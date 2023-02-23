Osisko Reports Record 2022 Results and Provides 2023 Guidance and 5-Year Outlook 02/23/2023 | 05:31pm EST Send by mail :

Record cash margin of $201.7 million Record operating cash flows from continuing operations of $175.1 million MONTRÉAL, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (the "Corporation" or "Osisko") (OR: TSX & NYSE) today announced its consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022, and provided guidance for 2023 as well as its updated 5-year growth outlook. Amounts presented are in Canadian dollars, except where otherwise noted. 2022 Financial Highlights Deconsolidation of Osisko Development Corp. ("Osisko Development") as of September 30, 2022 and presentation of its results as discontinued operations on the consolidated statements of loss and the consolidated statements of cash flows;

89,367 GEOs 1 earned, an annual record and an increase of 12% over 2021 (80,000 GEOs);

earned, an annual record and an increase of 12% over 2021 (80,000 GEOs); Record revenues from royalties and streams of $217.8 million (2021 – $199.6 million; $224.9 million including offtakes); Record cash flows generated by operating activities from continuing operations of $175.1 million (2021 – $153.2 million);

Record cash margin 2 from royalties and streams of $201.7 million or 93% (2021 – $186.3 million or 93%; $187.2 million including offtakes);

from royalties and streams of $201.7 million or 93% (2021 – $186.3 million or 93%; $187.2 million including offtakes); Net earnings from continuing operations of $85.3 million, or $0.47 per share (2021 – $76.6 million or $0.46 per basic share); and

Record adjusted earnings2 of $111.3 million, or $0.62 per basic share (2021 – $94.4 million, $0.56 per basic share). Q4 2022 Financial Highlights 25,023 GEOs 1 earned, a quarterly record (Q4 2021 – 19,830 GEOs);

earned, a quarterly record (Q4 2021 – 19,830 GEOs); Record quarterly revenues from royalties and streams of $61.9 million (Q4 2021 – $50.7 million);

Cash flows generated by operating activities from continuing operations of $48.5 million (Q4 2021 – $35.1 million);

Record quarterly cash margin 2 from royalties and streams of $57.2 million or 92% (Q4 2021 – $47.0 million or 93%);

from royalties and streams of $57.2 million or 92% (Q4 2021 – $47.0 million or 93%); Net earnings from continuing operations of $22.4 million, or $0.12 per share (Q4 2021 – $21.2 million or $0.13 per basic share); and

Record quarterly adjusted earnings2 of $34.9 million, or $0.19 per basic share (Q4 2021 – $23.8 million, $0.14 per basic share). Sandeep Singh, President and CEO of Osisko commented: “As discussed in our Q4 2022 preliminary results release, Osisko had an exceptional year in 2022. We had successive quarters of record GEO deliveries, revenues and cash margins, we were active on several high-quality transactions, and returned capital to shareholders via dividends and share buy-backs. We continue to benefit from a sustained period of organic growth and we have simplified the business positioning Osisko to unlock significant value in 2023 for shareholders.” Other Highlights Bought deal public offering of 18,600,000 common shares at a price of US$13.45 per common share for total gross proceeds of US$250.2 million;

Osisko Bermuda Limited (“Osisko Bermuda”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Osisko, entered into a revised binding agreement with Metals Acquisition Corp. (“MAC”) with respect to a US$75.0 million silver stream to facilitate MAC’s acquisition of the producing CSA mine in New South Wales, Australia). Osisko Bermuda also entered into a backstop financing agreement with respect to an up to US$75.0 million copper stream;

Osisko Bermuda entered into an agreement with Osisko Development, with respect to a metals stream on the Trixie property, as well as mineral claims covering more than 17,000 acres in Central Utah’s historic Tintic Mining District;

Acquired a 1.0% net smelter return (“NSR”) royalty covering the currently known mineralization and prospective exploration areas that constitute the Marimaca copper project located in Antofagasta, Chile, for US$15.5 million ($20.3 million);

