly the mining interests and plant and equipment, the exploration and evaluation assets, the fair value of certain liabilities and the deferred income tax liability, are still to be obtained or confirmed.
9
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited)
(tabular amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)
4.Acquisition of Tintic by Osisko Development(continued)
The table below presents the preliminary purchase price allocation based on the best available information to the Company to date:
Consideration paid
$
Issuance of 12,049,449 common shares of Osisko Development
109,656
Cash
63,881
Convertible instruments(i)
10,827
Fair value of deferred consideration of US$12.5 million ($15.9 million)
13,414
Fair value of other contingent payments, rights and obligations
1,695
199,473
Net assets acquired
$
Current assets
2,705
Mining assets and plant and equipment
182,229
Exploration and evaluation
38,508
Other non-current assets
1,735
Current liabilities
(1,322
)
Non-current liabilities
(4,925
)
Deferred income tax liability
(19,457
)
199,473
(i)Represent the convertible instruments amounting to US$8.5 million ($10.8 million) issued to the sellers prior to the closing of the Tintic Transaction (Note 8), which were part of the acquisition price.
For the six months ended June 30, 2022, the revenues and net earnings of the acquiree included in the statement of income (loss) amounted respectively to $3.9 million and $0.5 million.
5.Cash
As at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, the consolidated cash position was as follows:
Osisko Gold Royalties(i)
Osisko Development(ii)
Total
June 30,
2022
Dec. 31,
2021
June 30,
2022
Dec. 31, 2021
June 30, 2022
Dec. 31,
2021
$
$
$
$
$
$
Cash held in Canadian dollars
51,181
40,121
58,991
13,364
110,172
53,485
Cash held in U.S. dollars
203,166
33,262
59,996
15,810
263,162
49,072
Cash held in U.S. dollars (Canadian equivalent)
261,800
42,170
77,311
20,043
339,111
62,213
Total cash
312,981
82,291
136,302
33,407
449,283
115,698
(i)Excluding Osisko Development and its subsidiaries.
(ii)Osisko Development and its subsidiaries.
10
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited)
(tabular amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)
6.Inventories
June 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
$
$
Mineralized material in stockpiles (i), (ii)
9,172
4,194
Gold-in-circuit and doré bars (i), (ii)
10,459
8,638
Refined precious metals (i), (ii)
1,962
1,113
Supplies and other (i)
4,768
4,651
26,361
18,596
(i)Inventories are held by subsidiaries of Osisko Development and are related to the Bonanza Ledge Phase II, the San Antonio and the Tintic projects.
(ii)As at June 30, 2022, the mineralized material in stockpiles, the gold-in-circuit, the doré bars and the refined precious metals inventories were mostly recorded at their net realizable value.
7.Investments in associates
Six months ended
Year ended
June 30, 2022
December 31,
2021
$
$
Balance - Beginning of period
125,354
119,219
Acquisitions
-
2,366
Exercise of warrants
-
1,437
Share of income (loss)
1,054
(3,950
)
Share of other comprehensive income
-
(1,665
)
Net gain on ownership dilution
3,604
1,847
Gain on deemed disposal (i)
11,854
-
Transfer to other investments (Note 8) (i)
(15,343
)
-
Deemed issuance of Osisko common shares held by an associate
-
6,100
Balance - End of period
126,523
125,354
(i)In 2022, the gain on deemed disposal is related to an investment in an associate that was transferred to other investments as the Company has considered that it has lost its significant influence over the investee.
11
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited)
(tabular amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)
8.Other investments
Six months ended
Year ended
June 30, 2022
December 31,
2021
$
$
Fair value through profit or loss (warrants and convertible instruments)
Balance - Beginning of period
47,981
25,063
Acquisitions
4,438
17,754
Exercise
-
(1,122
)
Change in fair value
(15,451
)
6,286
Acquisition of Tintic (Note 4)
(10,827
)
-
Foreign exchange revaluation impact
51
-
Balance - End of period
26,192
47,981
Fair value through other comprehensive income (common shares)
Balance - Beginning of period
94,231
115,590
Acquisitions
648
18,668
Exercise of warrants
-
600
Transfer from associates (Note 7)
15,343
-
Change in fair value
(31,277
)
7,303
Disposals
(21,281
)
(47,930
)
Balance - End of period
57,664
94,231
Amortized cost (notes)
Balance - Beginning of period
26,798
16,861
Acquisitions
6,083
14,961
Repayment
(2,960
)
(3,007
)
Impairments
(904
)
(2,112
)
Foreign exchange revaluation impact
429
95
Balance - End of period
29,446
26,798
Total
113,302
169,010
As at June 30, 2022, other investments comprise common shares, warrants and convertible instruments, mostly from Canadian publicly traded companies as well as loan receivables (notes) from two private companies, owning the Renard diamond mine and the Amulsar gold project (the loans related to the Amulsar gold project were written-off).
12
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited)
(tabular amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)
9.Royalty, stream and other interests
Six months ended June 30, 2022
Royalty interests
Stream interests
Offtake interests
Total
$
$
$
$
Balance - January 1
703,113
438,032
13,656
1,154,801
Acquisitions
9,290
-
-
9,290
Depletion
(13,057
)
(10,092
)
-
(23,149
)
Currency translation adjustments
2,050
5,267
223
7,540
Balance - June 30
701,396
433,207
13,879
1,148,482
Producing
Cost
632,034
523,697
-
1,155,731
Accumulated depletion and impairment
(408,733
)
(222,030
)
-
(630,763
)
Net book value - June 30
223,301
301,667
-
524,968
Development
Cost
227,282
183,607
31,630
442,519
Accumulated depletion and impairment
(731
)
(52,067
)
(26,858
)
(79,656
)
Net book value - June 30
226,551
131,540
4,772
362,863
Exploration and evaluation
Cost
252,714
-
9,107
261,821
Accumulated depletion
(1,170
)
-
-
(1,170
)
Net book value - June 30
251,544
-
9,107
260,651
Total net book value - June 30
701,396
433,207
13,879
1,148,482
13
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited)
(tabular amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)
9.Royalty, stream and other interests(continued)
Main acquisition
Silver stream - CSA mine
In March 2022, Osisko Bermuda Limited ("Osisko Bermuda") entered into an agreement with Metals Acquisition Corp. ("MAC") with respect to a US$90 million silver stream (the "CSA Silver Stream") to facilitate MAC's acquisition of the producing CSA mine in New South Wales, Australia ("CSA"). MAC announced in March 2022 that it had entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares of the owner of CSA from a subsidiary of Glencore plc (the "CSA Acquisition Transaction").
