24.04.24

IFAT Munich 2024 Trade Fair

Visit us from May 13 to 17 at our booth in HALL A1 of Messe München - Pavilion France - Stand 423/522-B, to discover our turnkey solar desalination solutions. This will be an opportunity for us to exchange ideas and collaborate in building a resilient and sustainable future.

IFAT is recognized as the leading global trade fair for technologies that preserve the environment. It enjoys strong international presence and attracts a significant number of exhibitors and visitors each year. The fair serves as a true showcase for innovations in the fields of water management, wastewater treatment, waste, and raw materials for municipalities and the private sector. These themes are fully in line with the vision of OSMOSUN and we are very pleased to participate in this major event for the first time.

As a committed player in the challenges related to water resources around the world, we strive to contribute to better access to water everywhere and to the establishment of more sustainable practices for all.

Access to fresh water is the challenge of the 21st century. By 2050, at least one in four people is likely to live in a country affected by chronic or frequent water shortages, according to the United Nations global report on water resources development. Historically arid countries are no longer the only ones facing this challenge of secure access to fresh water throughout the year.

Fortunately, solutions exist to improve or preserve access to water resources for all uses. For permanent uses or emergency situations, some innovations now offer new possibilities. These advancements are the very essence of our business.

Our solutions use reverse osmosis, a mature technology on which about 95% of new desalination installations rely. It is recognized for:

The quality of the fresh water produced: this membrane treatment ensures the production of potable water by retaining organic matter, viruses and bacteria, pesticides, and herbicides.



The performance of its systems, whether for desalination of seawater (swro) or brackish water (bwro).





Its adaptability to various contexts and applications: associated with pre and post treatments, reverse osmosis can produce potable water or process water, on a large scale as well as domestically.





Its modularity: the subset approach to desalination allows for facilitated and rapid installation even in complex contexts.

At IFAT Munich 2024, we will present at our stand in HALL A1 of Messe München - Pavilion France - Stand 423/522-B our innovative solutions for water access.

Our OSMOSUN reverse osmosis desalination units potabilize seawater (SW range) or brackish water (BW range). Their manufacturing quality and energy efficiency are among the best in the market. Their fresh water production capacity ranges from 1 m³ to 2,500 m³ per day, and we can design installations up to 20,000 m³ per day capacity by combining standard units, and treatment chains for factories producing up to 50,000 m³ per day.

The OSMOSUN innovation is based on the power supply. Off-grid, our units operate using solar photovoltaic energy without batteries, autonomously from sunrise to sunset, producing fresh water at low cost, even in the most remote locations, and without CO2 emissions during operation.

Connected to the grid, OSMOSUN installations can produce water 24/7, through intelligent hybridization of solar energy, the electrical grid, and/or other potential sources.

The OSMOSUN process is patented, and is a registered trademark.

You can already contact us to make an appointment during these four days of the fair by sending us an email at contact@osmosun.comor by contacting our company by phone at +33 (0)2 37 34 30 75

We offer a range of services that address all stages of a water treatment project deployment for most markets.

DESIGN: We conceive the integration of the entire treatment chain into your environment for sustainable operation at a controlled cost.

MANUFACTURING: We produce skid mounted standard and modular water treatment systems in our factory for easy local integration.

INSTALLATION: We deliver turnkey projects through the management of the required skills for a commissioning on schedule.

FINANCE: We present a range of financial services, from leasing to PPP and BOO models, so you can directly benefit from affordable water production.

OPERATE: We provide full O&M packages for maintenance support, including long term spare part supply.

We operate in more than 30 countries around the world, spread over 4 continents. We are present in Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific.

IFAT Munich 2024 will take place from May 13 to 17, 2024, at the Trade Fair Center Messe München.

IFAT is the leading global network of environmental technology. In addition to the leading global trade fair IFAT Munich, this network also includes fairs in China, India, South Africa, Brazil, and Turkey. A global network for decision-makers from companies in the environmental technology sector with solutions specific to the respective challenges of different markets.

It brings together the most important international representatives from the political, economic, and scientific industries. And it offers exciting ideas and innovative solutions to address industrial and municipal challenges.

The aim of IFAT Munich 2024 is to offer a wide range of topics in the field of environmental technologies. These include water management, waste treatment, digitalization challenges, material flow management, and more.

The event aims to provide ideas and innovative solutions for industries, municipalities, and public authorities. The main topics discussed highlight the importance of addressing contemporary challenges and opportunities in the environmental technology sector.

Learn more about IFAT

We look forward to meeting you at the IFAT fair in Munich and to presenting our solutions. Come learn how we work to meet water challenges everywhere, for everyone. We will be there, at the heart of the innovation world, ready to welcome you.