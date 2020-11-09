Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Osisko Metals Incorporated    OM   CA6882741094

OSISKO METALS INCORPORATED

(OM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Osisko Metals Incorporated : EXTENDS O53 TABULAR MINERALIZATION AT PINE POINT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/09/2020 | 11:04am EST

OSISKO METALS EXTENDS O53 TABULAR MINERALIZATION AT PINE POINT

(Montreal, Quebec - November 9, 2020) Osisko Metals Incorporated (the "Company" or "Osisko Metals") (TSX-V:OM; OTCQX: OMZNF; FRANKFURT: 0B51) is pleased to provide drill results from the current program at its 100% owned Pine Point Project, NWT. Assay results have been received from twenty-nine (29) exploration holes in the Central Zone, mostly in proximity to the O53 deposit area, that tested gravity gradiometry anomalies and areas of unconstrained mineralization around the current resource block model.

Exploration highlights (see Tables 1 and 2 below) include:

  • Drill hole OM13-20-001 intersected 4.80 metres grading 7.25% Zn and 1.45% Pb. This hole intersected well-developed, near surface Tabular style mineralization that potentially extends mineralization 800 metres west of the current western limit of the O53 deposit and 665 metres west, along strike, from previously reported drill hole O53-20-PP-003 (8.45% Zn + 0.61% Pb over 3.00 metres; see news release dated October 5th, 2020 and O53 Area Map).
    Osisko Metals believes the potential mineralization corridor to have a N-S width of approximately 60 metres. Further high priority drilling will be designed to test continuity of mineralization along the 800-metre strike length separating the O53 deposit and the OM13 target.
  • Drill hole OM59-20-001 intersected 2.57 metres grading 2.51% Zn and 3.96% Pb on the edge of known historical Tabular mineralization and a gravity anomaly. It is open in this area for further exploration. An additional two holes drilled in the OM58 area, a gravity target, also intersected narrow widths of well-developedlead-zinc sulphides (Central Zone Surface Map).
  • On the immediate margins of the O53 Deposit, eight additional drill holes intersected variable grade mineralization (2.0% to 17.4% Zn+Pb) over widths ranging between 0.28 to 17.42 metres, including O53-20-PP-008 that intersected 3.68% Zn + 0.06% Pb over 14.0 metres (O53 Area Map). Osisko Metals now believes the N-S width of O53 is well constrained and will focus on the western potential moving towards drill hole OM13-20- 001.

Jeff Hussey, President and COO, commented: "The new trend of Tabular mineralization west of O53 is a prime example of the excellent exploration potential remaining at Pine Point. Tabular mineralization historically saw minimal follow-up drilling across the property and was not a focus during the Cominco Ltd. era. We are also starting to see success with our gravity targets. Nine out of twenty holes drilled to test gravity anomalies near known deposits intersected appreciable mineralization, warranting further drilling. We believe significant resources can be developed in 2020 and 2021 as we demonstrate the exploration upside of Pine Point through a combination of exploration/resource expansion drilling.

Table 1: Drill Results - O53 and Western Tabular Extension.

From

To

Drilled

Pb + Zn

Hole Name

Area

Deposit

Width

Pb (%)

Zn (%)

(m)

(m)

(%)

(m)

OM13-20-001

Central Zone

Exploration

60.00

64.80

4.80

1.45

7.25

8.70

OM13-20-002

Central Zone

Exploration

No Significant Results

OM13-20-003

Central Zone

Exploration

77.80

78.30

0.50

0.10

2.52

2.62

O53-20-PP-002

Central Zone

O53

No Significant Results

O53-20-PP-004

Central Zone

O53

27.70

30.50

2.80

0.06

2.80

2.85

O53-20-PP-004

Central Zone

O53

66.50

70.90

4.40

0.02

3.01

3.02

O53-20-PP-005

Central Zone

O53

59.85

60.18

0.33

5.55

0.07

5.62

O53-20-PP-006

Central Zone

O53

16.50

20.25

3.75

1.68

0.34

2.02

O53-20-PP-006

Central Zone

O53

24.00

24.65

0.65

4.88

0.01

4.89

O53-20-PP-007

Central Zone

O53

61.33

61.61

0.28

15.00

2.42

17.42

O53-20-PP-008

Central Zone

O53

19.50

33.50

14.00

0.06

3.68

3.74

O53-20-PP-008

Central Zone

O53

68.02

68.43

0.41

0.59

16.10

16.69

O53-20-PP-009

Central Zone

O53

64.50

66.50

2.00

0.10

4.45

4.55

O53-20-PP-010

Central Zone

O53

35.13

37.13

2.00

2.76

0.17

2.93

O53-20-PP-013

Central Zone

O53

No Significant Results

O53-20-PP-014

Central Zone

O53

60.00

61.50

1.50

1.01

0.04

1.05

*True widths are estimated to be 95-100% of reported drilled widths.

