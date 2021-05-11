Osisko Gold Royalties : Management's Discussion and Analysis – Q1 2021 05/11/2021 | 05:56pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Management's Discussion and Analysis For the three months ended March 31, 2021 The following management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") of the consolidated operations and financial position of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd ("Osisko" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries for the three months ended March 31, 2021 should be read in conjunction with the Company's unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and related notes for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). Management is responsible for the preparation of the consolidated financial statements and other financial information relating to the Company included in this report. The Board of Directors is responsible for ensuring that management fulfills its responsibilities for financial reporting. In furtherance of the foregoing, the Board of Directors has appointed an Audit and Risk Committee composed of independent directors. The Audit Committee meets with management and the auditors in order to discuss results of operations and the financial condition of the Company prior to making recommendations and submitting the consolidated financial statements to the Board of Directors for its consideration and approval for issuance to shareholders. The information included in this MD&A is as of May 11, 2021, the date when the Board of Directors has approved the Company's unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2021 following the recommendation of the Audit and Risk Committee. All monetary amounts included in this report are expressed in Canadian dollars, the Company's reporting and functional currency, unless otherwise noted. Assets and liabilities of the subsidiaries that have a functional currency other than the Canadian dollar are translated into Canadian dollars at the exchange rate in effect on the consolidated balance sheet date and revenues and expenses are translated at the average exchange rate over the reporting period. This MD&A contains forward-looking statements and should be read in conjunction with the risk factors described in the "Forward-Looking Statements" section. Table of Contents Description of the Business 2 Business Model and Strategy 2 Highlights - First Quarter of 2021 2 Highlights - Subsequent to March 31, 2021 3 Summary table - Financial highlights 3 Uncertainty due to COVID-19 4 Portfolio of Royalty, Stream and Other Interests 4 Equity Investments 14 Sustainability Activities 17 Mining Exploration and Evaluation / Development Activities 18 Dividend Reinvestment Plan 20 Normal Course Issuer Bid 20 Gold Market and Currency 20 Selected Financial Information 21 Overview of Financial Results 22 Liquidity and Capital Resources 25 Cash Flows 26 Quarterly Information 28 Outlook 29 Segment Disclosure 29 Related Party Transactions 31 Contractual Obligations and Commitments 32 Off-balance Sheet Items 33 Outstanding Share Data 33 Subsequent Events to March 31, 2021 33 Risks and Uncertainties 33 Disclosure Controls and Procedures and Internal Control over Financial Reporting 33 Basis of Presentation of Consolidated Financial Statements 34 Critical Accounting Estimates and Judgements 34 Financial Instruments 35 Technical information 35 Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures 35 Forward-looking Statements 37 Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors Regarding the Use of Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Estimates 38 Corporate Information 39 Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Management's Discussion and Analysis 2021 - First Quarter Report Description of the Business Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd is engaged in the business of acquiring and managing precious metal and other high-quality royalties, streams and similar interests in Canada and worldwide. Osisko is a public company traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange constituted under the Business Corporations Act (Québec) and is domiciled in the Province of Québec, Canada. The address of its registered office is 1100, avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal, Suite 300, Montréal, Québec. The Company owns a portfolio of royalties, streams, offtakes, options on royalty/stream financings and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The Company's cornerstone asset is a 5% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine, located in Canada. On March 31, 2021, Osisko held an interest of 75.1% in Osisko Development Corp. ("Osisko Development"), a mining exploration, evaluation and development company created in the fourth quarter of 2020 through a reverse take-over transaction where Osisko transferred its mining assets and activities to Osisko Development. As a result, the assets, liabilities, results of operations and cash flows of the Company consolidate the activities of Osisko Development and its subsidiaries. Osisko Development's main asset is the Cariboo gold project in British Columbia, Canada. In this MD&A, reference to Osisko Gold Royalties is to Osisko Gold Royalties and its subsidiaries, excluding Osisko Development and its subsidiaries. Reference to Osisko Development is to Osisko Development Corp. and its susbisidaries. Business Model and Strategy Osisko is a growth-oriented and Canadian-focused precious metal royalty and streaming company that is focused on maximizing returns for its shareholders by growing its asset base, both organically and through accretive acquisitions of precious metal and other high-quality royalties, streams and similar interests, and by returning capital to its shareholders through a quarterly dividend payment. Osisko's main focus is on high quality, long-life precious metals assets located in favourable jurisdictions and operated by established mining companies, as these assets provide the best risk/return profile. The Company also evaluates and invests in opportunities in other commodities and jurisdictions. Given that a core aspect of the Company's business is the ability to compete for investment opportunities, Osisko plans to maintain a strong balance sheet and ability to deploy capital. Highlights - First Quarter of 2021 Gold equivalent ounces ("GEOs 1 ") earned of 19,960 (excluding 1,759 GEOs earned from the Renard diamond stream 2 (compared to 18,159 GEOs in Q1 2020 3 );

") earned of 19,960 (excluding 1,759 GEOs earned from the Renard diamond stream (compared to 18,159 GEOs in Q1 2020 ); Record revenues from royalties and streams of $49.0 million (compared to $37.8 million in Q1 2020);

