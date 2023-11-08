Record quarterly revenues of $62.1 million and strong operating cash flows of $43.5 million
MONTREAL, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (the “Corporation” or “Osisko”) (OR: TSX & NYSE) today announced its consolidated financial results for the third quarter of 2023. Amounts presented are in Canadian dollars, except where otherwise noted.
Highlights – Third Quarter of 2023
- 23,292 gold equivalent ounces (“GEOs1”) earned (23,850 GEOs in Q3 2022);
- Revenues from royalties and streams of $62.1 million ($53.7 million in Q3 2022);
- Cash flows generated by operating activities2 of $43.5 million ($51.1 million in Q3 2022);
- Net loss2 of $20.0 million, $0.11 per basic share (net earnings of $28.0 million, $0.15 per basic share in Q3 2022), mostly as a result of a non-cash impairment charge and a write-off on assets related to the Renard diamond mine, together totaling $32.4 million ($26.2 million, net of income taxes);
- Adjusted earnings3 of $22.4 million, $0.12 per basic share3 (of $25.8 million, $0.14 per basic share in Q3 2022);
- Acquisition of a 3% gold net smelter return (“NSR”) royalty and 1% copper NSR royalty on the Costa Fuego copper-gold project held by Hot Chili Limited for US$15.0 million ($19.9 million);
- Patriot Battery Metals Inc. published its maiden mineral resource estimate for the CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite at its wholly-owned Corvette Property, located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Québec, on which Osisko holds a sliding scale 1.5 - 3.5% on precious metals, and 2.0% on all other products, including Lithium, on most (estimated at approximately 80% - 95% by Osisko) of the mineral resource estimate;
- Appointment of Mr. Paul Martin as Interim Chief Executive Officer; and
- Quarterly dividend of $0.06 per common share paid on October 16, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 29, 2023.
Paul Martin, Interim CEO of Osisko commented: “When factoring in the variety of challenges faced by some of our key operating partners during the third quarter, we are coming away satisfied with our overall performance. As we head into the final three months of the year, and as previously noted, we are now trending towards the lower end of our 2023 GEO guidance range. Of particular note is the Renard diamond stream, where the situation remains fluid. As such, in contrast to what was previously expected, Osisko might now actually expect a GEO contribution from the mine during the fourth quarter, however this will depend largely on rough diamond prices, and will come in materially lower than what was originally budgeted for the period. Finally, Osisko remained very active on the corporate development front both during the third quarter and after it, having first closed the Costa Fuego transaction, and then, just last week, having announced the acquisition of a 1.0% NSR royalty on Shandong Gold’s Namdini project in Ghana, where first gold production is expected in late 2024.”
Subsequent to September 30, 2023
- On October 27, 2023, Stornoway Diamonds (Canada) Inc. (“Stornoway”) announced the suspension of operations at the Renard mine due to the growing uncertainty of diamond prices and the placement of Stornoway under the protection of the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act.
- On October 30, 2023, Osisko announced the acquisition of a 1.0% NSR royalty covering the Namdini Gold Project in Ghana. Osisko has closed the transaction with Savannah Mining Limited (“Savannah”), acquiring a direct interest in 50% of Savannah’s 2.0% NSR royalty for total consideration of US$35.0 million (excluding applicable taxes and levies).
- Declaration of a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per common share payable on January 15, 2024 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 29, 2023.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Guy Desharnais, Ph.D., P.Geo., Vice President, Project Evaluation at Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd, who is a “qualified person” as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”).
About Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd is an intermediate precious metal royalty company which holds a North American focused portfolio of over 180 royalties, streams and precious metal offtakes, including 23 producing assets. Osisko’s portfolio is anchored by its cornerstone asset, a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine, one of Canada’s largest gold mines.
Osisko’s head office is located at 1100 Avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal, Suite 300, Montréal, Québec, H3B 2S2.
Notes:
(1) Gold Equivalent Ounces
GEOs are calculated on a quarterly basis and include royalties, streams and offtakes. Silver earned from royalty and stream agreements are converted to gold equivalent ounces by multiplying the silver ounces earned by the average silver price for the period and dividing by the average gold price for the period. Diamonds, other metals and cash royalties are converted into gold equivalent ounces by dividing the associated revenue earned by the average gold price for the period.