Under the agreement, Osisko Bermuda would make an upfront cash payment to MAC of US$90 million (the "Silver Deposit"). The Silver Deposit would be payable in full on closing of the Silver Stream, with proceeds to be used to fund in part the purchase price payable by MAC for the CSA Acquisition Transaction. Osisko Bermuda would be entitled to receive 100% of payable silver produced from CSA for the life of the mine. Osisko Bermuda would make ongoing payments for refined silver delivered equal to 4% of the spot silver price at the time of delivery. MAC and certain of its subsidiaries, including the operating subsidiary, would provide Osisko Bermuda with corporate guarantees and other security over their assets for its obligations under the Silver Stream.
MAC would grant Osisko Bermuda a right of first refusal in respect of the sale, transfer or buy-back of any royalty, stream or similar interest in the products mined or otherwise extracted from any property owned or acquired by MAC or an affiliate between the closing date and the third anniversary of the closing date.
Closing of the Silver Stream is expected in the second half of 2022, and is subject to certain conditions precedent, including, among others, closing of the CSA Acquisition Transaction. Closing of the CSA Acquisition Transaction is subject to, among other things, MAC's closing of the financings to acquire CSA, MAC shareholder's approving the CSA Acquisition Transaction, and certain regulatory approvals. Osisko Bermuda has also agreed to subscribe for US$15 million in equity of MAC concurrently with the closing of the CSA Silver Stream.
Copper stream - CSA mine
Osisko Bermuda also provided MAC an option to draw up to an additional US$100 million in upfront proceeds through the sale of a copper stream referenced to production from CSA (the "CSA Copper Stream Option"). Should MAC utilize any portion of the CSA Copper Stream Option, upfront proceeds payable by Osisko Bermuda would be used to fund in part the purchase price payable by MAC for the CSA Acquisition Transaction. The CSA Copper Stream Option is subject to, among other things, the parties finalizing definitive terms and conditions.
14
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited)
(tabular amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)
9.Royalty, stream and other interests(continued)
Year ended December 31, 2021
Royalty interests
Stream interests
Offtake interests
Total
$
$
$
$
Balance - January 1
656,661
440,941
18,526
1,116,128
Additions
77,702
13,234
-
90,936
Conversion of an offtake into a stream
-
4,682
(4,682
)
-
Depletion
(28,958
)
(19,403
)
-
(48,361
)
Impairment
(2,288
)
-
-
(2,288
)
Translation adjustments
(4
)
(1,422
)
(188
)
(1,614
)
Balance - December 31
703,113
438,032
13,656
1,154,801
Producing
Cost
626,345
518,934
-
1,145,279
Accumulated depletion and impairment
(395,874
)
(210,884
)
-
(606,758
)
Net book value - December 31
230,471
308,050
-
538,521
Development
Cost
226,438
181,209
31,120
438,767
Accumulated depletion and impairment
(572
)
(51,227
)
(26,424
)
(78,223
)
Net book value - December 31
225,866
129,982
4,696
360,544
Exploration and evaluation
Cost
247,680
-
8,960
256,640
Accumulated depletion
(904
)
-
-
(904
)
Net book value - December 31
246,776
-
8,960
255,736
Total net book value - December 31
703,113
438,032
13,656
1,154,801
15
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited)
(tabular amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)
10.Mining interests and plant and equipment
Six months ended June 30, 2022
Year ended December 31, 2021
Mining interests
Plant and
equipment(i)
Total
Mining interests
Plant and
equipment(i)
Total
$
$
$
$
$
$
(Note 3)
(Note 3)
Net book value - Beginning of period
543,953
91,702
635,655
459,303
30,209
489,512
Acquisition of Tintic (Note 4)
169,175
13,054
182,229
-
-
-
Additions
25,939
9,230
35,169
131,908
58,192
190,100
Impairment
-
-
-
(58,417
)
-
(58,417
)
Mining exploration tax credits
(5,876
)
-
(5,876
)
(1,585
)
-
(1,585
)
Change in environmental
rehabilitation assets
(2,756
)
-
(2,756
)
19,522
-
19,522
Depreciation
(1,373
)
(6,825
)
(8,198
)
-
(7,814
)
(7,814
)
Depreciation capitalized
369
-
369
4,136
-
4,136
Share-based compensation capitalized
372
-
372
2,127
-
2,127
Transfers
-
-
-
(11,221
)
11,221
-
Disposals and others
(238
)
(5,387
)
(5,625
)
-
(213
)
(213
)
Currency translation adjustments
4,522
845
5,367
(1,820
)
107
(1,713
)
Net book value - End of period
734,087
102,619
836,706
543,953
91,702
635,655
Closing balance
Cost
793,877
119,675
913,552
602,370
105,112
707,482
Accumulated depreciation
and impairment
(59,790
)
(17,056
)
(76,846
)
(58,417
)
(13,410
)
(71,827
)
Net book value
734,087
102,619
836, 706
543,953
91,702
635,655
(i)Plant and equipment includes right-of-use assets having a net book value of $11.8 million as at June 30, 2022 ($20.3 million as at December 31, 2021).
The plant and equipment movements by category of assets for the six months ended June 30, 2022 are as follows:
Six months ended June 30, 2022
Land and
buildings
Machinery and equipment
Construction-
in-progress
Total Plant and
equipment
$
$
$
$
Net book value - Beginning of period
24,332
43,121
24,249
91,702
Acquisition of Tintic (Note 4)
7,594
5,460
-
13,054
Additions
559
7,594
1,077
9,230
Depreciation
(1,226
)
(5,599
)
-
(6,825
)
Transfers
-
5,393
(5,393
)
-
Disposals and others
(442
)
(4,945
)
-
(5,387
)
Currency translation adjustments
90
773
(18
)
845
Net book value - End of period
30,907
51,797
19,915
102,619
Closing balance
Cost
37,536
62,224
19,915
119,675
Accumulated depreciation and impairment
(6,629
)
(10,427
)
-
(17,056
)
Net book value
30,907
51,797
19,915
102,619
16
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited)
(tabular amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)
11.Provisions and other liabilities
Six months ended June 30, 2022
Year ended Dec. 31, 2021
Environmental rehabilitation(i)
Lease liabilities(ii)
Deferred
premium on
flow-through
shares
Derivative
financial
instruments(iii)
Deferred
consideration
and contingent
payments(iv)
Total
Total
$
$
$
$
$
$
$
Balance - Beginning of period
53,237
18,362
914
-
-
72,513
45,967
Acquisition of Tintic (Note 4)
5,370
325
-
-
15,109
20,804
-
New (reduction in) liabilities
270
108
-
39,841
-
40,219
34,011
Revision of estimates
(3,194
)
(1,944
)
-
-
-
(5,138
)
(1,457
)
Change in fair value
-
-
-
(18,917
)
-
(18,917
)
-
Accretion
1,218
-
-
-
-
1,218
1,192
Settlement/payments of liabilities
(1,257
)
(6,332
)
-
-
-
(7,589
)
(7,822
)
Issuance of flow-through shares
-
-
-
-
-
-
7,885
Recognition of deferred premium
on flow-through shares
-
-
(914
)
-
-
(914
)
(6,971
)
Currency translation
adjustments
315
7
-
-
-
322
(292
)
Balance - End of period
55,959
10,526
-
20,924
15,109
102,518
72,513
Current portion
6,714
2,727
-
-
3,222
12,663
12,179
Non-current portion
49,245
7,799
-
20,924
11,887
89,855
60,334
55,959
10,526
-
20,924
15,109
102,518
72,513
(i)The environmental rehabilitation provision represents the legal and contractual obligations associated with the eventual closure of Osisko Development's mining interests, plant and equipment and exploration and evaluation assets (mostly for the Cariboo property, Bonanza Ledge Phase II and San Antonio projects). As at June 30, 2022, the estimated inflation-adjusted undiscounted cash flows required to settle the environmental rehabilitation amounts to $71.0 million. The weighted average actualization rate used is 6.6% and the disbursements are expected to be made from 2022 to 2030 as per the current closure plans. Additional collateral investments of $13.4 million were made in 2022 in relation to environmental rehabilitation liabilities and are presented under other assets on the balance sheet.
