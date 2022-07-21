TSX ekes out fifth day of gains as gold strength offsets oil slump

* Toronto stocks close up 42.18 points, or 0.22%, at
19,062.85
* Miners among best performers, as gold rises on weaker USD
* Oil producers follow crude slump on higher supply, demand
fears
July 21 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index inched up to
eke out its fifth day of gains on Thursday, lifted by strength
in industrials, miners and technology firms that helped
counterbalance declines in energy producers.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
closed up 42.18 points, or 0.22%, at 19,062.85.
The gains were more muted than on Wall Street, where strong
corporate earnings continued to lift stocks.
"Big U.S. corporations are reporting results right now,"
said Brian Madden, chief investment officer at First Avenue
Investment Counsel. "That hasn't really started just yet in
Canada, so there's not much information coming out."
Gold, which has been throttled in the last few months by
"relentless strength" in the U.S. dollar, received a reprieve
from the European Central Bank's bigger-than-expected interest
rate hike, he added.
"The U.S. dollar is weakening today with the rate hikes in
Europe, so that may be putting a bit of enthusiasm back into the
gold trade."
Precious metals producers including Pan American Silver Corp
, K92 Mining and Osisko Mining were
among the biggest gainers on the Toronto index. Spot gold
was up 1.4% at 2029 GMT.
The industrials subindex posted the biggest gain in Toronto,
climbing 1.4%. It was lifted by Mullen Group, which
handily beat estimates for second-quarter profit, and was the
day's best performer.
The energy sector fell 2.15%, dragged down by a
5.7% slump in crude prices on higher U.S. gasoline
stockpiles and returning supply from Libya and Russia, and after
the ECB's rate hike stoked demand concerns.
The healthcare sector, dominated by cannabis stocks, was the
biggest decliner, falling 2.7%. rose 1.3%
Rogers Communications Inc rose 0.5% on appointing
Ron McKenzie as its new chief technology and information
officer, weeks after an unprecedented outage at one of Canada's
biggest telecom operators shut banking, transport and government
access for millions.
(Reporting by Nichola Saminather; Additional reporting by
Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and
Jonathan Oatis)