Average Metal Prices and Exchange Rate
|Three months ended
September 30,
|Nine months ended
September 30,
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|Gold(i)
|$1,928
|$1,729
|$1,932
|$1,824
|Silver(ii)
|$23.57
|$19.23
|$23.31
|$21.92
|Exchange rate (US$/Can$)(iii)
|1.3414
|1.3056
|1.3477
|1.2892
(i) The London Bullion Market Association’s PM price in U.S. dollars.
(ii) The London Bullion Market Association’s price in U.S. dollars.
(iii) Bank of Canada daily rate.
(2) From continuing operations
(3) Non-IFRS Measures
The Corporation has included certain performance measures in this press release that do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) including (i) cash margin (in dollars and in percentage), (ii) adjusted earnings and (iii) adjusted earnings per share. The presentation of these non-IFRS measures is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. These measures are not necessarily indicative of operating profit or cash flow from operations as determined under IFRS. As Osisko’s operations are primarily focused on precious metals, the Corporation presents cash margins and adjusted earnings as it believes that certain investors use this information, together with measures determined in accordance with IFRS, to evaluate the Corporation’s performance in comparison to other companies in the precious metals mining industry who present results on a similar basis. However, other companies may calculate these non-IFRS measures differently.
Cash Margin (in dollars and in percentage of revenues)
Cash margin (in dollars) represents revenues from continuing operations less cost of sales (excluding depletion). Cash margin (in percentage of revenues) represents the cash margin (in dollars) divided by revenues from continuing operations.
|Three months ended
September 30,
|Nine months ended
September 30,
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|$
|$
|$
|$
|Royalty interests
|Revenues
|37,410
|34,456
|115,911
|104,028
|Less: cost of sales (excluding depletion)
|(193
|)
|(490
|)
|(533
|)
|(772
|)
|Cash margin (in dollars)
|37,217
|33,966
|115,378
|103,256
|Depletion
|(5,972
|)
|(7,312
|)
|(18,430
|)
|(20,369
|)
|Gross profit
|31,245
|26,654
|96,948
|82,887
|Stream interests
|Revenues
|24,659
|19,205
|66,245
|51,867
|Less: cost of sales (excluding depletion)
|(4,144
|)
|(3,917
|)
|(12,105
|)
|(10,572
|)
|Cash margin (in dollars)
|20,515
|15,288
|54,140
|41,295
|Depletion
|(10,922
|)
|(6,849
|)
|(24,926
|)
|(16,941
|)
|Gross profit
|9,593
|8,439
|29,214
|24,354
|Royalty and stream interests
Total cash margin (in dollars)
|57,732
|49,254
|169,518
|144,551
|Divided by: total revenues
|62,069
|53,661
|182,156
|155,895
|Cash margin (in percentage of revenues)
|93.0
|%
|91.8
|%
|93.1
|%
|92.7
|%
|Total – Gross profit
|40,838
|35,093
|126,162
|107,241
Adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per basic share
Adjusted earnings is defined as: net earnings (loss) adjusted for certain items: foreign exchange gain (loss), impairment of assets (including impairment on financial assets and investments in associates), gains (losses) on disposal of assets, unrealized gain (loss) on investments, share of income (loss) of associates, deferred income tax expense (recovery), transaction costs and other items such as non-cash gains (losses).
Adjusted earnings per basic share is obtained from the adjusted earnings divided by the weighted average number of common shares outstanding for the period.