(ii)The lease liabilities are mainly related to leases for office space and mining equipment.
(iii)Represents the embedded derivative included in the warrants issued by Osisko Development and exercisable in U.S. dollars (Note 13).
(iv)Represents deferred consideration and contingent payments payable by Osisko Development with regards to its acquisition of Tintic (Note 4).
12.Long-term debt
The movements in the long-term debt are as follows:
Six months ended
Year ended
June 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
($)
($)
Balance - Beginning of period
410,435
400,429
Increase in revolving credit facility
-
50,000
Repayment of revolving credit facility
(113,120
)
-
Repayment of convertible debenture
-
(50,000
)
Mining equipment financings, net
4,956
3,764
Amortization of transaction costs
1,131
2,204
Accretion expense
2,116
4,308
Foreign exchange revaluation impact
(282
)
(270
)
Balance - End of period
305,236
410,435
17
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited)
(tabular amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)
12.Long-term debt (continued)
The summary of the long-term debt is as follows:
June 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
($)
($)
Convertible debentures(i)
300,000
300,000
Revolving credit facility(ii)
-
113,389
Mining equipment financings(iii)
8,707
3,764
Long-term debt
308,707
417,153
Unamortized debt issuance costs
(1,160
)
(2,291
)
Unamortized accretion on convertible debentures
(2,311
)
(4,427
)
Long-term debt, net of issuance costs
305,236
410,435
Current portion
300,600
294,891
Non-current portion
4,636
115,544
305,236
410,435
(i)Convertible debentures
In November 2017, the Company closed a bought deal offering of convertible senior unsecured debentures (the "Debentures") in an aggregate principal amount of $300.0 million (the "Offering"). The Offering was comprised of a public offering, by way of a short form prospectus, of $184.0 million aggregate principal amount of Debentures and a private placement offering of $116.0 million aggregate principal amount of Debentures.
The Debentures bear interest at a rate of 4.0% per annum, payable semi-annually on June 30 and December 31 of each year. The Debentures are convertible at the holder's option into common shares of the Company at a conversion price equal to $22.89 per common share. The Debentures will mature on December 31, 2022 and may be redeemed by Osisko, in certain circumstances. The Debentures are listed for trading on the TSX under the symbol "OR.DB".
(ii)Revolving credit facility
An amount of $550.0 million is available under the credit facility (the "Facility"), with an additional uncommitted accordion of up to $100.0 million (for a total availability of up to $650.0 million). The Facility has a maturity date of July 30, 2025. The annual extension of the Facility and the uncommitted accordion are subject to acceptance by the lenders. The Facility is to be used for general corporate purposes and investments in the mineral industry, including the acquisition of royalty, stream and other interests. The Facility is secured by the Company's assets from the royalty, stream and other interests segment (which exclude the assets held by Osisko Development and its subsidiaries).
The Facility is subject to standby fees. Funds drawn bear interest based on the base rate, prime rate, London Inter-Bank Offer Rate ("LIBOR") or a comparable or successor rate, plus an applicable margin depending on the Company's leverage ratio. In April 2022, the amounts outstanding under the Facility ($113.1 million) were repaid and, as such, the Facility was not drawn on June 30, 2022.
The Facility includes covenants that require the Company to maintain certain financial ratios, including the Company's leverage ratios and meet certain non-financial requirements. As at June 30, 2022, all such ratios and requirements were met.
(iii)Mining equipment financings
Mining equipment financings are related to acquisitions of equipment by Osisko Development that are financed by third parties. The loans are guaranteed by the mining equipment and are payable in monthly installments over a period of 16 to 26 months.
18
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited)
(tabular amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)
13.Share capital and warrants
Shares
Authorized
Unlimited number of common shares, without par value
Unlimited number of preferred shares, issuable in series
Issued and fully paid
185,033,585 common shares
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd - Bought deal financing
On March 31, 2022, Osisko closed a bought deal financing with a syndicate of underwriters (the "Underwriters"), pursuant to which the Underwriters purchased, on a bought deal basis, an aggregate of 18,600,000 common shares of Osisko (the "Common Shares") at an offering price of US$13.45 per Common Share (the "Offering Price") for total gross proceeds to the Company of US$250.2 million ($312.0 million) (the "Offering"). Transaction fees amounted to $13.9 million ($10.2 million net of income taxes of $3.7 million), including the 4% commission fee paid to the Underwriters. The Company plans to use the net proceeds from the Offering for general corporate purposes, including funding resource royalty and stream acquisitions, the potential repayment, from time to time, of amounts drawn under the Company's revolving credit facility and other corporate development opportunities.
Osisko Development Corp. - Bought deal private placement
On March 2, 2022, Osisko Development completed its previously announced bought deal brokered private placement of an aggregate of (i) 13,732,900 ODV Subscription Receipts and (ii) 9,525,850 ODV Units (together with the ODV Subscription Receipts, the "Offered Securities") at a price of $4.45 per Offered Security, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $103.5 million (the "ODV Bought Deal Private Placement"), including the full exercise of the underwriters' option. Each ODV Unit is comprised of one common share of the company (each, an "ODV Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each, an "ODV Warrant"), with each ODV Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one additional ODV Common Share at a price of $7.60 per ODV Common Share for a period of 60 months following the date hereof. Each ODV Subscription Receipt entitled the holder thereof to receive one ODV Unit, upon the satisfaction of the Bought Deal Escrow Release Conditions, which were met in May 2022. In consideration for their services, the underwriters were paid a cash commission equal to 5% of the gross proceeds of the ODV Bought Deal Private Placement (other than in respect of subscribers on the President's List for which no commission was paid).
Osisko Development intends to use the net proceeds of the ODV Bought Deal Private Placement to advance the development of the company's mineral assets, including the Cariboo gold project, the San Antonio gold project, properties held by Tintic and for general corporate purposes.