Consolidated cash flows provided by operating activities of $21.3 million (compared to $23.8 million in Q1 2020)

Record operating cash flows generated by the royalty and stream segment 4 of $36.7 million Operating cash flows used by mining exploration and development segment 5 of $15.4 million

Net earnings attributable to Osisko's shareholders of $10.6 million, $0.06 per basic share (compared to a net loss of $13.3 million, $0.09 per basic share in Q1 2020)

Adjusted earnings 6 of $18.4 million, $0.11 per basic share 6 (compared to $7.5 million, $0.05 per basic share in Q1 2020);

of $18.4 million, $0.11 per basic share (compared to $7.5 million, $0.05 per basic share in Q1 2020); Adjusted earnings 6 from the royalty and stream segment of $23.4 million, $0.14 per basic share 6 Adjusted loss 6 from the mining exploration and development segment of $5.0 million, $0.03 per basic share 6

In February 2021, Osisko repaid a $50.0 million convertible debenture and drew its credit facility by the same amount, thereby reducing the interest rate payable by approximately 1.5% per annum;

In February 2021, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited ("Agnico Eagle") and Yamana Gold Inc. ("Yamana") announced a positive construction decision for the Odyssey underground mine project. The preliminary economic study shows a total of 7.29 million ounces of resources (6.18 million tonnes at 2.07 g/t Au indicated resources and 75.9 million tonnes at 2.82 g/t Au inferred resources). Underground mine production is planned to start in 2023 and is expected to ramp up to an average of 545,400 gold ounces per year from 2029 to 2039, thereby extending the life of mine of our cornerstone asset for decades to come; GEOs are calculated on a quarterly basis and include royalties, streams and offtakes. Silver earned from royalty and stream agreements was converted to gold equivalent ounces by multiplying the silver ounces by the average silver price for the period and dividing by the average gold price for the period. Diamonds, other metals and cash royalties were converted into gold equivalent ounces by dividing the associated revenue by the average gold price for the period. Offtake agreements were converted using the financial settlement equivalent divided by the average gold price for the period. Refer to the Portfolio of Royalty, Stream and Other Interests section for average metal prices used. Osisko committed to reinvest its net proceeds from the Renard diamond stream through a bridge loan with the operator until April 2022. Three months ended March 31, 2020 or first quarter of 2020 ("Q1 2020"). The royalty and stream segment refers to the royalty, stream and other interest segment, which corresponds to the activities of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd and its subsidiaries, excluding Osisko Development. The mining exploration and development segment refers to the mining exploration, evaluation and development segment, which corresponds to the activities of Osisko Development. "Adjusted earnings (loss)" and "Adjusted earnings (loss) per basic share" are non-IFRS financial performance measures which have no standard definition under IFRS. Refer to the non-IFRS measures provided under the Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures section of this Management's Discussion and Analysis. 2 Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Management's Discussion and Analysis 2021 - First Quarter Report During the quarter, Osisko completed an initial investment and strategic partnership of $3.5 million with Carbon Streaming Corporation to promote global decarbonization and biodiversity efforts through carbon credit streaming transactions;

In January and February 2021, Osisko Development closed a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of $79.8 million (of which $73.9 million were received in 2020);

non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of $79.8 million (of which $73.9 million were received in 2020); In March 2021, Osisko Development closed a brokered private placement of flow-through shares for gross proceeds of $33.6 million;

flow-through shares for gross proceeds of $33.6 million; Over the quarter, Osisko acquired for cancellation 347,400 common shares for $4.5 million (average acquisition cost of $12.85 per share); and

Osisko has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per common share paid on April 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 31, 2021. Highlights - Subsequent to March 31, 2021 Osisko published its inaugural ESG report and announced its commitment to the United Nations Global Compact ("UN Global Compact");

In April 2021, GoGold Resources Inc. ("GoGold") and Osisko Bermuda Limited ("Osisko Bermuda"), a subsidiary of

Osisko, entered into an agreement to convert the current Parral gold and silver offtake into a life-of-mine gold and silver stream. Under the stream, Osisko Bermuda will receive, effective April 29, 2021, 2.4% of the gold and silver produced from tailings piles currently owned or acquired by GoGold, with a transfer price of 30% of the gold and silver spot prices. Osisko currently has no other offtake agreements on producing assets; and

