Osisko Mining : 2020 – Q4 – Management's Discussion and Analysis

OSISKO MINING INC.

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020

This management's discussion and analysis (this "MD&A") reflects the assessment by management of the results and financial condition of Osisko Mining Inc. ("Osisko" or the "Corporation") and should be read in conjunction with the Corporation's audited financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 and the notes thereto (the "Financial Statements"). Management is responsible for the preparation of the Financial Statements and this MD&A. The Financial Statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (the "IASB"). This MD&A and the Financial Statements are available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under Osisko's issuer profile and on Osisko's website (www.osiskomining.com).

This MD&A has been prepared as of March 11, 2021. All dollar figures in this MD&A are expressed in Canadian dollars, unless stated otherwise.

DESCRIPTION OF BUSINESS

The Corporation was incorporated on February 26, 2010 and exists under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario). The Corporation's focus is the exploration and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Currently, the Corporation is exploring in Québec, and looking for new opportunities to enhance shareholder value.

Exploration Strategy

Osisko's flagship project is the high-grade world class Windfall Gold Deposit located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in Québec, Canada. The Windfall Gold Deposit is currently one of the highest-grade undeveloped gold projects in the world. Osisko also holds a 100% undivided interest in a large area of claims in the Urban-Barry area and in the Quévillon area that includes the Osborne-Bell Gold Deposit totaling 266,409 hectares.

Osisko's strategy is to advance and develop the Windfall Gold Deposit towards a production decision while continuing to explore for additional deposits in the emerging districts of Urban-Barry and Quévillon. To execute the strategy, Osisko is currently undertaking a 1,500,000-metre drill program to accelerate the advancement of the Windfall Gold Deposit towards the feasibility stage and, following positive results, its subsequent construction and operation. In addition, advancement of an exploration ramp allowed the completion of bulk samples in Zone 27 and in the Main Lynx zone, as well as the development of underground drilling bays to accelerate the drilling program. All the information collected from the bulk samples will be included in the feasibility study. Finally, additional underground drill bays are being developed in preparation of a third bulk sample in the Triple Lynx Zone.

The focus of drilling activities is infill drilling in the upper portion of Lynx, Triple Lynx, Lynx 4, Main zones, and Underdog while continuing the expansion of the deposit footprint through new discoveries.

UPDATES DURING THE YEAR AND SUBSEQUENT TO THE YEAR

COVID-19

During the year ended December 31, 2020, the Corporation added a COVID-19 testing facility to its Windfall camp infrastructure. The COVID-19 laboratory provides a safer environment at site to protect the workers and their families along with local and First Nation communities where the Corporation operates. Osisko has also provided teleworking for office workers since the beginning of the pandemic. The Corporation will continue to closely monitor all developments regarding COVID-19 to ensure a safe working environment for its employees and stakeholders.



On August 12, 2020, the Cree Nation Government noted publicly that Osisko is a role model for natural resource development during COVID-19 (https://www.cngov.ca/press-release-osiski/).



On May 15, 2020, Osisko resumed operations at Windfall in accordance with permission from the Government of Québec and in close collaboration with the Cree First Nation of Waswanipi and the Cree Nation Government.



On March 23, 2020, Osisko suspended operations at Windfall in response to an order from the Government of Québec requiring the closure of all non-essential businesses. During the suspension, the Corporation developed on-site pre-screening protocols and other precautionary measures respecting industry standards and guidelines from the public health department, in consultation with Osisko's Cree partners, to facilitate a gradual re-opening at Windfall.

2

Corporate Development and Acquisitions:

 On March 9, 2021 Osisko announced placement of an order for grinding equipment and ancillaries from FLSmidth, a leading technology and equipment supply company, for the Windfall Project.  On December 30, 2020, Osisko announced renewal of its normal course issuer bid program to purchase for cancellation, from time to time over a 12-month period, common shares of the Corporation ("Common Shares") listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange in an aggregate amount of up to 28,304,260 Common Shares.  On September 16, 2020, Osisko appointed Mr. John Burzynski as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Corporation and promoted Mr. Mathieu Savard to President of the Corporation. Mr. Sean Roosen stepped down from his role as non-executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Corporation and remains in his role as a director of the Corporation.  On May 29, 2020, Osisko appointed Ms. Cathy Singer to the Board of Directors of the Corporation.  On March 13, 2020, Osisko appointed Ms. Andrée St-Germain to the Board of Directors of the Corporation. Financings:  On February 12, 2021, Osisko completed a "bought deal" brokered private placement of an aggregate of 13,085,000 "flow-through shares" of the Corporation for total proceeds of approximately $70 million.  On December 16, 2020, Osisko completed a "bought deal" brokered private placement of an aggregate of 2,447,576 "flow-through shares" of the Corporation for total proceeds of approximately $12 million in two tranches as follows: Tranche One: 1,071,429 "flow-through shares" at an issue price of $5.60 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $6 million.

o

o

Tranche Two: 1,376,147"flow-through shares" at an issue price of $4.36 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $6 million.



On June 23, 2020, Osisko completed a "bought deal" brokered private placement financing of 48,500,000 units of the Corporation at a price of $3.65 per unit for gross proceeds of approximately $177 million. Each unit consists of one Common Share and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Common Share for a period of 18 months from the closing of the offering at a price of $5.25, subject to adjustment in certain circumstances.



