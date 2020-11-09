Osisko Metals Incorporated : EXTENDS O53 TABULAR MINERALIZATION AT PINE POINT

OSISKO METALS EXTENDS O53 TABULAR MINERALIZATION AT PINE POINT (Montreal, Quebec - November 9, 2020) Osisko Metals Incorporated (the "Company" or "Osisko Metals") (TSX-V:OM; OTCQX: OMZNF; FRANKFURT: 0B51) is pleased to provide drill results from the current program at its 100% owned Pine Point Project, NWT. Assay results have been received from twenty-nine (29) exploration holes in the Central Zone, mostly in proximity to the O53 deposit area, that tested gravity gradiometry anomalies and areas of unconstrained mineralization around the current resource block model. Exploration highlights (see Tables 1 and 2 below) include: Drill hole OM13-20-001 intersected 4.80 metres grading 7.25% Zn and 1.45% Pb. This hole intersected well-developed, near surface Tabular style mineralization that potentially extends mineralization 800 metres west of the current western limit of the O53 deposit and 665 metres west, along strike, from previously reported drill hole O53-20-PP-003 ( 8.45% Zn + 0.61% Pb over 3.00 metres ; see news release dated October 5 th , 2020 and O53 Area Map ) .

Osisko Metals believes the potential mineralization corridor to have a N-S width of approximately 60 metres. Further high priority drilling will be designed to test continuity of mineralization along the 800-metre strike length separating the O53 deposit and the OM13 target.

intersected on the edge of known historical Tabular mineralization and a gravity anomaly. It is open in this area for further exploration. An additional two holes drilled in the OM58 area, a gravity target, also intersected narrow widths of well-developedlead-zinc sulphides On the immediate margins of the O53 Deposit, eight additional drill holes intersected variable grade mineralization (2.0% to 17.4% Zn+Pb) over widths ranging between 0.28 to 17.42 metres, including O53-20-PP-008 that intersected 3.68% Zn + 0.06% Pb over 14.0 metres ( O53 Area Map ) . Osisko Metals now believes the N-S width of O53 is well constrained and will focus on the western potential moving towards drill hole OM13-20- 001. Jeff Hussey, President and COO, commented: "The new trend of Tabular mineralization west of O53 is a prime example of the excellent exploration potential remaining at Pine Point. Tabular mineralization historically saw minimal follow-up drilling across the property and was not a focus during the Cominco Ltd. era. We are also starting to see success with our gravity targets. Nine out of twenty holes drilled to test gravity anomalies near known deposits intersected appreciable mineralization, warranting further drilling. We believe significant resources can be developed in 2020 and 2021 as we demonstrate the exploration upside of Pine Point through a combination of exploration/resource expansion drilling.

Table 1: Drill Results - O53 and Western Tabular Extension. From To Drilled Pb + Zn Hole Name Area Deposit Width Pb (%) Zn (%) (m) (m) (%) (m) OM13-20-001 Central Zone Exploration 60.00 64.80 4.80 1.45 7.25 8.70 OM13-20-002 Central Zone Exploration No Significant Results OM13-20-003 Central Zone Exploration 77.80 78.30 0.50 0.10 2.52 2.62 O53-20-PP-002 Central Zone O53 No Significant Results O53-20-PP-004 Central Zone O53 27.70 30.50 2.80 0.06 2.80 2.85 O53-20-PP-004 Central Zone O53 66.50 70.90 4.40 0.02 3.01 3.02 O53-20-PP-005 Central Zone O53 59.85 60.18 0.33 5.55 0.07 5.62 O53-20-PP-006 Central Zone O53 16.50 20.25 3.75 1.68 0.34 2.02 O53-20-PP-006 Central Zone O53 24.00 24.65 0.65 4.88 0.01 4.89 O53-20-PP-007 Central Zone O53 61.33 61.61 0.28 15.00 2.42 17.42 O53-20-PP-008 Central Zone O53 19.50 33.50 14.00 0.06 3.68 3.74 O53-20-PP-008 Central Zone O53 68.02 68.43 0.41 0.59 16.10 16.69 O53-20-PP-009 Central Zone O53 64.50 66.50 2.00 0.10 4.45 4.55 O53-20-PP-010 Central Zone O53 35.13 37.13 2.00 2.76 0.17 2.93 O53-20-PP-013 Central Zone O53 No Significant Results O53-20-PP-014 Central Zone O53 60.00 61.50 1.50 1.01 0.04 1.05 *True widths are estimated to be 95-100% of reported drilled widths. Table 2: Drill results - Central Zone Gravity Gradiometry Targets. From To Drilled Pb + Zn Hole Name Area Deposit Width Pb (%) Zn (%) (m) (m) (%) (m) OM09-20-001 Central Zone Exploration No Significant Results OM10-20-001 Central Zone Exploration No Significant Results OM11-19-001 Central Zone Exploration No Significant Results OM12-20-001 Central Zone Exploration No Significant Results OM14-20-001 Central Zone Exploration No Significant Results OM17-19-001 Central Zone Exploration 53.00 54.00 1.00 0.57 1.69 2.26 OM36-20-001 Central Zone Exploration No Significant Results OM55-20-001 Central Zone Exploration No Significant Results OM58-20-001 Central Zone Exploration 81.53 82.25 0.72 0.26 5.83 6.09 OM58-20-002 Central Zone Exploration 64.36 65.12 0.76 1.86 3.18 5.04 OM58-20-003 Central Zone Exploration 62.25 62.55 0.30 0.67 8.94 9.61 OM59-20-001 Central Zone Exploration 63.00 65.57 2.57 2.51 3.96 6.47 OM60-20-001 Central Zone Exploration No Significant Results OM61-20-001 Central Zone Exploration No Significant Results OM71-20-001 Central Zone Exploration No Significant Results OM78-20-002 Central Zone Exploration 66.00 67.00 1.00 2.20 0.23 2.43 *True widths are estimated to be 95-100% of reported drilled widths. 2