19
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited)
(tabular amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)
13.Share capital and warrants(continued)
Shares(continued)
Osisko Development Corp. - Non-brokered private placement
On March 4, 2022, Osisko Development closed the first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "ODV Non-brokered Private Placement"), pursuant to which a total of 24,215,099 ODV Subscription Receipts were issued at a price of US$3.50 per ODV Subscription Receipt, for gross proceeds of approximately US$84.8 million ($108.1 million). On March 29, 2022, Osisko Development closed the second tranche of the ODV Non-brokered Private Placement pursuant to which an additional 9,365,689 ODV Subscription Receipts were issued at a price of US$3.50 per ODV Subscription Receipt, for additional gross proceeds of approximately US$32.8 million ($41.0 million). On April 21, 2022, Osisko Development closed the third tranche of the ODV Non-brokered Private Placement pursuant to which an additional 512,980 ODV Subscription Receipts were issued at a price of US$3.50 per ODV Subscription Receipt, for additional gross proceeds of approximately US$1.8 million ($2.2 million).
Each ODV Subscription Receipt entitled the holder thereof to receive one ODV Unit, upon the satisfaction of the Non-brokered Private Placement Escrow Release Conditions, which were met in May 2022. Each ODV Unit is comprised of one ODV Common Share and one ODV Warrant, with each ODV Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one additional ODV Common Share at a price of US$6.00 per ODV Common Share for a period of five years following the date of issue. These warrants include an embedded derivative as they are exercisable in U.S. dollars and, therefore, fail the "fixed for fixed" requirements prescribed in IAS 32 Financial Instruments: presentation. As a result, they are classified as a liability and measured at fair value. Their value was estimated at $39.8 million on the issue date using the Black-Scholes model and they are presented as a non-current liability under provision and other liabilities on the consolidated balance sheet. The liability is revalued at its estimated fair value using the Black-Scholes model at the end of each reporting period, and the variation in the fair value is recognized on the consolidated statements of income (loss) under other gains (losses), net. All securities issued under the ODV Non-brokered Private Placement are subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from the closing date.
Osisko Development Corp. - Share consolidation
In May 2022, Osisko Development completed a consolidation of its common shares, on a three for one basis (3:1).
Normal course issuer bid
In December 2021, Osisko renewed its normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") program. Under the terms of the 2022 NCIB program, Osisko may acquire up to 16,530,688 of its common shares from time to time in accordance with the normal course issuer bid procedures of the TSX. Repurchases under the 2022 NCIB program are authorized from December 12, 2021 until December 11, 2022. Daily purchases will be limited to 87,364 common shares, other than block purchase exemptions, representing 25% of the average daily trading volume of the common shares on the TSX for the six-month period ending November 30, 2021, being 349,057 Common Shares.
During the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company purchased for cancellation a total of 347,492 common shares for $4.9 million (average acquisition price per share of $14.04) under its 2022 NCIB program.
Dividends
The following table provides details on the dividends declared for the six months ended June 30, 2021:
Declaration date
Dividend per share
Record date
Payment
date
Dividend
payable
Dividend
reinvestment
plan(i)
$
$
February 24, 2022
0.055
March 31, 2022
April 14, 2022
10,167,000
7,498,987
May 12, 2022
0.055
June 30, 2022
July 15, 2022
10,177,000
7,385,458
0.110
20,344,000
(i)Number of common shares held by shareholders participating in the dividend reinvestment plan ("DRIP").
20
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited)
(tabular amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)
13.Share capital and warrants (continued)
During the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company issued respectively 24,415 and 54,344 common shares under the DRIP, at a discount rate of 3%.
As at June 30, 2022, the holders of 7,385,458 common shares had elected to participate in the DRIP, representing dividends payable of $0.4 million. Therefore, 32,462 common shares were issued on July 15, 2022 at a discount rate of 3%.
Warrants
On February 18, 2022, a total of 5,480,000 Osisko warrants that were exercisable at a price of $36.50 expired unexercised.
14.Share-based compensation
Share options
The Company and its subsidiary, Osisko Development, offer a share option plan to their respective directors, officers, management, employees and consultants.
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd
The following table summarizes information about the movement of the share options outstanding under Osisko's plan:
Six months ended June 30, 2022
Year ended December 31, 2021
Weighted
Weighted
Number of
average
Number of
average
options
exercise price
options
exercise price
$
$
Balance - Beginning of period
3,730,580
14.09
4,240,869
14.22
Granted(i)
670,000
14.27
763,700
13.27
Exercised
(57,811
)
14.53
(1,043,903
)
13.75
Forfeited / Cancelled
(27,134
)
13.47
(58,866
)
13.45
Expired
(486,619
)
18.08
(171,220
)
16.04
Balance - End of period
3,829,016
13.61
3,730,580
14.09
Options exercisable - End of period
2,156,347
13.54
1,881,416
14.78
(i)Options were granted to officers, management, employees and/or consultants.
The weighted average share price when share options were exercised during the six months ended June 30, 2022 was $15.92 ($16.04 for the year ended December 31, 2021).
21
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited)
(tabular amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)
14.Share-based compensation (continued)
Share options(continued)
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (continued)
The following table summarizes the Osisko's share options outstanding as at June 30, 2022:
Options outstanding
Options exercisable
Weighted
average
Weighted
remaining
Weighted
Exercise
average
contractual
average
price range
Number
exercise price
life (years)
Number
exercise price
$
$
$
10.58 - 12.97
1,308,879
12.70
3.0
749,880
12.71
13.10 - 14.78
2,269,064
13.76
3.2
1,242,327
13.56
15.97 - 18.07
251,073
16.99
2.3
164,140
17.15
3,829,016
13.61
3.1
2,156,347
13.54
The options, when granted, are accounted for at their fair value determined by the Black-Scholes option pricing model based on the vesting period and on the following weighted average assumptions:
Six months ended June 30, 2022
Year ended December 31, 2021
Dividend per share
1.5%
1.5%
Expected volatility
41%
40%
Risk-free interest rate
2.6%
0.7%
Expected life
47 months
46 months
Weighted average share price
$
14.27
$
13.27
Weighted average fair value of options granted
$
4.38
$
3.66
The expected volatility is estimated using Osisko's historical data from the date of grant and for a period corresponding to the expected life of the options. Share options are exercisable at the closing market price of the common shares of the Company on the day prior to their grant.
The fair value of the share options is recognized as compensation expense over the vesting period. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, the total share-based compensation related to share options granted under the Osisko's plan amounted to $0.6 million and $1.3 million, respectively ($1.0 million and $2.0 million during the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively).
22
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited)
(tabular amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)
14.Share-based compensation (continued)
Share options(continued)
Osisko Development Corp.