On February 11, 2020, Osisko entered into a total return equity swap (the "TRES") with National Bank of Canada ("National Bank"). Under the TRES, Osisko sold 1,600,000 common shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd ("Osisko GR") to National Bank in exchange for $21.9 million in cash. The TRES matures in one year. Prior to maturity, National Bank receives interest payment at the rate of CDOR plus 3.75% from Osisko, and Osisko is entitled to cash payments equal to quarterly dividends of Osisko GR which is $0.05 per common share currently. On February 11, 2021, the TRES matured and Osisko received $1,000,000 from National Bank for the difference between National Bank's proceeds of disposition from the 1,600,000 common shares of Osisko GR and $21.9 million, after paying remaining unpaid interest on the TRES. The TRES matured on February 11, 2021.



On February 7, 2020, Osisko disposed of 6,200,000 common shares of O3 Mining Inc. ("O3 Mining") at a price of $2.35 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $14.6 million. On August 21, 2020, Osisko disposed of an additional 500,000 common shares of O3 Mining at a price of $2.30 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $1.1 million. Immediately following the disposition, the Corporation determined that O3 Mining was no longer controlled by Osisko, for purposes of IFRS, due to the dilution of its interest in O3 Mining to approximately 30%.

Exploration Highlights:

 During the year and subsequent to the year, Osisko provided several results from the ongoing drilling program. Drill highlights have included the following*: ‐ 35.7 g/t Au over 9.8 metres at Underdog and 65.6 g/t Au over 4.2 meters at Caribou announced on March 3, 2021 ‐ 342 g/t Au over 2.5 metres at Lynx on March 1, 2021 ‐ 141 g/t Au over 3.5 metres at Lynx, 29.2 g/t au over 2.1 metres at Caribou, and 31.4 g/t Au over 2.4 metres at F51 announced on February 23, 2021 ‐ 108 g/t Au over 10.5 metres at Triple Lynx announced January 26, 2021 ‐ 90.5 g/t Au over 9.7 metres at Triple Lynx announced January 18, 2021 ‐ 344 g/t Au over 2.2 metres at Triple Lynx announced January 11, 2021 ‐ 206 g/t Au over 2.0 metres at Lynx SW announced January 6, 2021 ‐ 13,634 g/t Au over 2.0 metres at Lynx announced December 1, 2020 ‐ 86.2 g/t Au over 14.5 metres and 327 g/t Au over 2.2 metres at Triple Lynx and Lynx, respectively, announced November 24, 2020 ‐ 75.7 g/t Au over 12.3 metres and 193 g/t Au over 2.3 metres at Lynx and Triple Lynx, respectively, announced November 17, 2020 ‐ 395 g/t Au over 2.3 metres and 61.5 g/t Au over 9.2 metres at Triple Lynx announced November 5, 2020 ‐ 22.3 g/t Au over 15.9 metres at Triple Lynx announced October 8, 2020 ‐ 391 g/t Au over 2.4 metres at Triple Lynx announced October 7, 2020 ‐ 115 g/t Au over 5.6 metres at Triple Lynx announced September 1, 2020 ‐ 202 g/t Au over 9.0 metres at Lynx announced August 10, 2020 ‐ 34.8 g/t Au over 10.4 metres and 26.1 g/t Au over 5.3 metres at Triple Lynx announced July 16, 2020 ‐ 199 g/t Au over 5.0 metres and 31.0 g/t Au over 6.2 metres at Lynx and Triple Lynx, respectively, announced July 14, 2020 ‐ 376 g/t Au over 2.0 metres and 35.2 g/t Au over 4.3 metres at Lynx and Triple Lynx, respectively, announced June 23, 2020 ‐ 35.3 g/t Au over 2.7 metres at Triple Lynx announced April 29, 2020 ‐ 153 g/t Au over 3.4 metres at Lynx announced April 14, 2020 ‐ 415 g/t Au over 2.0 metres and 149 g/t Au over 5.6 metres at Lynx announced March 31, 2020 ‐ 948 g/t Au over 2.4 metres and 360 g/t over 2.1 metres at Lynx and Triple Lynx, respectively, announced March 9, 2020 ‐ 1.04 g/t Au over 191 metres at Windfall announced February 25, 2020 ‐ 106 g/t Au over 4.0 metres at Triple Lynx announced January 9, 2020



* True width determinations are estimated at 55-80% of the reported core length intervals for most of the zones. The full set of drill results are available electronically on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under Osisko's issuer profile and Osisko's website (www.osiskomining.com).

On February 17, 2021, Osisko announced an updated mineral resource estimate (the "MRE") for its 100% owned world-class Windfall Gold Deposit, located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec. The MRE contains 6.02Mt averaging 9.6 g/t Au for 1.86M oz Au of Measured and Indicated resource and 16.4Mt grading 8.0 g/t for 4.24M oz Au of Inferred resource. Osisko filed a NI 43-101 technical report entitled "Mineral Resource Estimate Update for the Windfall Project" for the MRE, with an effective date of November 30, 2020, on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) on March 8, 2021 under Osisko's issuer profile.