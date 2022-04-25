Log in
    OSK   CA6882811046

OSISKO MINING INC.

(OSK)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04/25 10:28:12 am EDT
3.930 CAD   -4.15%
04/13Osisko Mining Surges 3% as Reports Latest Drill Results From Windfall Gold Project
MT
04/13Osisko Mining Reports Latest Drill Results From Windfall Gold Project
MT
04/13OSISKO MINING BRIEF : Says Windfall Drilling Intercepts More High-Grade
MT
Osisko Mining : 2021 – Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act Report

04/25/2022 | 10:32am EDT
Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Entity Name Reporting Year

Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification Number E289563

Other Subsidiaries Included

(optional field)

Not ConsolidatedNot SubstitutedFrom

2021-01-01

Attestation by Reporting Entity

In accordance with the requirements of the ESTMA, and in particular section 9 thereof, I attest I have reviewed the information contained in the ESTMA report for the entity(ies) listed above. Based on my knowledge, and having exercised reasonable diligence, the information in the ESTMA report is true, accurate and complete in all material respects for the purposes of the Act, for the reporting year listed above.

Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Year

From:

2021-01-01

To:

2021-12-31

Currency of the Report

CAD

Reporting Entity Name

Osisko Mining Inc.

Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification Number

E289563

Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if necessary)

Payments by Payee

Country

Payee Name1

Departments, Agency, etc… within Payee that Received

Payments2

Taxes

Royalties

Fees

Production Entitlements

Bonuses

Dividends

Infrastructure Improvement Payments

Total Amount paid to

Payee

Notes34

Canada

Government of Canada

Ministere de l'Energie et des

Ressources Naturelles

300,018

300,018

Permits and claim renewals/maintenance.

Additional Notes:

Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Year

From:

2021-01-01

To:

2021-12-31

Currency of the Report

CAD

Reporting Entity Name

Osisko Mining Inc.

Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification Number

E289563

Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if necessary)

Payments by Project

Country

Project Name1

Taxes

Royalties

Fees

Production Entitlements

Bonuses

Dividends

Infrastructure Improvement Payments

Total Amount paid by

Project

Notes23

Canada

Windfall

6,893

6,893

Canada

Urban-Barry

60,793

60,793

Canada

Quévillon Osborne

67,649

67,649

Canada

Other

164,683

164,683

Pre-payment for use on future claim renewals/maintenance.

Additional Notes:

Disclaimer

Osisko Mining Inc. published this content on 24 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2022 14:28:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
