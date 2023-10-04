Supreme PLC - consumer products manufacturer and supplier - Chief Executive Sandeep Singh Chadha, buys 1,570 shares at GBP1.25 on October 2, and 153,430 shares at GBP1.27 on the same date. In addition, buys 65,000 shares at GBP1.24 on September 29. Worth total GBP277,419. Purchases made by Supreme 8 Ltd, a company wholly owned by Chadha. Further, company has been notified by Chadha Discretionary Trust 2020, a person closely associated with Sandeep Singh Chadha, buys 50,000 shares at GBP1.28 on October 2. In addition, buys 30,000 shares at GBP1.24 on September 29, and buys 90,000 shares at GBP1.18 on the same date. Worth total GBP207,400. Following these purchases, Chadha now holds 67.3 million shares, around 57% of the current issued share capital.
Current stock price: 110.12 pence, down 6.7%
12-month change: up 49%
By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter
