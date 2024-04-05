Dear Investors,

On 27 March, we announced our annual resultsfor the fiscal year of 2023.

I'm proud to share that our journey through the past year, on the backdrop of a very challenging period for the market, has been one of achievement and efficiency. Witnessing our digital assets and blockchain platform business flourish with an astounding 193.6% increase in IFRS income, reaching HK$209.8 million, is a testament to our team's hard work and innovative strategies.

We've also made significant strides in optimizing our operations, evidenced by a 41.0% reduction in administrative and other operating expenses, which amounted to HK$336.6 million. This achievement reflects our commitment to excellence and efficiency across all areas of our business.

Most importantly, our focused efforts have paid off in significantly narrowing our loss from continuing operations. We reduced our loss to HK$249.8 million from a previous HK$560.1 million, marking a 55.4% decrease in losses year-over-year. This tremendous improvement is not just a sign of our resilience but a clear indicator of our growing strength and potential.

Globally, in a historic milestone for the digital asset market, Bitcoin (BTC) surged past $71,000 earlier this month, reaching a new all-time high, while Ether (ETH) crossed the $4,000 mark. This unprecedented growth, fueled by the approval of the first spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the U.S., signifies a major leap in digital currency acceptance and investment. The ascendancy of Bitcoin and Ether underscores the market's expanding maturity, the growing investor confidence in digital assets, and the potential for digital assets to revolutionize the financial landscape. This remarkable moment epitomizes the dynamic and evolving nature of the sector, highlighting its burgeoning influence and the vast opportunities it presents for the future.

I am incredibly excited about what 2024 holds for us. With the progress we've made I am confident that OSL Group is on a trajectory towards greater success and innovation. Let's continue to break new ground and shape the future together!