Osisko, entered into an agreement to convert the current Parral gold and silver offtake into a life-of-mine gold and silver stream. Under the stream, Osisko Bermuda will receive, effective April 29, 2021, 2.4% of the gold and silver produced from tailings piles currently owned or acquired by GoGold, with a transfer price of 30% of the gold and silver spot prices. Osisko currently has no other offtake agreements on producing assets; and Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per common share payable on July 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 30, 2021. Summary table - Financial highlights (in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts) For the three months ended March 31, Osisko Gold Royalties (i) Osisko Development (ii) Consolidated (vii) 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 $ $ $ $ $ $ Cash (March 31, 2021 and Dec. 31, 2020) (iii) 119,650 105,097 200,980 197,427 320,630 302,524 Revenues 66,923 52,605 - - 66,923 52,605 Cash margin (iv) 46,526 35,322 - - 46,526 35,322 Gross profit 34,599 21,622 - - 34,599 21,622 Operating expenses (G&A, bus. dev and exploration) (6,029) (6,217) (5,201) (1,247) (11,230) (7,464) Net earnings (loss) 13,464 (12,993) (3,701) (325) 9,763 (13,318) Net earnings (loss) per share (v) 0.08 (0.09) (0.02) (0.00) 0.06 (0.09) Adjusted net earnings (loss) (vi) 23,439 9,778 (5,042) (2,231) 18,397 7,547 Adjusted net earnings (loss) per basic share (vi) 0.14 0.06 (0.03) (0.01) 0.11 0.05 Cash flows from operating activities (vii) 36,738 25,736 (9,704) (1,936) 21,324 23,800 Cash flows from investing activities (vii) (13,781) (23,496) (21,708) (15,152) (29,779) (38,648) Cash flows from financing activities (7,511) 48,485 35,613 11,882 28,102 60,367 Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd and its subsidiaries, excluding Osisko Development Corp. and its subsidiaries. Represents the royalties, streams and other interests segment. Osisko Development Corp. and its subsidiaries (carve-out of the mining activities of Osisko Gold Royalties prior to the reverse take-over transaction completed on November 25, 2020 and creating Osisko Development). Represents the mining exploration, evaluation and development segment. As at March 31, 2021 and December 30, 2020. Cash margin is a non-IFRS financial performance measure which has no standard definition under IFRS. It is calculated by deducting the cost of sales from the revenues. Please refer to the Overview of Financial Results section of this MD&A for a reconciliation of the cash margin per interest. Attributable to Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd's shareholders. Adjusted earnings (loss) and adjusted earnings (loss) per basic share" are non-IFRS financial performance measures which have no standard definition under IFRS. Refer to the non-IFRS measures provided under the Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures section of this

Management's Discussion and Analysis. Consolidated results are net of the intersegment transactions. Refer to the Segment Disclosure section of this MD&A. 3 Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Management's Discussion and Analysis 2021 - First Quarter Report Uncertainty due to COVID-19 The duration and full financial effect of the COVID-19 pandemic is unknown at this time, as are the measures taken by governments, companies and others to attempt to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Any estimate of the length and severity of these developments is therefore subject to significant uncertainty, and accordingly estimates of the extent to which the COVID-19 may materially and adversely affect the Company's operations, financial results and condition in future periods are also subject to significant uncertainty. Several of Osisko's operating partners announced temporary operational restrictions during the first and second quarter of 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including reduced activities and operations placed on care and maintenance. All operators have restarted their activities and have reached their pre- COVID-19 level of operations in 2020. However, in the current environment, the assumptions and judgements made by the Company are subject to greater variability than normal, which could in the future significantly affect judgments, estimates and assumptions made by management as they relate to potential impact of the COVID-19 and could lead to a material adjustment to the carrying value of the assets or liabilities affected. The impact of current uncertainty on judgments, estimates and assumptions extends, but is not limited to, the Company's valuation of its long-term assets, including the assessment for impairment and impairment reversal. Actual results may differ materially from these estimates. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company took action to protect its employees, contractors and the communities in which it operates. Portfolio of Royalty, Stream and Other Interests The following table details the GEOs earned from Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd's producing royalty, stream and other interests: Three months ended March 31, 2021 2020 Gold Canadian Malartic royalty 8,808 6,696 Éléonore royalty 1,558 1,776 Seabee royalty 590 706 Eagle Gold royalty (i) 1,664 612 Island Gold royalty 620 535 Pan royalty 385 490 Matilda stream 214 245 Lamaque royalty 445 172 Bald Mountain royalty 264 - Others 319 216 14,867 11,448 Silver Mantos Blancos stream 2,460 2,313 Sasa stream 1,171 981 Gibraltar stream 624 474 Canadian Malartic royalty 113 110 Others 203 320 4,571 4,198 Diamonds Renard stream 1,759 1,914 Others 22 21 1,781 1,935 Other metals Kwale royalty 500 571 Others - 7 500 578 Total GEOs 21,719 18,159 Total GEOs, excluding GEOs earned on the Renard stream (ii) 19,960 16,245 The Company received its first royalty from the Eagle Gold mine in October 2019. The operator declared commercial production on July 1, 2020. GEOs from the Renard diamond stream are subtracted when presenting Osisko's total attributable GEOs because cash flows from the Renard diamond stream is reinvested through a bridge loan with the operator until April 2022. 4 Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Management's Discussion and Analysis 2021 - First Quarter Report GEOs by Product Q1 2021 Q1 2020 8% 2% 11% 3% 21% 23% 69% 63% Gold Silver Gold Silver Diamonds Other Diamonds Other Average Metal Prices and Exchange Rate Three months ended March 31, 2021 2020 Gold(1) $1,794 $1,583 Silver(2) $26.26 $16.90 Exchange rate (US$/Can$)(3) 1.2626 1.3449 The London Bullion Market Association's pm price in U.S. dollars. The London Bullion Market Association's price in U.S. dollars. Bank of Canada daily rate. 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. published this content on 11 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