The following table summarizes information about the movement of the share options outstanding under Osisko Development's plan (adjusted to reflect the consolidation of the common shares of Osisko Development):
Six months ended June 30, 2022
Year ended December 31, 2021
Weighted
Weighted
Number of
average
Number of
average
options
exercise price
options
exercise price
$
$
Balance - Beginning of period
697,841
21.21
399,697
22.86
Granted(i)
901,900
6.49
335,176
19.40
Forfeited
(43,495
)
19.05
(37,032
)
22.66
Balance - End of period
1,556,246
12.74
697,841
21.21
Options exercisable - End of period
58,534
21.30
-
-
(i)Options were granted to officers, management, employees and/or consultants.
The following table summarizes the Osisko Development's share options outstanding as at June 30, 2022 (adjusted to reflect the consolidation of the common shares of Osisko Development):
Options outstanding
Options exercisable
Weighted
average
Weighted
remaining
Weighted
Exercise
average
contractual
average
price range
Number
exercise price
life (years)
Number
exercise price
$
$
$
6.49
901,900
6.49
5.0
16.20 - 16.89
114,254
16.50
4.3
-
-
21.30 - 24.30
540,092
22.38
3.7
58,534
21.30
1,556,246
12.74
4.5
58,534
21.30
23
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited)
(tabular amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)
14.Share-based compensation (continued)
Share options(continued)
Osisko Development Corp. (continued)
The options, when granted, are accounted for at their fair value determined by the Black-Scholes option pricing model based on the vesting period and on the following weighted average assumptions:
Six months ended June 30, 2022
Year ended
December 31, 2021
Dividend per share
-
-
Expected volatility
64%
66%
Risk-free interest rate
3.2%
0.9%
Expected life
48 months
45 months
Weighted average share price
$6.49
$19.40
Weighted average fair value of options granted
$3.30
$9.49
The expected volatility is estimated by benchmarking with companies having businesses similar to Osisko Development. The historical volatility of the common share price of these companies was used for benchmarking back from the date of grant and for a period corresponding to the expected life of the options.
The fair value of the share options is recognized as compensation expense over the vesting period. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, the total share-based compensation related to share options granted under the Osisko Development's plan amounted to $0.6 million and $1.5 million, respectively ($0.4 million and $0.8 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively).
24
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited)
(tabular amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)
14.Share-based compensation (continued)
Deferred and restricted share units
The Company and its subsidiary, Osisko Development, offer a DSU plan and a RSU plan, which allow DSU and RSU to be granted to directors, officers, employees and/or consultants as part of their long-term compensation package.
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd
The following table summarizes information about the DSU and RSU movements:
Six months ended June 30, 2022
Year ended December 31, 2021
DSU(i)
RSU(ii)
DSU(i)
RSU(ii)
Balance - Beginning of period
376,203
878,397
408,564
1,242,902
Granted
66,580
273,520
64,720
293,610
Reinvested dividends
2,581
6,036
5,185
15,102
Settled
(30,846
)
(226,612
)
(102,266
)
(398,173
)
Forfeited
-
(32,192
)
-
(275,044
)
Balance - End of period
414,518
899,149
376,203
878,397
Balance - Vested
347,938
-
311,010
-
(i)Unless otherwise decided by the board of directors of the Company, the DSU vest the day prior to the next annual general meeting and are payable in common shares, cash or a combination of common shares and cash, at the sole discretion of the Company, to each non-executive director when the director leaves the board or is not re-elected. The value of the payout is determined by multiplying the number of DSU expected to be settled at the payout date by the closing price of the Company's shares on the day prior to the grant date. The fair value is recognized over the vesting period. On the settlement date, one common share will be issued for each DSU, after deducting any income taxes payable on the benefit earned by the director that must be remitted by the Company to the tax authorities.
(ii)On December 31, 2019, 150,000 RSU were granted to an officer (with a value of $12.70 per RSU), which vest and are payable in equal tranches over a three-year period (1/3 per year), in common shares, cash or a combination of common shares and cash, at the sole discretion of the Company. As at June 30, 2022, 50,000 RSU have not yet vested.
The remaining RSU vest and are payable in common shares, cash or a combination of common shares and cash, at the sole discretion of the Company, three years after the grant date, one half of which depends on the achievement of certain performance measures.
The value of the payout is determined by multiplying the number of RSU expected to be vested at the payout date by the closing price of the Company's shares on the day prior to the grant date. The fair value is recognized over the vesting period and is adjusted in function of the applicable terms for the performance based components, when applicable. On the settlement date, one common share is issued for each RSU, after deducting any income taxes payable on the benefit earned by the employee that must be remitted by Osisko to the tax authorities.
The total share-based compensation related to the Osisko's DSU and RSU plans for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 amounted to $0.7 million and $1.8 million, respectively ($0.3 million and $2.2 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively).
Based on the closing price of the common shares at June 30, 2022 ($12.98), and considering a marginal income tax rate of 53.3%, the estimated amount that Osisko is expected to transfer to the tax authorities to settle the employees' tax obligations related to the vested RSU and DSU to be settled in equity amounts to $2.4 million ($2.6 million as at December 31, 2021) and to $9.1 million based on all RSU and DSU outstanding ($10.4 million as at December 31, 2021).
25
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited)
(tabular amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)
14.Share-based compensation (continued)
Deferred and restricted share units(continued)
Osisko Development Corp.
The following table summarizes information about the DSU and RSU movements (adjusted to reflect the consolidation of the common shares of Osisko Development):
Six months ended June 30, 2022
Year ended December 31, 2021
DSU(i)
RSU(ii)
DSU(i)
RSU(ii)
Balance - Beginning of period
79,781
345,377
56,873
-
Granted - Replacement RSU
-
-
-
152,816
Granted (iii)
101,750
681,000
22,908
199,649
Settled
(10,883
)
(49,118
)
-
-
Forfeited
-
(11,761
)
-
(7,088
)
Balance - End of period
170,648
965,498
79,781
345,377
Balance - Vested
68,898
-
-
-
(i)Unless otherwise decided by the board of directors of Osisko Development, the DSU vest the day prior to the next annual general meeting and are payable in common shares, cash or a combination of common shares and cash, at the sole discretion of Osisko Development, to each non-executive director when he or she leaves the board or is not re-elected. The value of the payout is determined by multiplying the number of DSU expected to be vested at the payout date by the closing price of the Osisko Development's shares on the day prior to the grant date. The fair value is recognized over the vesting period. On the settlement date, one common share will be issued for each DSU, after deducting any income taxes payable on the benefit earned by the director that must be remitted by the Osisko Development to the tax authorities.
(ii)The RSU granted vest and are payable in common shares, cash or a combination of common shares and cash, at the sole discretion of Osisko Development, three years after the grant date, one half of which depends on the achievement of certain performance measures.