Table 2: Drill results - Central Zone Gravity Gradiometry Targets.

From

To

Drilled

Pb + Zn

Hole Name

Area

Deposit

Width

Pb (%)

Zn (%)

(m)

(m)

(%)

(m)

OM09-20-001

Central Zone

Exploration

No Significant Results

OM10-20-001

Central Zone

Exploration

No Significant Results

OM11-19-001

Central Zone

Exploration

No Significant Results

OM12-20-001

Central Zone

Exploration

No Significant Results

OM14-20-001

Central Zone

Exploration

No Significant Results

OM17-19-001

Central Zone

Exploration

53.00

54.00

1.00

0.57

1.69

2.26

OM36-20-001

Central Zone

Exploration

No Significant Results

OM55-20-001

Central Zone

Exploration

No Significant Results

OM58-20-001

Central Zone

Exploration

81.53

82.25

0.72

0.26

5.83

6.09

OM58-20-002

Central Zone

Exploration

64.36

65.12

0.76

1.86

3.18

5.04

OM58-20-003

Central Zone

Exploration

62.25

62.55

0.30

0.67

8.94

9.61

OM59-20-001

Central Zone

Exploration

63.00

65.57

2.57

2.51

3.96

6.47

OM60-20-001

Central Zone

Exploration

No Significant Results

OM61-20-001

Central Zone

Exploration

No Significant Results

OM71-20-001

Central Zone

Exploration

No Significant Results

OM78-20-002

Central Zone

Exploration

66.00

67.00

1.00

2.20

0.23

2.43

*True widths are estimated to be 95-100% of reported drilled widths.

2

Table 3: Drill Hole Collar Locations (NAD83 CSRS Zone 11).

Hole Name

Easting

Northing

Elevation

Azimuth

Dip

Depth

O53-20-PP-002

634038

6745631

225

0

-90

75

O53-20-PP-004

633919

6745696

225

0

-90

81

O53-20-PP-005

634102

6745640

225

0

-90

72

O53-20-PP-006

634197.7

6745648

225

0

-90

79.5

O53-20-PP-007

634105

6745620

225

0

-90

72

O53-20-PP-008

634070

6745745

225

0

-90

111

O53-20-PP-009

633867

6745667

225

0

-90

81

O53-20-PP-010

633826

6745666

225

0

-90

76.5

O53-20-PP-013

634048.52

6745761.42

225

0

-90

85.5

O53-20-PP-014

633996.22

6745660.61

225

305

-80

130.5

OM09-20-001

631959.5

6747366.52

206.47

0

-90

51

OM10-20-001

630725.49

6746653.97

204.35

0

-90

75

OM11-19-001

631349.7

6746217.23

217.93

0

-90

93

OM12-20-001

631259.74

6744969.36

221.11

0

-90

66

OM13-20-001

633116.74

6745685.98

222.51

0

-90

64.5

OM13-20-002

633093.61

6745703.9

222.23

320

-65

66

OM13-20-003

633132.09

6745621.04

223.41

0

-90

76.5

OM14-20-001

632517.83

6745088.21

222.73

0

-90

76.5

OM17-19-001

633098.37

6744939.82

223.98

0

-90

99

OM36-20-001

632977.85

6747905.29

205.96

0

-90

102

OM55-20-001

629640.41

6747263.31

194.57

0

-90

39

OM58-20-001

631207.21

6745895.93

220.16

0

-90

48

OM58-20-002

631063.64

6745912.53

219.32

0

-90

87

OM58-20-003

630983.1

6745827.76

219.47

0

-90

90

OM59-20-001

631327.13

6745749.03

220.22

0

-90

78

OM60-20-001

633017.47

6746320.09

224.6

0

-90

75

OM61-20-001

636515.67

6746799.91

225.42

0

-90

69

OM71-20-001

635738.66

6748553.07

212.69

0

-90

114

OM78-20-001

632395.59

6746459.73

221.1

0

-90

120

OM78-20-002

632232.89

6746382.86

221.03

0

-90

60

Note regarding mineral resources and Qualified Persons

Mr. Robin Adair is the Qualified Person and the Vice President Exploration for Osisko Metals Incorporated. He is responsible for the technical data reported in this news release and is a Professional Geologist registered in the North West Territories.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Osisko Metals adheres to a strict Quality Assurance and Quality Control program with regard to core handling, sampling, transportation of samples and lab analyses. Drill core samples from the Pine Point project area were securely transported to its core facility at the Pine Point project site, Northwest Territories where they were logged and sampled. Samples selected for assay were shipped via secure transportation to the ALS Canada Ltd.'s preparation facility in Yellowknife. Pulps were analyzed at the ALS Canada Ltd. facility in North Vancouver, British Columbia. All samples are analyzed by four acid digestion followed by both ICP-AES and ICP-MS for ultra-trace level detection for a multi-element suite with a 1% upper detection limit for base metals. Samples reporting over 1% for Zn and 1% for Pb are analyzed by assay grade four acid digestion and ICPAES

3

analysis with an upper detection limit of 30% and 20% respectively. Samples reporting Zn >30% and or Pb >20% are analyzed by traditional titration. Current drill program is following strict COVID- 19 protocols, has been underway since August 30th and is now completed. Further results are pending.