Table 3: Drill Hole Collar Locations (NAD83 CSRS Zone 11). Hole Name Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Depth O53-20-PP-002 634038 6745631 225 0 -90 75 O53-20-PP-004 633919 6745696 225 0 -90 81 O53-20-PP-005 634102 6745640 225 0 -90 72 O53-20-PP-006 634197.7 6745648 225 0 -90 79.5 O53-20-PP-007 634105 6745620 225 0 -90 72 O53-20-PP-008 634070 6745745 225 0 -90 111 O53-20-PP-009 633867 6745667 225 0 -90 81 O53-20-PP-010 633826 6745666 225 0 -90 76.5 O53-20-PP-013 634048.52 6745761.42 225 0 -90 85.5 O53-20-PP-014 633996.22 6745660.61 225 305 -80 130.5 OM09-20-001 631959.5 6747366.52 206.47 0 -90 51 OM10-20-001 630725.49 6746653.97 204.35 0 -90 75 OM11-19-001 631349.7 6746217.23 217.93 0 -90 93 OM12-20-001 631259.74 6744969.36 221.11 0 -90 66 OM13-20-001 633116.74 6745685.98 222.51 0 -90 64.5 OM13-20-002 633093.61 6745703.9 222.23 320 -65 66 OM13-20-003 633132.09 6745621.04 223.41 0 -90 76.5 OM14-20-001 632517.83 6745088.21 222.73 0 -90 76.5 OM17-19-001 633098.37 6744939.82 223.98 0 -90 99 OM36-20-001 632977.85 6747905.29 205.96 0 -90 102 OM55-20-001 629640.41 6747263.31 194.57 0 -90 39 OM58-20-001 631207.21 6745895.93 220.16 0 -90 48 OM58-20-002 631063.64 6745912.53 219.32 0 -90 87 OM58-20-003 630983.1 6745827.76 219.47 0 -90 90 OM59-20-001 631327.13 6745749.03 220.22 0 -90 78 OM60-20-001 633017.47 6746320.09 224.6 0 -90 75 OM61-20-001 636515.67 6746799.91 225.42 0 -90 69 OM71-20-001 635738.66 6748553.07 212.69 0 -90 114 OM78-20-001 632395.59 6746459.73 221.1 0 -90 120 OM78-20-002 632232.89 6746382.86 221.03 0 -90 60 Note regarding mineral resources and Qualified Persons Mr. Robin Adair is the Qualified Person and the Vice President Exploration for Osisko Metals Incorporated. He is responsible for the technical data reported in this news release and is a Professional Geologist registered in the North West Territories. Quality Assurance / Quality Control Osisko Metals adheres to a strict Quality Assurance and Quality Control program with regard to core handling, sampling, transportation of samples and lab analyses. Drill core samples from the Pine Point project area were securely transported to its core facility at the Pine Point project site, Northwest Territories where they were logged and sampled. Samples selected for assay were shipped via secure transportation to the ALS Canada Ltd.'s preparation facility in Yellowknife. Pulps were analyzed at the ALS Canada Ltd. facility in North Vancouver, British Columbia. All samples are analyzed by four acid digestion followed by both ICP-AES and ICP-MS for ultra-trace level detection for a multi-element suite with a 1% upper detection limit for base metals. Samples reporting over 1% for Zn and 1% for Pb are analyzed by assay grade four acid digestion and ICPAES 3

analysis with an upper detection limit of 30% and 20% respectively. Samples reporting Zn >30% and or Pb >20% are analyzed by traditional titration. Current drill program is following strict COVID- 19 protocols, has been underway since August 30th and is now completed. Further results are pending. About Osisko Metals Osisko Metals Incorporated is a Canadian exploration and development company creating value in the base metal space with a focus on zinc mineral assets. The Company controls two of Canada's premier past-producing zinc mining camps: 1) the Pine Point Project that is located in the Northwest Territories, for which the recently filed PEA has indicated an after-tax NPV of $500M and an IRR of 29.6%. The Pine Point Project PEA is based on current Mineral Resource Estimates that are amenable to open pit and shallow underground mining and consist of 12.9Mt grading 6.29% ZnEq of Indicated Mineral Resources and 37.6Mt grading 6.80% ZnEq of Inferred Mineral Resources. Please refer to the technical report entitled "Preliminary Economic Assessment, Pine Point Project, Hay River, North West Territories, Canada" dated July 30, 2020 (with an effective date of June 11, 2020) which has been filed on SEDAR. The Pine Point Project is located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories, near infrastructure, paved highway access, and has 100 kilometres of viable haulage roads already in place; 2) The Bathurst Mining Camp projects are located in northern New Brunswick. The company has optioned the majority of its holding in the Bathurst Camp to Brunswick Exploration. The current Mineral Resources mentioned in this press release conform to NI43-101 standards and were prepared by independent qualified persons, as defined by NI43-101 guidelines. The abovementioned Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves as they do not have demonstrated economic viability. The quantity and grade of the reported Inferred Mineral Resources are conceptual in nature and are estimated based on limited geological evidence and sampling. Geological evidence is sufficient to imply but not verify geological grade and/or quality of continuity. Zinc equivalency percentages are calculated using metal prices, forecasted metal recoveries, concentrate grades, transport costs, smelter payable metals and charges (see respective technical reports for details). For further information on this press release, visit www.osiskometals.com or contact: Killian Charles VP Corporate Development Osisko Metals Incorporated (514) 861-4441 Email: info@osiskometals.com www.osiskometals.com 4