Acquired a 0.6% NSR royalty for US$50.0 million ($67.2 million) covering the entire 4,979 hectare Cascabel property, including the Alpala project, located in northeastern Ecuador and operated by SolGold plc;

Took up a 20% participation right in Carbon Streaming Corporation’s Magdalena Bay Blue carbon project, expected to be one of the largest blue carbon conservation projects in the world. Osisko has funded US$1.2 million towards the development of the project and will receive a stream of approximately 40,000 carbon credits annually or 4% of annual production;

Increased the accordion feature of the revolving credit facility from $100.0 million to $200.0 million and extended the maturity date to September 29, 2026;

Repaid the $300 million convertible debentures that came to maturity, using $150.0 million from the cash balance and drew the credit facility for the same amount;

Repurchased 1.7 million common shares for $22.1 million under the normal course issuer bid (average acquisition price of $13.06);

Added Ms. Edie Hofmeister and Mr. Rob Krcmarov to the Board as independent directors; and

Declared quarterly dividends totaling $0.22 per common share in 2022 compared to $0.21 per common share in 2021. Subsequent to December 31, 2022 Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.055 per common share payable on April 14, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 31, 2023. 2023 Guidance and 5-Year Outlook 2023 Guidance Osisko expects GEOs earned to range between 95,000 to 105,000 GEOs in 2023 at an average cash margin of 93%. Osisko’s 2023 guidance on royalty and stream interests is largely based on publicly available forecasts from our operating partners. When publicly available forecasts on properties are not available, Osisko obtains internal forecasts from the producers or uses management’s best estimate. For the 2023 guidance, deliveries of silver, diamond, copper, and cash royalties have been converted to GEOs using commodity prices based on consensus prices and a gold/silver price ratio of 80:1. The 2023 guidance also forecasts the closing of the CSA Silver Stream in the second quarter of 2023, with an effective date of February 1, 2023. 5-Year Outlook 3 Osisko expects its portfolio to generate between 130,000 and 140,000 GEOs in 2027. The outlook assumes the commencement of production at the San Antonio, Cariboo, Windfall and Back Forty projects. It also assumes that Mantos Blancos will have reached its nameplate capacity following the recent expansion of its activities, as well as increased production from certain other operators that have announced planned expansions. Further, the outlook assumes that production from the Renard diamond stream will have ceased by 2027 (while there remain opportunities for mine life extensions under study by the operator), but such GEOs are expected to be largely replaced by initial production from other assets. Beyond this growth profile, Osisko owns several other growth assets, which have not been factored in the 5-year outlook, as their timelines are either later, or less clear. As the operators provide further clarity on these assets, Osisko will seek to include them in its long-term outlook. This 5-year outlook is based on publicly available forecasts and other disclosure by the third-party owners and operators of the Company’s assets, and could differ materially from actual results. When publicly available forecasts on properties are not available, Osisko obtains internal forecasts from the producers or uses management’s best estimate. The commodity price assumptions that were used in the 5-year outlook are based on current long-term consensus and a gold/silver price ratio of 75:1. Q4 and Year-end 2022 Results Conference Call Details Conference Call: Friday, February 24th, 2023 at 10:00 am ET Dial-in Numbers: North American Toll-Free: 1 (888) 886 7786

Local and International: 1 (416) 764 8658

Conference ID: 04967722 Replay (available until Friday, March 24th at 11:59 pm ET): North American Toll-Free: 1 (877) 674 7070

Local and International: 1 (416) 764 8692

Playback passcode: 967722# Replay also available on our website at www.osiskogr.com Qualified Person The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Guy Desharnais, Ph.D., P.Geo., Vice President, Project Evaluation at Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd, who is a “qualified person” as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”). About Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd is an intermediate precious metal royalty company which holds a North American focused portfolio of over 180 royalties, streams and precious metal offtakes. Osisko’s portfolio is anchored by its cornerstone asset, a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine, which is the largest gold mine in Canada. Osisko’s head office is located at 1100 Avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal, Suite 300, Montréal, Québec, H3B 2S2. For further information, please contact Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd: Heather Taylor

Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel. (514) 940-0670 x105

htaylor@osiskogr.com Notes: (1) Gold Equivalent Ounces



GEOs are calculated on a quarterly basis and include royalties, streams and offtakes. Silver earned from royalty and stream agreements are converted to gold equivalent ounces by multiplying the silver ounces earned by the average silver price for the period and dividing by the average gold price for the period. Diamonds, other metals and cash royalties are converted into gold equivalent ounces by dividing the associated revenue earned by the average gold price for the period. Offtake agreements are converted using the financial settlement equivalent divided by the average gold price for the period. Average Metal Prices and Exchange Rate Three months ended

December 31, Years ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Gold(i) $1,727 $1,796 $1,800 $1,799 Silver(ii) $21 $23 $22 $25 Exchange rate (US$/Can$)(iii) 1.3578 1.2603 1.3013 1.2535 (i) The London Bullion Market Association’s pm price in U.S. dollars. (ii) The London Bullion Market Association’s price in U.S. dollars. (iii) Bank of Canada daily rate.

(2) Non-IFRS Measures The Corporation has included certain performance measures in this press release that do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) including (i) cash margin (in dollars and in percentage), (ii) adjusted earnings (loss) and (iii) adjusted earnings (loss) per share. The presentation of these non-IFRS measures is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. These measures are not necessarily indicative of operating profit or cash flow from operations as determined under IFRS. As Osisko’s operations are primarily focused on precious metals, the Corporation presents cash margins and adjusted earnings as it believes that certain investors use this information, together with measures determined in accordance with IFRS, to evaluate the Corporation’s performance in comparison to other companies in the precious metals mining industry who present results on a similar basis. However, other companies may calculate these non-IFRS measures differently. Cash Margin (in dollars and in percentage of revenues) Cash margin (in dollars) represents revenues from continuing operations less cost of sales (excluding depletion). Cash margin (in percentage of revenues) represents the cash margin (in dollars) divided by revenues from continuing operations. Three months ended

December 31,

Years ended

December 31,

2022 2021 2022 2021 $ $ $ $ Royalty interests Revenues 40,038 34,502 144,066 140,279 Less: cost of sales (excluding depletion) (283 ) (233 ) (1,055 ) (551 ) Cash margin (in dollars) 39,755 34,269 143,011 139,728 Depletion (6,993 ) (7,324 ) (27,362 ) (28,958 ) Gross profit 32,762 26,945 115,649 110,770 Stream interests Revenues 21,876 16,171 73,743 59,333 Less: cost of sales (excluding depletion) (4,449 ) (3,413 ) (15,021 ) (12,752 ) Cash margin (in dollars) 17,427 12,758 58,722 46,581 Depletion (7,052 ) (4,940 ) (23,993 ) (19,135 ) Gross profit 10,375 7,818 34,729 27,446 Royalty and stream interests

Total cash margin (in dollars) 57,182 47,027 201,733 186,309 Divided by: total revenues 61,914 50,673 217,809 199,612 Cash margin (in percentage of revenues) 92.4 % 92.8 % 92.6 % 93.3 % Offtake interests Revenues - - - 25,265 Less: cost of sales (excluding depletion) - - - (24,343 ) Cash margin (in dollars) - - - 922 Cash margin (in percentage of revenues) - % - % - % 3.6 % Depletion - - - (268 ) Gross profit - - - 654 Total – Gross profit 43,137 34,763 150,378 138,870 Adjusted earnings (loss) and adjusted earnings (loss) per basic share Adjusted earnings (loss) is defined as: net earnings (loss) adjusted for certain items: foreign exchange gain (loss), impairment of assets (including impairment on financial assets and investments in associates), gains (losses) on disposal of assets, unrealized gain (loss) on investments, share of income (loss) of associates, deferred income tax expense (recovery), transaction costs and other items such as non-cash gains (losses). Adjusted earnings (loss) per basic share is obtained from the adjusted earnings (loss) divided by the weighted average number of common shares outstanding for the period. Three months ended

December 31,

Years ended

December 31,

2022 2021 2022 2021 (in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts) $ $ $ $ Net earnings from continuing operations 22,408 21,233 85,285 76,627 Adjustments: Impairment of royalty, stream and other interests 1,818 650 1,818 2,938 Impairment of investments 1,181 - 2,361 2,112 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 2,822 4 (19,907 ) 186 Unrealized net loss (gain) on investments 1,024 (6,143 ) 13,196 (14,403 ) Share of loss of associates 2,246 883 1,863 2,246 Deferred income tax expense 3,427 7,181 26,688 24,695 Adjusted earnings 34,926 23,808 111,304 94,401 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding (000’s) 184,265 167,924 180,398 167,786 Adjusted earnings per basic share 0.19 0.14 0.62 0.56 (3) 5 -year Outlook



The 5-year outlook presented in this press release replaces the 5-year outlook previously released in 2022. Investors should not use this 5-year outlook to extrapolate forecast results to any year within the 5-year period (2023-2027). Forward-looking Statements Certain statements contained in this press release may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this press release, forward-looking statements are statements other than statements of historical fact, that address, without limitation, future events, production estimates of Osisko’s assets (including increase of production), timely developments of mining properties over which Osisko has royalties, streams, offtakes and investments, management’s expectations regarding Osisko’s growth, results of operations, estimated future revenues, production costs, carrying value of assets, ability to continue to pay dividend, requirements for additional capital, business prospects and opportunities future demand for and fluctuation of prices of commodities (including outlook on gold, silver, diamonds, other commodities) currency markets and general market conditions. In addition, statements and estimates (including data in tables) relating to mineral reserves and resources and gold equivalent ounces are forward-looking statements, as they involve implied assessment, based on certain estimates and assumptions, and no assurance can be given that the estimates will be realized. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "scheduled" and similar expressions or variations (including negative variations), or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, most of which are beyond the control of Osisko, and actual results may accordingly differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include, without limitation, (i) with respect to properties in which Osisko holds a royalty, stream or other interest; risks related to: (a) the operators of the properties, (b) timely development, permitting, construction, commencement of production, ramp-up (including operating and technical challenges), (c) differences in rate and timing of production from resource estimates or production forecasts by operators, (d) differences in conversion rate from resources to reserves and ability to replace resources, (e) the unfavorable outcome of any challenges or litigation relating title, permit or license, (f) hazards and uncertainty associated with the business of exploring, development and mining including, but not limited to unusual or unexpected geological and metallurgical conditions, slope failures or cave-ins, flooding and other natural disasters or civil unrest or other uninsured risks; with respect to external factors: (a) fluctuations in the prices of the commodities that drive royalties, streams, offtakes and investments held by Osisko, (b) fluctuations in the value of the Canadian dollar relative to the U.S. dollar, (c) regulatory changes by national and local governments, including permitting and licensing regimes and taxation policies; regulations and political or economic developments in any of the countries where properties in which Osisko holds a royalty, stream or other interest are located or through which they are held, (d) continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, and (e) responses of relevant governments to the COVID-19 outbreak and the effectiveness of such response and the potential impact of COVID-19 on Osisko’s business, operations and financial condition; with respect to internal factors: (a) business opportunities that may or not become available to, or are pursued by Osisko or (b) the integration of acquired assets. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including, without limitation: the absence of significant change in the Corporation’s ongoing income and assets relating to determination of its PFIC status; the absence of any other factors that could cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended and, with respect to properties in which Osisko holds a royalty, stream or other interest, (i) the ongoing operation of the properties by the owners or operators of such properties in a manner consistent with past practice and with public disclosure (including forecast of production), (ii) the accuracy of public statements and disclosures made by the owners or operators of such underlying properties (including expectations for the development of underlying properties that are not yet in production), (iii) no adverse development in respect of any significant property, (iv) that statements and estimates relating to mineral reserves and resources by owners and operators are accurate and (v) the implementation of an adequate plan for integration of acquired assets. For additional information on risks, uncertainties and assumptions, please refer to the most recent Annual Information Form of Osisko filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov which also provides additional general assumptions in connection with these statements. Osisko cautions that the foregoing list of risk and uncertainties is not exhaustive. Investors and others should carefully consider the above factors as well as the uncertainties they represent and the risk they entail. Osisko believes that the assumptions reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be accurate as actual results and prospective events could materially differ from those anticipated such the forward looking statements and such forward-looking statements included in this press release are not guarantee of future performance and should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Osisko undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable law.



Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd

Consolidated Balance Sheets

As at December 31, 2022 and 2021 (tabular amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars) December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 $ $ Assets Current assets Cash 90,548 115,698 Amounts receivable 11,700 14,691 Inventories - 18,596 Other assets 2,546 3,941 104,794 152,926 Non-current assets Investments in associates 319,763 125,354 Other investments 73,504 169,010 Royalty, stream and other interests 1,378,253 1,154,801 Mining interests and plant and equipment 6,947 635,655 Exploration and evaluation - 3,635 Goodwill 111,204 111,204 Other assets 1,836 18,037 1,996,301 2,370,622 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 6,825 30,049 Dividends payable 10,121 9,157 Provisions and other liabilities 921 12,179 Current portion of long-term debt - 294,891 17,867 346,276 Non-current liabilities Provisions and other liabilities 6,701 60,334 Long-term debt 147,950 115,544 Deferred income taxes 86,572 68,407 259,090 590,561 Equity Share capital 2,076,070 1,783,689 Warrants - 18,072 Contributed surplus 77,295 42,525 Equity component of convertible debentures - 14,510 Accumulated other comprehensive income 47,435 58,851 Deficit (463,589 ) (283,042 ) Equity attributable to Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s shareholders 1,737,211 1,634,605 Non-controlling interests - 145,456 Total equity 1,737,211 1,780,061 1,996,301 2,370,622



Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd

Consolidated Statements of Loss

For the three months and the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 (tabular amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) Three months ended

December 31,

Years ended

December 31,

2022 2021 2022 2021 $ $ $ $ Revenues 61,914 50,673 217,809 224,877 Cost of sales (4,732 ) (3,646 ) (16,076 ) (37,646 ) Depletion (14,045 ) (12,264 ) (51,355 ) (48,361 ) Gross profit 43,137 34,763 150,378 138,870 Other operating expenses General and administrative (5,254 ) (4,704 ) (20,216 ) (19,610 ) Business development (1,491 ) (1,130 ) (5,375 ) (4,168 ) Impairment of royalty interests (1,818 ) (650 ) (1,818 ) (2,938 ) Operating income 34,574 28,279 122,969 112,154 Interest income 3,747 1,098 9,767 4,292 Finance costs (5,390 ) (5,989 ) (22,339 ) (23,838 ) Foreign exchange (loss) gain (2,865 ) 59 20,146 (133 ) Share of loss of associates (2,246 ) (883 ) (1,863 ) (2,246 ) Other (losses) gains, net (2,205 ) 6,176 (15,557 ) 12,324 Earnings before income taxes 25,615 28,740 113,123 102,553 Income tax expense (3,207 ) (7,507 ) (27,838 ) (25,926 ) Net earnings from continuing operations 22,408 21,233 85,285 76,627 Net loss from discontinued operations - (56,456 ) (268,475 ) (133,302 ) Net earnings (loss) 22,408 (35,223 ) (183,190 ) (56,675 ) Net earnings (loss) attributable to: Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s shareholders 22,408 (21,184 ) (118,754 ) (23,554 ) Non-controlling interests - (14,039 ) (64,436 ) (33,121 ) Net earnings per share from continuing operations Basic and diluted 0.12 0.13 0.47 0.46 Net earnings (loss) per share attributable to Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s shareholders Basic and diluted 0.12 (0.13 ) (0.66 ) (0.14 )