About Osisko Metals

Osisko Metals Incorporated is a Canadian exploration and development company creating value in the base metal space with a focus on zinc mineral assets. The Company controls two of Canada's premier past-producing zinc mining camps: 1) the Pine Point Project that is located in the Northwest Territories, for which the recently filed PEA has indicated an after-tax NPV of $500M and an IRR of 29.6%. The Pine Point Project PEA is based on current Mineral Resource Estimates that are amenable to open pit and shallow underground mining and consist of 12.9Mt grading 6.29% ZnEq of Indicated Mineral Resources and 37.6Mt grading 6.80% ZnEq of Inferred Mineral Resources. Please refer to the technical report entitled "Preliminary Economic Assessment, Pine Point Project, Hay River, North West Territories, Canada" dated July 30, 2020 (with an effective date of June 11, 2020) which has been filed on SEDAR. The Pine Point Project is located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories, near infrastructure, paved highway access, and has 100 kilometres of viable haulage roads already in place; 2) The Bathurst Mining Camp projects are located in northern New Brunswick. The company has optioned the majority of its holding in the Bathurst Camp to Brunswick Exploration.

The current Mineral Resources mentioned in this press release conform to NI43-101 standards and were prepared by independent qualified persons, as defined by NI43-101 guidelines. The abovementioned Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves as they do not have demonstrated economic viability. The quantity and grade of the reported Inferred Mineral Resources are conceptual in nature and are estimated based on limited geological evidence and sampling. Geological evidence is sufficient to imply but not verify geological grade and/or quality of continuity. Zinc equivalency percentages are calculated using metal prices, forecasted metal recoveries, concentrate grades, transport costs, smelter payable metals and charges (see respective technical reports for details).

For further information on this press release, visit www.osiskometals.com or contact:

Killian Charles

VP Corporate Development Osisko Metals Incorporated (514) 861-4441

Email: info@osiskometals.com

www.osiskometals.com

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Osisko Metals Inc. published this content on 09 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2020 16:03:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about OSISKO METALS INCORPORATED
11:04aOSISKO METALS INCORPORATED : Extends o53 tabular mineralization at pine point
PU
06:01aOSISKO METALS INCORPORATED : Extends O53 Tabular Mineralization at Pine Point
AQ
10/30Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd and Barolo Ventures Corp. Announce Completion of CD..
AQ
10/29Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Provides Corporate Updates on Previously-announced ..
AQ
10/21Osisko Provides Update on Deliveries Received for the Third Quarter of 2020
AQ
10/14Osisko Signs Agreement with Lhtako Dene Nation for the Cariboo Gold Project
AQ
10/05OSISKO METALS INCORPORATED : INTERSECTS 28.8 METRES GRADING 30.1% Zn+Pb AT PINE ..
PU
10/05OSISKO METALS INCORPORATED : Intersects 28.8 Metres Grading 30.1% Zn+Pb at Pine ..
AQ
10/05OSISKO METALS INCORPORATED : Intersects 28.8 Metres Grading 30.1% Zn+Pb at Pine ..
AQ
10/05OSISKO METALS INCORPORATED : Intersects 28.8 Metres Grading 30.1% Zn+Pb at Pine ..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -7,27 M -5,61 M -5,61 M
Net cash 2019 2,30 M 1,77 M 1,77 M
P/E ratio 2019 -8,38x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 64,6 M 49,6 M 49,8 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 61,8%
Chart OSISKO METALS INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Osisko Metals Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 0,97 CAD
Last Close Price 0,37 CAD
Spread / Highest target 211%
Spread / Average Target 161%
Spread / Lowest Target 103%
Managers
NameTitle
Robert P. Wares Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph Jeffrey Hussey President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Anthony Glavac Chief Financial Officer & Director
Luc Lessard Independent Director
John Feliks Burzynski Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OSISKO METALS INCORPORATED-12.94%50
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION29.78%42 620
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-14.44%41 365
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.45.73%27 779
ANTOFAGASTA PLC16.16%13 831
CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.-2.10%12 921