May continued to be a momentous month for 2024 where we witnessed yet another milestone in the digital asset market. In an exciting development, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved8 spot Ethereum ETFs in an omnibus order, including those proposed by financial giants like BlackRock and Fidelity. This approval marks a pivotal moment for cryptocurrency investments, reflecting growing institutional acceptance. Additionally, Bitcoin reached the remarkable milestone of $70,000, while Ethereum's price surged close to $4,000, underscoring the robust performance of major cryptocurrencies.

This development underscores the dynamic nature of the digital asset market and the importance of regulatory frameworks in shaping its future. As we navigate these changes, we remain committed to keeping you informed and strategically positioned to capitalise on emerging opportunities.

Further highlighting the vibrant growth in this sector, the newly launched spot digital asset ETFsin Hong Kong have achieved a combined asset under management (AUM) of HKD 2.4 billion in their first week, indicating strong investor interest. OSL Digital Securities, serving as the trading platform and sub-custodian for ChinaAMC and Harvest Global's ETFs, has captured 76% of the market share. This success highlights OSL's leadership in the digital asset industry and signifies a significant step towards integrating traditional finance with digital asset solutions in Hong Kong.

Building on this momentum, OSL Group has been includedin the MSCI Hong Kong Index, effective May 31, 2024. This inclusion highlights OSL's significant growth and pivotal role in the global financial markets, marking it as the first publicly listed company in Hong Kong dedicated to digital assets. The MSCI Hong Kong Index is a globally recognised benchmark used by institutional investors. This achievement enhances OSL's visibility among international investors and solidifies its leadership in the digital asset industry.

31 May 2024 - Our HRBP, Rachel Poon, participated in a panel discussion on " Web3 Career Paths " at WEB3 HORIZONS, hosted by 2Square Capital and The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, exploring career opportunities within the Web3 industry.

