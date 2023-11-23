Osisko Metals Incorporated is a Canada-based exploration and development company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and evaluation of base metals properties with a focus on copper and zinc mineral assets located in Canada. The Companyâs projects include the Gaspe Copper project, the Pine Point project, and Mount Copper Expansion project. Its Gaspe Copper project is located near Murdochville in the Gaspe peninsula of Quebec including the copper mountain expansion deposit that hosts a NI43-101 inferred resource of 456 Megaton (Mt) grading. The Companyâs Pine Point project is located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake in Canadaâs Northwest Territories. It is based on current mineral resource estimates, which is an open pit and shallow underground mining and consist of 12.9 Mt grading. Its Mount Copper Expansion project is a copper resource property, which is located in Eastern North America. The Companyâs subsidiary is Pine Point Mining Limited.