The value of the payout is determined by multiplying the number of RSU expected to be vested at the payout date by the closing price of Osisko Development's shares on the day prior to the grant date. The fair value is recognized over the vesting period and is adjusted in function of the applicable terms for the performance based components, when applicable. On the settlement date, one common share is issued for each RSU, after deducting any income taxes payable on the benefit earned by the employee that must be remitted by Osisko Development to the tax authorities.
The total share-based compensation expense related to the Osisko Development's DSU and RSU plans for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 amounted to $0.8 million and $2.0 million, respectively ($0.5 million and $0.8 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively).
Based on the closing price of the common shares at June 30, 2022 ($6.19), and considering a marginal income tax rate of 53.3%, the estimated amount that Osisko Development is expected to transfer to the tax authorities to settle the employees' tax obligations related to the vested RSU and DSU to be settled in equity amounts to $0.2 million (nil as at December 31, 2021) and to $3.7 million based on all RSU and DSU outstanding ($2.8 million as at December 31, 2021).
26
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited)
(tabular amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)
15.Additional information on the consolidated statements of income (loss)
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
$
$
$
$
(Note 3)
(Note 3)
Revenues
Royalty interests (i)
34,583
36,437
69,572
71,348
Stream interests (i)
16,962
13,470
32,662
27,556
Offtake interests (i)
-
7,339
-
25,265
Mining activities (ii)
12,862
775
22,029
775
Intersegment transactions
(448
)
(80
)
(906
)
(80
)
63,959
57,941
123,357
124,864
Cost of sales(iii)
Royalty interests (i)
188
119
282
293
Stream interests (i)
3,568
2,873
6,655
5,857
Offtake interests (i)
-
7,104
-
24,343
Mining activities (ii)
12,010
775
20,449
775
Intersegment transactions
(448
)
(80
)
(906
)
(80
)
15,318
10,791
26,480
31,188
Other gains (losses), net
Change in fair value of financial assets and liabilities at fair value through profit and loss
12,106
(1,777
)
3,930
(3,685
)
Net gain on acquisition of investments(iv)
-
211
48
649
Net gain on dilution of investments in associates
1,544
-
3,604
1,391
Net gain on deemed disposal of an associate(v)
11,854
-
11,854
-
Impairment of other investments
(384
)
-
(904
)
(2,112
)
Flow-through shares premium income
573
2,798
914
3,268
Other
(1,809
)
397
(786
)
208
23,884
1,629
18,660
(281
)
(i)From the royalties, streams and other interests segment (Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd, excluding Osisko Development Corp.)
(ii)From the exploration, evaluation and development of mining projects segment (Osisko Development Corp.)
(iii)Excluding depletion and amortization.
(iv)Represents changes in the fair value of the underlying investments between the respective subscription dates and the closing dates.
(v)Refer to Note 7.
27
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited)
(tabular amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)
16.Net earnings (loss) per share
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
$
$
$
$
Net earnings (loss) attributable to Osisko
Gold Royalties Ltd's shareholders
17,159
(14,759
)
17,485
(4,165
)
Basic weighted average number of common shares outstanding (in thousands)
185,316
167,895
176,182
167,696
Dilutive effect of share options
314
-
330
-
Diluted weighted average number of
common shares
185,630
167,895
176,512
167,696
Net earnings (loss) per share attributable to
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd's shareholders
Basic and diluted
0.09
(0.09
)
0.10
(0.02
)
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, 921,073 share options and the 13,106,160 common shares underlying the convertible debentures were excluded from the computation of diluted earnings per share as their effect was anti-dilutive.
As a result of the net loss for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, all potentially dilutive common shares are deemed to be antidilutive for these periods and thus diluted net loss per share is equal to the basic net loss per share.
17.Additional information on the consolidated statements of cash flows
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
$
$
$
$
Interests received measured using the effective
rate method
1,969
417
2,164
841
Interests paid on long-term debt
6,638
7,074
7,731
8,297
Income taxes paid
455
5,453
689
6,368
Changes in non-cash working capital items
(Increase) decrease in accounts receivable
(4,612
)
315
(6,368
)
(1,974
)
Decrease (increase) in inventories
472
1,096
(5,945
)
(7,595
)
(Increase) in other current assets
(1,491
)
(2,001
)
(2,256
)
(1,189
)
(Decrease) in accounts payable and
accrued liabilities
(10,550
)
(3,811
)
(625
)
(8,571
)
(16,181
)
(4,401
)
(15,194
)
(19,329
)
28
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited)
(tabular amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)
18.Fair value of financial instruments
The following table provides information about financial assets and liabilities measured at fair value in the consolidated balance sheets and categorized by level according to the significance of the inputs used in making the measurements.
Level 1- Unadjusted quoted prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities;
Level 2- Inputs other than quoted prices included in Level 1 that are observable for the asset or
liability, either directly (that is, as prices) or indirectly (that is, derived from prices); and
Level 3- Inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market data (that is, unobservable inputs).
June 30, 2022
Level 1
Level 2
Level 3
Total
$
$
$
$
Recurring measurements
Financial assets at fair value through profitor loss(i)
Warrants on equity securities and convertible instruments
Publicly traded mining exploration and development companies
Precious metals
-
-
17,632
17,632
Other minerals
2,360
-
6,200
8,560
Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income (loss)(i)
Equity securities
Publicly traded mining exploration and development companies
Precious metals
20,812
-
-
20,812
Other minerals
36,852
-
-
36,852
60,024
-
23,832
83,856
December 31, 2021
Level 1
Level 2
Level 3
Total
$
$
$
$
Recurring measurements
Financial assets at fair value through profitor loss(i)
Warrants on equity securities and convertible instruments
Publicly traded mining exploration and development companies
Precious metals
-
-
24,327
24,327
Other minerals
13,048
-
10,607
23,655
Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income (loss)(i)
Equity securities
Publicly traded mining exploration and development companies
Precious metals
46,668
-
-
46,668
Other minerals
47,563
-
-
47,563
107,279
-
34,934
142,213
(i)On the basis of its analysis of the nature, characteristics and risks of equity securities, the Company has determined that presenting them by industry and type of investment is appropriate.
29
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited)
(tabular amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)
18.Fair value of financial instruments(continued)
During the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, there were no transfers among Level 1, Level 2 and Level 3.
The following table presents the changes in the Level 3 investments (comprised of warrants and convertible instruments) for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021:
2022
2021
$
$
Balance - January 1
34,934
25,063
Acquisitions
4,438
92
Warrants exercised
-
(1,122
)
Acquisition of Tintic (Note 4)
(10,827
)
-
Change in fair value - warrants exercised(i)
-
300
Change in fair value - warrants expired(i)
(287
)
-
Change in fair value - investments held at the end of the period(i)
(4,476
)
(3,985
)
Foreign exchange revaluation impact
50
-
Balance - June 30
23,832
20,348
(i) Recognized in the consolidated statements of income (loss) under other gains (losses), net.