|Three months ended
September 30,
|Nine months ended
September 30,
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|(in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)
|$
|$
|$
|$
|Net (loss) earnings from continuing operations
|(19,999
|)
|28,014
|18,810
|62,877
|Adjustments:
|Impairment of royalty and stream interests
|17,490
|-
|24,119
|-
|Expected credit loss and write-off of other investments
|17,349
|276
|37,480
|1,180
|Foreign exchange loss (gain)
|3,399
|(14,260
|)
|3,424
|(22,729
|)
|Unrealized net loss on investments
|2,513
|758
|4,482
|12,172
|Share of loss (income) of associates
|4,754
|1,143
|(8,268
|)
|(383
|)
|Deferred income tax expense
|(3,146
|)
|9,888
|7,584
|23,261
|Adjusted earnings
|22,360
|25,819
|87,631
|76,378
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding (000’s)
|185,516
|184,839
|185,159
|179,101
|Adjusted earnings per basic share
|0.12
|0.14
|0.47
|0.43
Forward-looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this press release, forward-looking statements are statements other than statements of historical fact, that address, without limitation, future events, production estimates of Osisko’s assets (including increase of production), timely developments of mining properties over which Osisko has royalties, streams, offtakes and investments, management’s expectations regarding Osisko’s growth, results of operations, estimated future revenues, production costs, carrying value of assets, ability to continue to pay dividend, requirements for additional capital, business prospects and opportunities future demand for and fluctuation of prices of commodities (including outlook on gold, silver, diamonds, other commodities) currency markets and general market conditions. In addition, statements and estimates (including data in tables) relating to mineral reserves and resources and gold equivalent ounces are forward-looking statements, as they involve implied assessment, based on certain estimates and assumptions, and no assurance can be given that the estimates will be realized. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "scheduled" and similar expressions or variations (including negative variations), or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, most of which are beyond the control of Osisko, and actual results may accordingly differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include, without limitation, (i) with respect to properties in which Osisko holds a royalty, stream or other interest; risks related to: (a) the operators of the properties, (b) timely development, permitting, construction, commencement of production, ramp-up (including operating and technical challenges), (c) differences in rate and timing of production from resource estimates or production forecasts by operators, (d) differences in conversion rate from resources to reserves and ability to replace resources, (e) the unfavorable outcome of any challenges or litigation relating title, permit or license, (f) hazards and uncertainty associated with the business of exploring, development and mining including, but not limited to unusual or unexpected geological and metallurgical conditions, slope failures or cave-ins, flooding and other natural disasters or civil unrest or other uninsured risks; with respect to external factors: (a) fluctuations in the prices of the commodities that drive royalties, streams, offtakes and investments held by Osisko, (b) fluctuations in the value of the Canadian dollar relative to the U.S. dollar, (c) regulatory changes by national and local governments, including permitting and licensing regimes and taxation policies; regulations and political or economic developments in any of the countries where properties in which Osisko holds a royalty, stream or other interest are located or through which they are held, (d) continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, and (e) responses of relevant governments to the COVID-19 outbreak and the effectiveness of such response and the potential impact of COVID-19 on Osisko’s business, operations and financial condition; with respect to internal factors: (a) business opportunities that may or not become available to, or are pursued by Osisko or (b) the integration of acquired assets. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including, without limitation: the absence of significant change in the Corporation’s ongoing income and assets relating to determination of its Passive Foreign Investment Company ("PFIC”) status; the absence of any other factors that could cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended and, with respect to properties in which Osisko holds a royalty, stream or other interest, (i) the ongoing operation of the properties by the owners or operators of such properties in a manner consistent with past practice and with public disclosure (including forecast of production), (ii) the accuracy of public statements and disclosures made by the owners or operators of such underlying properties (including expectations for the development of underlying properties that are not yet in production), (iii) no adverse development in respect of any significant property, (iv) that statements and estimates relating to mineral reserves and resources by owners and operators are accurate and (v) the implementation of an adequate plan for integration of acquired assets.
For additional information on risks, uncertainties and assumptions, please refer to the most recent Annual Information Form of Osisko filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov which also provides additional general assumptions in connection with these statements. Osisko cautions that the foregoing list of risk and uncertainties is not exhaustive. Investors and others should carefully consider the above factors as well as the uncertainties they represent and the risk they entail. Osisko believes that the assumptions reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be accurate as actual results and prospective events could materially differ from those anticipated such the forward-looking statements and such forward-looking statements included in this press release are not guarantee of future performance and should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Osisko undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable law.
|Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd
|Consolidated Balance Sheets
|As at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022
|(Unaudited)
|(tabular amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2023
|2022
|$
|$
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash
|70,754
|90,548
|Short-term investments
|6,509
|-
|Amounts receivable
|7,315
|11,700
|Other assets
|4,047
|2,546
|88,625
|104,794
|Non-current assets
|Investments in associates
|314,633
|319,763
|Other investments
|99,454
|73,504
|Royalty, stream and other interests
|1,553,282
|1,378,253
|Goodwill
|111,204
|111,204
|Other assets
|8,920
|8,783
|2,176,118
|1,996,301
|Liabilities
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|7,557
|6,825
|Dividends payable
|11,108
|10,121
|Lease liabilities
|1,141
|921
|19,806
|17,867
|Non-current liabilities
|Lease liabilities
|7,127
|6,701
|Long-term debt
|315,390
|147,950
|Deferred income taxes
|96,235
|86,572
|438,558
|259,090
|Equity
|Share capital
|2,094,048
|2,076,070
|Contributed surplus
|78,661
|77,295
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|43,658
|47,435
|Deficit
|(478,807
|)
|(463,589
|)
|1,737,560
|1,737,211
|2,176,118
|1,996,301
|Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd
|Consolidated Statements of Income
|For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022
|(Unaudited)
|(tabular amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)
|Three months ended
September 30,
|Nine months ended
September 30,
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|$
|$
|$
|$
|Revenues
|62,069
|53,661
|182,156
|155,895
|Cost of sales
|(4,337
|)
|(4,407
|)
|(12,638
|)
|(11,344
|)
|Depletion
|(16,894
|)
|(14,161
|)
|(43,356
|)
|(37,310
|)
|Gross profit
|40,838
|35,093
|126,162
|107,241
|Other operating expenses
|General and administrative
|(11,697
|)
|(5,186
|)
|(25,214
|)
|(14,962
|)
|Business development
|(1,337
|)
|(1,203
|)
|(4,130
|)
|(3,884
|)
|Impairment of royalty and stream interests
|(17,490
|)
|-
|(24,119
|)
|-
|Operating income
|10,314
|28,704
|72,699
|88,395
|Interest income
|1,115
|3,054
|5,348
|6,020
|Finance costs
|(6,086
|)
|(5,480
|)
|(12,401
|)
|(16,949
|)
|Foreign exchange (loss) gain
|(3,390
|)
|14,482
|(3,543
|)
|23,011
|Share of (loss) income of associates
|(4,754
|)
|(1,143
|)
|8,268
|383
|Other losses, net
|(19,862
|)
|(1,034
|)
|(41,962
|)
|(13,352
|)
|(Loss) earnings before income taxes
|(22,663
|)
|38,583
|28,409
|87,508
|Income tax recovery (expense)
|2,664
|(10,569
|)
|(9,599
|)
|(24,631
|)
|Net (loss) earnings from continuing operations
|(19,999
|)
|28,014
|18,810
|62,877
|Net loss from discontinued operations
|-
|(244,655
|)
|-
|(268,475
|)
|Net (loss) earnings
|(19,999
|)
|(216,641
|)
|18,810
|(205,598
|)
|Net (loss) earnings attributable to:
|Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s shareholders
|(19,999
|)
|(158,647
|)
|18,810
|(141,162
|)
|Non-controlling interests
|-
|(57,994
|)
|-
|(64,436
|)
|Net (loss) earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s shareholders
|Basic and diluted
|(0.11
|)
|0.15
|0.10
|0.35
|Net (loss) earnings per share attributable to Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s shareholders
|Basic and diluted
|(0.11
|)
|(0.86
|)
|0.10
|(0.79
|)
|Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd
|Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022
|(Unaudited)
|(tabular amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)
|Three months ended
September 30,
|Nine months ended
September 30,
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|$
