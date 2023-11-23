Osisko Metals Incorporated reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported net income was CAD 0.254037 million compared to net loss of CAD 1.36 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.001 compared to basic loss per share from continuing operations of CAD 0.006 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.001 compared to diluted loss per share from continuing operations of CAD 0.006 a year ago.
For the nine months, net income was CAD 11.46 million compared to net loss of CAD 2.81 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.047 compared to basic loss per share from continuing operations of CAD 0.013 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.047 compared to diluted loss per share from continuing operations of CAD 0.013 a year ago.
Osisko Metals Incorporated Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
November 23, 2023 at 04:23 pm EST