The fair value of the financial instruments classified as Level 3 depends on the nature of the financial instruments.
The fair value of the warrants on equity securities and the convertible instruments of publicly traded mining exploration and development companies, classified as Level 3, is determined using directly or indirectly the Black-Scholes option pricing model or discounted cash flows. The main non-observable input used in the model is the expected volatility. An increase/decrease in the expected volatility used in the models of 10% would have resulted in an insignificant variation of the fair value of the warrants as at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021.
The fair value of the derivative financial liability, classified as Level 3, is determined using the Black-Scholes option pricing model. The main non-observable input used in the model is the expected volatility. An increase/decrease in the expected volatility used in the models of 10% would have resulted in an increase/decrease of the fair value of the derivative financial liability of approximately $4.7 million as at June 30, 2022, and a related decrease/increase in net earnings for the six months ended June 30, 2022.
Financial instruments not measured at fair value on the balance sheet
Financial instruments that are not measured at fair value on the consolidated balance sheets are represented by cash, trade receivables, amounts receivable from associates and other receivables, notes receivable, other financing facilities receivable, accounts payable and accrued liabilities and long-term debt. The fair values of cash, trade receivables, amounts receivable from associates and other receivables and accounts payable and accrued liabilities approximate their carrying values due to their short-term nature. The carrying value of the liability under the revolving credit facility approximates its fair value given that the credit spread is similar to the credit spread the Company would obtain under similar conditions at the reporting date. The fair value of the non-current notes receivable and other financing credit facilities receivable and the fair value of the deferred consideration and contingent payments approximate their carrying value as there were no significant changes in economic and risk parameters since the issuance/acquisition or assumptions of those financial instruments.
The following table presents the carrying amount and the fair value of long-term debt per level (excluding the liability under the revolving credit facility):
June 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
Fair value
Carrying
amount
Fair Value
Carrying amount
$
$
Long-term debt - Level 1
298,500
296,529
303,000
293,282
30
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited)
(tabular amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)
19.Segment disclosure
The chief operating decision-maker organizes and manages the business under two operating segments: (i) acquiring and managing precious metals and other royalties, streams and other interests, and (ii) the exploration, evaluation and development of mining projects. The assets, liabilities, revenues, expenses and cash flows of Osisko and its subsidiaries, other than Osisko Development and its subsidiaries, are attributable to the precious metals and other royalties, streams and other interests operating segment. The assets, liabilities, revenues, expenses and cash flows of Osisko Development and its subsidiaries are attributable to the exploration, evaluation and development of mining projects operating segment.
The following tables present the main assets, liabilities, revenues, expenses and cash flows per operating segment:
As at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021
Osisko Gold
Royalties(i)
Osisko Development(ii)
(Royalties, streams
and other interests)
(Mining exploration,
evaluation and
development)
Intersegment
transactions(iii)
Consolidated
$
$
$
$
Assets and liabilities
As at June 30, 2022
Cash
312,981
136,302
-
449,283
Current assets
326,783
183,523
(228
)
510,078
Investments in associates and other
investments
195,841
43,984
-
239,825
Royalty, stream and other interests
1,241,531
-
(93,049
)
1,148,482
Mining interests and plant and equipment
7,457
764,074
65,175
836,706
Exploration and evaluation assets
-
42,758
-
42,758
Goodwill
111,204
-
-
111,204
Total assets
1,884,346
1,067,190
(28,102
)
2,923,434
Total liabilities (excluding long-term debt)
96,049
174,506
(28,102
)
242,453
Long-term debt
296,529
8,707
-
305,236
As at December 31, 2021
Cash
82,291
33,407
-
115,698
Current assets
91,594
61,422
(90
)
152,926
Investments in associates and other
investments
231,884
62,480
-
294,364
Royalty, stream and other interests
1,247,489
-
(92,688
)
1,154,801
Mining interests and plant and equipment
7,991
559,332
68,332
635,655
Exploration and evaluation assets
-
3,635
-
3,635
Goodwill
111,204
-
-
111,204
Total assets
1,691,958
703,110
(24,446
)
2,370,622
Total liabilities (excluding long-term debt)
89,416
115,156
(24,446
)
180,126
Long-term debt
406,671
3,764
-
410,435
(i)Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd and its subsidiaries, excluding Osisko Development Corp. and its subsidiaries.
(ii)Osisko Development Corp. and its subsidiaries.
(iii)The adjustments are related to intersegment transactions and to royalties and streams held by Osisko Gold Royalties on assets held by Osisko Development, which are reclassified on consolidation.
31
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited)
(tabular amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)
19.Segment disclosure(continued)
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022
Osisko Gold
Royalties(i)
Osisko Development(ii)
(Royalties, streams
and other interests)
(Mining exploration,
evaluation and
development)
Intersegment
transactions(iii)
Consolidated
$
$
$
$
Revenues, expenses and cash flows
For the three months ended June 30, 2022
Revenues
51,545
12,862
(448
)
63,959
Gross profit
35,938
653
-
36,591
Operating expenses (G&A, bus. dev and exploration)
(6,200
)
(10,079
)
-
(16,279
)
Mining operating expenses
-
(20,602
)
-
(20,602
)
Impairments
-
-
-
-
Net earnings (loss)
18,059
(1,487
)
-
16,572
Cash flows from operating activities
Before working capital items
40,870
(24,913
)
-
15,957
Working capital items
(5,905
)
(10,276
)
-
(16,181
)
After working capital items
34,965
(35,189
)
-
(224
)
Cash flows from investing activities
2,573
(97,759
)
-
(95,186
)
Cash flows from financing activities
(125,705
)
210,225
-
84,520
For the six months ended June 30, 2022
Revenues
102,234
22,029
(906
)
123,357
Gross profit
72,148
653
-
72,801
Operating expenses (G&A, bus. dev and exploration)
(12,457
)
(18,007
)
-
(30,464
)
Mining operating expenses
-
(35,848
)
-
(35,848
)
Impairments
-
-
-
-
Net earnings (loss)
34,863
(23,820
)
-
11,043
Cash flows from operating activities
Before working capital items
80,762
(42,182
)
-
38,580
Working capital items
(5,290
)
(9,904
)
-
(15,194
)
After working capital items
75,472
(52,086
)
-
23,386
Cash flows from investing activities
(13,013
)
(94,445
)
-
(107,458
)
Cash flows from financing activities
159,823
247,362
-
407,185
(i)Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd and its subsidiaries, excluding Osisko Development Corp. and its subsidiaries.
(ii)Osisko Development Corp. and its subsidiaries.
(iii)The adjustments are related to intersegment transactions and to royalties and streams held by Osisko Gold Royalties on assets held by Osisko Development, which are reclassified on consolidation.
