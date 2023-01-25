Advanced search
    OM   CA6882741094

OSISKO METALS INCORPORATED

(OM)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  10:22:01 2023-01-25 am EST
0.2375 CAD   +1.06%
THE Mining Investment Event of the North - Québec City, June 2023 Welcomes Returning Special Sponsor - The Government of Québec Announces Critical Metals Day - June 20
NE
Osisko Metals Invites You to Join Us at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference
NE
Osisko Metals Incorporated Reports Additional Drill Results At Mount Copper Including 1011.0 Metres Grading 0.46% Copper and 3.19 G/T Silver
CI
THE Mining Investment Event of the North - Québec City, June 2023 Welcomes Returning Special Sponsor - The Government of Québec Announces Critical Metals Day - June 20

01/25/2023 | 10:05am EST
Powered by Platinum Stage Sponsor - National Bank Financial 

THE Maple Gold Mines & JDS Group of Companies Student Sponsorship 
THE Salon Mi3 ExplorCo Lounge

Special Sponsor: Government of Québec Premier Sponsor: Laurentian Bank Securities  
Platinum Stage Sponsor: National Bank Financial 
Gold Sponsors: BMO, IBK Capital, O3 Mining, Maple Gold Mines, JDS Group of Companies, Troilus Gold 
Silver Sponsors: PearTree Financial, Stifel GMP, Mi3 Financial Communications 
Bronze Sponsors: Cassels, Crux Investor, North Equities, INFOR Financial Group, 
Global Business Reports, Amvest Capital, Generation IACP, Brooks & Nelson 
Partners: BTV, Kitco, The Northern Miner, Newsfile, Resource World, 
Mining Network, Simply Better Marketing, Quebec City Business Destination, EBL Consultants

PARTICIPATING COMPANIES
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited
(TSX: AEM) (NYSE: AEM)		Goliath Resources Limited
(TSXV: GOT) (OTCQB: GOTRF)		O3 Mining Inc.
(TSXV: OIII) (OTCQX: OIIIF)		Sirios Resources Inc.
(TSXV: SOI)
Amex Exploration Inc.
(TSXV: AMX) (OTCQX: AMXEF)		Gold Royalty Corp.
(NYSE: GROY)		Orford Mining Corporation
(TSXV: ORM)		Skyharbour Resources Ltd.
(TSXV: SYH) (OTCQX: SYHBF)
Auteco Minerals Limited
(ASX: AUT)		Harfang Exploration Inc.
(TSXV: HAR)		Osisko Metals Incorporated
(TSXV: OM) (OTCQX: OMZNF)		Steppe Gold Ltd.
(TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF)
Bonterra Resources Inc.
(TSX: BTR) (OTCQX: BONXF)		Hecla Mining Company
(NYSE: HL)		Palladium One Mining.
(TSXV: PDM) (OTCQB: NKORF)		Superior Gold Inc.
(TSXV: SGI) (OTCQX: SUPGF)
Brunswick Exploration Inc.
(TSXV: BWR)		Ion Energy Ltd
(TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF)		Patriot Battery Metals
(TSXV: PMET) (OTCQX: PMETF)		Thunder Gold Corp
(TSXV: TGOL)
Canada Nickel Company Inc.
(TSXV: CNC) (OCTQX: CNIKF)		Jaguar Mining Inc.
(TSX: JAG) (OTCQX: JAGGF)		Power Nickel Inc.
(TSXV: PNPN) (OTCQB: CMETF)		Troilus Gold Corp.
(TSX: TLG) (OTCQX: CHXMF)
Clean Air Metals Inc.
(TSXV: AIR) (OTCQB: CLRMF)		Lavras Gold Corp.
(TSXV: LGC)		Ridgeline Minerals Corp.
(TSXV: RDG) (OTCQB: RDGMF)		Vanstar Mining Resources
(TSXV: VSR) (OTCQX: VMNGF)
Doré Copper Mining Corp.
(TSXV: DCMC) (OTCQX: DRCMF)		Maple Gold Mines Ltd
(TSXV: MGM) (OTCQB: MGMLF)		RedPine Exploration Inc.
(TSXV: RPX) (OTCQB: RDEXF)		Vision Lithium Inc.
(TSXV: VLI) (OTCQB: ABEPF)
Emerita Resources Corp.
(TSX: EMO) (OTCQB: EMOTF)		Metalla Royalty
(TSX: MTA) (NYSE American: MTA)		Signal Gold Inc.
(TSX: ANX) (OTCQX: SGNLF)		Wallbridge Mining Company
(TSX: WM) (OTCQX: WLBMF)
EMX Royalty Corp.
(TSXV: EMX) (NYSE: EMX)		Minto Metals Corp.
(TSXV: MNTO)		Sigma Lithium Corporation
(TSXV: SGML) (NASDAQ: SGML)		Warrior Gold Inc.
(TSXV: WAR)
First Mining Gold
(TSX: FF) (OTCQX: FFMGF)		Mundoro Capital Ltd.
(TSXV: MUN) (OTCQB: MUNMF)		Silver Mountain Resources
(TSXV: AGMR) (OTCQB: AGMRF)		Wesdome Gold Mines ltd.
(TSX: WDO) (OTCQX: WDOFF)
Generation Mining Limited
(TSX: GENM) (OTCQB: GENMF)		Willeson Metals Corp.
Private