|$
|$
|$
|Operating activities
|Net (loss) earnings from continuing operations
|(19,999
|)
|28,014
|18,810
|62,877
|Adjustments for:
|Share-based compensation
|3,967
|2,052
|9,124
|5,010
|Depletion and amortization
|17,223
|14,423
|44,248
|38,108
|Impairment of royalty and stream interests
|17,490
|-
|24,119
|-
|Expected credit loss and write-off of other investments
|17,349
|276
|37,480
|1,180
|Finance costs
|122
|1,831
|369
|5,333
|Share of loss (income) of associates
|4,754
|1,143
|(8,268
|)
|(383
|)
|Change in fair value of financial assets at fair value through profit and loss
|2,513
|758
|6,267
|15,824
|Net gain on dilution of investments
|-
|-
|(4,842
|)
|(3,604
|)
|Loss on the deemed disposal of an associate
|-
|-
|3,057
|-
|Foreign exchange loss (gain)
|3,399
|(14,260
|)
|3,424
|(22,729
|)
|Deferred income tax (recovery) expense
|(3,146
|)
|9,888
|7,584
|23,261
|Other
|108
|26
|344
|36
|Net cash flows provided by operating activities
before changes in non-cash working capital items
|43,780
|44,151
|141,716
|124,913
|Changes in non-cash working capital items
|(316
|)
|6,916
|(5,410
|)
|1,626
|Net operating cash flows provided by continuing operations
|43,464
|51,067
|136,306
|126,539
|Net operating cash flows used by discontinued operations
|-
|(13,030
|)
|-
|(65,116
|)
|Net cash flows provided by operating activities
|43,464
|38,037
|136,306
|61,423
|Investing activities
|Acquisitions of short-term investments
|(2,676
|)
|-
|(6,473
|)
|-
|Acquisitions of investments
|-
|(1,494
|)
|(53,279
|)
|(8,174
|)
|Proceeds on disposal of investments
|5,022
|-
|5,028
|2,960
|Acquisitions of royalty and stream interests
|(26,768
|)
|(23,073
|)
|(239,530
|)
|(32,363
|)
|Cash outflow from deconsolidation of Osisko Development
|-
|(133,138
|)
|-
|(133,138
|)
|Other
|(37
|)
|(15
|)
|(43
|)
|(18
|)
|Net investing cash flows used by continuing operations
|(24,459
|)
|(157,720
|)
|(294,297
|)
|(170,733
|)
|Net investing cash flows used by discontinued operations
|-
|(20,539
|)
|-
|(114,984
|)
|Net cash flows used in investing activities
|(24,459
|)
|(178,259
|)
|(294,297
|)
|(285,717
|)
|Financing activities
|Bought deal equity financing
|-
|-
|-
|311,962
|Share issue costs
|-
|-
|-
|(13,941
|)
|Increase in long-term debt, net of discount on banker’s acceptances
|19,802
|-
|206,711
|-
|Repayment of long-term debt, net of discount on banker’s acceptances
|(28,151
|)
|-
|(41,614
|)
|(113,120
|)
|Exercise of share options and shares issued under the share purchase plan
|57
|123
|10,619
|1,057
|Normal course issuer bid purchase of common shares
|-
|(16,451
|)
|-
|(21,330
|)
|Dividends paid
|(10,321
|)
|(9,770
|)
|(29,366
|)
|(28,248
|)
|Withholding taxes on settlement of restricted and deferred share units
|-
|-
|(4,349
|)
|(2,224
|)
|Other
|(265
|)
|(776
|)
|(711
|)
|(1,207
|)
|Net financing cash flows (used) provided by continuing operations
|(18,878
|)
|(26,874
|)
|141,290
|132,949
|Net financing cash flows (used) provided by discontinued operations
|-
|(1,529
|)
|-
|245,833
|Net cash flows (used) provided by financing activities
|(18,878
|)
|(28,403
|)
|141,290
|378,782
|Increase (decrease) in cash before effects of exchange rate changes on cash
|127
|(168,625
|)
|(16,701
|)
|154,488
|Effects of exchange rate changes on cash
|Continuing operations
|594
|15,529
|(3,093
|)
|23,837
|Discontinued operations
|-
|4,355
|-
|6,519
|Increase (decrease) in cash
|721
|(148,741
|)
|(19,794
|)
|184,844
|Cash – beginning of period
|70,033
|449,283
|90,548
|115,698
|Cash – end of period
|70,754
|300,542
|70,754
|300,542