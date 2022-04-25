Osisko Mining : 2021 – Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act Report

Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report
Reporting Entity Name Reporting Year
Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification Number E289563
Other Subsidiaries Included
(optional field)
Not ConsolidatedNot SubstitutedFrom
2021-01-01
Attestation by Reporting Entity
In accordance with the requirements of the ESTMA, and in particular section 9 thereof, I attest I have reviewed the information contained in the ESTMA report for the entity(ies) listed above. Based on my knowledge, and having exercised reasonable diligence, the information in the ESTMA report is true, accurate and complete in all material respects for the purposes of the Act, for the reporting year listed above.
|
Payments by Payee
|
Country
|
Payee Name1
|
Departments, Agency, etc… within Payee that Received
Payments2
|
Taxes
|
Royalties
|
Fees
|
Production Entitlements
|
Bonuses
|
Dividends
|
Infrastructure Improvement Payments
|
Total Amount paid to
Payee
|
Notes34
|
Canada
|
Government of Canada
|
Ministere de l'Energie et des
Ressources Naturelles
|
300,018
|
300,018
|
Permits and claim renewals/maintenance.
|
Additional Notes:
|
Payments by Project
|
Country
|
Project Name1
|
Taxes
|
Royalties
|
Fees
|
Production Entitlements
|
Bonuses
|
Dividends
|
Infrastructure Improvement Payments
|
Total Amount paid by
Project
|
Notes23
|
Canada
|
Windfall
|
6,893
|
6,893
|
Canada
|
Urban-Barry
|
60,793
|
60,793
|
Canada
|
Quévillon Osborne
|
67,649
|
67,649
|
Canada
|
Other
|
164,683
|
164,683
|
Pre-payment for use on future claim renewals/maintenance.
|
Additional Notes:
Disclaimer
Osisko Mining Inc. published this content on 24 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2022 14:28:11 UTC.