32
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited)
(tabular amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)
19.Segment disclosure(continued)
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021
Osisko Gold Royalties(i)
Osisko Development(ii)
(Royalties, streams
and other interests)
(Mining exploration,
evaluation and
development)
Intersegment
transactions(iii)
Consolidated
$
$
$
$
Revenues, expenses and cash flows
For the three months ended June 30, 2021
Revenues
57,246
775
(80
)
57,941
Gross profit
35,713
-
-
35,713
Operating expenses (G&A, bus. dev and
exploration)
(6,483
)
(4,649
)
-
(11,132
)
Mining operating expenses
-
-
-
-
Impairments
-
(40,479
)
-
(40,479
)
Net earnings (loss)
16,341
(41,404
)
-
(25,063
)
Cash flows from operating activities
Before working capital items
39,026
(3,708
)
-
35,318
Working capital items
(1,685
)
(2,716
)
-
(4,401
)
After working capital items
37,341
(6,424
)
-
30,917
Cash flows from investing activities
(42,377
)
(47,464
)
-
(89,841
)
Cash flows from financing activities
(3,542
)
(1,718
)
-
(5,260
)
For the six months ended June 30, 2021
Revenues
124,169
775
(80
)
124,864
Gross profit
70,312
-
-
70,312
Operating expenses (G&A, bus. dev and
exploration)
(12,511
)
(9,851
)
-
(22,362
)
Mining operating expenses
-
-
-
-
Impairments
(4,400
)
(40,479
)
-
(44,879
)
Net earnings (loss)
29,805
(45,105
)
-
(15,300
)
Cash flows from operating activities
Before working capital items
78,565
(1,285
)
(5,710
)
71,570
Working capital items
(4,487
)
(14,842
)
-
(19,329
)
After working capital items
74,078
(16,127
)
(5,710
)
52,241
Cash flows from investing activities
(56,158
)
(69,172
)
5,710
(119,620
)
Cash flows from financing activities
(11,053
)
33,895
-
22,842
(i)Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd and its subsidiaries, excluding Osisko Development Corp. and its subsidiaries.
(ii)Osisko Development Corp. and its subsidiaries.
(iii)The adjustments are related to intersegment transactions and to royalties and streams held by Osisko Gold Royalties on assets held by Osisko Development, which are reclassified on consolidation.
33
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited)
(tabular amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)
19.Segment disclosure (continued)
Royalty, stream and other interests - Geographic revenues
Geographic revenues from the sale of metals and diamonds received or acquired from in-kind royalties, streams and other interests are determined by the location of the mining operations giving rise to the royalty, stream or other interest. For the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, royalty, stream and other interest revenues were earned from the following jurisdictions:
North
America(i)
South
America
Australia
Africa
Europe
Total
$
$
$
$
$
$
2022
Royalties
67,378
658
61
1,475
-
69,572
Streams
17,496
9,587
739
-
4,840
32,662
Offtakes
-
-
-
-
-
-
84,874
10,245
800
1,475
4,840
102,234
2021
Royalties
68,544
503
-
2,301
-
71,348
Streams
11,284
10,616
901
-
4,755
27,556
Offtakes
25,265
-
-
-
-
25,265
105,093
11,119
901
2,301
4,755
124,169
(i)93% of North America's revenues are generated from Canada during the six months ended June 30, 2022 (73% during the six months ended June 30, 2021).
For the six months ended June 30, 2022, one royalty interest generated revenues of $39.2 million ($42.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021), which represented 38% of revenues (43% of revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2021, excluding revenues generated from the offtake interests).
For the six months ended June 30, 2022, revenues generated from precious metals and diamonds represented 84% and 14% of revenues, respectively. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, revenues generated from precious metals and diamonds represented 91% and 7% of revenues, respectively (89% and 9% excluding offtakes, respectively).
Exploration, evaluation and development of mining projects - Geographic revenues
Revenues of $21.1 million from the exploration, evaluation and development of mining projects for the six months ended June 30, 2022 were exclusively generated from North America, including $17.3 million generated from Canada (revenues of $0.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 were exclusively generated from Canada).
34
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited)
(tabular amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)
19.Segment disclosure (continued)
Royalty, stream and other interests - Geographic net assets
The following table summarizes the royalty, stream and other interests by jurisdictions, as at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, which is based on the location of the property related to the royalty, stream or other interests:
North
America(i)
South
America
Australia
Africa
Asia
Europe
Total
$
$
$
$
$
$
$
June 30, 2022
Royalties
592,897
57,001
16,564
19,719
-
15,215
701,396
Streams
180,724
173,546
-
-
28,736
50,201
433,207
Offtakes
-
-
9,106
-
4,773
-
13,879
773,621
230,547
25,670
19,719
33,509
65,416
1,148,482
December 31, 2021
Royalties
595,931
57,673
13,742
20,453
-
15,215
703,014
Streams
185,031
173,773
-
-
28,272
51,055
438,131
Offtakes
-
-
8,960
-
4,696
-
13,656
780,962
231,446
22,702
20,453
32,968
66,270
1,154,801
(i)82% of North America's net interests are located in Canada as at June 30, 2022 (82% as at December 31, 2021).
Exploration, evaluation and development of mining projects - Geographic net assets
The inventories, mining interests, plant and equipment and exploration and evaluation assets related to the exploration, evaluation and development of mining projects (excluding the intersegment transactions) are located in Canada, in the United States of America and in Mexico, and are detailed as follow as at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021:
June 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
Canada
United
States of
America
Mexico
Total
Canada
Mexico
Total
$
$
$
$
$
$
$
Assets
Inventories
15,160
1,635
9,566
26,361
13,933
4,663
18,596
Mining interests, plant and
equipment
465,475
190,353
108,246
764,074
455,849
103,483
559,332
Exploration and evaluation assets
3,641
39,117
-
42,758
3,635
-
3,635
Total assets
760,413
243,493
63,284
1,067,190
575,651
127,459
703,110
35
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited)
(tabular amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)
20.Related party transactions
During the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, interest revenues of $1.0 million and $2.0 million were recorded on notes receivable from associates, respectively ($0.8 million and $1.6 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively). As at June 30, 2022, interests receivable from associates of $5.6 million are included in amounts receivable ($4.6 million as at December 31, 2021). Loans, notes receivable, and convertible instruments from associates amounted to $45.7 million as at June 30, 2022 ($42.3 million as at December 31, 2021) and were included in other investments on the consolidated balance sheets.
21.Commitments
Mining equipment and service contracts
As of June 30, 2022, Osisko Development had purchase commitments for mining equipment and service contracts amounting to $43.8 million, including $30.0 million payable in the next twelve months.
22.Subsequent events
Dividends
On August 9, 2022, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.055 per common share payable on October 14, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 30, 2022.
Normal course issuer bid
In July 2022, the Company purchased for cancellation a total of 659,520 common shares for $8.3 million (average acquisition price per share of $12.65) under its 2022 NCIB program.
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. published this content on 10 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2022 10:07:28 UTC.