 

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 25, 2023) - THE Mining Investment Event of the North ("THE Event") which will be held at the Fairmont le Château Frontenac and Voltigeurs de Québec Armoury, Québec City June 19-21, 2023 is pleased to announce the following new initiatives:

National Bank Financial to Power Up Critical Metals Day - We are pleased to announce that June 20 is now our dedicated Critical Metals Day and is sponsored by National Bank Financial, the Exclusive Platinum Stage Sponsor. We look forward to hosting the best of global and Canadian Critical Metals Companies in Québec City.

THE Maple Gold Mines & JDS Group of Companies Student Sponsorship - We are very proud to introduce this inaugural Sponsorship for Students, which will facilitate the hosting of up to 50 university and college students in the fields of mining, finance, engineering, metallurgy, earth/social sciences and/or other related mining courses. Those selected students will be asked to participate in a team business case study which will result in a prize from the sponsors to be awarded at THE Event. Students who would like more information should contact: Bhrett Booker at bbooker@vidconferences.com or go here: https://vidconferences.com/conferences-events/in-person/tier-1-mining-conference/ for more information.

THE Salon Mi3 ExplorCo Lounge - The ExplorCo Lounge, sponsored by Mi3 Financial Communications will feature up to 20 small cap companies in their own lounge area. Those selected companies will be able to network and participate at THE Event while holding meetings in their own dedicated areas. Interested parties should contact Jennifer Choi at jchoi@irinc.ca directly.

Translation Services - THE Event conference standard is simultaneous English and French translation services for all presenting companies, speakers, and panelists. Translation will be available on site and via all webcasts and links.

Media Green Carpet - Eligible participating companies will be able to engage in no-cost interviews on THE Media Green Carpet with up to 4 media partners including: KITCO, BTV, Mining Network and VID.

She-Co Charitable Initiative - A portion of profits from THE Event will be donated to a qualified charitable organization, or to a public or private foundation registered as a qualified charitable donee. The donee will be an organization focused on education, startup loans and business grants for young girls and women in developing societies.

About THE Event: Canada's only Tier I Global Mining Investment Conference, showcases the best of Canadian and global mining to international investors. THE Event features 70 key participating companies, along with industry keynotes and panels over three days. French and English simultaneous translation will be the standard for all speakers, panels, and presentations. A limited number of invitations will be sent to accredited retail investors who will be welcome to view live presentations and attend networking events. Participating company slots are now quickly being confirmed and information regarding participating companies, speakers & panelists, initiatives and registration applications for issuers and investors may be found here: https://vidconferences.com/conferences-events/in-person/tier-1-mining-conference/

Stay tuned for more exciting developments in the coming weeks. If you are interested in participating, please contact Jennifer Choi, jchoi@vidconferences.com.

Event Format: Invitation only. Private one-on-one rooms for meetings with investors arranged via MeetMax
Sun. June 18
3:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Early Registration		3:00 pm - Pre-Registration & Ice Breaker hosted by IR.INC
– Chateau Frontenac, Salles des Armes,
DAY I - Mon, June 19
7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Explorers & Developers		– Company Presentations, Keynote Speakers/panels & scheduled 1x1 meetings; Québec Armoury
6:00 pm - Gala Welcome Event hosted by O3 Mining; Château Frontenac, Frontenac Rooms
9:00 pm - National Bank Financial After Dark Event; Chateau Frontenac, The SAM Lounge
DAY II - Tues, June 20
7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Critical Metals Day		– Company Presentations, Keynote Speakers/panels & scheduled 1x1 meetings; Québec Armoury
6:00 pm - Cocktails hosted by Laurentian Bank; Château Frontenac, Frontenac Rooms
9:00 pm - Stifel GMP Dark Event; Château Frontenac, The SAM Lounge
DAY III - Wed, June 21
7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Producers/Royalty Co's 		– Company Presentations, Keynote Speakers/panels & scheduled 1x1 meetings; Québec Armoury
5:00 pm - Farewell Cocktails hosted by IR.INC; Québec Armoury

 

Further information, please contact:

Joanne Jobin
Principal & Founder
IR.INC & VID Media Incorporated
jjobin@irinc.ca

Jennifer Choi
Vice President, Operations
IR.INC & VID Media Incorporated
jchoi@vidconferences.com

Bhrett Booker
Associate
VID Media Incorporated
bb@vidconferences.com

Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/152317


© Newsfilecorp 2023