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the three months and the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 (tabular amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars) Three months ended

December 31,

Years ended

December 31,

2022 2021 2022 2021 $ $ $ $ Operating activities Net earnings from continuing operations 22,408 21,233 85,285 76,627 Adjustments for: Share-based compensation 2,109 2,096 7,119 7,729 Depletion and amortization 14,307 12,553 52,415 49,422 Impairment of assets 2,999 650 4,179 5,050 Finance costs 2,007 1,807 7,340 6,973 Share of loss of associates 2,246 883 1,863 2,246 Net gain on acquisition of investments - - (48 ) (7,416 ) Change in fair value of financial assets and liabilities at fair value through profit and loss 1,024 (6,143 ) 16,848 (6,987 ) Net gain on dilution of investments - - (3,604 ) - Foreign exchange loss (gain) 2,822 4 (19,907 ) 186 Deferred income tax expense 3,427 7,180 26,688 24,695 Other 32 13 116 107 Net cash flows provided by operating activities before changes in non-cash working capital items 53,381 40,276 178,294 158,632 Changes in non-cash working capital items (4,857 ) (5,157 ) (3,231 ) (5,413 ) Net operating cash flows provided by continuing operations 48,524 35,119 175,063 153,219 Net operating cash flows used by discontinued operations - (22,348 ) (65,116 ) (47,124 ) Net cash flows provided by operating activities 48,524 12,771 109,947 106,095 Investing activities Net disposal of short-term investments - - 2,960 3,501 Acquisition of investments (4,298 ) (4,610 ) (12,472 ) (35,419 ) Proceeds from disposal of investments - 3,007 - 7,882 Acquisitions of royalty and stream interests (91,846 ) (22,249 ) (124,209 ) (90,980 ) Cash balance of Osisko Development Corp. at the time of deconsolidation - - (133,138 ) - Other - 80 (18 ) (40 ) Net investing cash flows used by continuing operations (96,144 ) (23,772 ) (266,877 ) (115,056 ) Net investing cash flows used by discontinued

operations - (18,655 ) (114,984 ) (156,982 ) Net cash flows used in investing activities (96,144 ) (42,427 ) (381,861 ) (272,038 ) Financing activities Bought deal equity financing - - 311,962 - Share issue costs - - (13,941 ) - Increase in long-term debt 147,833 - 147,833 50,000 Repayment of long-term debt (300,000 ) - (413,120 ) (50,000 ) Exercise of share options and shares issued under the share purchase plan 3,330 1,353 4,387 14,544 Normal course issuer bid purchase of common shares (805 ) (290 ) (22,135 ) (30,791 ) Dividends paid (9,681 ) (8,719 ) (37,929 ) (32,464 ) Capital payments on lease liabilities (222 ) (212 ) (874 ) (834 ) Withholding taxes on settlement of restricted and deferred share units - (133 ) (2,224 ) (3,715 ) Other - 3 (555 ) (1,079 ) Net financing cash flows used by continuing operations (159,545 ) (7,998 ) (26,596 ) (54,339 ) Net financing cash flows provided by

discontinued operations - 2,431 245,833 34,738 Net cash flows (used in) provided by financing activities (159,545 ) (5,567 ) 219,237 (19,601 ) Decrease in cash before effects of exchange rate changes (207,165 ) (35,233 ) (52,677 ) (185,544 ) Effects of exchange rate changes on cash Continuing operations (2,829 ) (852 ) 21,008 (920 ) Discontinued operations - (172 ) 6,519 (362 ) Net decrease in cash (209,994 ) (36,247 ) (25,150 ) (186,826 ) Cash – beginning of period 300,542 151,945 115,698 302,524 Cash – end of period 90,548 115,698 90,548 115,698

